Town announces ‘Native Plant Restoration’ project along Happy Creek’s banks from South Street north along Commerce Avenue
On Wednesday, June 15, the Town of Front Royal announced the approaching start of restoration efforts of at least a portion of the Happy Creek bank running parallel to Commerce Avenue’s west side from South Street northbound. The cutting down of trees and their replacement with rip-rap rocks along Happy Creek’s banks during the tenure of former Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick without consultation with the Town’s then in-place Urban Forestry Advisory Committee (UFAC) and volunteer Tree Stewards caused a major citizen and advisory bodies push back against the plan and its implementation.
It was noted by members of UFAC, who resigned en masse in protest, and the Tree Stewards who planted and cared for many of the impacted trees, that the rip-rap plan flew in the face of accepted stream riparian buffer strategies emphasizing the positive impact of tree root systems and selected other natural growth on stream bank maintenance and flood control. And while some town officials pointed the finger at the contractor hired to perform the work, that contractor replied that it was simply following the instructions it had been given from town officials in the tree removal effort.
But now about a year-and-a-half after the “not so Happy Creek” public protests illustrated above, the Town is moving forward in concert with its new environmental advisory body and official to reclaim, at least portions of the Happy Creek stream bank to a more natural state. However, there appears to be no indication of a plan to remove rip-rap rocks to allow a larger area to be reclaimed, at least not at this point in time.
See the Town’s release on the approaching work in its entirety below:
The Town of Front Royal will soon begin work on restoring the riparian corridor along Happy Creek from South Street northwards, with leadership and oversight from the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC). The timeline for this project is estimated to run from July to November of 2022 and will include the following course of action:
- Beneficial native trees that have naturally recruited in the previously denuded riparian area (e.g., Sycamores) will be flagged, protected, and allowed to continue growing naturally.
- An overabundance of invasive and aggressive tree, shrub, and ground cover species that have infiltrated will be removed by manual cutting followed by a targeted herbicide application. Community members should expect to see work crews and machinery removing this vegetation, which is necessary to allow for a Fall planting of desirable native vegetation.
- A select list of native tree, shrub, and ground cover species will be strategically planted in the Fall. There will be opportunities for community involvement during these plantings that will be widely announced closer to that time.
ESAC, the Town of Front Royal, and partnering groups are committed to re-establishing a beautiful riparian corridor that prioritizes the health of our watershed, the natural aesthetics of our town, and the safety of our community. Please stay tuned for additional announcements about this effort over the coming months.
For more information, please contact the Town’s Chief Arborist and Horticulturist, Jim Osborn at josborne@frontroyalva.com.
Council approves late Fiscal Year-2022 Budget Amendment authorizing $150,000 payment to liability insurance carrier for ‘legal fees’
At a Special Meeting called prior to a Monday, June 13 work session, Town Manager Steven Hicks presented a request to the Front Royal Town Council for a late Fiscal Year-2022 Budget Amendment to allow the transfer of $150,000 from General Fund Reserves for the payment of “legal fees” through the Town’s liability insurance carrier.
After Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Chris Holloway, made the motion which was seconded by recently appointed member Zach Jackson, council approved the Budget Amendment and transfer by a 5-0 roll call vote, Councilman McFadden absent.
There was no discussion of the matter prior to the reading of the motion and vote. The staff agenda summary and prepared motion note that the $150,000 payment will be made to the Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA) “for legal fees related to litigation.”
Royal Examiner later asked the town manager for a breakdown of what litigation or litigations the legal fees related to. Town Manager Hicks handed our question over to Finance Director B. J. Wilson. Wilson explained that at this point prior to invoices on VRSA’s receipt and distribution of the money, more detail was unavailable. Responding to a question, the town finance director said he had checks cut to VRSA indicating coverage dating back at least to 2003. That coverage includes “general liability, workman’s compensation, property, and vehicles”. One might guess that “general liability” includes federal wrongful termination lawsuits such as the Town has been served with by former council clerk Jennifer Berry-Brown.
