Tony Dorsett, father of Queen Shenandoah XCV, sports guest & speaker at Partlow Insurance sports breakfast

Tommy Price, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® announces with pleasure that Tony Dorsett will be returning to the Festival for his third visit, this time as Father of Queen Shenandoah XCV, Mia Dorsett. Additionally, Dorsett will be a guest speaker at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. Tony was first a sports guest in 1985 as the outstanding, leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboy. During our 85th Festival in 2012, he proudly crowned his daughter, Jazmyn, “Jazz”, as Queen Shenandoah LXXXV.

Anthony “Tony” Dorsett was born to Wes and Myrtle Dorsett on April 7, 1954, in Rochester, Pennsylvania. When his parents moved to be near the Jones and Laughlin Steel Mill in Aliquippa when Tony was young, they hoped at least one of their seven children would reach beyond the town’s limits. Tony was the one who did. He had visions that went beyond the steel gray hue of the Western Pennsylvania projects that he called home.

While Tony was still attending Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, his coach made a wise decision to switch him from linebacker to running back. Dorsett gained 1,034 yards as a junior in high school, and his record of excellence continued unabated when he moved on to college at the University of Pittsburgh.

Dorsett’s record with the Panthers was legendary. He was named to an All-America team as a freshman and again as a junior and senior. Playing under Coach Johnny Majors, Dorsett became the first college back to rush for 1,000 or more yards all four seasons and the first to gain more than 1,500 yards for three years. As a Senior, he had his best season rushing for 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He crowned a brilliant collegiate career by being named All-American four times and winning the coveted Heisman Trophy in 1976. He is considered one of the greatest running backs in college football history.

In the 1977 draft, the Dallas Cowboys were quick to select Tony in the first round. He won consensus rookie of the year honors in helping Dallas win Super Bowl XII. Tony is one of the top ten all-time leading rushers in the NFL. In 1982, Tony captured his first NFC rushing title and established an unbreakable NFL record by racing 99 yards from scrimmage for a touchdown.

Tony served as team captain in ’81, ’82 and ’84. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in ’78, ’81, ’82 and ’83. In 1981 he earned consensus All-Pro honors and was named NFC Player of the Year by UPI. In a 1979 Gallup Youth Survey of American teenagers’ favorite sports personalities, Tony finished second to Roger Staubach.

1994 was a banner year for Tony. He was inducted into the prestigious Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tony lives with wife Janet in the Dallas area and has three beautiful daughters and a son, Anthony, who also played in the NFL. Tony is involved in many community activities and charities in Dallas, including ALS, March of Dimes, Minnie’s Food Pantry and the Tony Evans Ministry. Tony also supports the McGuire Memorial Foundation in Pittsburgh, a facility for handicapped children and Minnie’s Food Pantry.

The Coronation of Queen Shenandoah presented by Morgan Orthodontics will be held at Handley High School on Friday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. The Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will be on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at the Tolley Dental Zone inside the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Events Center located on the campus of Shenandoah University.

Tickets for Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.

NOTABLE HONORS

Four Time NCAA All American

First Player in NCAA History with 4 – 1,000 Yard Seasons and 3 – 1,500 Yard Seasons

1976 Heisman Trophy

NFL Rookie of the Year 1977

NFL All Pro

Four Time Pro Bowl Player

12 Year Career Only Missed Six Games

2nd All-Time Leading Rusher in post season play – 1,383 yards

2nd All-Time NFL Rusher at time of retirement

Hold NFL record for longest run from the line of scrimmage 99 yards in ‘83 against Minnesota

Two NFL Super Bowls XII-1978; XIII-1979

5 NFC Championship Games

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor 1994

College Football Hall of Fame 1994

NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame 1994 first year of eligibility

COMMUNITY SERVICE

Easter Seals

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Denver

Cancer Foundation

American Heart Association

Muscular Dystrophy

United Negro College Fund

Make a WISH Foundation

United Way

Special Olympics

McGuire Memorial Home

Minnie’s Food Pantry