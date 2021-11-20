Tips to safely use flammable and combustible products

There are a variety of products that can cause a fire if they’re incorrectly used or stored. In some cases, they may release toxic vapors that can ignite or explode. Here are some important tips to follow when working with these types of substances.

Read the label carefully

Before using a flammable or combustible product, read all the instructions listed on the packaging. Look for any warnings about health hazards and risks of reactions with other chemicals. Never remove the label, and keep these products in their original container.

Work in a ventilated area

Whenever possible, use these products outdoors. Otherwise, make sure the room is well ventilated during and after the process to avoid a buildup of flammable vapors. Stay away from lit cigarettes and other heat sources at all times, and remember to keep a portable fire extinguisher nearby.

Dispose of items properly

Place rags, paper towels, and other materials soaked with flammable or combustible liquids in a sealed fireproof container. If your clothes are wet, hang them outdoors to air out. Next, wash them by hand before putting them in a washing machine and drying them outside. Recycle or dispose of empty containers in the appropriate location, and never cut, weld, or place them near a heat source.

Store in a safe place

Follow the storage recommendations on the product’s packaging. In all cases, however, you should keep these products in a clean and dry environment away from heat sources, doors, and windows. You also shouldn’t store more than the permitted amount.

Finally, remember to regularly inspect any containers used to store flammable and combustible products for signs of damage. Be sure to immediately clean up leaks and ventilate the room. If there’s a substantial leak, notify your local fire department.