In fact, as Royal Examiner’s Norma Jean Shaw pointed out in an April 8 story on hearing delays and counter motions in the Berry-Brown vs. Town of Front Royal litigation, the Virginia Risk Sharing Association is named as “a second respondent” to Berry-Brown’s complaint in federal court that she was terminated by the Town as retaliation for a sexual harassment complaint she filed with the Town Human Resources Department. See: Former Council Clerk’s Discrimination lawsuit against Town of Front Royal continued on dueling motions filings
Town financial records indicate an annual coverage payment for FY-2022 of $497,864. The VRSA website states that: “The Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA) is the first and most financially sound group self-insurance pool in the Commonwealth. For more than 40 years, VRSA has provided comprehensive coverages, services, and resources to Virginia local political subdivisions,” further noting sponsorship by the Virginia Municipal League (VML), whose executive director is listed among the VRSA’s eight-member “Supervisory Board”.
It seems the Town may have kept VRSA-contracted attorneys busy this fiscal year ending June 30.
One other item was added to the Special Meeting agenda at the meeting’s outset. Vice-Mayor Cockrell cited a request by two citizens that a Proclamation acknowledging long-time Front Royal resident Gertrude Eloise “Wesie” Johnson-Newman’s 100th birthday. The addition was added without opposition. And after approval of the above-discussed FY-22 Budget Amendment, council moved on to this less expensive and litigious matter.
And on a motion by Gary Gillespie, seconded by Amber Morris, by another 5-0 roll call vote, council approved the Proclamation recognizing Ms. Johnson-Newman’s 100th birthday on June 17, 2022. – Happy Birthday, “Wesie”.
The Special Meeting was adjourned at 6:36 p.m. and after a break until the advertised 7 p.m. starting time, the work session was convened. Major topics included presentations on the Town municipal energy cooperative American Municipal Power’s (AMP’s) Power Purchase Portfolio, and its benefits to the Town cost-wise through its group purchasing power; and on the Redundant Waterline project for the Route 522 North Corridor; as well as on a proposed Ordinance Amendment regarding adding Data Centers as an Industrial Zoning use by right versus as a Special Use Permit application. Those latter two are scheduled for public hearings on the June 27th meeting agenda, along with several other items brought to council for pre-meeting review.
Council also reviewed the new FR EDA bylaws, and a long list of items slated for the June 27th Consent Agenda.
Town Police Chief Kahle Magalis gave council an update on the Joint Towing Advisory Board before council went into closed session to discuss the search for a new town attorney.
See all these presentations, discussions, and reports in the linked Town Special Meeting and Work Session videos.
County Planning Commission a member short while workload keeps growing
The Warren County Planning Commission held a Work Session followed by a surprisingly calm regular meeting on June 8th. The absence of former commissioner Joe Longo, who resigned abruptly this week in the wake of a continuing dispute between the County Board of Supervisors and Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms, LLC (POSF) – You should read that Royal Examiner story here.
At their work session, the commissioners discussed the ongoing work on rewriting the County’s Comprehensive Plan, and focused on Chapter 7, Infrastructure. The County’s predominantly rural setting means that much of the water and sewer installations are private well-and-septic systems. Public water and sewer access exists mainly in the Route 522 North Corridor by agreement with the Town of Front Royal, and in a few subdivisions in the county.
Several Commissioners mentioned that there had been conversations in earlier years about negotiating an agreement with Frederick County for access to their water system, which draws water from quarry reservoirs near Stephens City, and some indirectly from the Shenandoah River via the Winchester City system. Vice Chairman Hugh Henry said, “Maybe Warren County should get in the water business.” With the possibility of supplying larger users of water to the county, such as data centers – sound familiar? – The county will have to nail down who will pay for the infrastructure to support them.
All this informal discussion is to inform potential goals for the County for the Comprehensive Plan update. The Commission plans to continue its rewriting work over the next few months.
