Top 3 car care apps

Are you wondering whether you should repair or replace your car? If so, here are some tips that can help you determine if it’s time to invest in a new set of wheels.

Do the math

Compare the cost of the repairs your car needs to the current market value of your vehicle. Book an inspection to get an estimate on the repair work, and look online to determine the market value of your car’s make, model, and year.

If the cost of fixing your car is greater than its current estimated value, then it’s probably best to trade in your old set of wheels. However, if your vehicle is well maintained and the repairs will extend its lifespan by at least several years, then getting a skilled mechanic to fix your car is a worthwhile investment.

Be wary of major repairs

Certain types of car problems are more serious than others and serve as an indication that it’s time to trade in your current ride. This is often the case if the engine or transmission breaks down or if the body or chassis falls into disrepair. With few exceptions, major restorations are best avoided.

Evaluate your situation

There are a number of personal and financial factors to take into account when deciding whether to repair or replace your car. Ask yourself the following:

• Does your car still align with your values and lifestyle?

• Is your car reliable?

• Is it fully paid for?

• Are the needed repairs likely to be the first in a string of many?

• How much would it cost to purchase the car that you want?

By reflecting on these and other pertinent questions, you’ll be able to weigh the pros and cons and come to an informed decision.

Finally, when evaluating whether to repair or replace your car, keep in mind any anticipated future changes such as the arrival of a family member, starting a new job, or moving to a different town.