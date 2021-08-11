Today’s youth: resilient and resourceful

International Youth Day, which takes place on August 12, is an initiative launched by the United Nations in 1999 to draw attention to the cultural and legal issues experienced by young people around the world. It’s also an opportunity to highlight their potential as key partners in society.

The impact of the pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis has significantly affected the daily lives of young people around the world. In many places, the restrictions implemented to limit the spread of the virus had a devastating impact on education. According to a report by the International Labour Organization, approximately two-thirds of young people claim they learned less since the start of the pandemic because of the shift from in-person to online learning.

In addition, the ongoing health crisis exacerbated existing inequalities experienced by many youths. Not all students have access to a computer, a reliable internet connection or a quiet place to concentrate at home. What’s more, nearly half of young people surveyed experienced deteriorating mental health.

Yet despite these circumstances, many young people have demonstrated their ability to be creative and resilient during hard times.

Fighting for a better future

Today’s youth are more informed than ever, and millions of them are mobilizing every day to fight for causes they care about, including environmental protection, gun control, access to education, gender equality, and anti-racism. In communities across the country, young people are raising their voices and taking action to make a difference.

This commitment to building a better future should be an inspiration to everyone.

Do you have teenagers or young adults in your life? This year on International Youth Day, take the time to show them your love, appreciation, and support.