The regular meeting of the commission immediately after the work session had a full agenda, with four requests for Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals, and one each for Bed & Breakfast, Private Camping, Guest House, and a Church.
Ferhan Ture applied for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for his property at 959 Thunder Road in the Fork District. The property is zoned Agricultural. The applicants use this property as their primary residence and will be overseeing the rentals in person. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit.
Douglas and Christina Alley are requesting a conditional use permit for private use camping for their lot along the river in the Mandalay subdivision on Burma Drive. The mostly wooded property is in the special flood hazard area. The Conditional Use Permit would allow the applicants to erect an accessory structure for storage of recreational equipment not to exceed 200 square feet upon issuance of a building permit. There was no public objection to the request, and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Seung Wan “Brian” Suh is requesting a conditional use permit for a bed and breakfast facility. The property is at 198 Ashland Court, an Agriculturally zoned property in the Happy Creek District. The applicant and his wife reside at the property and will be the innkeepers for the B&B. Previously, the applicants had applied for a Short-Term Tourist Rental CUP, but withdrew it in the face of concerns voiced by his neighbors regarding guests being on-site without property owners being there. There were no objections at this public hearing, and the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Valley View Ventures, LLC (Brooklyn Steele) has applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for a property at 4315 Rivermont Drive in the South River District. The property’s only neighbors are also the owners of the applicant property. There were no citizen objections raised during the public hearing, and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Edward Perry is seeking a conditional use permit for a guesthouse on his 10-acre Agriculturally zoned property at 690 Comforter Lane In the North River District. The applicant plans to build a primary dwelling on the property and in the interim live in the workshop-cabin until they receive a certificate of occupancy for the main house, thereafter, using it for friends and family when they visit. This CUP will require that the applicant not be allowed to rent the property out and stipulates that a condition will be placed on the deed whenever the property is sold that also binds the new owner to the same limitation.
Hunter Hughes and Rinku Sinha have applied for a conditional use permit for their residential-zoned property at 289 Heim-Jones Road in the Shenandoah Farms subdivision in the Shenandoah District. The applicants will occupy the property as their primary residence and manage the rental themselves. The public hearing yielded no public comments, and the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
James V. Elliot Jr. is requesting a conditional use permit for his property at 2633 Buck Mountain Road in the South River District. The property is zoned Agricultural. The applicant lives a few miles from the property and will manage the rental himself. Two speakers addressed the commission during the public hearing, Dave Scanlan and Phillip Vaught, and both speakers supported the request. The commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
The Self-Realization Fellowship Church at 2660 John Marshall Highway is applying for a conditional use permit for a church. The property is in the Happy Creek District in a 527-acre church-owned tract which is primarily undeveloped woodlands. The Church presently meets in a portion of a residence occupied by the worship leader and two assistants on the property, and the intention is to provide a facility that will be disabled accessible and separated from the residence but provide the same accommodations. The applicants have stipulated that the facility is not intended to expand usage or creating any new use. There were no speakers at the public hearing and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval. All the foregoing permit requests will now go to the County Board of Supervisors for a final decision.
The commission then turned its attention to a proposed amendment for the County’s Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 180, to define and permit a by-right use of property in the Light Industrial (LI) and Industrial (I) Districts. This mirrors a similar proposal being considered by the Town of Front Royal regarding Data Centers. Chairman Myers opened the public hearing and there were two speakers.
The first, Darryl Merchant, as a private citizen and not as the chairman of the Town Planning Commission, made a plea for the commission to proceed with caution in granting a by-right use rather than by a conditional use permit. Data Centers in particular may consume resources in greater quantities than other industrial activities and they must be properly planned for, Merchant told the county planning commission.
This reporter – as a private citizen – referred the commissioners to a report from Fauquier County outlining a request by Amazon.com to locate a 33-acre data center facility outside of Warrenton, which will require approval by Special Use Permit. According to that report, Fauquier County will not bear the cost of infrastructure improvements to accommodate that data center but Amazon would pay for them. Once the public hearing was closed, the commission discussed the ordinance amendment’s provisions and with some uncertainties about the language of the ordinance, voted to defer a final vote on the ordinance change until next month’s meeting.
