Touchless design features for a germ-free home

Touchless technologies have long been featured in public spaces to limit the spread of germs. Now, these motion-activated innovations are making their way into homes. Here are a few you may want to adopt.

• Light switches. Illuminate your home by walking past conveniently placed sensors.

• Faucets and toilets. Touchless versions will help keep your bathrooms sanitary.

• Soap dispensers. Wash your hands without getting the dispenser dirty.

• Appliances. Dishwashers, refrigerators, and ovens are increasingly featuring technologies that allow you to open and close them without using a handle.

• Garbage bins. Open and close your trash can with motion-activated technology.

You can find touchless technologies at hardware and appliance stores in your area.