Town announces ‘plans’ to appoint out-of-area Interim Town Attorney
In a press release, late Tuesday afternoon the Town of Front Royal’s Richmond-based Public Information contractor Joanne Williams of Williams Media issued a press release announcing the Town’s “plans” to appoint an interim town attorney. No timing on the actual appointment was included in the release naming James E. Cornwell, Jr. of White Stone, Virginia, as that planned appointee.
White Stone is a small, coastal town at the mouth of the Rappahannock River near its entry point into the Chesapeake Bay in Lancaster County. An online search indicated White Stone’s population at 352 in the 2010 census and 327 in the 2020 census.
However, Stone’s legal experience is somewhat broader than his hometown’s population, cited at “over 45 years of active practice representing local Virginia governments, public bodies, and authorities”. If our count was right, there were 24 counties, public bodies, and authorities that Stone has represented over his legal career. And if we were to guess based on his experience in the legal field, we’d say his age, while not stated, is not far from the 70 of the recently “retired” man he is replacing on an interim basis.
That lengthy legal experience will provide the background for duties cited as “providing daily advice on internal, administrative and management matters, specific personnel matters, preparing ordinances, contracts and other documents for adoption or approval, interpreting state and federal laws and regulations, and advising the Town on practices and procedures.”
If recent events and closed session agendas are an indicator, interpreting regulations regarding state codes as they might conflict with a local charter or code as to personnel matters, for instance regarding planning commissions among others, may be put to the test early in his tenure, whenever it begins.
See the Town release in its entirety below:
Front Royal Plans to Appoint Interim Town Attorney
Front Royal Town Counsel plans to appoint James E. Cornwell, Jr. from White Stone, Virginia as the interim Town attorney. Mr. Cornwell has over 45 years of active practice representing local Virginia governments, public bodies, and authorities.
Cornwell’s vast experience in local government includes providing legal services for: Town of Narrows; Town of Glen Lyn; Giles County School Board; Giles County Department of Social Services; Dinwiddie County; Bland County; New Kent County; Craig County, Brunswick County; Lancaster County; Grayson County; City of Galax; Carroll County; Floyd County; Town of Clarksville; Page County; New River Valley Regional Jail; Pepper’s Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority; Carroll Grayson Galax Regional Solid Waste Authority; Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority; Roanoke-Alleghany Regional Commission; New River Valley Regional Commission; Virginia First Regional Industrial Facility Authority, and Carroll Grayson Galax Regional Industrial Facility Authority.
“Mr. Cornwell’s extensive legal knowledge and experience in local government is needed in Front Royal as the Town develops new strategic and comprehensive plans, updates zoning and code compliance ordinances and launches the Economic Development Authority,” said Mayor Chris Holloway. “He understands and is an expert on navigating local government processes and regulations within mandate policies from Virginia and the federal government.”
During his years in practice, Mr. Cornwell has provided counsel to many authorities and entities including EDA, IDA, Water and Sewer, and the collection of delinquent real estate taxes.
Cornwell’s services to Front Royal will include providing daily advice on internal, administrative and management matters, specific personnel matters, preparing ordinances, contracts and other documents for adoption or approval, interpreting state and federal laws and regulations, and advising the Town on practices and procedures.
Mr. Cornwell has served as Substitute General District and Juvenile Court Judge, 29th Virginia Judicial Circuit for ten (10) years. He earned a B.A. degree from Campbell College and a J.D. degree from the College of William & Mary.
Public School operations, budget and staffing needs reviewed by supervisors; Election Redistricting advertised for public hearing – and more
After getting first, a Warren County Public Schools departmental update on operational and personnel matters, including still-felt consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a later explanation and extended discussion of the need for a requested $63,650 Contingency Reserve transfer into the public schools’ operational budget, the newly post-2021 election-realigned Warren County Board of Supervisors – Jay Butler and Vicky Cook in for retired Tony Carter and Archie Fox – unanimously approved that transfer.
However, that approval didn’t come before assurances from Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger that the Contingency money would go to a specified personnel use tied to the approval, as opposed to a rather vaguely worded “unexpected expense” variable. Contingency transfers in past years where money had been moved to other “unexpected expense” variables within the public school system from the one the county board had believed the money would go to, seemed to have some of the supervisors nervous about too vague a potential use.
Ballenger verified the staff summary citing that “unexpected expense” variable as the need for an additional ESL (English Second Language) teacher. Ballenger said the school system currently has six ESL teachers with 171 students classified as “Level One” ESL students needing as much as one hour per day of direct ESL teacher assistance. And while the estimated mid-to-upper 20s-to-1 student-teacher ratio may not sound too bad, Ballenger noted that “close to another 200 students” who had left the Level One category (of a four-tiered system) were still being monitored by ESL staff in assistance to English language teachers for any classroom performance issues that might require those students to be re-enrolled to the direct ESL teaching staff, Level One program.
Asked if the position had been advertised, Ballenger said it had been, but only as a “prospective” position since the money for it was not currently in the budget. The Contingency Reserve transfer would allow “Prospective” to be removed from the advertised position so that hiring could proceed. Responding to another question, Ballenger said that while not all ESL students were Spanish speaking, that was “a majority”.
