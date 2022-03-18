Community Events
Tony Dorsett, father of Queen Shenandoah XCV, sports guest & speaker at Partlow Insurance sports breakfast
Tommy Price, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® announces with pleasure that Tony Dorsett will be returning to the Festival for his third visit, this time as Father of Queen Shenandoah XCV, Mia Dorsett. Additionally, Dorsett will be a guest speaker at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast. Tony was first a sports guest in 1985 as the outstanding, leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboy. During our 85th Festival in 2012, he proudly crowned his daughter, Jazmyn, “Jazz”, as Queen Shenandoah LXXXV.
Anthony “Tony” Dorsett was born to Wes and Myrtle Dorsett on April 7, 1954, in Rochester, Pennsylvania. When his parents moved to be near the Jones and Laughlin Steel Mill in Aliquippa when Tony was young, they hoped at least one of their seven children would reach beyond the town’s limits. Tony was the one who did. He had visions that went beyond the steel gray hue of the Western Pennsylvania projects that he called home.
While Tony was still attending Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, his coach made a wise decision to switch him from linebacker to running back. Dorsett gained 1,034 yards as a junior in high school, and his record of excellence continued unabated when he moved on to college at the University of Pittsburgh.
Dorsett’s record with the Panthers was legendary. He was named to an All-America team as a freshman and again as a junior and senior. Playing under Coach Johnny Majors, Dorsett became the first college back to rush for 1,000 or more yards all four seasons and the first to gain more than 1,500 yards for three years. As a Senior, he had his best season rushing for 1,948 yards and 21 touchdowns.
He crowned a brilliant collegiate career by being named All-American four times and winning the coveted Heisman Trophy in 1976. He is considered one of the greatest running backs in college football history.
In the 1977 draft, the Dallas Cowboys were quick to select Tony in the first round. He won consensus rookie of the year honors in helping Dallas win Super Bowl XII. Tony is one of the top ten all-time leading rushers in the NFL. In 1982, Tony captured his first NFC rushing title and established an unbreakable NFL record by racing 99 yards from scrimmage for a touchdown.
Tony served as team captain in ’81, ’82 and ’84. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in ’78, ’81, ’82 and ’83. In 1981 he earned consensus All-Pro honors and was named NFC Player of the Year by UPI. In a 1979 Gallup Youth Survey of American teenagers’ favorite sports personalities, Tony finished second to Roger Staubach.
1994 was a banner year for Tony. He was inducted into the prestigious Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tony lives with wife Janet in the Dallas area and has three beautiful daughters and a son, Anthony, who also played in the NFL. Tony is involved in many community activities and charities in Dallas, including ALS, March of Dimes, Minnie’s Food Pantry and the Tony Evans Ministry. Tony also supports the McGuire Memorial Foundation in Pittsburgh, a facility for handicapped children and Minnie’s Food Pantry.
The Coronation of Queen Shenandoah presented by Morgan Orthodontics will be held at Handley High School on Friday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. The Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will be on Saturday, April 30, at 8 a.m. at the Tolley Dental Zone inside the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Events Center located on the campus of Shenandoah University.
Tickets for Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
NOTABLE HONORS
- Four Time NCAA All American
- First Player in NCAA History with 4 – 1,000 Yard Seasons and 3 – 1,500 Yard Seasons
- 1976 Heisman Trophy
- NFL Rookie of the Year 1977
- NFL All Pro
- Four Time Pro Bowl Player
- 12 Year Career Only Missed Six Games
- 2nd All-Time Leading Rusher in post season play – 1,383 yards
- 2nd All-Time NFL Rusher at time of retirement
- Hold NFL record for longest run from the line of scrimmage 99 yards in ‘83 against Minnesota
- Two NFL Super Bowls XII-1978; XIII-1979
- 5 NFC Championship Games
- Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor 1994
- College Football Hall of Fame 1994
- NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame 1994 first year of eligibility
COMMUNITY SERVICE
- Easter Seals
- Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Denver
- Cancer Foundation
- American Heart Association
- Muscular Dystrophy
- United Negro College Fund
- Make a WISH Foundation
- United Way
- Special Olympics
- McGuire Memorial Home
- Minnie’s Food Pantry
Broadway classic Godspell is coming to Fauquier County, March 25 through April 10, 2022
There’s a new community theater in town! For over a decade, Hope Theater has been producing week-long drama camps for high school and college students, staging full Broadway musicals in just one week’s time, receiving rave reviews from enthusiastic audiences.
Now, Hope Theater turns its attention to adult actors, staging its first full-scale theatrical production! With decades of experience both on and off the local community theater and professional stages, the production team behind Godspell knows how to create entertaining, professional quality shows. State-of-the-art Hope Theater provides a comfortable setting for audiences to relax and enjoy a break from the outside world.
Godspell tells a timeless story of people from all walks of life coming together as a community as they experience unconditional love from the character of Jesus. The musical is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. These ancient stories are interspersed with chart-topping songs set to new, rock-driven orchestrations, enhanced by energetic choreography. Composed by Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, with the book by John-Michael Tebelak, it has been well-loved for over 50 years, originally making its debut off-Broadway in May of 1971. Performed world-wide in all manners of venues, in 2011 it was revised musically and successfully brought back to Broadway. Both the original and revised versions continue to be performed world-wide.
