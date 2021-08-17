Tomato overflow? Can them for a taste of summer all year

You’ll need a canning pot and rack, jar lifter tool, canning jars and lids, a large bowl for an ice bath, clean cloths or a new roll of paper towels, lemon juice, salt, kettle of boiling water.

Estimate about 3 large tomatoes per quart jar.

Blanch and skin tomatoes

Boil water in a large pot. Add a few tomatoes at a time and let them boil for a minute. Remove tomatoes. Place immediately a bowl of ice water. When cool, skins slide off.

Sterilize the jars and lids

Boil water in the canning pot. Put jars in canning rack. Boil empty jars for 10 minutes. Remove jars (empty of water). Allow to dry. Now, boil lids for 10 minutes.

Stuff the sterilized jars

Put two tablespoons of lemon juice from a bottle (not the fruit) in each jar. Pinch of salt. Cram tomatoes into jars. Cover tomatoes with boiling water from the teapot. Leave a half-inch headspace at the top. Wipe edges of jars clean, place lids and rims on the jars. Put jars in canning rack.

Boil the full jars

Put the rack of jars in boiling kettle. Make sure cans are underwater and tops are covered by one inch of water. Boil for 45 minutes. Add boiling water as needed to keep jars covered with water.

Rest jars

Remove jars. Set aside to dry and cool for 12 to 24 hours. You may hear popping noises as seals form.

Test lids

Do not turn the rim. After resting and cooling, press down in the middle of each lid. When sealed, there will be no give in the center. If unsealed, the lid will spring up. This jar is not safe for storage.

Store in a cool, dark place.