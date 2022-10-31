Community Events
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber will host its inaugural Economic Summit on November 9
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber (TVRC) will host an inaugural Economic Summit, sponsored by First Bank and Shenandoah University, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m.-noon, in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, on Shenandoah University’s main campus in Winchester.
President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Tom Barkin will serve as keynote speaker, and Virginia Department of Economic Development President Jason El Koubi will serve as a featured speaker. First Bank President and CEO Scott Harvard will lead a panel discussion on the “State of the Region” featuring Navy Federal Winchester Operations Center Senior Vice President Susan Brooks; Howard Shockey & Sons Corporation President Jeff Boehm; and Valley Health President & CEO Mark Nantz as panelists.
A light, continental breakfast will be served. Cost to attend the summit is $35 for TVRC members and $45 for general admission. Shenandoah University students can attend for free but must register online prior to the event.
Register at Top of Virginia Economic Summit 2022.
Winchester SPCA announces Pets for Vets event
The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.
The Pets for Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men and women give to our country. Military ID required.
All WASPCA adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit this link to see available pets: petango.com/winchesterspca
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
- DATE: November 5, 2022
- TIME: 6pm to 10pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue (221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630)
- BENEFICIARY: We will purchase a BOOK VENDING MACHINE for local elementary school!
What to expect:
- MUSIC
- MECHANICAL BULL RIDING
- FOOD BY SHAFFER’S BBQ
- WESTERN THEMED GAMES
- OPEN BAR & MORE!
Tickets on sale now:
- $75.00 per ticket
- $125 VIP Private Tasting Experience
- Only 200 tickets available, so buy your ticket ASAP
For tickets, see your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member, or:
- email: jeanplauger@gmail.com
- phone: 540.671.6166
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 28:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, November 1:
“Santa Fe Trail” @ 7:00pm
COMING SOON:
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- The Fablemans”
- “Strange World”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Virginia State Police taking back unwanted prescription drugs October 29 at sites statewide
On Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 22nd opportunity in twelve years to participate in the National Drug Take-Back Initiative to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Virginia State Police are hosting sites at Division Headquarters across the state. You can bring your pills for disposal to a collection site near you. To locate a collection site near, simply go to the DEA website DEATakeBack.com. You can search by zip code for a collection site near you or call. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last April, Americans turned in 360 tons (over 721,093 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,144 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,427 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 21 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 15,989,566 million pounds, more than 7,995 tons of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion Website.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of November 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, November 1
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Changing Shadows. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 2
- 10:15AM – Bilingual Toddler Story Time with Marisol. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Fall Fun! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Bilingual Preschool Story Time with Marisol. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Fall Fun will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be playing various board and card games. Registration is required.
Saturday, November 5
- 11:00 AM – Story Walk at Eastham Park. Come join us as we read a new story, learn about hibernating animals, and get a craft. Fun for the family!
- 5:00 PM – Holiday Writing Contest ends. Get your entries in!
Monday, November 7
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 8
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is simple machines. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, November 9
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Apple Pie! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Apple Pie will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Friday, November 11: Library is closed for Veterans Day
Saturday, November 12
- 11:00 AM – Laura Renauld is a visiting children’s book author. She will read aloud her picture book, Fred’s Big Feelings: The Life and Legacy of Mister Rogers. Then there will be a Q&A, craft, and book signing! All ages welcome.
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. Are you aged 7 or older? Do you enjoy art? If so, please join us for our children’s art class and show your creativity! Registration is required.
Monday, November 14
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 15
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is simple machines. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 16
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Being Thankful! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Being Thankful will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Monday, November 21
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 22
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Volume in Geometry. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, November 23
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday & Friday, November 24 &25: Library is closed for Thanksgiving
Saturday, November 26
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, November 28
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, November 29
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Volume in Geometry. Registration is required.
Wednesday, November 30
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Bears Hibernating! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Bears Hibernate will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
United Way Meet and Greet to be held November 16th
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley will be hosting a Meet and Greet for nonprofit organizations and faith communities serving Warren County in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. The meeting will be held on November 16th, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Samuels Public Library.
The United Way will present information on the merger of United Way Front Royal/Warren County with United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley, the implementation of the Valley Assistance Network in Warren County and an overview on preparing to apply for Community Impact Grants.
Please RSVP to lhoward@unitedwaynsv.org.
