Tips for preventing deer collisions

Deer are common across North America and frequently cause motor vehicle accidents. Here are a few tips to minimize the risk of colliding with a deer this summer.

Be extra vigilant

Look for signs indicating deer crossings in the area. Slow down and make sure you scan the road and your surroundings. Be particularly careful on slopes, sharp turns, and in areas of dense vegetation; a deer could unexpectedly jump out of a bush.

Remember that the risk is more significant in October and November, as deer move around more during mating season. Plus, deer often travel in groups. Therefore, if you see one, slow down because there may be more.

Maximize your visibility

Keep your headlights and windows clean. Turn on your high beams when driving at night, except when passing oncoming vehicles. Ideally, avoid driving at dawn and dusk. Deer are more active at these times of day, and the low light can make it hard to see.

Finally, if you see a deer, slow down and try to scare it away — and warn other motorists — by flashing your headlights or honking your horn. Avoid hitting the animal without swerving out of your lane or making a sudden turn at the last second. This could cause a more severe accident.