The Commission then reviewed a second Ordinance Amendment that revises the Floodplain Overlay District to meet FEMA and Virginia Department of Conservation recommendations. This will allow the County to participate in FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program and gain credits in the Community Rating system. The Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of this amendment.
Finally, the Commission considered its Consent Agenda, which covers authorization to advertise for public hearing a whopping seven new CUP applications for Short-Term Tourist Rentals (see below); a CUP for a cluster housing development by Larry Himelright; a pair of requests for a recreational facility at 19959 Fort Valley Road by Cole and Danielle Haase; and a CUP for a food processing facility at 426 Baugh Drive, by Shahi Foods.
- 499 Rome Beauty Drive, Linden, By Joseph Muniz
- 610 Joan’s Quadrangle Rd, Front Royal by Yulia Svetlichnaya
- 4359 Remount Rd. Front Royal, by Thomas Cho
- 298 World’s End Lane, Front Royal By Andrew Sickle
- 608 Venus Branch Rd., Front Royal, by Jennifer Harp
- 1945 Panhandle Rd., Front Royal, by Lyndsey DePalma & Amanda Shipe
- 938 Fetchett Rd. Front Royal, by John Clarke
There doesn’t seem to be any end in sight to the growth in short-term tourist rentals in the county. Hopefully the Transient Occupancy tax that all the rental operators will be paying every month will help keep everyone else’s taxes down! Or is that a dream?
County Supervisors approve Farms Advisory Board bylaws among other ‘routine’ business – but is it? Also ease Airport Commission residency requirement
Among items not pulled from its June 7th Consent Agenda for additional public discussion and approved without board comment were adoption of bylaws for the new Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District “Advisory Board”. The agenda cover sheet noted the appointed advisory board would be comprised of five members, including a chair, vice-chair, and secretary elected by the advisory board. All members must be property owners within the Farms Sanitary District.
In previous discussion, it was noted the County had received four applications for Advisory Board appointment. Names are not being released until appointments are announced by the supervisors.
That the County may be drawing legal battle-lines with past Sanitary District Manager (1995-2010) and County management advising partner (2011-2022) the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) Inc. was perhaps indicated in the opening paragraph of the staff summary of the Consent Agenda item. After noting that the Board of Supervisors “is the governing body” for the Farms Sanitary District, that paragraph continues:
“The County is in charge of the maintenance of the roads, right-of-ways, and drainage facilities within the Sanitary District. The Board of Supervisors adopts a (Sanitary District) budget and sets a tax rate annually. The Board of Supervisors wants input from the advisory board before adopting the budget and tax rate. – Just NOT from the POSF.” OKAY, OKAY – I admit to adding that last part after the hyphen, as the legal Ground Zero date of July 1, 2022, approaches.
After all, it is not known how many, if any, of those applications for advisory board membership might be from POSF membership or board members elected by that membership of proactive Farms property owners. More input on that might be available after a POSF meeting scheduled for this Saturday, according to Chairman Ralph Rinaldi. A board of supervisors work session scheduled for this coming Tuesday, June 14, is also slated to address Farms Sanitary District management issues, among other topics including the public schools budget.
As Royal Examiner has reported since a presentation by POSF Chairman Ralph Rinaldi at a March 29 work session addressing the POSF initiative to cancel the 2011 Management Agreement between then-Farms Sanitary District Manager POSF and the County, the Farms property owners group seemed to anticipate regaining management authority with the required 90-day notice of termination of the 2011 agreement in which POSF handed that authority over to the county government. (County supervisors ponder Shenandoah Farms residents divide over Sanitary District Management initiative)
District Management initiative
Rinaldi told Royal Examiner the decision to terminate the 2011 agreement was made as a result of two primary factors – confidence the current POSF Board of Directors is better qualified to handle the approximate $800,000 annual Sanitary District budget than the POSF board in place in 2010-11 was; and a belief the current POSF Board could be “more efficient” related to cost analysis and infrastructure project decision making than county staff put in place by the current board of supervisors has been.
