Local News
Too many Veterans lose the Battle with drug addiction
This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a challenging day for veterans at home.
Outside of this day, however, we must never forget the countless veterans who lose their lives to addiction, drug overdose, or suicide. In Virginia are over 700,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
Additionally, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49.
“Early intervention is critical, and it does save lives. Yet, it is challenging for families to know what to say or understand why this is happening, along with finding the right help,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
There is no simple answer to why veterans become addicted to drugs or alcohol. Yet, there are numerous causative factors. Many veterans experience financial hardships and difficulty finding employment or accessing benefits. Veterans are at a higher risk of developing mental and emotional health problems. This can also be compounded with physical injuries or chronic pain. Untreated trauma, for example, leads to mental health issues or addiction.
Veterans also face barriers when accessing treatment. This could involve the cost of help or gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction is still a problem. Veterans in rural areas have limited access to treatment, and there is often inadequate funding.
However, outside of the standard resources provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other supports include:
- The Virginia Department of Veterans Services offers different supports and resources to vets and their families;
- Virginia Supportive Housing is a program for veterans to help prevent homelessness;
- Helpful hotlines include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;
- SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can narrow down options for substance use treatment.
- Families also play a significant role in supporting their loved ones and intervening. It’s okay to express concern about their drug or alcohol use. Speak to them openly and honestly about their addiction. Help them find treatment. Be patient and show compassion for what they are experiencing.
- It’s never too late to offer a helping hand. When communities and families come together, amazing things happen. Advocate for more community resources in urban and rural areas. Speak up and help those veterans who are struggling.
By Veronica Raussin
Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use — website: Addicted.org
(Editor’s note: Locally in Front Royal and Warren County, the Able Forces Foundation of veteran Skip Rogers provides assistance services to veterans. Able Forces Foundation website: www.ableforces.org)
Crime/Court
Landlord-Tenant dispute escalates into gunfire at Shenandoah Farms residence
A long-standing dispute took a dangerous turn early this morning as shots were fired at a Shenandoah Farms residence. Local authorities were summoned to 100 block Mountain Laurel Lane following reports of a heated altercation involving a firearm. The address was previously known to the deputies due to an ongoing conflict between the landlord and the tenants.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies gathered evidence, including eyewitness accounts and a cell phone video captured by a bystander. The investigation revealed that 68-year-old Alan Wayne Forney allegedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun into the air and above the head of another individual, Jessie Lake, during the heat of the argument.
Forney was promptly arrested on charges of brandishing and recklessly handling a firearm and subsequently transported to the Rappahannock/Warren/Shenandoah Jail. A 12-gauge shotgun believed to be used in the incident was collected from the scene as evidence.
As the investigation continues, officials are encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward. Contact Deputy Doffermire at 540-635-4128 with any relevant details that could aid in the investigation.
This incident serves as a chilling reminder of the potential escalation of ongoing disputes and the role of the community in ensuring safety.
Local News
Saturday’s Wagner Animal Shelter memorial ceremony honoring the dogs of war and service launches Front Royal Memorial Day events
For the second consecutive year, the Town of Front Royal will mark the three-day Memorial Day weekend with twin ceremonies, one on Memorial Day, May 29, to mark the service of those military men and women who gave their lives for their country during and since World War II, the first two days earlier, Saturday, May 27, to salute the “dogs of war” and service — those animals which served and often gave their lives overseas in defense of their handlers and their country, as well as those that continue to serve on the law enforcement front of this nation. Both ceremonies will commence at noon, and the public is invited to both.
“This year, we want to focus on the service performed by K-9s in domestic settings like Warren and neighboring counties, as well as offering our thanks to the ‘dogs of war’ serving their homeland abroad,” said Malcolm Barr Sr. at 90 a Royal Air Force (UK) veteran who served in the latter days of World War 2 in Europe. “For this, I thank the local humane society for setting aside a piece of the animal shelter property for a memorial garden to the dogs of war and service, which opened on this date last year.”
Barr, a lifelong animal advocate and former president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), points to the appropriateness of such a ceremony in Front Royal and Warren County since it was from a facility on the south side of Front Royal that fully trained war dogs were first sent into battle in the Pacific after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec 7, 1941.