With an understanding that any change of use would need to be brought back to the supervisors for review, on a motion by Delores Oates, seconded by Walt Mabe, the contingency transfer was approved by a 5-0 vote.
Election Redistricting
After approval of both a four-item Consent Agenda, and three items – Establishment of a Finance/Audit Committee, a Technology Review Committee, and County/Public Schools Liaison Committee – removed for brief discussion by County Administrator Ed Daley, the board got an update and recommendation on Election Redistricting options from Planning Director Joe Petty. County Registrar Carol Tobin was also present to respond to any questions. Interim County Attorney Jason Ham also offered some background on variables coming down from the state level that had only recently been finalized. Ham commended county staff’s work on pinning down a preferred redistricting option mandated by population changes over the past decade.
Petty explained that of the two options presented, the first one appeared preferable as the least obtrusive. In response to a question from board Chair Cullers, who observed that her South River District wouldn’t be impacted by either option, Petty said that the only districts to see a change due to population variables would be the Happy Creek and Shenandoah Districts.
Guidelines mandate that periodically in the wake of census numbers each municipality election district must maintain a plus-or-minus 5% population ratio to each other. The 2020 Census showed Warren County’s population increasing from 37,439 to 40,572, an increase of 3,133 people or +8.37%. In Warren County in the wake of the 2020 Census, that median district population number was 8,114, with a plus-minus range from 7,708 to 8,502.
As described in the planning staff agenda packet, the recommended Option 1 “moves the boundary line to follow Morgan Ford Road and Howellsville Road to connect to the existing Shenandoah/Happy Creek boundary. Approximately 565 persons will be added to the Happy Creek Election District from the current Shenandoah Election District. the subdivisions being added include Apple Mountain Lake West, Aspen Hills (Greenfield, Skyview Section Two), Rockwood, Wildcat Knob, Manassas Run Manor, a portion of Shannon Subdivision, Shannon Woods, Morgans Ridge, Riverton Corporation Property, Land of the Blue Ridge, Ball, and Heater.
Following Petty’s summary, Ham’s observations, and Tobin’s comment that she was there to implement whatever direction the supervisors choose to go in, on a motion by Mabe (Shenandoah), seconded by Oates (North River), the board unanimously authorized advertisement for a public hearing on the proposed redistricting plan Option 1.
The Election Redistricting presentation begins at the 1:24:30 mark of the full County meeting video; the public school system overview starts at the 15:15 video mark, and the superintendent’s explanation of the Contingency Reserve request and subsequent discussion begins at the 1:00:25 video mark. A VDOT road work update in the wake of the first statewide winter weather event begins at the 11:05 mark of the meeting video.
See these discussions and all other business conducted in a full agenda of the opening county board meeting of the year 2022, before adjournment to a work session packed with departmental issues in the County videos.
Work Session Agenda
That work session – see this separate work session video – featured:
1/ Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi’s PowerPoint presentation on the advantages of moving to countywide Electronic Packets for meetings, with hard copy options (:35 mark).
2/ Planning Director Petty’s summary of the status of the Rockland Road Railroad Crossing Flyover Bridge – with a late 2023 construction target date once a resolution of county land acquisition and project costs and compensations are resolved (50:00 mark).
3/ An IT Department update from IT Director Todd Jones (1:05:14).
4/ A Human Resources Department summary of in-house COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and social distancing standards in conjunction with shifting federal and state guidelines (1:28:10).
5/ Sheriff Mark Butler’s summary of options to establish what he called a “needed” multi-purpose training area and impounded vehicle facility space inside the county. The Sheriff cited a project with no up-front costs to the county and its taxpayers, as well as an estimated annual $15,000 in travel-to-train savings promised. A preferred location was identified as a 15.44-acre parcel near the County’s Bentonville Transfer/Trash Hauling station off Shangri La Road (1:44:10).
Also discussed were board member committee appointments (2:11:55) and goals (2:15:20) for the coming year.
This time County Board Chair Cullers cuts Tederick short in attack on member
During the “Public Comments” portion of the Tuesday (January 4) Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting “private citizen” and recent 2-1/2-year Town of Front Royal appointed interim mayor, interim town manager, and “transition team/manager of business development” Matt Tederick rose to continue his allegations against Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe begun in the midst of his three-day “cabal theory” tour of December 13 to 15. However, this time things went a little different than Tederick’s initial uninterrupted, lengthy and thus-far unsubstantiated accusations involving Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe in an early leak of the Town Planning Commission-initiated report on the initial approval process of Mayor Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming Steele Street subdivision permitting process.
After being cautioned that he would be limited to the three-minute speaker time limit, Tederick began: “Several weeks ago I came and quoted a newspaper article” at which time the just re-appointed Chairman Cheryl Cullers interrupted to tell Tederick, “If this is going to be another personal attack, I won’t allow it” to which Tederick replied, “I respect that, Ms. Cullers,” adding, “I’m afforded public comment, correct?”
