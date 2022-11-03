Local Government
Town and County Planning Commissions compare notes on Comp Plan updates
On Wednesday, November 2nd, the Town and County Planning Commissions conducted a joint work session to review their respective Comprehensive Plan Reviews and attempt to get on the same page with the resultant update recommendations that will be made to each municipality’s elected bodies. A consensus was quickly reached that such inter-municipal communications at the planning department level, especially during future land use and developmental reviews, was a good idea and let’s do it again soon.
“First off, I’d like to welcome all of you. I think it’s great and way past due that both of our commissions get together,” Town Planning Commission Chairman Darryl Merchant said in greeting his County counterparts to Town Hall’s second-floor main meeting room.
With an hour-and-a-half slated for the joint work session convened at 6:15 p.m. at Town Hall prior to the Front Royal Planning Commission having its own work session business to conduct, after introductions, the commissions and their departmental directors got down to business. That business began with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke summarizing citizen Comprehensive Plan input directing her departments establishment of a “vision” for the Town of Front Royal’s future and a game plan to achieve that future.
On the road to establishing four “BIG IDEAS” guiding the Comp Plan update, Kopishke noted several areas of citizen concern as the town government faces and plans the future in which those citizens must live. Among those were: “economic sustainability,” that will allow people and their children to build lives in this community; “environmental sustainability” that will maximize town citizen access to the surrounding natural attractions that draw tourists here annually; “improving public health and safety”; “dilapidated buildings”; residential housing options designed to meet the needs of various demographics including aging retirees; “small town charm”; “transportation” infrastructure; and drum roll please – “responsible and accountable governance”. The town planning director noted that latter item was “a HUGE bit of feedback” from citizens to the Comp Plan survey, leading to a brief coughing spell around the meeting room.
The four “BIG IDEAS” identified, with some additional supporting comment were: “Preserve our history and Create More of What We Love (apparently we “Love” our small town charm and the Historic Downtown’s role in creating that charm), Lifelong Community, Affordable Housing, and Environmental Access”.
As to “small town charm,” the staff agenda packet summary of the developing Comp Plan update observes: “There is a lot to the phrase ‘small town charm,’ and it can be a difficult balance to maintain that which makes a place so loved by its community and visitors … New development should make the community feel pleased and see a direct connection with an improvement in their quality of life. This is possible through careful planning that mitigates the undesirable impacts, such as traffic congestion, the closure of local businesses, or rising costs of living.”
On the issue of “careful planning that mitigates the undesirable impacts” later conversation addressed past experience where planning changes seem to have backfired. At the 36:50-mark of the linked Town video, Town Planning Director Kopishke observes, “I believe back in the ’90’s our zoning ordinance appears to have been changed to allow by-right conversions into multiple dwelling units. And it’s mostly affected the Historic area, here,” she said pointing at a land-use map projection of downtown Front Royal. “But what we have are streets that were never meant to accommodate a home being chopped up into five or six dwelling units, whether (done) legally or illegally. And then we’ve got parking issues, we’ve got code-enforcement issues. I think they were trying to do something good that backfired a little bit or had unintended consequences.”
Kopishke pointed to the Town’s current Comprehensive Plan review and update (the Town’s first rewrite since 1998 it was noted) as a tool to correct such long-festering problems. “Those are things that I think we can kind of start to remedy with this plan, and then especially with the zoning ordinance and the subdivision ordinance,” she said.
“Those are that complicated that they almost need to be looked at individually like for Special Use (permitting), rather than just blanket – ‘Hey, you all can do this in this area’ – just like short-term (rentals). Each one of them have to be looked at for special circumstances for each property,” County Planning Commissioner Hugh Henry said in response to Kopishke’s example of, perhaps what seemed like a good idea of by-right general permitting, gone wrong.
One might imagine on the Town Planning Commission side of the table, visions surfacing of the old Murphy Theater building 40-to-60-unit residential development proposal, where there are now 5 or less apartments behind commercial space. The Murphy building currently housing the Dynamic Life Coffee/Tea Shop on its first floor lies in the midst of Historic Downtown Front Royal at the single-lane, one-way Church Street intersection with East Main Street. That proposal is floating between several Town reviewing bodies at this point. Those include the Planning Commission and Board of Architectural Review (BAR) on the way to a final decision by the Front Royal Town Council.
