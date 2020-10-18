Real Estate
Tips for planning a major renovation
Do you want to remodel your home so it better suits the needs of your growing family? Or maybe you hope that a major upgrade will appeal to potential buyers? Regardless of your goals, here are a few things you should do to ensure your large-scale renovation is a success.
• Determine your needs and establish a list of priorities such as creating an open-concept living space or adding a second floor
• Settle on a maximum budget and reserve a portion of the amount for unexpected expenses
• Do some research to find out whether you qualify for any home renovation rebate programs
• Obtain all the necessary permits from your municipality before you begin any work
• Consult with and hire all needed professionals such as an architect, interior designer, general contractor, and electrician
• Set a realistic timeframe in which to complete the work
• If needed, make arrangements for your family to live elsewhere during the renovations
Remember, when properly planned and completed by experienced professionals, most major home renovations offer a great return on investment.
Virginia REALTORS celebrates 100-Year Anniversary
Virginia REALTORS® is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this month. One of the largest trade associations in the Commonwealth, Virginia REALTORS® currently represents 35,000 members engaged in the residential and commercial real estate business. Virginia REALTORS® is comprised of 28 local REALTOR® associations, representing all regions of the Commonwealth.
Founded at a meeting in Richmond on October 22, 1920, Virginia REALTORS®—then the Virginia Real Estate Association—was established to standardize the real estate business, cultivate and enforce fair dealing, and encourage the business of owning, buying, selling, renting, and managing real estate in the Commonwealth. At that initial meeting, Paul T. Collins of Norfolk was elected to be the first President.
Over the past century, Virginia REALTORS® has provided industry advocacy, training, and professional resources to real estate agents, brokers, and property managers. The association aims to protect the private property rights of Virginians, advocating for the rights of real estate professionals as well as homebuyers, sellers, and renters. An ardent advocate of Fair Housing legislation, Virginia REALTORS® strives to create housing opportunities for all Virginians.
“Over the past one-hundred years, the REALTORS® of Virginia have become one of the greatest contributors to the state economy while also striving to help ensure that the American dream of homeownership and housing opportunities are available to all Virginians,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2020 President Kemper Funkhouser of Harrisonburg. “The fact that wars, depressions, recessions, and now even a global pandemic have not stopped the progress of our association is a testament to the strong foundation we have established.”
Three Past Presidents of Virginia REALTORS® have gone on to serve as President of the National Association of REALTORS®, including Dorcas Helfant-Browning who, in 1992, became the national association’s first female President.
For the health and safety of its members and staff, Virginia REALTORS® has postponed its centennial convention until the fall of 2021, when the membership will gather in Richmond, the site of the association’s founding.
About Virginia REALTORS®
For more information, visit www.virginiarealtors.org or follow Virginia REALTORS® on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
NOTE: The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.
3 things to do before listing
If you’ve recently decided to sell your home, here are three things you should do before putting it on the market.
1. Clean up
Start by removing clutter from your home. Give away things you don’t need and find out if there are recycling companies nearby that can take bulky items.
Then, clean the house from top to bottom. Areas to pay special attention to include the kitchen, bathrooms, and places that tend to show dirt, such as the windows and both very light and dark surfaces.
Finally, organize your closets and cabinets, as potential buyers will want to know how much storage space is available.
2. Make repairs
Taking care of small, inexpensive repairs will help you make the right impression. This includes replacing burnt out light bulbs, fixing leaky faucets, and repainting dingy or outdated rooms neutral colors. Refreshing your windows is also a good idea, particularly replacing cracked glass, reapplying grout and caulking, and mending damaged screens. Making these repairs will help you emphasize your home’s best features.
3. Increase curb appeal
Freshen up your landscaping by trimming bushes, repairing cracks in concrete features, and spreading new mulch or gravel. Repaint as needed, fix broken gutters and remove stains from the driveway. However, you should avoid installing elaborate new features. Prospective buyers want to see the potential of the property, and injecting too much of your own taste could make the house less inviting.
Keep in mind that virtual visits are increasingly popular, so you’ll want to make sure your home looks as great on video as it does in real life.
Warren County Market Report – September 2020
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for September 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -8.4.%.
- New Pending UP 19.7%.
- Closed sales are UP 10.3%
- Average Median Sold $279,250
- Average Days on Market 29
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: September 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated October 2020
Jennifer Avery, Realtor
“Your Happy Home Expert”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
5 tips for improving your credit score
A bad credit score makes it hard to get a reasonable loan term, which can be a major obstacle when it comes to buying a house. Here are five things you can do to improve yours.
1. Check your credit report
False information is sometimes reported, so it’s crucial that you regularly check your credit report for mistakes. These kinds of errors can have a considerable impact on your score.

3. Make payments on time
When sloughing off your debts, prioritize payments by the due date if possible. Late payments count for a lot when calculating your credit score.