However, appearing to have taken the criticism of a few Farms residents not directly involved in POSF activities to heart, the county’s elected officials appear to be cutting POSF out of any management authority after the 2011 agreement termination takes effect at the start of Fiscal Year-2023 on July 1.
In the wake of a series of closed session discussions with legal counsel on the pending end of the 2011 Management Agreement and a failure to respond to repeated POSF requests for meetings with county officials, the supervisors’ stance appears to be that the notice of termination by POSF of the agreement by which POSF handed its Sanitary District management authority over to the County does NOT automatically grant management authority back to POSF. Rather, it grants the County authority to continue its Farms Sanitary District management without the direct involvement of POSF Inc.
Do we see another hostile civil litigation, perhaps involving county taxpayer resources, on the horizon? – It would seem so, as indicated by POSF Board member Joe Longo’s recent statement regarding his resignation from the County Planning Commission. As reported in the below linked story, Longo wrote: “we are taking legal action to protect our community and our homes” regarding the future of Farms Sanitary District management. He also cited “strong evidence” he asserted POSF had accumulated indicating county officials had overseen the illegal movement of Farms Sanitary District tax revenue to uses outside the Sanitary District. (Continuing theme of his May 17 Public Comments to the County Supervisors, Joe Longo resigns from the Planning Commission)
Stay tuned, sports fans, the NBA finals got nothing on us – Warren County’s municipal governmental game is poised to become VERY interesting, if not “on the court” it would appear in the courtroom.
But leaving the sports/legal metaphors behind, following its lone public hearing of June 7 the supervisors unanimously voted to ease the residency requirement for the County’s five-member Front Royal Airport Commission. Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan briefed the board prior to opening of the public hearing. She noted that the County’s Airport served aspects beyond the county’s boundaries, so that allowing an expanded membership beyond its borders to maintain full membership seemed a reasonable change.
Board Chair Cheryl Cullers noted that county residents might be given priority over non-county applicants. But she added that without the change as things stood, the Airport Commission might have some difficulty maintaining full membership. Supervisor Jay Butler called the change “a good move” allowing qualified applicants from outside the county who might use the airport or have knowledge of airport operations to fill the commission membership. FRR Airport management has been the focus of some criticism by a user in recent months, and the topic of some recent Closed Session discussion by the supervisors.
After no one responded to the call for speakers, Walt Mabe made the motion, seconded by Vicky Cook, to approve the change, which passed unanimously by roll call vote.
After a presentation by Finance Director Matt Robertson the board also approved the Fiscal Year 2019-20 audit prepared by Robinson, Farmer, Cox and Associates, the County’s contracted auditing firm. The audit was presented to the board by CPA Michael Lupton of the audit contractor at a May 3rd work session. In response to a question from Supervisor Cook, Robertson explained that the FR-WC EDA audit had been done separately by another auditor due to legal variables on what could or could not be publicly released regarding civil or criminal litigation matters. The process of incorporating aspects of the EDA audit into the County audit was underway between the firms, Robertson told the board.
And on a day in which adjustments to the County’s 6-year Road Plan was the topic of a work session following the meeting and closed session, the board also approved implementation of a Rating System for prioritization of hard-surfacing improvements to roads countywide. Public Works Director Mike Berry briefed the board on the dynamics of the rating system.
See all these discussions, votes, and other business including board and staff reports in the County video.
Supervisor scrutinizes staff recommendations for annual contract renewals, emergency services equipment purchases
Presented with the longest Consent Agenda of generally considered routine or “housekeeping” business ever seen in these parts, at least by this reporter and the current clerk of the Warren County Board of Supervisors – 21 items, one with 10 subsections – one board member decided not all of that business was “routine”. This observer would agree, if not on the items selected as needing additional scrutiny.
