Tips for negotiating a salary proposal

Did you receive a job offer, but the salary is too low? Here are a few tips to help you negotiate a higher salary that matches your skills.

The criteria

Companies tend to set their employees’ salaries based on specific criteria. Among other things, internal equity is typically a factor. This means your salary should be reasonable compared to other team members with the same position and level of seniority. The salary amount may also be based on the company’s budget and urgency to fill the position.

The context

You’re much more likely to negotiate a higher salary if you’re the company’s first choice. If the recruitment process drags on or you feel like you’re one of many candidates on a waiting list, you may be a second or third choice. In this case, asking for a better salary could be futile.

Points to talk about

Some things, such as vacation days and working hours, are difficult to keep secret and can cause dissatisfaction or jealousy among colleagues. Therefore, you should focus on confidential aspects of the job, like your salary and a company computer or cell phone.

Whatever your proposal, end it with an open question like “What do you think?” to get the discussion going.