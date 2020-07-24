Tips for students starting college or university

If you’re going to start college or university this fall, there’s a lot to think about. Here are some tips to help you sort things out ahead of time.

Getting to school

Will you live on campus? Drive to school? Take public transit? Regardless of how you commute, you’ll need to find the best route to take. If you plan to drive, conduct a quick Google Maps search and a trial run. If you’ll take public transit, familiarize yourself with the various bus routes. Finally, if you live on campus, walk around to get acquainted with your new surroundings.

Getting to class



As soon as you receive your schedule, take some time to find the rooms where your classes will be held. This will ensure that you don’t get lost or spend half an hour looking for the right room on your first day.

Services and common areas

Make a note of where the cafeteria, library, computer labs, and bookstore are located. It’s also a good idea to find out what their operating hours are.

In the neighborhood

It’s likely that you’ll spend quite a bit of time on and around campus. Take some time to find out what restaurants and stores are nearby.

Doing this will help you feel more at home on your first day, or at least reduce the chance that you’ll get lost.