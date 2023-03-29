Tips for stocking your car’s emergency kit for spring

Keeping your car windows closed during the winter can trap nasty odors in the cabin. As you welcome warmer weather, it’s time to deodorize your vehicle. Here are four tips.

1. Vacuum your car from top to bottom. Include under the floor mats, in the trunk, and between the seats. Use the upholstery attachment to rid your vehicle of smelly dirt and debris in hard-to-reach areas.

2. Vinegar is a natural deodorizer. Make a mixture of equal parts water and white vinegar. Then, spritz the mixture on your car’s dashboard, cupholders, seats, and carpets. Let the solution sit for 30 minutes, then wipe it away with a clean, damp rag.

3. Baking soda lifts unpleasant scents. For example, sprinkle some baking soda on your vehicle’s carpet or upholstery if you’ve spilled something on your vehicle’s carpet or upholstery. Rub the baking soda into the area and leave it for a few hours. Then, vacuum it up.

4. Charcoal absorbs impurities and nasty smells. That’s why it’s commonly used in air and water filters. Pick up a charcoal briquette at a local store, like the ones used for grilling. Leave the briquette in your car for a few days. Charcoal is highly porous and absorbs any nasty odors floating in the air.

Lastly, spray down your car vents with a specialized cleaner. Over time, your car’s vents build up dirt and debris that can cause an unpleasant smell. If any bad smells persist, take your car to a cleaning professional.