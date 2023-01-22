Touchless appliances for the kitchen

If you have a smart speaker in your home, you may already benefit from hands-free technology while you cook. You can use voice commands to set a timer or listen to an online recipe. Today, there are plenty of touch-free appliances that promise to optimize hygiene while increasing efficiency in the kitchen.

Sensor lights

Indoor motion detector lighting offers the same convenience and security as the lights you install on your home’s exterior. In the kitchen, you have the added benefit of keeping messy hands off of light switches. The automatic shut-off feature saves energy, too.

Faucets

Touchless faucets are available in various styles, finishes, and price points. Some even have voice control to let you adjust water volume and temperature.

Dishwashers

Hands-free dishwashers come with doors that you knock to open. They include safety features to prevent accidental activation when a person or pet bumps into it.

Refrigerators

Handleless refrigerators open with the touch of a knee or elbow. Since current models are built-ins, you must hire a professional to install them.

Cabinets

The classic touch-latch cabinet door is a simple hands-free solution you can install yourself. Get a professional to build a sophisticated electronic cabinet closure system for a more high-tech approach.

Get in touch with a local contractor to ensure your new appliances are installed and working correctly.