Test your car knowledge with this short quiz about tires. Good luck!

1. At what temperature do summer tires start to grip the road?

A. 36 F

B. 45 F

C. 54 F

2. Where should you store your winter tires?

A. In a cool, dry and dark place

B. Outside, under a tarp

C. Anywhere

3. How often should you check your tire pressure?

A. Every month

B. When you change your tires

C. Every time you get gas

4. Why should you not drive with winter tires in the summer?

A. They have less traction on the road, which increases fuel consumption

B. They could burst due to sun exposure

C. They have a longer braking distance than summer tires

D. All of the above

5. What can cause your tires to wear out prematurely?

A. Inadequate tire pressure

B. Poor alignment

C. Faulty suspension

D. All of the above

6. What’s the recommended minimum tire tread depth?

A. 3/32 inch

B. 2/32 inch

C. 6/32 inch

7. In what month should you install winter tires?

A. October

B. December

C. November

Answers

1-B, 2-A, 3-A, 4-D, 5-D, 6-B, 7-C