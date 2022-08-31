Automotive
Today’s economy dictates a new way of driving
It wasn’t so long ago that performance and speed were the main characteristics of many vehicles. Today, most motorists look for better fuel economy, safety, and reliability. For most cars, there is only one way to reach these new goals: by changing driving habits.
Slowing down is the first factor in fuel economy. In fact, more careful, slower driving will contribute highly to all three aforementioned goals. Slower acceleration will ask for less fuel from your engine while coasting to a stop instead of braking hard at the last minute will help you save fuel and your brakes. Anticipate traffic lights and slow down before reaching corners. Driving at slower speeds on highways will also save you a lot of fuel. Indeed, it has been proven that lowering your average speed from 70 mph to around 60 mph can save you significant amounts of gasoline.
Modifying your driving habits might also mean choosing to travel during off-peak hours and avoiding high-density traffic. For highway driving, aerodynamics plays an important role; heading into the wind and cutting through the air asks for more power at higher speeds. Some people try to follow big trucks in order to “cheat” the air and get the best fuel consumption possible. Some succeed, but it is not advised to follow trucks closely; to do so can be very dangerous. Last but not least, remember that keeping your vehicle well maintained will greatly help save fuel and be safer on the road.
Today’s new economy dictates different driving habits.
One flaw made Tesla’s autos easy to steal
Physical keys are so 20th century.
Many carmakers are doing away with keys, instead opting for digital systems that allow you to start a vehicle with a push of a button, a voice command, a key card, or even an app on your smartphone.
But with new technology comes new problems. And that is what happened with a Tesla NFC card. An NFC card (Near Field Communication card), a key fob, or a phone app all unlock a Tesla.
Last year, Tesla rolled out an update for its NFC card entry system. The new card allowed the user to unlock the car, and the vehicle would automatically start within 130 seconds, allowing the user could drive without using the card a second time. The problem: It also put the car into a state to accept entirely new digital keys — a thief’s dream. If a hacker could enroll a new key, they’d be able to access and start up the vehicle at any time.
The security weaknesses were uncovered by Martin Herfurt, a researcher based in Austria. Martin found that once a Tesla was unlocked with an NFC card, anyone with the correct Bluetooth Low Energy device could enroll an unconnected key simply by communicating directly with the car. The Tesla’s owner would receive no alerts or warnings. It’s unknown if hackers had previously exploited this flaw. But if so, stealing Tesla vehicles would have been relatively easy.
If the owner used the Tesla phone app rather than the keycard, they were still protected. The app only allows keys connected to the owner’s account to enroll.
Tesla is far from the only automaker doing away with traditional keys, and automakers have favored physical keys with embedded chips.
Slow down!
Drivers who indulge in high speeds are endangering the lives of pedestrians, especially those of children playing on the street in residential areas. Even if they know this already, speeding is a hard habit to break for a lot of drivers.
If you are a chronic speeder, here are some statistics that might give you a different perspective on your habit: roughly half of the injuries caused by road accidents happen in towns and on residential streets. Speeding is the cause of 12 percent of accidents and 30 percent of fatal accidents. The correlation between speed and injury is clear: only 5 percent of pedestrians hit by a car traveling at less than 18 mph die due to the accident, but 85 percent of those hit by vehicles over 40 mph die.
The principle is simple: the faster a vehicle is going, the less time the driver has to react to an unexpected obstacle or dangerous situation. Conversely, pedestrians and children in the path of a speeding vehicle have less time to get out of the way. Moreover, a vehicle traveling at high speed requires a much greater distance to come to a complete stop.
Posted speed limits are nothing to shrug off for convenience’s sake. They take into account the type of road and its surroundings. Respecting speed limits is the first step in making roads and sidewalks safe for all people. So, the next time your drive around your neighborhood, please slow down.
Quiz: Match the 12 car parts with what they do
Do you want to understand what your mechanic’s talking about when they tell you something’s wrong with your car? Discover the role of various parts in your vehicle with this association game.