“Because the town does have some older stock of housing, some of those houses were built well before the flood plains were mapped,” County Planning Director Matt Wendling observed, adding, “So, you may have a house with a basement that’s in the flood way and you have a flood event and a whole apartment down there, that person, they’re not living in that apartment for a while.”
Responding to a question about the County’s Comp Plan review, Wendling said, “We’re doing a review, not a rewrite. So, much of what we have probably will remain closely the same.” However, he added that adjustments to fit changing circumstances in recent years, as well as future goals, would be addressed. “And we’ll address the goals and future land use maps” on both sides of the town-county line, Wendling assured town officials.
One important aspect of matching goals and future land use will be transportation infrastructure as it impacts both sides of the town-county boundary. Several commissioners commented on how they change their typical driving routes during the fall leaf season still upon us due to the addition of tourist traffic to the local mix.
In fact, following initial discussion of the Comp Plan processes, “Transportation” and “Planning at the Boundaries” was given its own subsection of the joint meeting discussion. That conversation began just over an hour into the meeting, at the 1:01:45 mark of the linked video. It included the one approved and VDOT-constructed railroad flyover slated for Rockland Road near the Rockland Park entrance in the county, as well as others pondered at various locations around the town and county, including parallel to Happy Creek Road that could help emergency access to Mary’s Shady Lane-accessed homes, the yet-to-be-developed Front Royal Limited Partnership (FRLP or Vazzana) properties; and Shenandoah Shores.
Also on the transportation table was the eventual extension of Leach Run Parkway north across Happy Creek Road, and the increased availability of electric vehicle recharging stations countywide. “Some people think it’s the wave of the future, it’s the wave of the very near future – Ford is selling electric F-150s faster than they can build them,” County Planning Commission Chairman Robert Myers observed. Town Planning Director Kopishke noted that Front Royal and surrounding county land were at a perfect distance from the D.C. Metro/Northern Virginia area for people with electric cars, which can make the trip one-way here on a single charge, get refilled for trips into the surrounding federal and state parks and Skyline Drive, then refill to get home.
Local Government
Warren County welcomes new building official
Warren County’s Building Inspections Department added a new employee last month. Culpeper County native Shane Phillips joined the team on Oct. 24. He will fill the slot of Deputy Building Official Mark Robinson, who is retiring Dec. 8.
He was introduced to the Warren County Board of Supervisors at the Nov. 1 regular meeting.
Mr. Phillips brings a wealth of experience, having worked in a family business where he learned the trades of electrical repair and installation, plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration, construction, and common trade work. Following 10 years in the trades and customer service field, he began teaching in Culpeper County, first as a technology instructor, then became the county Building Trades instructor.
Phillips later taught trades in Caroline County and Page County. After several roles in facility management, including stints with Rappahannock County, George Mason and Coca Cola, he returned to Page County to instruct K-5 students in Social Emotional Learning (SEL).
Asked how he sees his role in Warren County, Phillips said, “I want to be a good servant leader, and learn my roles as well as others to best serve this community.” “My hopes for the county as it grows is to first and foremost be consistent and keep safety as the top priority”, Phillips stated. “I would like to see the county grow at a pace that can be absorbed efficiently and steadily.”
Phillips is a graduate of the University of Virginia-Wise, with a BS in Business and Public Administration. He lives in Page County with his wife and two boys. His hobbies include walking, traveling, and playing tennis.
Looking ahead, the new official said he was excited to work with Warren County’s citizens. “While I may not live in the county, I work here and by that extension it means this is now my community as well. I will be honest and honorable in all things I do and work with others in any capacity needed.”
Local Government
Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent
The Warren County Board of Supervisors, at its Nov. 1 regular meeting, quickly dispensed with the monthly reports and the consent agenda before discussing the 2023 General Reassessment and the fact that it is the largest increase in Warren County history.
Fred Pearson, with Pearson’s Appraisal Service, Inc., addressed the board and stated that the 2023 figures were 40 percent higher on county homes and 45 percent on the homes located in the Town of Front Royal because real estate is assessed at 100 percent of the market value, which saw historic increases in the last year. Smaller homes increased in value by 50 percent, he reported.
