Connect with us

Automotive

Today’s economy dictates a new way of driving

Published

1 hour ago

on

It wasn’t so long ago that performance and speed were the main characteristics of many vehicles. Today, most motorists look for better fuel economy, safety, and reliability. For most cars, there is only one way to reach these new goals: by changing driving habits.

Slowing down is the first factor in fuel economy. In fact, more careful, slower driving will contribute highly to all three aforementioned goals. Slower acceleration will ask for less fuel from your engine while coasting to a stop instead of braking hard at the last minute will help you save fuel and your brakes. Anticipate traffic lights and slow down before reaching corners. Driving at slower speeds on highways will also save you a lot of fuel. Indeed, it has been proven that lowering your average speed from 70 mph to around 60 mph can save you significant amounts of gasoline.

Modifying your driving habits might also mean choosing to travel during off-peak hours and avoiding high-density traffic. For highway driving, aerodynamics plays an important role; heading into the wind and cutting through the air asks for more power at higher speeds. Some people try to follow big trucks in order to “cheat” the air and get the best fuel consumption possible. Some succeed, but it is not advised to follow trucks closely; to do so can be very dangerous. Last but not least, remember that keeping your vehicle well maintained will greatly help save fuel and be safer on the road.

Today’s new economy dictates different driving habits.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Automotive

One flaw made Tesla’s autos easy to steal

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 31, 2022

By

Physical keys are so 20th century.

Many carmakers are doing away with keys, instead opting for digital systems that allow you to start a vehicle with a push of a button, a voice command, a key card, or even an app on your smartphone.

But with new technology comes new problems. And that is what happened with a Tesla NFC card. An NFC card (Near Field Communication card), a key fob, or a phone app all unlock a Tesla.

Last year, Tesla rolled out an update for its NFC card entry system. The new card allowed the user to unlock the car, and the vehicle would automatically start within 130 seconds, allowing the user could drive without using the card a second time. The problem: It also put the car into a state to accept entirely new digital keys — a thief’s dream. If a hacker could enroll a new key, they’d be able to access and start up the vehicle at any time.


The security weaknesses were uncovered by Martin Herfurt, a researcher based in Austria. Martin found that once a Tesla was unlocked with an NFC card, anyone with the correct Bluetooth Low Energy device could enroll an unconnected key simply by communicating directly with the car. The Tesla’s owner would receive no alerts or warnings. It’s unknown if hackers had previously exploited this flaw. But if so, stealing Tesla vehicles would have been relatively easy.

If the owner used the Tesla phone app rather than the keycard, they were still protected. The app only allows keys connected to the owner’s account to enroll.

Tesla is far from the only automaker doing away with traditional keys, and automakers have favored physical keys with embedded chips.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

Slow down!

Published

1 day ago

on

August 30, 2022

By

Drivers who indulge in high speeds are endangering the lives of pedestrians, especially those of children playing on the street in residential areas. Even if they know this already, speeding is a hard habit to break for a lot of drivers.

If you are a chronic speeder, here are some statistics that might give you a different perspective on your habit: roughly half of the injuries caused by road accidents happen in towns and on residential streets. Speeding is the cause of 12 percent of accidents and 30 percent of fatal accidents. The correlation between speed and injury is clear: only 5 percent of pedestrians hit by a car traveling at less than 18 mph die due to the accident, but 85 percent of those hit by vehicles over 40 mph die.

The principle is simple: the faster a vehicle is going, the less time the driver has to react to an unexpected obstacle or dangerous situation. Conversely, pedestrians and children in the path of a speeding vehicle have less time to get out of the way. Moreover, a vehicle traveling at high speed requires a much greater distance to come to a complete stop.

Posted speed limits are nothing to shrug off for convenience’s sake. They take into account the type of road and its surroundings. Respecting speed limits is the first step in making roads and sidewalks safe for all people. So, the next time your drive around your neighborhood, please slow down.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

Quiz: Match the 12 car parts with what they do

Published

2 days ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Do you want to understand what your mechanic’s talking about when they tell you something’s wrong with your car? Discover the role of various parts in your vehicle with this association game.

Match each car part with its function
1. Alternator
2. Spoiler
3. Spark plug
4. Driveshaft
5. Torque converter
6. Rod bearing
7. Steering rack
8. Ball joint
9. Pad
10. Catalytic converter
11. Radiator
12. Wheel bearing

A. Converts mechanical energy into electrical energy
B. Reduces drag
C. Prevents the vehicle from making loud noises
D. Squeezes the brake drums to stop the rear wheels from turning
E. Serves the same purpose in automatic transmission as the clutch in a manual transmission
F. Allows the wheels to rotate freely without friction
G. Creates a spark that ignites the air-fuel mixture in the engine
H. Cools the engine
I. Connects the suspension to the front wheels
J. Connects the differential to the wheels
K. Converts harmful nitrogen oxide gases into harmless oxygen and nitrogen gases
L. Transmits the movement of the steering wheel to the wheels

No cheating


 

 

 

———————
Answers
1-A, 2-B, 3-G, 4-J, 5-E, 6-C, 7-L, 8-I, 9-D, 10-K, 11-H, 12-F
———————

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

What to do with a recall

Published

1 week ago

on

August 24, 2022

By

Recently, many motorists realized that recalls by automotive manufacturers are not to be taken lightly. In the past, some recalls seemed more or less important and sometimes only concerned minor issues. However, if mechanical or highly technical matters are concerned, such recalls must be considered seriously. It may only be a minor problem with carpets, or the technician at the dealership may have discovered other serious defects.