Match each car part with its function
1. Alternator
2. Spoiler
3. Spark plug
4. Driveshaft
5. Torque converter
6. Rod bearing
7. Steering rack
8. Ball joint
9. Pad
10. Catalytic converter
11. Radiator
12. Wheel bearing
A. Converts mechanical energy into electrical energy
B. Reduces drag
C. Prevents the vehicle from making loud noises
D. Squeezes the brake drums to stop the rear wheels from turning
E. Serves the same purpose in automatic transmission as the clutch in a manual transmission
F. Allows the wheels to rotate freely without friction
G. Creates a spark that ignites the air-fuel mixture in the engine
H. Cools the engine
I. Connects the suspension to the front wheels
J. Connects the differential to the wheels
K. Converts harmful nitrogen oxide gases into harmless oxygen and nitrogen gases
L. Transmits the movement of the steering wheel to the wheels
No cheating
———————
Answers
1-A, 2-B, 3-G, 4-J, 5-E, 6-C, 7-L, 8-I, 9-D, 10-K, 11-H, 12-F
———————
What to do with a recall
Recently, many motorists realized that recalls by automotive manufacturers are not to be taken lightly. In the past, some recalls seemed more or less important and sometimes only concerned minor issues. However, if mechanical or highly technical matters are concerned, such recalls must be considered seriously. It may only be a minor problem with carpets, or the technician at the dealership may have discovered other serious defects.
If you hear the news that there is a recall on your vehicle, don’t rush to the dealership. Instead, wait for official information to come to you via e-mail or traditional mail. You see, in some cases, your specific vehicle model may not be affected. Some vehicles are recalled only by serial number (the subject of the recall could be limited to a certain number of cars or trucks) or by year of production. If you find out that your vehicle is indeed concerned, drive the car according to the manufacturer’s provided guidelines and take immediate action by making an appointment with your local dealership.
Once the problem is fixed, be sure to keep all paperwork concerning the recall and details of the work done by the dealer. This could come in handy if the problem reoccurs or if you decide to sell the vehicle and want to prove to a prospective buyer that it has been properly maintained and has respected the various recall protocols. Indeed, more than one consumer has been made more aware and is now more worried about the recent spat of recalls.
Respect any recall by a manufacturer, no matter what you do with the vehicle.
Reduce fuel consumption by 10% with fuel-efficient driving
With the price of gas constantly on the increase, reducing your gas consumption by 10 percent sounds pretty darn good. You can immediately cut back on fuel consumption by putting into practice a few fuel-efficient driving techniques. Fuel-efficient driving, or “eco-driving,” involves making some simple changes to your habits.
Maintain a constant speed
Drive at a constant speed, avoiding unnecessary accelerations and sudden stops. Try paying closer attention to your driving environment so that you can anticipate slow-downs and avoid braking at the last minute. Increase the distance between yourself and other vehicles in order to keep constant speeds and avoid repetitive braking.
Reduce your speed
Air resistance is greater at high speeds, forcing your vehicle to consume more energy to keep moving forward. Reducing your speed from 120 km/h to 100 km/h uses 20 percent less fuel!
Maintain a low engine speed
Your engine speed, in revolutions per minute, is indicated by a dashboard tachometer or RPM gauge. Monitor this gauge because your engine will achieve optimum efficiency at a lower engine speed of 2,500 RPM.
Avoid unnecessary idling
Today’s car engines do not need to be warmed up in order to work well. That means there is no need to leave your engine idling for a while before you drive away in the morning. Unless you are in traffic, idling at a standstill is a waste of gas and money — your car will use more gas to idle for 10 seconds than it will if you stop and restart your vehicle.
Keeping a car forever — or almost
When you bought your car or light truck, you probably had some naïve hope that it might last forever — or almost. Or you might have been thinking you could use it for a long time and then resell it at a reasonable price. Well, believe it or not, it is possible, but there is only one way to do it: with plenty of regular maintenance.
Though many people would like you to believe that today’s cars and trucks require less maintenance than older vehicles, this is not true. The maintenance might be lighter, yes, and the better part of it will be done by the dealership under the warranty. But you, as the owner, will also have to do your part to keep your car working well for a long time.
The old recipes for keeping a car running well still apply to newer products, and most of them are very simple to follow. Take, for instance, oil change intervals. They can be done as indicated in your owner’s manual, but if you use your vehicle mainly for short rides, those oil changes should be done sooner and very regularly. Of course, all other liquids have to be checked regularly. Your owner’s manual might say the spark plugs are good for 160,000 km, but it might be a good idea to have them removed at certain points to clean them up and replace them with some anti-seizing products.
Another regular maintenance involves washing the vehicle often, especially in winter, having it protected with rust-proofing, keeping the tires in good shape, aligning and balancing wheels, and keeping the interior as clean as possible. These might seem time-consuming and probably will involve some expenditures, but the bottom line is that the car or truck will last longer, and its resale value will be higher.
The only secret to the longevity of a vehicle is regular maintenance.