The salute to the service dogs will be highlighted this year by opening and closing songs by members of the magnificently voiced Valley Chorale at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter site at 1245 Progress Drive; an address by visiting Voice Of America D.C. correspondent Steve Herman, a former Associated Press colleague of Barr, who upon learning of the planned war dog memorial service from his friend expressed an interest in the event; and a local law enforcement K-9 guard of honor at the laying of a wreath at the Wagner Shelter Memorial Garden site.
Recently, HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers said, “I am proud that the shelter can host such an important and eye-opening memorial. Dogs have served an important part in our day-to-day lives as companions and best friends, but we cannot forget the other ways in which they have enriched our lives.”
The Saturday event begins at noon and should last about 50 minutes, Barr told his colleagues at Royal Examiner. Police and sheriff’s department officers will provide a guard of honor at a wreath-laying ceremony before the choral group signifies the end of the service with a rendering of the National Anthem. Snacks and tours of the shelter will be offered following the memorial service.
Monday’s traditional Memorial Day ceremony two days later honoring all those military men and women who lost their lives in not only World War II but all the conflicts since involving Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan will also begin at noon at the historic Warren County Courthouse grounds on East Main Street. U.S. Marine Corps Lt./Col. Robert MacDougall will officiate. A cadet contingent from Randolph-Macon Academy will provide uniformed support there.
Editor’s Note: The VFW Post 1860 will hold a ceremony on Monday, May 29th, at the Panorama Memorial Gardens on Strasburg Road starting at 10:00 am.
Local News
Skyline Middle School Celebrates 8th Grade Promotion with a Touch of Exceptional Talent
On Monday, May 22, the auditorium of Skyline Middle School buzzed with the energy of excited parents, students, teachers, and esteemed guests. As the school prepared to host its 8th-grade promotion ceremony, a wave of anticipation swept the room, hinting at an upcoming day of celebration, acknowledgment, and bright prospects for the future. This annual event highlighted the importance of our middle school education and, more broadly, how it shapes the foundation of lifelong learning and success.
Assistant Principal Lanelle Hilling, with a gleaming smile, opened the ceremony, extending a warm welcome to all attendees. She stressed the importance of middle school education, calling it the “bedrock on which the tower of knowledge is built.” Her remarks set the tone for a day filled with heartwarming moments and acknowledgments.
As the ceremony unfolded, the anticipation in the auditorium was palpable. The 8th-grade teachers presented awards in a broad array of fields – Math, Physical Science, Civics, Economics, English, Spanish, Band, Chorus, Family & Consumer Science, Journalism, Agriculture, Physical Education, and Gifted and Talented Education. These wide-ranging awards demonstrated the diverse talent present in Skyline’s 8th-grade cohort and underlined the comprehensive nature of the school’s curriculum.
A special round of applause filled the room as the awards for academic excellence were announced, with students who achieved a GPA of 4.0 and those between 3.5 and 3.99 being recognized. The laudable achievements of these young scholars further underscored the significance of a strong educational foundation at the middle school level.
The ceremony continued with the presentation of the prestigious Educator Award, given to the top students, further recognizing the talents nurtured during these formative years. However, the event was not just about school accolades. This award was presented to Kalie Haskins, Brieleigh Dunlap, and Keira Meade.
In an exciting twist, the Elks Club of Front Royal presented cash awards to the top three winners of their essay contest. Drew Meyer bagged an Honorable Mention and a $25 award. Nicole Phillips claimed third place with a $50 cash award, while Jennifer Horton secured the second spot with a $75 award. Keira Meade, with her eloquent words and compelling narrative, won the top prize – a $100 cash award.
Adding another feather to Skyline’s cap, the top three essay winners advanced to the state competition, where they did the school proud. Nicole Phillips placed third in the North District, while Jennifer Horton earned the second position. Notably, the first-place winner hailed from the Winchester Elk Lodge, demonstrating the wealth of talent in the region.
At the state level, Jennifer Horton made headlines again, clinching the first-place prize from over 20 Elk Lodges, with Nicole Phillips following closely in second place. The success of Skyline’s students on this larger stage underscores the critical role of middle school education in fostering writing skills and critical thinking.