4. Use dormant credit
You may have a preferred card, but it’s a good idea to regularly use all the sources of credit at your disposal. This contributes to improving your score because it speaks to your ability to properly manage multiple debts.
5. Strategize debt repayment
When tackling debt, having a strategy is paramount. One example often referred to as the snowball method, consists of making the same payment every month. This will speed up the process of eliminating your debts by increasing the proportion of the principal you pay off each month.
If you follow these tips, you’ll undoubtedly improve your credit score and become a more appealing candidate for mortgage lenders. Your dream of becoming a homeowner is almost within reach.
The evolution of Beth Medved Waller’s real estate funded non-profit projects
Since the beginning of Waller’s real estate career, she has made it her intention to use the abundance that being a Realtor affords her to give back to those in need, both locally and globally. Waller started What Matters, her real-estate funded non-profit, in 2018 when she began to bring others into her non-profit initiatives. To date, Beth has focused on donating to programs that mattered to her heart. She has received support from her community to build a school in a remote village in Uganda called the Front Royal Light Up Academy as well as to create Open House, a community meeting and networking center, now sponsored by the Daily Grind and Royal Comfort Shoe Center.
“I’ve always been passionate about giving back to what I care about – sponsoring local blood drives, helping children in Uganda receive education, giving scholarships to local high school students, etc. and am so grateful for all the support I’ve received from people who may or may not be passionate about the same things. Now, in an effort to pay that support forward, I am focusing on creating replicable fundraising programs that help me support what matters to other’s hearts.”
One of these programs is the What Matters Real Estate Partners concept. While Waller has always donated a large portion of her commissions to her own non-profit passions, she decided to commit to donating an additional 5% of her commission to the non-profit of her client’s choice.
“I’ve always recognized that my non-profit work is made possible by my clients and community that have supported my real estate business the last decade and a half. During these trying times, I am more dedicated than ever to continue to support my local and global community both as a Realtor and as a non-profit fundraiser,” Waller said. Waller has inspired other Realtors to follow her lead and is currently working with Anne Fish, a Realtor in Teton County, WY, to also pioneer the 5% client giveback concept in her community, with the hope that others will join them as well.
Like many others, Waller has embraced these COVID times as an opportunity to reevaluate her own life, business and philanthropic efforts while seeking new ways to serve her clients and community with a greater impact aligned with these times. She has hired Mitchell Smith (of Expressed by Mitchell) to enhance her client’s exposure including their online marketing, videos, etc. and continues to work with Bridget Rosensteel (her trusted virtual transaction coordinator) to ensure that she can continue to give her real estate clients the level of individualized attention they deserve. Because Beth spends so much time at the homes of her clients, she realized that rather than sponsoring a non-profit center at her real estate office, it was better to close her Cloud Street office location, work more remotely and provide support to nonprofits in alternative ways. She has also hired Liz Gibbs, a social impact business consultant, to help develop and expand both new real estate programs and non-profit initiatives, including microloan and education sponsorship programs in Uganda.
While Waller’s main focus is currently on her real estate business and the new What Matters Real Estate Partners fundraising program, she continues to be involved with Rotary as President of the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. She’s also currently working with the Warren Coalition and Warren County Middle School to launch the HALO Read program to provide reading materials to the youth in our community and abroad (more at warrencoalition.org/halo-read-sponsorship).
If you or someone you know wants to use your home as a fundraising mechanism for your favorite nonprofit, while benefiting from the expertise of a long-time award-winning Realtor, please be in touch! Waller can be reached at 540.671.6145 or at beth@whatmattersw2.com. Learn more about her What Matters Initiatives and real estate sales and consulting at www.whatmattersw2.com. Beth Medved Waller is licensed in Virginia and is Associate Broker at Keller Williams Solutions.
Is buying a home near a cemetery a grave mistake?
If the home you want to buy is near a graveyard, you may be wondering whether to reconsider. Here are some things you should think about before making an offer.
The pros
Living by a cemetery has a number of advantages, most notably that you’re guaranteed to have quiet neighbors. In addition, cemeteries tend to be well-maintained green spaces with trees and flowers. They can offer a manicured, park-like setting right outside your door. Plus, some research suggests that properties near graveyards may be more affordable than comparable homes elsewhere.
The cons
Another downside of living near a graveyard is the potential risk of exposure to toxic chemicals. In the average cemetery, approximately 1,200 gallons of formaldehyde-based embalming fluid is used per acre. Studies indicate that as bodies decompose, this fluid can leach into the earth and pollute groundwater over time.
Lastly, research indicates that homes near cemeteries tend to take longer to sell. The increased period on the market may be due to a somewhat reduced pool of buyers.
To buy or not to buy?
In sum, there are both pros and cons of living near a cemetery. Before you make a final decision for or against purchasing the property, it’s a good idea to find out more specifics. Look into how frequently the graveyard is visited, how it’s maintained, how many funerals are typically held there, and how many plots remain. This information will give you a better idea of whether the home is right for you.
