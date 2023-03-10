Tips for your child’s first fishing trip

Are you ready to introduce your child to the joys of fishing? Remember these tips to ensure your first fishing trip together gets them hooked.

Safety first

Before you make the trip, educate your child about safety. Practicing in your backyard will help familiarize them with safe behaviors and help you prepare for having your child come along with you. Safety education doesn’t have to scare your child. Showing them the right way to handle a hook and cast a line will empower them, foster a sense of pride and build their anticipation.

Keep it simple

When it comes to fishing spots, focus on quantity over quality. You may love long quiet hours waiting for “the big one,” but your child may not fare well without frequent stimulation. Scout out a place where you’re likely to get lots of nibbles, even if the quality of catch isn’t up to your usual standard.

Rather than overwhelm your child with a display of all your favorite flies and lures, it’s best to stick to simple equipment. Your local outfitter can advise you on a good starter rod and tackle.

Create a happy memory

Quality time with your child is your goal. If you’re a highly focused angler, you may need to remind yourself that your child’s first fishing trip isn’t the time to set challenging goals. You may have to sacrifice peace and quiet for more childlike fun. Bring along snacks to keep them occupied. Be willing to take a break from fishing to do other activities, like swimming or exploring.

Don’t forget to stress the importance of cleaning up your litter, including broken tackle and other trash. Fishing is a wonderful opportunity to help your child learn to value and care for the natural surroundings.