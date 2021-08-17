Food
Tomato overflow? Can them for a taste of summer all year
You’ll need a canning pot and rack, jar lifter tool, canning jars and lids, a large bowl for an ice bath, clean cloths or a new roll of paper towels, lemon juice, salt, kettle of boiling water.
Estimate about 3 large tomatoes per quart jar.
Blanch and skin tomatoes
Boil water in a large pot. Add a few tomatoes at a time and let them boil for a minute. Remove tomatoes. Place immediately a bowl of ice water. When cool, skins slide off.
Sterilize the jars and lids
Boil water in the canning pot. Put jars in canning rack. Boil empty jars for 10 minutes. Remove jars (empty of water). Allow to dry. Now, boil lids for 10 minutes.
Stuff the sterilized jars
Put two tablespoons of lemon juice from a bottle (not the fruit) in each jar. Pinch of salt. Cram tomatoes into jars. Cover tomatoes with boiling water from the teapot. Leave a half-inch headspace at the top. Wipe edges of jars clean, place lids and rims on the jars. Put jars in canning rack.
Boil the full jars
Put the rack of jars in boiling kettle. Make sure cans are underwater and tops are covered by one inch of water. Boil for 45 minutes. Add boiling water as needed to keep jars covered with water.
Rest jars
Remove jars. Set aside to dry and cool for 12 to 24 hours. You may hear popping noises as seals form.
Test lids
Do not turn the rim. After resting and cooling, press down in the middle of each lid. When sealed, there will be no give in the center. If unsealed, the lid will spring up. This jar is not safe for storage.
Store in a cool, dark place.
Tomato and watermelon salad
Are you looking for a refreshing appetizer to serve on a hot day? If so, this sweet and juicy salad is sure to delight your taste buds.
Start to finish: 20 minutes (20 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 4 small Italian tomatoes, quartered
• 2 cups yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 cups watermelon, seeded and diced
• 1 cup red onion, minced
• 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
• 1 cup arugula
• 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
• 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
• Juice of one lemon
• 1/2 cup cream of balsamic
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
• In a large mixing bowl, toss the tomatoes, watermelon, red onion, feta, arugula, and mint. Divide the salad equally among 4 bowls.
• Drizzle each salad with a quarter of the olive oil, lemon juice, and cream of balsamic. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve immediately.
Fresh spring rolls
These homemade spring rolls are so delicious, you’ll want to make them for every occasion this summer.
Start to finish: 1 hour (45 minutes active)
Servings: 4 rolls
Ingredients
• 4 sheets rice paper
• 8 mint leaves
• 4 iceberg lettuce leaves
• 1/2 cup cilantro
• 1/2 cup basil leaves
• 1 cup rice vermicelli, cooked and cooled
• 1/2 cup carrots, peeled and julienned
• 1/2 cup cucumbers, julienned
• 8 shrimp, cooked and peeled
• 1 cup ponzu sauce
• 1 cup fish sauce
• 1 lime, quartered
Directions
1. Fill a large bowl with warm water. Soak 1 sheet of rice paper in the water for about 20 seconds, or until it’s soft. Place the sheet on a clean work surface.
2. Layer the following ingredients on the sheet, in this order: 2 mint leaves, 1 lettuce leaf, 1/4 of the cilantro, basil, rice vermicelli, carrots, and cucumbers, and 2 shrimp.
3. Gently fold the lower edge of the rice paper over the filling, and roll it upward until the filling is completely wrapped. Make sure to gently squeeze the ingredients together, and fold in the sides of the rice paper when it’s wrapped halfway.
4. Repeat steps 1 to 3 for the remaining rolls. Refrigerate the rolls for 15 minutes before serving them with ponzu and fish sauce. Garnish with lime wedges.
This recipe is versatile and can be adapted to almost any taste. Replace the shrimp with grilled chicken or tofu, for example. If you want to add more veggies, consider including slices of red pepper or purple cabbage.
A fair sampling of the best state fair fare
August is state fair time and while we might care who has the best lamb, and we might want to hit the free concert, we will definitely buy fair food — an outrageous culinary category unto itself.
And it’s really not always on a stick and not always fried.
Case in point, Florida’s Strawberry Lemonade Sweetcake Sundae. This yummy dessert features a biscuit-like cake fried like a doughnut and coated with cinnamon sugar. Over that goes a coating of lemon buttercream, strawberry slices, and whipped cream. Find it at DeAnna’s Food at the Florida State Fair, which is actually in February, because it can be.
Buckeye seeds are good eating for squirrels, but poisonous to humans. Idea: We should make something edible that looks like them. Ohio, the buckeye state, has a tradition of doing just that, covering a ball of peanut butter with chocolate. But we are talking state fairs here. So Bulk Candy Store batters and deep-fries, then sprinkle them with powdered sugar. And they no longer look like a buckeye nut, but people are crazy for them.