Pearson observed that the county should expect more appeals from property owners, saying that typically, the higher the assessment, the more appeals there are.
The tax rate for 2022 is $0.655 per $100 (based on fair market value); the recently completed assessment will not kick in until 2023.
Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
“I do think things are leveling off, and that’s pretty much where we stand now,” Pearson said. “I would not be surprised next year if it doesn’t drop 5 or 10 percent.” He reminded the board that a new assessment could be done any time the board opted to, outside of the four-year intervals. The last assessment was completed in 2019 and, following that schedule, was performed this year to set the rate for 2023.
Happy Creek District supervisor Jerome K. “Jay” Butler immediately expressed concern about senior citizens on fixed incomes and their ability to absorb a higher tax bill. Some seniors, he said, already must choose between “getting lunch or buying medication.”
Vice Chair Delores R. Oates, North River District, also voiced her concern for the sharp rise in assessments. “It seems a lot more complicated than even I understand,” she said.
The panel was slated to vote to appoint a board of assessors, which is part of the reassessment process. After discussion, supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of appointing a board of assessors.
Chair Cheryl L. Cullers, Vice Chair Delores R. Oates, and supervisors Jerome K. “Jay” Butler and Walter J. “Walt” Mabe voted in favor of proceeding with the appointment of the assessors’ board and to advertise those positions. Vicky L. Cook was the lone dissenting vote but did not give a reason for her vote.
County Administrator Edwin “Ed” Daley told supervisors that they must make the appointments at the regular meeting on Nov. 16, or a special meeting would be necessary. Supervisors in January will ask a circuit court judge to appoint the nominees to serve on the board of equalization. Pearson said he would look at October and November housing sales data before sending reassessment notices to property owners in December.
The appraiser plans to hold reassessment hearings for property owners in January.
“We’ll be available to listen to people’s concerns. We will have a large number of appeals, but we prepared for it.” The county most likely needs to adjust its tax rate, given the increase in values, Pearson said. A municipality can lower its real estate tax rate when the total value increases in order to remain revenue neutral; otherwise, property owners would pay more in taxes.
County Administrator Edwin Daley told the board that they needed to decide now whether to appoint a board of assessors so the appointees can be trained and ready to start in January.
State code says that the supervisors must appoint a five-member board to assess all real estate values and to hear disputes raised by property owners regarding the new assessments. State code also permits a county board to appoint the county’s real estate appraiser to serve as an assessor.
Warren County will pay the board of assessors members $50 per half-day or $100 for each full day and provide the staff needed for clerical support.
This reassessment comes on the heels of most vehicle owners seeing their property values increase by double-digits — some makes and models went up by as much as 30 percent. In response to higher bills, Warren County lowered the personal property tax rate and used an optional assessment method to keep the bills as close to the previous year’s as possible.
Also, at Tuesday’s meeting, the board:
- Approved the board meeting schedule and county holiday schedule for 2023.
- Approved a request by the Little Chapel Baptist Church to place a nativity scene on the Warren County Courthouse lawn from Dec. 15-Jan. 2. The county will charge the church $1 per day for electricity. A request by Waller Wilson and the Shenandoah Area Secular Humanists to place two-holiday panels on the courthouse lawn from Dec. 15-Jan. 2 was also approved.
- Approved a resolution regarding the Virginia Juvenile Community Crime Control Act in order to participate in the program and to accept funds appropriated for that purpose.
- Approved the appointment of Front Royal Police Department Capt. Crystal Cline and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeff Driskill as permanent representatives on the Community Policy and Management Team.
- Approved the Information Technology Systems Use Policy that sets the responsibilities of use by employees, volunteers, and third-party users of county technology; sets the proper expectations of privacy; defines information systems monitoring, and defines misuse and unacceptable use and sanctions for misuse.
- Approved a policy defining the types, purposes, and processes of creating and deleting funds for the county. The Finance Department created the policy. The county Finance/Audit Committee reviewed the policy at three meetings and approved it on Oct. 12.
- Approved the commercial waste tipping fee for the town of Front Royal effective Jan. 1. The county charges $69 per ton for commercial waste at the Warren County Transfer Station. The county had charged Front Royal $50.72 per ton, or 73.5%, of the fee for commercial waste. The discounted fee failed to cover hauling and landfill costs. The county should collect $7,314 in additional revenue per year from the Town based on an annual average of 400 tons of commercial waste.