Hope Theater’s Godspell production team includes many well-known locals: visionary story-painter Scott Heine serves as director, with music directors Margo Heine and Katy Benko Miner, award-winning choreographer Josie Carrado, and producers Scott and Hilary Pierce. Additionally, the cast is full of well-regarded local performers: Kelly Snow as Jesus, Josh Carias as John/Judas, and the company comprised of Dawn Gaynor, Betsy Hansen, Marty Kelly, Rachel Marineau, Katy Benko Miner, Alan Pierce, Hilary Pierce, and Rebecca White. The rock driven score is played by the local band, Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels, who will be on stage and part of the action for the entire show. Led by Drew Fleming, and featuring Chris Calavas, Joseph Evans, Lori Roddy, and Aaron Talley.
There will be nine performances at Hope Theater, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton.
March 25 through April 10. Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm (no Saturday show on April 2). Sundays at 2pm. There will also be a Saturday matinee on April 9, at 2pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for students or seniors. Tickets are available at hope.theater or at the door until sold-out.
Sons of the American Revolution conduct presentation on the Battle of Cowpens
On March 16, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a presentation on the Battle of Cowpens. There were several battles in the struggle for independence that had a major influence on the direction of the war. It was the Battle of Cowpens that, many feel, was the turning point that led to the colonial victory.
This battle was the beginning of the end. By 1778, the northern campaign had come to a stalemate between the American forces and the British. General Sir Henry Clinton was the commander of British forces in the colonies. He decided to turn his attention to a southern campaign. It was felt there was a strong loyalist support for the crown and they would take up arms. Initially, they were quite successful, capturing Savannah, Charleston and Camden, giving them the confidence that victory in the south was theirs. The British felt with the addition of the southern loyalists and the easy victories to date, they would crush the southern American armies. They would head north and destroy George Washington’s northern army.
In December 1780, Washington replaced southern commander Major General Horatio Gates with Major General Nathanael Greene. Greene split his army, sending Brigadier General Daniel Morgan, with a small army of continental soldiers and militiamen, west to destroy supply lines and create havoc in the backcountry. General Lord Cornwallis was the commander of British forces in the south. He countered this move by sending Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to block Morgan’s actions and destroy his Army. Tarleton was a fearless and aggressive leader with 1,150 men and two 3 pound cannons. Tarleton pursued Morgan through heavy rains and across flooded rivers.
Morgan made his stand at a field known as the Cowpens. This was a roughly 500 yard square pasture. The field was in a bend of the flooded Broad River, which helped prevent any of his soldiers who would be tempted from retreating from the field. They made camp at a swale between two small hills. While encamped, a number of militiamen from the backcountry joined the colonists, increasing the size of his army to about 1,900 fighters. Tarleton pushed his men hard and was confident of victory. He had Morgan hemmed in by the Broad and the park like terrain was ideal for his dragoons.
On the morning of January 17th, the British forces were awakened at 2:00 a.m. and prepared for battle. They marched forward and at 7:00 a.m., came to the wide open cowpens pastureland. Throughout the night, Morgan had moved among his troops offering encouragement and developing a plan for the ensuing battle. He positioned three defensive lines. The first were riflemen who were told to fire two shots and then retreat to the second line. This was the militiamen who were told to fire and then retire to the third line consisting of Continental Soldiers. Tarleton aligned dragoons and artillery to make a frontal assault. As the British charged, the riflemen took a toll on the dragoons, killing 15 and then retreated to the second line. The British reformed and charged again. Morgan had instructed his militiamen to take two shots and then retire to the third line. Seeing this, Tarleton’s men felt the colonists were fleeing the battlefield and charged again. The militiamen retreating had misunderstood the commands, causing Morgan to rally the troops with shouts of “form, form my brave fellows! Old Morgan was never beaten!”
The British reserves were the 71st Highlanders, one of the elite units in the southern command. They entered the battle with bagpipes, beating drums and shouts as they charged into the fight. The American cavalry led by Lieutenant Colonel William Washington charged in from the right flank with the reformed militia they created a double envelopment. This overwhelmed the British the they began to lay down their arms. Tarleton with some of his officers and men began a retreat. He was pursued by Washington’s cavalry which resulted in a brief dual between the two leaders. Tarleton escaped to rejoin Cornwallis. The battle was a resounding victory for the Americans.
Of the British 1,150 men, 110 were killed, 229 wounded and 529 captured or missing with colonial casualties at 149. The battle has lasted about an hour. At it’s completion, Morgan had the dead buried and began a march to join Greene’s Army. Tarleton’s command was one of the elite forces and it had been totally decimated, resulting in an embarrassing loss to the crown. British loyalist support waned and a less than stellar victory at Guilford’s Courthouse left Cornwallis’ Army in extremely poor condition. He moved his army to Yorktown in September to eventually surrender to George Washington on October 19, 1781.
