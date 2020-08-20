Tips for styling your shelves

In many homes, shelves are essential for making sure your items are organized and easy to find. Here are a few tips for styling them.

Consider location

The way you style the shelves in your bedroom will differ from the way you display items in your bathroom. You should match what you’re storing to the location. For example, a collection of porcelain dishes is perfect for the kitchen, while books may better suit the living room.

Create interest



If you display only one type of item, your shelves will look dull and uninspired. Instead, choose a variety of things in an array of different shapes and sizes to create visual interest.

Work with color

Group items on your shelves by color. This will ensure that what you display looks cohesive and well-organized.

Corral things in bins

Often, people use their shelves to store things they need but that isn’t very attractive. Baskets, bowls, and bins are great for holding these items, and using them will make your shelves look prettier and more put together.

If you follow these tips, you’ll avoid having shelves that look cluttered and unappealing.