- Authorized advertisements for public hearings on rezoning and conditional-use permits for a single-family unit with a commercial-repair garage and wrecking service, a short-term tourist rental, and private, non-commercial camping.
- Met in closed session to consult with legal counsel concerning proposed changes to a local incentive grant agreement with an existing business or industry.
No action was taken when the board returned to the open session.
EDA in Focus
EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA held their monthly meeting on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center. All five Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present.
As part of the Executive Committee Report, Board Chair Jeff Browne provided an update on the recent civil court cases and actions up to the present time. He also noted the FR-WC EDA’s building at 400 Kendrick Lane has a new tenant, as C-CAP recently moved into Suite B.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, presented an update on monthly financial statements and the reestablishment of the small business loan committee. The Board will provide feedback on their Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget request and plans to hold a special meeting in November to prioritize the request.
The Warren County Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided an update on current activities related to prospects, small business loan, annual audit, upcoming programs, and marketing. Mr. Petty also mentioned that he had recently attended the VIED (Virginia Institute of Economic Development) training and is working with the County and Town staff on various projects. Additionally, the FR-WC EDA Board and Mr. Petty will continue to explore and complete items to provide greater awareness and attraction to development sites.
The Board approved three documents related to incentive and grant opportunities for the Nature’s Touch expansion located on Toray Drive. The Board also approved the release of a property once owned by the FR-WC EDA at 280 Kelley Drive in order to be compliant with the development’s covenants and restrictions.
As part of a review of the Board’s action items from the October Strategic Plan Meeting, the Board prioritized the list and determined which items may require funding obligations. In an effort to assist small businesses, the Board is reactivating its United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan programs and will be seeking qualified citizens to serve on its USDA Microloan and IRP loan committee. These loans provide financial assistance to help business owners with operating capital and other expenses.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss business opportunities and legal consultation, with no new business following the closed session.
(From a release by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority, also known as the Warren County EDA in the wake of the Town of Front Royal’s circa 2020/21 decision to withdraw from involvement in post-financial scandal reform-restructuring of the half-century old joint-municipality EDA.)
Local Government
Mixed Bag: Supervisors delay final action on Data Center Ordinance, rule on Short-Term rentals
The Warren County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting October 25th and began with approval of a budget amendment that would carry over a $3.3 million general fund surplus, and a balance of $16.7 million in the special projects funds into Fiscal Year-2022-23. Because these carryovers are greater than 1% of the county budget, they require a public hearing. However, there was no public reaction to the presentation by County Finance Director Matt Robertson, and the Supervisors, on a motion by Vice-Chair Delores Oates and seconded by Supervisor Walt Mabe, unanimously approved the amendment.
The Supervisors then turned their attention to the long-contentious changes to the County Zoning Ordinance. Planning Director Matt Wendling summarized the history of the initiative to create a pathway for development of Industrial and Light Industrial parcels for use as Data Center sites in the county. Supervisor Jay Butler questioned Director Wendling about the difference between a “by right” use as outlined in the proposed amendment, and a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) process that has been extensively discussed by both town and county planning commissions. As written, the “by right” language would apply to any industrial or light industrially zoned parcel. The advantage of the CUP process, according to Director Wendling, gives the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors a “Thumbs up or thumbs down” opportunity for the proposed use for a specific parcel. It is an extra layer of regulation, and greater opportunity for public input. Supervisor Walt Mabe expressed succinctly where he believes the County should stand on new development in the county, pointing out that the by-right option may mean the county gains a benefit but loses rights. “(The county) should be in the middle of it so we know what’s going in our county,” he said in support of the CUP process being applied to data centers and light industrial uses in general.
There were 10 speakers for the Public Hearing. Local citizen John Lundburg asked the Board to delay approval of the Zoning ordinance change until a public meeting could be held where questions about data centers could be answered. He cited statistics from the Northern Virginia area, the largest concentration of data centers in the world, where county officials, particular in Loudoun County, where some 30% of county tax revenues come from data center taxes. Northern Virginia has more data centers than the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th ranked markets combined, he noted, but adding, “What happens when technology changes and these buildings are no longer needed?”