First-term Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook requested that three of the 21 Consent Agenda items be pulled for discussion. One of those three, “Renewal of Annual Term Contracts” contained the 10 individual contract renewal subcategories requested for work for specific services “as needed” or on projects that will not be completed by the June 30th end of Fiscal Year-2022. Each of the 10 contract renewal proposals contained the cover sheet staff notation “There is no request for additional funding for FY23.” Existing projects that were continuing into the new fiscal year were also listed.
In opening her questioning on her three pulled items Cook cited past experience with private-sector contract renewals that saw “scope creep” add to costs beyond those initially authorized. County Administrator Ed Daley responded that, as noted in the cover sheet summaries, “there are limits on all these” contracts and that any additional expenditures would come before the supervisors for approval was the suggestion of add-ons to be made.
That led Cook into a series of exchanges with various Finance, Administrative, Legal, and Emergency Services departmental staff members.
After an approximate half-hour exchange with those staffers, on Cook’s motion, seconded by Delores Oates, the board approved the 7 of the 10 contract renewal proposals with the exception of D – Fred Andrea Architects for Architectural Services; H – Land Planning & Design Associates for Architectural Services; and I – Racey Engineering, PLLC for Engineering Services. The concern on these three despite ongoing projects listed into the coming fiscal year appeared to be that the original contracts and authorized extensions had lapsed in January of 2022 for two, Andreae and Land Planning and Design; and even earlier – June 2019 for Racey Engineering.
Fire & Rescue requests
In raising her questions Cook cited a background in “contract negotiations” tho that background apparently did not include making the time to discuss her questions about funding and new project variables one-on-one with staff between receipt of the agenda packet the week prior to the meeting and the items coming to the board for what staff considered a routine vote of approval the following Tuesday.
The other two items pulled by Cook involved the purchase of “EMS Treatment and Support Equipment” and “Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)” for the County Fire & Rescue Department. There were costs tied to these F&R requests, a total of $67,484.60 for the EMS Treatments and Support Equipment and $88,150 for the SCBA. However, the staff summary noted that there were available funds in various Fire & Rescue Departmental budgets that would allow the purchases to be made through inter-fund transfers covering those costs.
The staff summary also noted that the SCBA purchase would replace equipment previously acquired through grants to meet OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards that were destroyed in the March 9, 2021, fire that gutted the F&R Department’s Training and Continuing Education Center.
Following several informational exchanges with Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico the board also approved the Fire & Rescue equipment purchases and inter-departmental transfers to accomplish them – the Breathing Apparatus purchase on a motion by Cook, second Walt Mabe; the EMS Treatments and Support Equipment on a motion by Oates, second Cook.
‘County Attorney’ questions
Maiatico also faced questions on another Fire & Rescue Consent Agenda item, this one pulled for legal questions by no-longer Interim County Attorney Jason Ham – the interim was removed from Ham’s title following an hour-and-three-quarter Closed/Executive Session discussion of legal and personnel issues. Also following that Closed Session, Kerry Barnhart was appointed to a four-year term on the Joint Tourism Board tied to the creation of a DMO (Destination Marketing Organization). That term will run from July 1, 2022, thru June 30, 2026.
But back on the Fire & Rescue front, County Attorney Ham explained that he would like a delay on the request to transfer $26,000 from the FY-22 to FY-23 Budget “for the purchase of Occupational Health Services from Life Extension Services, Inc.” in order to give him time to run the request by an attorney in his practice more versed in “employment law” and implications of contracts related to employee Health Care.
Maiatico replied that while he appreciated the attorney’s care in approaching the matter, he was concerned that a delay to the next board meeting of June 28 for approval could jeopardize the department’s desire to continue with the new vendor’s scheduling in the coming fiscal year for those employee health care services – staff physical exams. Maiatico suggested the board allow the county administrator to authorize moving forward to lock in dates on those planned physical exams, maintaining the option to “pull the plug” prior to July 1 were Ham’s law partner’s recommendation to do so over unforeseen consequences on overall coverage.