If you hear the news that there is a recall on your vehicle, don’t rush to the dealership. Instead, wait for official information to come to you via e-mail or traditional mail. You see, in some cases, your specific vehicle model may not be affected. Some vehicles are recalled only by serial number (the subject of the recall could be limited to a certain number of cars or trucks) or by year of production. If you find out that your vehicle is indeed concerned, drive the car according to the manufacturer’s provided guidelines and take immediate action by making an appointment with your local dealership.

Once the problem is fixed, be sure to keep all paperwork concerning the recall and details of the work done by the dealer. This could come in handy if the problem reoccurs or if you decide to sell the vehicle and want to prove to a prospective buyer that it has been properly maintained and has respected the various recall protocols. Indeed, more than one consumer has been made more aware and is now more worried about the recent spat of recalls.

Respect any recall by a manufacturer, no matter what you do with the vehicle.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Automotive

Reduce fuel consumption by 10% with fuel-efficient driving

Published

1 week ago

on

August 21, 2022

By

With the price of gas constantly on the increase, reducing your gas consumption by 10 percent sounds pretty darn good. You can immediately cut back on fuel consumption by putting into practice a few fuel-efficient driving techniques. Fuel-efficient driving, or “eco-driving,” involves making some simple changes to your habits.

Maintain a constant speed
Drive at a constant speed, avoiding unnecessary accelerations and sudden stops. Try paying closer attention to your driving environment so that you can anticipate slow-downs and avoid braking at the last minute. Increase the distance between yourself and other vehicles in order to keep constant speeds and avoid repetitive braking.

Reduce your speed
Air resistance is greater at high speeds, forcing your vehicle to consume more energy to keep moving forward. Reducing your speed from 120 km/h to 100 km/h uses 20 percent less fuel!

Maintain a low engine speed
Your engine speed, in revolutions per minute, is indicated by a dashboard tachometer or RPM gauge. Monitor this gauge because your engine will achieve optimum efficiency at a lower engine speed of 2,500 RPM.


Avoid unnecessary idling
Today’s car engines do not need to be warmed up in order to work well. That means there is no need to leave your engine idling for a while before you drive away in the morning. Unless you are in traffic, idling at a standstill is a waste of gas and money — your car will use more gas to idle for 10 seconds than it will if you stop and restart your vehicle.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Automotive

Keeping a car forever — or almost

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 20, 2022

By

When you bought your car or light truck, you probably had some naïve hope that it might last forever — or almost. Or you might have been thinking you could use it for a long time and then resell it at a reasonable price. Well, believe it or not, it is possible, but there is only one way to do it: with plenty of regular maintenance.

Though many people would like you to believe that today’s cars and trucks require less maintenance than older vehicles, this is not true. The maintenance might be lighter, yes, and the better part of it will be done by the dealership under the warranty. But you, as the owner, will also have to do your part to keep your car working well for a long time.

The old recipes for keeping a car running well still apply to newer products, and most of them are very simple to follow. Take, for instance, oil change intervals. They can be done as indicated in your owner’s manual, but if you use your vehicle mainly for short rides, those oil changes should be done sooner and very regularly. Of course, all other liquids have to be checked regularly. Your owner’s manual might say the spark plugs are good for 160,000 km, but it might be a good idea to have them removed at certain points to clean them up and replace them with some anti-seizing products.

Another regular maintenance involves washing the vehicle often, especially in winter, having it protected with rust-proofing, keeping the tires in good shape, aligning and balancing wheels, and keeping the interior as clean as possible. These might seem time-consuming and probably will involve some expenditures, but the bottom line is that the car or truck will last longer, and its resale value will be higher.


The only secret to the longevity of a vehicle is regular maintenance.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
79°
Mostly Cloudy
6:41 am7:45 pm EDT
Feels like: 81°F
Wind: 6mph WNW
Humidity: 51%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 6
ThuFriSat
86/59°F
86/64°F
86/66°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Aug
31
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 31 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
2
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 2 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
Sep
3
Sat
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sep 3 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
8:00 pm Stargazing at Shenandoah River S... @ Shenandoah River State Park
Stargazing at Shenandoah River S... @ Shenandoah River State Park
Sep 3 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Stargazing at Shenandoah River State Park @ Shenandoah River State Park
Join the Shenandoah Astronomical Society at Shenandoah River State Park for a great stargazing opportunity. The Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes at the park’s Cullers Overlook, and you are invited to join them.[...]
Sep
7
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 7 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
8
Thu
6:30 pm Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
Sep 8 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
The Skyline Indie Film Fest will screen over 50 films during the four-day event. Most screenings will take place in person while others will be virtual. Sept. 8: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9:[...]
Sep
9
Fri
8:00 am Yard Sale & Bake Sale @ Living Water Christian Church
Yard Sale & Bake Sale @ Living Water Christian Church
Sep 9 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Yard Sale & Bake Sale @ Living Water Christian Church
The Living Water Christian Church will be having our fall Yard Sale & Bake Sale! If you have any questions you can contact Judy Gribble at 540-305-9432 or judy.gribble@comcast.net As always item are by donations[...]
11:00 am Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
Sep 9 @ 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Skyline Indie Film Fest @ Alamo Drafthouse
The Skyline Indie Film Fest will screen over 50 films during the four-day event. Most screenings will take place in person while others will be virtual. Sept. 8: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9:[...]
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 9 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 