Vincent Mariska spoke about the risk of draining water and power resources without a benefit in employment or net revenue. – “Warren County is already in a good economic position,” he asserted, adding of data centers that, “Employment after construction is completed is minimal.”
Jane Elliot told the board that she had not known anything about data centers, and began researching them when the topic began to be publicly discussed, and found that the average data center uses 1-1.5 million gallons of water per day. She cited power brownouts from data center power usage and noise concerns. She urged the supervisors to vote against allowing data centers in the county.
Mary Ryan identified a creative list of seven things that data centers should agree to as a condition of locating in the county: providing half of their electricity using solar panels; building below ground to reduce the cooling load; create a water recycling system; install low-level lights to reduce light pollution; landscaping to remain visually appealing; steps to protect streams and water supplies; and they should pay “hefty taxes”.
Front Royal Planning Commission Chairman Daryl Merchant spoke and urged the Supervisors to retain the CUP language found in earlier versions of the ordinance change. “Many of the people speaking here tonight have specific things they are concerned about. There are many questions, and few answers here tonight. The Conditional Use Permit as a planning tool not only allows us to get answers to those questions, but to get them in writing.” He addressed the need for “due diligence” to be sure this use is appropriate for the community. Mr. Merchant went on to conclude in his remarks that the promise of tax revenue increases has not been borne out in his research. “Don’t be fooled by promises of gold,” he said, noting he had not found any cases where the tax burden on residents was reduced after data centers were operating in a community.
Marlene Lundburg addressed the issue of obsolescence of data centers in 10-15 years. What will the effect be on utility rates, she asked the board, “Please, consider the long-term consequences of these structures”. She recommended that the supervisors make a visit to Loudoun County and discuss with their Board of Supervisors the growth of data centers in that community. If they were given the choice, would they choose the same path again, she wondered.
Bruce Rappaport, who is also a candidate for Front Royal Town Council, recommended, “We must vet the intentions of prospective applicants” by requiring a Conditional or Special Use Permit. The goal is to get the applicant to be forthright about their intentions from the outset. Data centers typically don’t want to be transparent about their intentions because of the loss of their competitive advantage against other developers. He also was concerned about the noise level – In Prince William County, for example, neighboring residents are complaining that noise levels from Data Center air conditioners are generating 70 decibels of noise 24 hours per day. The Prince William County board specifically excluded air-conditioning noise from regulation in a 1989 ordinance under which its data centers have been built.
John McFadden spoke about the use of Shenandoah River water as a source to support these kinds of developments. “It’s not a given that the Shenandoah can supply that kind of water forever.”
Mark Eggar told the Board that there appeared to be a lot of secrecy about the Data Center Ordinance, and he did not know where this issue came from. The Royal Examiner and other papers have been writing stories about the specific town and county governments and their efforts to come to grips with the impacts and consequences of data centers in the community for over five months. He commented, “Jeff Bezos is not your friend.”, an apparent reference to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, whose company owns or operates 6 data centers across the USA, two more in Canada, and 17 more worldwide. There are, by last count, over 2700 data centers in the USA in total.
John Cermak commented that pumping water out of the Shenandoah and running it through cooling systems and back into the river will heat up the river, ending any fishing and recreation activities.
At the close of the public hearing, Supervisor Delores Oates asked the panel to postpone a decision until it could be addressed by a work session and asked, “Is a data center really right for Warren County?” On a motion by Supervisor Oates, Seconded by Supervisor Mabe, the Board unanimously agreed to postpone action on the Ordinance Amendment.
After the vote to postpone, County Administrator Dr. Edwin Daley reminded the Supervisors that in this case, “The County is the applicant here, so you can just deny this, period, and put the County out of its misery.” Chairman Cullers responded by saying that the Board needed to do its due diligence and then decide.
Other business
Gillian Greenfield and Richard Butcher applied for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental for their property at 1164 Riverview Shores Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz summarized the application, and there were no public comments. The County Planning Commission previously recommended approval. On a motion by Supervisor Mabe, seconded by Vice Chair Oates, the Board voted unanimously to approve the permit.
In the wake of the approval, Supervisor Butler asked if it would be possible to create a map of the county that would show the location of the Short-Term Rental properties. “A lot of these short-term rentals have come through recently, and I don’t want to wake up one day and realize, Hey, 75% of the county is tourist rentals!”