One of the many choices that do come on a stick: The Tennessee deep-fried goo goo cluster. A legend since its invention in 1912, the Goo Goo is made of roasted peanuts, nougat, and caramel bathed in chocolate. Get them deep-fried and on a stick at Strickland’s Funnel Cakes.
In Montana, the famous Viking is a deep-fried meatball on a stick. It combines pork, egg, oatmeal, onions, and Scandinavian spices, all on a stick. It has authentic roots since it is properly made at the Sons of Norway booth.
At the Delaware State Fair, it’s scrapple sandwiches that draw the crowd. Scrapple is a meatloaf invented by the Pennsylvania Dutch, featuring pork, cornmeal, flour, pepper, and sage. Served on white bread, we can forgive it for not being deep-fried.
Mexican Sweet Corn Salad
Inspired by Mexican elote, this corn salad makes great use of late summer sweet corn with tangy lime juice and flavorful poblano peppers. Add jalapeño peppers for extra spice or chipotle chili powder for a smoky kick.
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
4 ears fresh sweet corn, shucked with kernels removed (about 3 cups fresh kernels)
Kosher salt
2 ounces crumbled cotija cheese
3 scallions, sliced (separate white bottoms from green tops)
1/2-cup freshly chopped cilantro leaves
1 large poblano pepper, seeded, stemmed and finely chopped
2 medium cloves of garlic, minced
2 tablespoons real mayonnaise
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Chili powder or hot chili flakes to taste
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over high heat until shimmering, then add corn kernels and a pinch of salt. Toss the corn a couple of times and then cook until the corn is charred on one side, about two minutes. Stir and repeat until the corn is evenly charred, about eight to 10 minutes total. Halfway through the charring process, add the chopped poblano pepper and the white ends of the scallions.
When the corn is evenly charred and the pepper and scallions and pepper have softened, transfer the vegetable mixture to a large bowl and add the cheese, green scallion tops, cilantro, garlic, mayonnaise, lime juice, and chili powder. Toss to combine and add more lime juice or chili powder to taste. Serve warm.
Salmon poke bowl
You might not be able to visit Hawaii any time soon, but this healthy seafood dish will transport your taste buds to the Pacific islands.
Start to finish: 30 minutes (30 minutes active)
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 4 cups calrose rice, cooked and cooled
• 1 carrot, grated or julienned
• 1/2 cucumber, sliced
• A few leaves of green leaf lettuce
• 1/2 cup whole almonds
• 14 ounces fresh salmon, cubed
• 2 ripe avocados
• 1 tablespoon white sesame seeds
• 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
• 1 tablespoon dried chili flakes
• 1/2 cup soy sauce
• 1/2 cup orange juice
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon mirin
Directions
1. In 4 serving bowls, arrange the rice, carrot, cucumber, lettuce, almonds, and salmon in separate piles. Set aside in the fridge.
2. Cut the avocados in half lengthwise. Gently remove the pit and skin. Place one of the halves face down on a cutting board. Cut thin slices width wise, while maintaining the avocado’s shape. Use your hands to gently fan out the slices sideways until they form a straight line (the slices should still overlap). Take one end of the line and curl it inward until the avocado takes the shape of a swirl or flower. Repeat this process with the 3 other halves.
3. Gently place an avocado flower in the center of each bowl. Sprinkle a quarter of the white and black sesame seeds and chili flakes over each bowl.
4. In another bowl, combine the soy sauce, orange juice, lime juice, and mirin. Drizzle a quarter of the sauce over each poke bowl, or serve separately so everyone can add the amount they want.
Ancient pepper can spice up barbecue
Black pepper (piper nigrum), the friend to salt on your kitchen table, probably comes to you from Vietnam or Ethiopia, via thousands of years of discovery and spice trade.
But, there is another pepper, today a less known pepper, that competed for a place on tables hundreds of years ago, with a flavor described as a sort of sweet heat.
The Long Pepper (piper longum) was long famous in its native India, where it won a place in medicine and food. Later, it dominated Greek cooking when it appeared in the Mediterranean in the sixth century B.C., according to Gastro Obscura.
The long pepper fell into disuse when the Romans, by the fourth century A.D., were able to bring vast quantities of black pepper from Kerala, undercutting the price of long pepper. By the 1700s, long pepper had largely disappeared.
Barbecue magic?
Long pepper is still available online, and it has reappeared as a key ingredient in pork ribs by Brooklyn barbecue restaurant, Fatty ‘Cue, which specializes in grilling, smoking, and barbecuing.
Writer Sarah Laskow compared the flavors of the black and long peppers, saying that black pepper had a sharp and aggressive pop, while long pepper tended to linger and grow in power with a mellow, floral note.
Long pepper is good with fresh melon or pineapple, salads, or even in cocktails.
On the Web, long pepper is available at SaltTraders.com.
