Health
Tips for safe use of contact lenses
October is Contact Lens Safety Month, and if you’re one of the 45 million Americans who wear contact lenses, it’s a good time to review some safety tips to protect your eye health for years to come.
- Make sure your prescription is current. Never order contacts with an expired prescription (even if you can get away with it), and don’t stock up on new contacts if your prescription is about to expire.
- Stick with known and reputable contact lens suppliers. A good supplier always requires a valid prescription before dispensing lenses.
- Keep your exact prescription (including the brand and lens name) written down, and check it against new contacts when you receive them to ensure you have the correct lenses.
- Never buy costume lenses from novelty stores or online if a prescription isn’t required — these unregulated lenses can pose serious health risks and should be avoided at all times.
- Never share contact lenses.
- Clean and store your contact lenses properly — always use a new solution and replace your lens case at least once every three months.
- Replace your lenses as often as recommended by your optometrist.
- Keep a spare pair of glasses handy in case of eye infections or problems with your lenses.
- Always remove your lenses before you go to sleep.
- Discard contact lenses daily after a single use — don’t re-wear them.
- Water and contact lenses don’t mix — avoid swimming or showering in your lenses.
Health
What’s metastatic breast cancer?
You may have heard of metastatic breast cancer and not know how it differs from other forms of breast cancer. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, here’s an overview of what you need to know.
Definition
Metastatic breast cancer also called advanced or stage four cancer, is cancer that spreads beyond the breast and starts growing in at least one other part of the body. The cancer cells found elsewhere in the body are the same as those in original cancer.
How it spreads
All cancers can spread from one part of the body to another. However, metastatic cancer describes only solid tumors like breast, prostate, and lung cancers. This term isn’t used for cancers already present at diagnosis, like leukemia and lymphoma. Breast cancer, for example, tends to spread to the bones.
However, not all cancers spread. Many factors, including how quickly cancer develops, the size of the original tumor, and how long it’s been in the body, may or may not make breast cancer metastatic. The effectiveness of treatment also has a bearing on whether breast cancer metastasizes.
Visit nationalbreastcancer.org or contact a health care professional for more information.
Health
Biosimilars 101
Have you heard people talk about biosimilar medicines and wondered what they are? Read on to learn more.
What is it?
As the name indicates, biosimilar drugs have similarities to biological medications. Products of living cells like animal cells and bacteria, biosimilars, are heavily regulated and meet rigorous regulatory standards before being approved for treatment. They shouldn’t be confused with generic drugs, which contain chemically synthesized molecules and are identical to their reference product.
What are the advantages?
Biosimilars are less costly to make than their reference biologic drug and require less research and development while ensuring identical treatment efficacy. Working the same way as their reference drug, they can often be switched and provide results without a clinically meaningful difference.
Do you have a question about your prescription drugs? Trust only your doctor and pharmacist to give you the best advice.
FDA and biosimilars
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s definition states that a biosimilar is “highly similar to” and “has no meaningful difference from” its reference drug. For a biosimilar to be interchangeable, it must meet additional requirements established by the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act.
Health
Experts say heart patients shouldn’t skip flu shots
People with heart disease or a history of stroke should always get an annual flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the agency recommends flu vaccines for everyone over six months of age, heart patients face elevated risk of serious illness leading to hospitalization and other complications.
Among 80,000 U.S. adults hospitalized for flu between the 2010-11 and 2017-18 flu seasons, half had heart disease, and sudden heart complications occurred in one of every eight patients, according to the CDC. Flu patients also face a significantly elevated risk of heart attack within a week of confirmed infection, particularly among older adults or patients experiencing their first heart attack.
People with heart disease should also stay up to date on their pneumococcal vaccination, which is typically administered at the same time as the flu shot and protects against pneumococcal pneumonia, a serious flu complication that can result in death.
The CDC urges Americans to get their flu shots by the end of October. Contact your healthcare provider, pharmacy, or local health department for an appointment or information about vaccine clinics.
Health
How to conduct a breast self-exam (BSE)
A breast self-exam (BSE) is a screening method involving women observing and touching their breasts to detect any signs of change. It doesn’t replace a professional examination but can help with early cancer detection. Here’s how to do a BSE.
When
It’s best to do a BSE immediately following your period because your breasts are the most supple at this time. It’s normal to have small bumps or tenderness when examining your breasts before your period. However, make sure to note any persistent or recent changes.
How
Start by visually examining your breasts in front of a mirror. Observe yourself in several positions, with your arms at your side and raised above your head. Make sure you can see your breasts from all angles. Then, use your fingers to feel every inch of your breasts gently.
What
Pay particular attention to changes in the size or shape of your breasts and the appearance of visible or palpable lumps. Take note if your skin has thickened, changed color, or is red and inflamed. Also, look to see if your nipple has changed in appearance or is deviating and if you notice spontaneous discharge or persistent eczema.
If you notice any of these changes or find something else that seems unusual, immediately report it to your doctor.
Health
What you need to know about mammograms
Breast cancer is more common in older women. Therefore, once you turn 50, you should get a mammogram every two years. If you’re approaching this age, here’s more information about this screening exam.
What’s a mammogram?
Simply put, a mammogram is an X-ray of the breast tissue. It provides detailed images from different angles to detect cancer. The procedure usually takes less than a minute and involves placing both breasts between two plastic plates. Clear images can be taken with minimal X-ray exposure when the breasts are flattened.
What are the benefits?
Although mammograms can be slightly painful because the breasts are being compressed, it decreases the mortality rate of breast cancer by detecting it early. Although not infallible, mammograms remain the most reliable method of determining if someone has breast cancer.
How to prepare
Avoid applying lotion or other products to your skin. Wear a shirt that’s easy to remove, and don’t wear any jewelry. You can reduce discomfort by scheduling your mammogram for after your period. Reducing your consumption of caffeinated foods or drinks the week before your appointment may also help. Ask your doctor if you can take painkillers.
For more information, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.
Health
What is Medicare open enrollment?
You’ll start hearing a lot about the annual Medicare open enrollment period in October. It is a time when existing Medicare enrollees can change their coverage.
During this time, you can do the following things:
- Enroll in a Medicare Part D (drug coverage) plan
- Change from one Medicare Part D plan to another
- Cancel a Medicare Part D plan
- Switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare
- Enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan
- Change from one Medicare Advantage plan to another
- Enroll in a Medicare supplement plan if you want to switch from Medicare Advantage to original Medicare, Parts A (hospital) and B (medical).
The annual open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 17.
You may want to review the available plans if you are on a Medicare Advantage plan. Selections change each year, and some may better suit your current medical or financial status.
Wind: 1mph NNW
Humidity: 67%
Pressure: 30.16"Hg
UV index: 4
72/52°F
64/41°F