The presentation included briefings by Richard Hoover about bladed weapons and Dale Corey on muskets and rifles used during the Revolutionary War. Hoover presented four swords, a pike and the use of the bayonet as a major infantry weapon at the time. Corey brought three muskets and a rifle.
History comes alive at the Warren Heritage Society: The Battle of Cowpens
On March 16, 2022, at 7 pm, the Warren Heritage Society, located at 101 Chester Street in Front Royal, Virginia will host a presentation on the Battle of Cowpens.
The Battle of Cowpens, January 17, 1781, took place in the latter part of the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution and of the Revolution itself. It became known as the turning point of the war in the South, part of a chain of events leading to the Patriot victory at Yorktown. The Cowpens victory was won over a crack British regular army and brought together strong armies and leaders who made their mark on history. Cowpens, in its part in the Revolution, was a surprising victory and a turning point that changed the psychology of the entire war.
Richard Hoover and Dale Corey, of the Colonel James Wood, II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, will present the lecture. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome!
The Warren Heritage Society, Inc. is the Front Royal/Warren County community’s historical society, museum of Front Royal and Warren County, VA history, and archives. Established as a non-profit organization in 1971.
The Society periodically collected and displayed artifacts of local history in the Courthouse Square Law Offices, c. 1836, from the late 1960s-1980, at which point the c. 1819 Ivy Lodge –formerly the town library – became home for the museum’s exhibits. The Ivy Lodge Museum exhibits include both permanent and annually rotating exhibits, which were completely renovated between 2003-2005. Ivy Lodge today also offers visitors the Ivy Lodge Gift Shop specializing in local history, traditions, and crafts.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “The Lost City”
- “Morbius”
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
Set sail to A Taste For Books! Samuels Public Library’s most popular fundraising event is back in full-swing
After two very long years adrift due to COVID-19, A Taste for Books is back on course and setting sail On the High Seas! The adventure embarks on April 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. A Taste For Books is Samuels Public Library’s main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community – like reading programs for all ages, Laptop & Mobile Hotspot Kits, online services to support digital learning, free educational events, and of course books!
This year’s theme celebrates all things nautical. The library will be decked out with ships, wharfs, and islands. The event features unique foods, local beer and wine, a silent auction, creative costumes, an interactive game and fantastic prizes.
“We are thrilled to host our 9th A Taste For Books event and bring back this long-awaited event to our loyal library community,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “This will actually be my very first A Taste For Books event and I can’t wait to welcome our business partners, local organizations and library supporters to an evening of fun, good food and adventure On The High Seas.”
Over the years, the event has grown, accommodating up to 300 guests and raising more than $20,000 to support the library’s mission of bringing people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.
“This lively and whimsical event is really made possible by the entire community,” said Melody Hotek, Volunteer and Chairperson of A Taste for Books. “There are so many ways to get involved. We are still looking for event sponsors, table hosts and silent auction items.” Tickets are $50 per person or five tickets for $200.00. To purchase tickets or find out more information, visit tasteforbooks.net or call 540-635-3153.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added more than 10,000 new books, media and digital resources including Laptops and mobile Hotspots for lending, checked out nearly 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and answered 13,433 questions while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Mark your calendar: Humane Society adds New Event – Downtown Pub Crawl
The Humane Society of Warren County has added a new fundraising event to the calendar, a Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, featuring 4 local downtown restaurants.
The first-time event will start at 5 p.m. on March 17, 2022, at Pave Mint Smokin’ Taphouse. Front Royal Beer Museum, Vibrissa Beer, and ViNoVA Tapas and Wine Bar each have stops along the Pub Crawl. Each of the participating restaurants are contributing a portion of sales to the Humane Society, as well as donating an item to the prize package to be awarded to the participant who donates the most throughout the event.
Participants will earn bead necklaces for purchases at the restaurants, as well as earn beads for making donations to the shelter through their representative who is joining the crawl. At the end of the night, the prize package will be awarded to the individual who has earned the most beads. The prize package includes $150 in local gift cards, as well as merchandise, courtesy of our participating businesses.
“We look forward to a fun event, at some of our favorite places in Downtown Front Royal. The generosity of the restaurants is really something special, and I hope with the funds raised, we can do a lot of good for our community.” Says Meghan Bowers, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County. “Our county is always so supportive, and we hope that everyone comes out to support our new fundraiser.”
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit, 501©3 animal shelter, who have been operating as a no-kill shelter since 2012. Each year over 1,100 animals come through the shelter. The shelter operates several community minded programs, including a free pet food bank, low cost spay/neuter clinic, rabies clinics quarterly, and runs a TNR (Trap, Neuter, & Release) program for community cats.
Fundraisers like this one go towards the ongoing care of the animals at the shelter, which costs $700,000 annually to operate. Their mission is to provide compassionate care to the abandoned, abused and neglected animals in our community, educate the public on the importance of vaccines and population control, and to provide loving homes to the animals in their care.
If you would like more information on this topic, please call Meghan Bowers at 540-635-4734 or email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org.
