Town Talk: A conversation with Liz Coffey – What are Petty Betty Treats?

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Nancy Smith, a resident of Front Royal, Virginia, who has achieved an incredible feat by completing her 23rd consecutive Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17th, 2023. Smith is part of an elite group of runners who have completed 22 or more consecutive Boston Marathons, and she is among just a few females who have achieved this impressive milestone.

Smith’s dedication to the Boston Marathon began more than two decades ago. She has been running the marathon consecutively for 23 years, and she is proud to be one of the very few who can claim such an achievement. Notably, Smith has also been running as part of the charity team for Dana-Farber, a Boston-based cancer research institute. This year marks her 8th year on the team, and she has raised an impressive $8,600 in donations towards critical cancer research.

Smith and her husband are both retired teachers who moved from Michigan to Virginia about two and a half years ago. She shared that training for the marathon in Virginia’s warmer weather and hilly terrain has been a challenge but one she has overcome with persistence and dedication.

In 2022, Smith completed her 22nd consecutive Boston Marathon with an official finish time that was 30 minutes under the required time to maintain her streak. Prior to this year’s marathon, Smith received a letter from the Boston Marathon officials notifying her that she was one of only 181 athletes holding an active streak of 21 or more consecutive marathons and just one of 24 female entrants. If she completes two more consecutive Boston Marathons, Smith will become part of the runner-led Quarter Century Club, a group of Boston Marathoners who have completed 25 or more consecutive races.

Of the 109 members of the QCC with active streaks, about half are from the Northeast, and about a third are from Massachusetts, according to the Boston Athletic Association. The QCC provides benefits such as a team dinner and a bus ride to the start of the marathon. Streakers with 25 or more consecutive finishes are also allowed to register early for the next marathon without needing a qualifying time.

In addition to her marathon achievements, Smith is also committed to giving back to her community by running with the Dana-Farber charity team. She has raised over $45,000 in the last seven years and is proud to run in memory of her patient partner, Brooke Mulford, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in 2018. Smith’s running shirt bears Brooke’s photo, and she feels honored to run in her honor and memory.

Overall, Smith’s dedication and achievements in the Boston Marathon have made her a true inspiration to many. Her hard work and commitment to giving back to her community are truly admirable, and her persistence in achieving her goals is a lesson to us all.

Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. Let us know if you have an idea or topic or want to hear from someone in our community. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com