Ham noted he had not been aware of the time-sensitive nature of the request and said he would be fine with Maiatico’s suggested course of action. County Administrator Daley then suggested the board approve a motion authorizing him to sign the $26,000 budget carryover request “with the concurrence of the county attorney”. And on a motion by Oates, they did so.
See these discussions, votes, and other business that will be reported in a coming Royal Examiner story, in this linked County video.
Continuing theme of his May 17 Public Comments to the County Supervisors, Joe Longo resigns from the Planning Commission
Shenandoah Farms resident Joe Longo has notified Warren County Planning Director Matt Wendling of his resignation, effective immediately, from the county planning commission. Longo was appointed about two-and-a-half years ago by Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe to replace fellow POSF officer Ralph Rinaldi when Rinaldi was elected to the Warren County School Board. This week Longo contacted Royal Examiner about his resignation, which he said he gave to Wendling verbally when informed by the planning director he could not read a prepared statement on the reasons for his resignation into the planning commission meeting record of June 8.
Longo shared a draft of the statement he had intended to make at tonight’s planning commission meeting with Royal Examiner. It echoes points he made during Public Comments at the May 17 Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the future, and past, of Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management in the wake of the POSF (Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms LLC) notice of intent to terminate the 2011 Sanitary District Management Agreement between the POSF and County. That 2011 mutually reached agreement handed direct Sanitary District project management over to the County with a right of termination by either party with 90 days’ notice. See: County supervisors ponder Shenandoah Farms residents divide over Sanitary District Management initiative
That termination of the existing agreement is slated to take effect at the end of the month, at which point the POSF had anticipated regaining direct Sanitary District project management authority with the July 1 start of the new fiscal year. But with the County and POSF appearing to remain on a collision course over future project management decision-making authority and suspicion the County has misappropriated use of Farms Sanitary District Tax revenue to outside the district uses, Longo has chosen to opt out of continued involvement in County business.
“I am resigning my position with the Planning Commission. My community property owners association, of which I’m an elected board member, has strong evidence that the county government is embezzling money from our community. I feel I can no longer be a part of what appears to be operating like a criminal organization. The County powers-that-be have decided that the Shenandoah Farms Property Owners Corporation that has been operating for more than 60 years is illegitimate. They intend to seize our 300 acres of park area and charge us for back taxes.
“I don’t know whether this is being done out of incompetence, greed, or desperation but we are taking legal action to protect our community and our homes,” Longo’s handwritten statement concludes.
As reported in Royal Examiner’s story on the May 17 POSF membership and supporters’ push back against being cut out of the future of Sanitary District project management, prior to 2011 the POSF had been acting as Sanitary District Manager since the district’s inception in 1995. In fact, Longo noted he had served as the first hands-on Sanitary District Manager. See: Farms POSF board members, supporters ask supervisors hard questions on Sanitary District management transfer strategy
At its morning meeting on June 7 this week, the board of supervisors cited a work session scheduled for next Tuesday, June 14, at 6:00 pm at the Warren County Government Center. That work session will begin with issues surrounding the Public Schools FY-2023 Budget, followed by other topics, including the future of the Farms Sanitary District management.
Board Chair Cheryl Cullers commented that while there would be no direct question-and-answer period regarding the Farms situation, questions could be pre-submitted to staff allowing answers to be formulated by the board or staff prior to the meeting. Legal issues surrounding the coming management strategy have been the topic of several board Closed/Executive Sessions in recent weeks, including on June 7 as during the open session County Administrator Ed Daley informed the board it would be.
It was also mentioned in yesterday’s meeting discussion that the County had received four applications for its soon-to-be-appointed Farms citizen “Advisory Board” the supervisors are poised to create as an apparent alternative to POSF involvement in project management of the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.
And with Longo’s above statement’s notice that some in the Farms are taking “legal action to protect our community and our homes” it appears things are poised to get very interesting and perhaps legally contentious on the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District financial and management fronts as the June 30th termination of the existing POSF-County Management Agreement approaches.