Planning Director Wendling indicated that they already maintained a spreadsheet and integrating that with a map would be possible. The planning department will plan to have that available to the Supervisors next month.
Elizabeth Saman applied for a CUP for her property at 431 Cindys Way in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The Property is zoned Residential (R-1) The applicant is also requesting an exception to the setback requirements in the Short-term Rental Ordinance, since her dwelling is 88 feet from the nearest dwelling and not the required 100 feet. The County Planning Commission had voted to recommend denial of the permit based on the non-compliance with the setback requirement. During the public hearing, three neighbors spoke to the board in opposition to the proposed permit and complained that the setback exception would make the ordinance meaningless. They also indicated that there had been little communication with them by the applicant. Planning Director Wendling told the Board that planning staff always recommends to CUP applicants that they should take the time to communicate with nearby property owners before applying for a permit, and in that way may create a more favorable reception. As it was, the Board, on a motion by Supervisor Mabe, seconded by Supervisor Butler, unanimously voted to deny the permit.
Stacy L. Lockhart is requesting a CUP for private use camping (noncommercial) for a vacant lot off Harris Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The lot is zoned Residential (R-1) and is in the Special Flood Hazard Area. There were no public comments during the public hearing and on a motion by Supervisor Mabe, seconded by Vice Chair Oates, the Board unanimously approved the permit.
Jaden and Tori Walker applied for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for their property at 80 River Oak Drive in the south River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A). There are currently three other short-term tourist rental properties in the River Oak subdivision. There were no speakers at the public hearing. The County Planning Commission had recommended approval. But on a motion to approve by Vice-Chair Oates, Seconded by Supervisor Butler, the Board deadlocked at 2-2. Yes: Supervisor Mabe and Vice-Chair Oates; No: Chair Cheryl Cullers and Supervisor Butler. With Supervisor Cook not voting remotely on advice of legal staff, the permit application failed on the tie vote.
Vesta Property Management, on behalf of owner Dorothea Rutherford, applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 194 Venus Branch Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1). Vice Chairman Oates asked about the Property Management company being the applicant for the permit, and the answer was that the ordinance does not require the owner to be the permit applicant, but it does require their signature on the application. In this case the Property Manager is a local company, and the applicant lives in Northern Virginia. The County Planning Commission had recommended approval. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Supervisor Mabe, Seconded by Vice Chair Oates, the Board voted unanimously to approve the permit.
In a second case, Vesta Property Management, on behalf of owners Chad and Donna Anthony, applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for their property at 86 McCoys Ford Road in the Fork Magisterial District. The property is zoned agricultural (A). There were no public comments. The Planning commission had forwarded the application to the board with a recommendation to approve. On a motion by Supervisor Mabe, seconded by Supervisor Butler, the Board voted unanimously to approve the permit.
Jeffrey Taylor applied for a CUP for private use camping (noncommercial) for his vacant lots off Howellsville Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The application had attracted some opposition when it was reviewed by the Planning Commission, which recommended denial, based on the subdivision being more than 50% built out and there are no other campers in the adjacent area. The lots are in the special flood hazard area. The lots were previously in an unkempt state and the neighbors complained of unsightly conditions. Three Speakers at the Public Hearing expressed their opposition to the permit being issued. John Cermak was concerned about the possibility of a recreational vehicle holding tank being discharged on the property. Chris Castro lives across the road from the applicant’s lots and is concerned that this use could affect his investment. These comments led to a discussion between the supervisors and the planning director about the use of vacant lots – particularly in the flood plain – and the category of private use camping. The applicant has already paid for a power connection but needs a permit. Vice-Chair Oates recommended tabling the permit, since the applicant is not intending to camp on the site. He needs power to the site for his daytime use and maintenance. He would eventually like to build a house there, but that would be a separate permitting process. The permit will have an additional public hearing at the next Board of supervisors meeting on Wednesday, November 16 at 7 p.m.
