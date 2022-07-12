Connect with us

Jenspiration

Together let’s make our community beautiful

Published

4 hours ago

on

The House of Hope is often the recipient of donations and support. On Monday, July 11th, a few of the men and two board members decided to give back to our helpful community by cleaning up trash, mowing, and picking weeds at the house next door.

Together we can improve our community and lift one another! Won’t you consider ways to make your neighbor’s day a little brighter?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Clubs and Community come together to keep our Greenway clean

Published

1 week ago

on

July 5, 2022

By

What a great morning we shared in Front Royal on Saturday, July 2nd, with like-minded neighbors and friends. All three of our local Rotary clubs came together (Rotary Club of Warren County, Rotary Club of Northern Shenandoah, Rotary Club of Front Royal) to clean up litter along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway joined by like-minded community members, youth, and a special guest from House of Hope – Front Royal, VA.

Dreaming big together as we work to keep our community beautiful! Thank you to everyone who worked hard on this warm Saturday morning.

Jason Wadel, Stephanie Wadel, Cassie Stankiewicz, Peggy Shrimpton, Lori Glascock, Beth Waller, Chad Hrbek, Michael Williams, HOH Harry, Jen Avery, Robert Hupman, Shenandoah Hupman, Michael Whitlow, Cara Brown, Gail Hartman, Gayle Downes.

Robert Humpan and daughter Shenandoah


Jen Avery and House of Hope resident. The House of Hope was awarded 2 grants from Rotary this year. Returning the support today at cleanup project.

Michael Williams, Shenandoah and Robert Humpan, Cara Brown, Gayle Downes

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Rotary Club of Warren County donates baskets to help homeless transition into independent living

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 29, 2022

By

The Rotary Club of Warren County is pleased to award a $500 service project grant to the House of Hope – Front Royal, VA, for 5 graduation baskets. These baskets will include air beds, sheets, pillows and several inspirational cards ready for the gentleman in hopes to make the transition into independent living a little easier.

The inspirational cards will have gift certificates/gifts enclosed from a variety of local businesses including: 1 free scoop of ice cream from C & C Frozen Treats, 2 movie passes from Royal Cinemas, 1 free cup of coffee from Main Street Daily Grind CAFÉ, 1 bracelet “We’re In This Together” from Project: Space/What Matters, 1 free haircut from Mattie the Barber/Blake & Co Hair Spa, 1 Golden Ticket from I Want Candy (for the lucky basket), 1 Pass for in-town cab fare with Front Royal Taxi.

We are hoping these small gifts might help brighten a man’s day once they are on their own! Thank you SO much to this amazing community who has stepped forward to cheer on the men!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Rotary Club of Warren County: Paul Harris Fellow Recognitions

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 29, 2022

By

Congratulations to several Rotary Club of Warren County members on their Paul Harris Fellow Recognition this month.

ELLEN ADERS – Ellen has been a very active member this whole year. A driving force behind pulling club members together for breakfast meetings at Mom’s Kitchen before we began gathering in person again. Always ready to participate in service projects and ready to tackle challenges. She has served the club as Secretary this year. This recognition is also for her hard work organizing the children’s toy drive for Kentucky families who suffered tornado devastation this December. And amazing work gathering sponsorships for the Ride with Rotary.

ROBERT HUPMAN +4 – Robert Hupman is a dedicated club member who participates in service projects…with a favorite passion for cleaning up our environment! Shenandoah River clean up projects are top of his list. Robert was also the mastermind behind the spontaneous trip to Kentucky for Christmas toy distribution. He hopped in his truck with friend TJ to bring toys and gift cards to children for Christmas! Robert built the shower trailer for the homeless this winter. He has a “can do” attitude and really cares about Warren County.

JEN AVERY +1 – Jen has worked as PR Chair ever since joining the club almost 3 years ago. She also helped with the Project: Christmas in Kentucky with Ellen, Robert, and Kahle. She helps with most of the social media posts (including this one…LOL), created LinkedIn account, and creates custom videos for the club.


MICHELLE SMELTZER – Michelle managed our Club Service Projects Chair this year when the need emerged. She is connected to our community in so many ways that she is able to bring community needs to the table easily within the club. Michelle and Robert worked on the Thermal Shelter shower trailer this year and has managed several drives for the homeless and those in need. She always has a positive attitude and a smile even when going gets tough!

DAVE HARDY +8 – At this point he and his wife Carol are Major Donors!!! This year Dave spent endless hours organizing the inaugural Ride with Rotary to benefit Cars Changing Lives and Reaching Out Now. Dave strategically planned every detail of the event, above and beyond what the club could have imagined. We are so grateful for his work on this very successful fundraiser.

HANK ECTON +2 – Hank has won numerous awards for his glorious newsletter. Packed with every detail you could ask for, Hank has set the standards on what a club’s newsletter could/should look like! We are all thankful for Hank and his years of dedication!!

*The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Royal Shenandoah Greenway Rotary Cleanup Day – come join us!