Stay tuned …
Click here to watch the June 7, 2022, Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting.
In wake of Uvalde school shooting County Supervisors get security update from WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger
At its regular 9:00 am meeting on Tuesday, June 7, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got a detailed report from Public Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger on security methods, standards, and a recent review and planned upgrades in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. That May 24th shooting by a rifle armed 18-year-old who shot and severely wounded his grandmother before stealing her car earlier that day, took 21 lives, including 19 young students, with 17 other students or staff being wounded. Ballenger lauded the school system’s relationship with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which provides School Resource Officers (SROs) to augment physical plant security measures with an armed in-school defensive presence.
After beginning his monthly report with an update on the system’s transitioning from the school year to summer school, planned construction projects, and financing, Ballenger pivoted toward school security: “One thing I wanted to kind of spend time on today was to talk about school safety and security a little bit …
“The unfortunate event at Robb Elementary School, I know that’s on everybody’s mind. Our children are our most precious commodity when it comes to their safety, their security, their education. And of course, that is always on the forefront of our minds on a daily basis at all of our school sites,” Ballenger told the county’s elected board that authorizes funding of significant portions of county public schools, law enforcement, and emergency services budgets.
Dr. Ballenger said that he often meets with Sheriff Mark Butler or Major Jeff Driskill on a weekly basis, and rarely goes two weeks without contact with the Sheriff’s Office’s administrative staff, as well as what he termed “constant contact” with lead SRO officer Sgt. Cindy Burke “on a daily basis”.
“So, there’s a lot of communication between the schools and the sheriff’s office related to school security,” Ballenger observed of a joint proactive stance on that front, a front now at the forefront of many people’s minds from coast to coast. The Robb Elementary School shooting is the third-highest school shooting fatality number in the U.S., after Virginia Tech (2007, 32 dead, 17 wounded) and Sandy Hook Elementary School (2012, 26 dead, including 20 children aged 6 and 7).
“We have a crisis management plan that is reviewed on an annual basis and we do have entities that come in to help us,” Ballenger told the supervisors, adding, “And our next scheduled meeting for our Crisis Management Plan update is July 20,” Ballenger said of some timely timing.
In addition to Public Schools and the Warren Sheriff’s Office, the Crisis Management team includes the Front Royal Police Department and County Fire & Rescue, among other organizations like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that may come in from time to time from other than the local level “making sure that we have a good process in place.”
But closer to home, Ballenger pointed to each school’s in-house staff from all levels, including a Threat Assessment Team made up of teachers from those schools who meet each year to review specifics from an in-class perspective. He also pointed to planned upgrades to some schools’ physical plant security to address individual issues that may be found from school to school.
“We will get with Mr. Livesay and (his) Maintenance Department, and Mr. Buck Smith (assistant superintendent for administration), and we will go through and make the changes that we need to make to make sure that we’re continually updating and securing our buildings,” Ballenger said in describing a fluid and ongoing process.
The Warren Public School System also actively seeks grants applied to security measures through the Virginia Department of Education, Ballenger noted, pointing to the system’s Director of Technology Tim Grant’s recent receipt of a grant (makes sense he got it with that last name) “for technology purposes as in updating cameras.” And Ballenger added Maintenance Director Livesay’s grant application to add card readers to entrance security system-wide as a potential replacement to dependence on keys, which if lost can require a costly re-keying of an entire building, as opposed to simply deactivating a missing access card.
Superintendent Ballenger cited grants received in the past two years, including card readers installed in all elementary schools; security camera additions and updates to (video) systems; an update to the entire intercom system at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School, including outside speakers; as well as camera system additions at EWM, Skyline and Warren County Middle Schools, Warren County High School, Blue Ridge Tech Center, the Brighter Futures and Diversified Minds program.
Ballenger’s full report, as well as a subsequent Q&A with the supervisors in which a variety of issues were broached including the role of mental health evaluations inside and out of the schools, can be watched on the County video.
Click here to watch the June 7, 2022, Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting.
