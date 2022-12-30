Toast the New Year with Auld Lang Syne

Do you go to school? If so, does your school organize activities for special occasions? This picture was taken during the Christmas theme day at the village school last year, just before winter break. My visit was a surprise; the students screamed with joy when they saw me arrive with Rudolph and Mr. Snow.

The party was already in full swing when we arrived, but the atmosphere became even more joyous when we showed up. They’d lined up several games for the celebration, including a relay race with candy cane markers, mimes, and bingo. My favorite part was the limbo contest! Do you know this game? It consists of going under a long stick and bending backward.

I and my old bones weren’t very good. I was even eliminated first, ho, ho, ho! I didn’t mind because it allowed me to encourage the children, who were so talented. Rudolph and Mr. Snow were doing very well. It was a close game, and we all laughed a lot, especially when Mr. Snow lost one of his snowballs while bending backward! Believe it or not, this happens to him a lot. This time, even his nose fell off! Can you imagine?

Everyone was laughing so hard that it took three tries to get my friend back together! Afterward, many kids had trouble concentrating, and the contest ended with a laugh.

This is a picture of the two winners with my friends and me. They look happy, don’t they? They weren’t the only ones. At the end of the day, every face in the room, including mine, was happy and bright. I enjoyed myself so much that I promised to come back every year, ho, ho, ho!

By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour

Translated by Jasmine Heesaker