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 28, 2022

By

Royal Shenandoah Greenway Trail is one of our community’s natural treasures. Let’s keep it clean! You are invited to come out on July 2nd to help pick up litter with local Rotary clubs. We all need to work together to keep our town litter-free for us all to enjoy!

We will be meeting in the parking lot of PaveMint Smokin’ Taphouse off of Commerce Ave. Bring gloves, trash bag, and a little extra energy as we set out on a trash collecting mission! Work side-by-side with like minded community members. Bring your children to help! It’s a great experience to encourage our youth to get involved and take ownership in our town and keeping it beautiful.

For more information, call Jennifer Avery at 540-683-0790, or email jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

ALL ARE WELCOME — LET’S MAKE A DIFFERENCE TOGETHER


  • 9am Meet at Pavemint Smokin’ Taphouse
  • Saturday, July 2, 2022
  • Event link: Facebook

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Jenspiration

House of Hope enjoys “sweet” success

Published

1 month ago

on

June 8, 2022

By

On Friday, June 3, the House of Hope set up a bake sale during the Humane Society of Warren County’s annual yard sale. There was a huge selection of baked goods from individual community members to professional bakers! Special thank you to Manor Line Market, Garcia & Gavino’s, Down Home Comfort Bakery, and Devin Smith for donating to the cause from the professional side. Thank you so much to all of the home bakers who made this sale such a success too!

As the volunteers set up the bake sale table they quickly realized one table would not be enough! Two full tables of goodies were set up for the sale. A peach pie by Down Home Comfort Baker was raffled off bringing in almost triple normal value!

Congratulations to new community members Mack and his wife for winning the raffle!

The final results: The House of Hope is pleased to announce they brought in close to $900 from the bake sale! At the end of the day, there were still a lot of leftover goodies. Board member Jen Avery continued the bake sale online, offering to deliver cookies and brownies to customers. The Rotary Club of Warren County stepped in as multiple members placed orders in addition to several other community friends.


Who knew a bake sale could be so much fun? Many thanks to all who participated! And thank you to the Humane Society of Warren County for allowing another non-profit to join their fundraiser.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

House of Hope will be selling home baked treats on June 3rd

Published

2 months ago

on

May 25, 2022

By

The House of Hope will be hosting a BAKE SALE on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10am to 1pm. We are so excited to partner with the Humane Society of Warren County on this effort. The animal shelter will be hosting its annual YARD SALE on June 3 & 4 from 10am to 2pm. The yard sale is “name your  price” style shopping. Pay what you feel is fair.

The BAKE SALE will be set up outside of the animal shelter building with lots of goodies. Garcia & Gavino just confirmed they will be donating some yummy baked goods for us. We will most likely have a variety of cookies, breads, cakes, and brownies… maybe even a pie or two, all donated by the community! Please come out to support two great causes!

LIVE music will be held at the Bake Sale by Ed McCurdy, a House of Hope resident! Thank you to Manor Line Market, Explore Art & Clay, Devin Smith & his students, Jen Avery, Mary Ann Biggs, Becky Cook, Tish Weichman, and Garcia & Gavino for their baked goods donations. If you are curious what the donations will be… come out and see!

If you are interested in donating baked goods, we are very happy to receive your donation. Jen Avery is available to pick up on Thursday or Friday morning if it makes things easy on you! You can reach Jen at 540-683-0790.

Join the Facebook Event Page to stay updated.

  • BAKE SALE (to benefit House of Hope): Friday, June 3, from 10am to 1pm
  • YARD SALE (to benefit Humane Society of Warren County): Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 2pm
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
70°
Heavy Thunderstorm
5:57 am8:39 pm EDT
Feels like: 70°F
Wind: 5mph SW
Humidity: 98%
Pressure: 29.77"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
90/63°F
84/61°F
84/64°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
13
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 13 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
15
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 15 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
7:00 pm Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Jul 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Adoption Benefit Concert @ Blue Ridge Arts Council
Please join husband and wife duo Trevor (piano/harpsichord) and Bébhinn (violin) as they raise funds to adopt a sibling for Chloe (loud talking/toddler dance moves). The evening will include music by Biber, Corelli, Mozart, Beethoven,[...]
Jul
16
Sat
8:00 am Garage Sale
Garage Sale
Jul 16 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Garage Sale
Garage Sale & Lemonade Stand: 3T-5T girls clothes household items toys new curtains and lots more!
10:00 am Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 16 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Summer Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
Jul
17
Sun
12:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 17 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects[...]
Jul
20
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jul 20 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jul
21
Thu
8:00 pm Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Relay For Life of Front Royal, W... @ ONLINE
Jul 21 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Relay For Life of Front Royal, Warren @ ONLINE
Ask your team to gather together on this evening to Relay Celebrate Survivors! We will be holding a virtual Relay For Life event. A link will be sent in an email. Please register: www.relayforlife.org/warrenva Registered[...]
Jul
22
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Jul 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Jul
23
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 23 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about what flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join on an adventure of our Botany and Bloom Series with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia[...]