Principal Bobby Johnson and Assistant Principal Lanelle Hilling had the honor of presenting the promotion certificates to the graduating students. Johnson, in his closing remarks, lauded the exceptional talent of the outgoing 8th graders, encouraging them to carry forward the same spirit of determination and excellence into high school and beyond.
Today’s ceremony at Skyline Middle School is not just about celebrating the achievements of these talented 8th graders; it is also a testament to the invaluable role middle school and high school education play in shaping our future leaders. It is these institutions that help nurture the intellect, creativity, and moral character of our young people, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
Watch the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 22 – 26, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 2, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 22 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for vegetation management, May 21 – 30 nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 7.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Skyline High School celebrates Class of 2023 with fanfare, accolades, and emotion
On the warm evening of Friday, May 19, 2023, Skyline High School (SHS) held a spirited and vibrant graduation ceremony. The event kicked off with an enthusiastic procession of faculty and students, their expressions filled with hopeful anticipation and well-deserved pride as they marked the commencement of this significant event.
The ceremony promptly commenced with the customary Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a moving performance of the National Anthem by the proficient SHS Band. The resonant notes of the anthem filled the stadium, underlining the essence of togetherness and patriotism.
Following this, Benjamin James Arp, the Senior Class President, extended a heartfelt welcome to all attendees. His profound reflections on the collective experiences, triumphs, and challenges faced by the graduating class during their high school tenure left a deep impression.
Adding a harmonious touch to the evening, the Skyline Singers moved the audience with a soul-stirring rendition of “Seasons of Love” from the popular musical RENT. Their melodious voices permeated the stadium, encapsulating the nostalgia and emotions of the occasion.
Next to grace the podium was Principal Danelle Sperling, a key figure of Skyline High School. Her address to the attendees included the presentation of the Hawk 4 Award to the deserving Zackary Diggs in acknowledgment of his significant contributions and achievements. A poignant highlight was when Sperling recognized senior Mya Adams, the sole graduate enlisting in the Army National Guard post-graduation, a decision met with resounding applause and respect.
Adding to the accolades of the evening, Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballenger presented the esteemed Carl and Emily Thompson Charitable Trust award, a $3000 honor this year bestowed upon two extraordinary students: Colin Mitchell Kuzmick and Ava Lubkemann. Their noteworthy accomplishments earmarked them as deserving recipients of this prestigious award.
The event proceeded to honor students who achieved academic excellence. John Natalie spotlighted honor roll students, acknowledging the distinguished honor graduates with an impressive GPA of 4.0 and above, each bestowed with a stole symbolizing their scholastic achievements. Natalie also recognized honor graduate students who held a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99, underscoring their unwavering commitment and efforts.
As the evening progressed, the most anticipated moment arrived: the presentation of diplomas. Each graduate, representative of the tenacity and diligence required throughout high school, walked across the stage, their steps metaphorically marking their transition from adolescence to the threshold of adulthood.
The honor of officially declaring the graduates was given to Dr. Ballenger. His proclamation reverberated throughout the stadium, followed by a sea of caps being tossed into the air, signifying the culmination of years of hard work and readiness to embark on new life challenges.
The ceremony drew to a close, marking the conclusion of a significant chapter in the lives of these students. As they ventured into their futures, Skyline High School bid them a fond farewell with a promise of enduring knowledge, resilience, and limitless opportunities.
Congratulations to Skyline High School’s Class of 2023!
Experience the Class of 2023’s Graduation Ceremony at Skyline High School through the lens of Royal Examiner’s exclusive video coverage. Special acknowledgment goes to Ryker Fenton, a student at WCHS, and Andrew Grant, an alumnus of the WCHS 2022 class, for their collaborative efforts with our publisher, Mike McCool, in the creation of this compelling visual narrative.
Crime/Court
WCPS staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary on leave following complaint; Joint investigation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services underway
Warren County Public School’s administration was made aware of a complaint involving staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School. The staff members were placed on leave pending an investigation. WCPS employees immediately contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services to conduct a joint investigation into the complaint.
Parents with children in the affected classroom were contacted and were asked to speak to their child and to contact WCPS personnel if they had additional questions or information.
Staffing has been shifted to provide continued educational services and supports in the classroom.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional comments will be made at this time.
Press Release from Warren County Public Schools.