Local Government
Front Royal Public Works driver Sam Grimsley hanging up his keys after over 32 years with Town
After over 32 years on the job at the Town of Front Royal Public Works Department, Samuel L. Grimsley plans to retire on Dec. 1. The southern Warren County resident was honored for his three-decade career by the Front Royal Town Council at its regular meeting, Monday. (Oct. 24)
Grimsley began working for the town in Feb. 1990 as a laborer on a refuse truck crew before becoming a relief driver and eventually earning a spot as a full-time solid waste truck driver. In addition to driving that truck, he has been called upon during inclement weather to work 12-hour shifts driving a snowplow within town limits.
Despite being the driver on his truck, Sam is often seen exiting the truck and helping the workers who handle the “business end” of the truck. He said in an interview with Royal Examiner that he has always appreciated how hard his coworkers toil each day and that he doesn’t mind helping, as his department is faced with a shortage of workers at times.
He says he’ll miss his crew as well as the kind clients who have thanked him over the years, sometimes running out to his truck with a hot drink during the winter or a cold beverage during hot summer days. Sam says he will also miss seeing the children who wave excitedly at him as he travels down their streets.
Though the Town of Front Royal sometimes has a high employee turnover rate, Grimsley said that once he became an employee over 32 years ago, he decided to become a “company man.” His first job out of high school was working at Avtex Fibers in Front Royal. He began there in June of 1977 and was part of the team that stayed there to shut the plant down, working until the final day on Nov. 11, 1989. He briefly worked at Rappawan, Inc. before being hired by the Town. Job security—knowing he wouldn’t be laid off—was a big plus for him, he said.
Asked about his plans post-retirement, Sam said he’ll figure that out once he’s had a few days to get used to the slower pace. I’ll still get up at the same time,” he said. “Retirement won’t stop that!”
Local Government
Council grants special exception parking permit for 12 Chester Street; Approves short-term rental for Fairview Avenue home
The Front Royal Town Council, at its regular meeting on Monday (Oct. 24), held a public hearing to consider a special exception parking permit for the 12 Chester Street property owned by local businesswoman Leandra Justice and her husband, Jim. No one spoke during the public hearing before the council discussed the request. Ms. Justice also asked that the special exception permit fee of $250 she paid on Sept. 20, 2022, be refunded.
Council member LeTasha Thompson made a motion, seconded by Amber Morris, that the permit be approved and the $250 fee be waived due to there being adequate parking near the 12 Chester Street property. The roll call vote was unanimous.
In a previous meeting, the council approved a Special-Use Permit (SUP) for the couple to operate a short-term tourist rental subject to a parking solution for the property, which does not have off-street parking.
The current zoning ordinance, established in Feb. by the town council for short-term tourist rentals, has vague guidelines for parking, stating, “Parking for the use shall be located in driveways or other designated and approved parking areas.”
Ms. Justice is now applying for a special exception to that provision for the historic property, which is within 300 feet of the municipal parking lots on Peyton and Chester Streets. The planning commission and the town council have both discussed the ambiguity of the ordinance and how it should be interpreted regarding the properties along that portion of Chester Street. That handful of properties were omitted from the general parking exemption granted to East Main Street properties.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke has previously stated that part of the Comprehensive Plan process will include revisions to the zoning ordinance. That process should conclude by the end of this year. Ms. Kopishke said that such issues will likely be addressed and would hopefully eliminate the need for special exception requests.
A planning commission public hearing for Justice’s special exception request for the property was held on Oct. 19; the panel voted to support the exemption request.
The council also held public hearings on the following:
- A Special use permit for short-term rental at 30 Fairview Ave. Submitted by the VESTA Property Management Co.
- Proposed ordinance amendments to Town Code Chapter 142-4.1–Snow and Ice on Sidewalks
- A proposed FY23 budget amendment for Route 522 N. Corridor redundant water line and inflow/infiltration stormwater abatement
The lone speaker of the evening during the public hearings was Front Royal resident Bruce Rappaport, who told the council members that it was challenging to clear snow during the day, only to have it be pushed back onto sidewalks by overnight snowplows. He continued, saying elderly town residents needed access to the sidewalks but often were not able to clear them. He also reminded council members that only about one-third of homes within town limits had sidewalks, and it might appear that the new code would appear to single those residents out.
The council unanimously approved each of the items for which a public hearing was held. No one spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The panel went into a closed meeting to consult with legal counsel regarding the positions of Town Manager and Town Attorney. No action was taken following the closed session.
Council approves short-term rentals, one contingent on special exemption from parking