“If it turns to personal attacks I will ask you to be seated,” Cullers responded, leading Tederick to counter, “You listen to my comments and then determine if they’re personal attacks.” For the second time, Tederick requested and was granted a re-starting of the three-minute clock manned by Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi, at which point he restarted his remarks.
“Three weeks ago I came and quoted a newspaper article in the Warren Report (Tederick did not mention the author’s name, Tom Sayre, the incumbent whom Mabe defeated for the Shenandoah District board seat a bit over two years ago). I asked you to look into the clandestine operations of Supervisor Mabe. Based on the agenda today I don’t see any action items. Perhaps during the board reports, someone will have the courage to do the right thing and call for an investigation” at which point Cullers again interrupted.
“Sir, I’m going to stop you. This is turning into a personal attack. If you feel” at which point Tederick interrupted to ask, “Is that where you’re going with this? Let me know today if you’re going to stop me.”
“Yes, sir,” the board chair replied, leading Tederick to leave the podium, but not before adding, “You’ll be hearing from someone.” Whoever it is the board will be hearing from, unlike the December 15 Town Planning Commission meeting following his departure after being challenged on accusations thereby presiding Commission Vice-Chair Connie Marshner, it was not prior to this meeting’s end some five hours later.
Tederick then returned to his seat under the watchful eye of a Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy on security detail. Tederick remained at the meeting for several minutes into a VDOT report and perhaps a portion of the County Public Schools operational update before exiting as the board waded into a lengthy meeting agenda, closed session, and work session that sent the 10 a.m. meeting beyond 3 p.m.
Tederick responds to Cullers call for unsigned-up Public Comments speakers, beginning at the 8:40 to 8:55 mark of the linked County video.
Watch the Board of Supervisors meeting of January 4, 2022, click here.
Commentary: A response to ‘private citizen’ Tederick’s ‘cabal’ allegations, with an eye to the future – and recent past
As Royal Examiner readers are aware, now self-identified “private citizen” Matt Tederick, fresh off a high-paying approximately 2-1/2-year stint as Front Royal’s appointed “Interim and Transition Man” has accused this reporter, this paper and publisher Mike McCool, the latter a former mayoral election opponent of Mayor Chris Holloway, of being part of a behind-the-scenes political “cabal” with others named and perhaps unnamed out to discredit Mayor Holloway in front of the 2022 Front Royal mayoral election.
At the center of “Mad Matt’s” cabal theory was this reporter and the Examiner’s non-reporting of a story shopped by former Front Royal Unites official Stevi Hubbard. That story concerned an alleged early leak of the Front Royal Planning Commission-initiated and Town Attorney-accomplished investigative report into the initial approval process of Mayor Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming Steele Street subdivision permitting through the planning department.
Readers may recall it was a department still in flux and transition at the time after its director was one of five Town department heads axed during the downsizing (or so-called “rightsizing”) of the town government initiated during Interim Town Manager Tederick’s tenure. I guess it could be termed “rightsizing” if one shares a belief in eliminating in-house governmental staff and operations in favor of outsourced private-sector contractors it seems were often brought to the Town’s attention by its “interim man” Mr. Tederick.
It may be worth noting here that at the adjournment of the December 13 town council meeting at which his first “cabal” theory attack was voiced, this reporter told Tederick to his face why:
First, the invisible “leak” story wasn’t reported by Royal Examiner – a lack of requested first-hand verification of the leak, such as a copy of it, which Ms. Hubbard never produced.
And second, why this reporter cautioned Hubbard about identifying Town Planning Commissioner Darryl Merchant or anyone as a source of a leak she had no first-hand knowledge or proof of. In fact, Hubbard told this reporter she only had portions of the supposedly leaked 20-page report read to her over the phone by an unnamed source that appeared to clear Mayor Holloway of any wrongdoing in the permitting process.
As noted in Royal Examiner’s story accompanying the official November 17 release and subsequent final draft release of the report and accompanying press releases, the ethics of the described “fast-tracking” of the permit approval by Town Manager Steven Hicks, sometimes in the presence of applicant/Mayor Holloway through planning staff, are certainly debatable.
Regardless of this information given to him the evening of December 13, the following two days in front of the county supervisors and town planning commission, as well as cameras filming those meetings, Tederick repeated the exact same allegations of a Royal Examiner “cover-up” of the supposed leak. To our knowledge into the new year, no first-hand evidence of an early leak of the report has ever been publicly produced.
And remind us, Mr. Tederick, what were the consequences of that non-reporting by all but one local paper (Warren/Frederick Report) of that allegedly leaked report that was never made public prior to its first official release on November 17? Oh, that’s right – there were none.
Unless you consider “a consequence” a few weeks delay in the chance to put what appears, in retrospect, to be managed quotes read over the phone to Ms. Hubbard out into the public sphere. For Mr. Tederick seems particularly perturbed that selected quotes Ms. Hubbard heard over the phone supposedly clearing Holloway of any wrongdoing in his non-conforming subdivision permitting approval process were not reported, along with the allegation of a Merchant-to-Mabe passing of that phantom copy of the 20-page document that was never made public.
Sure, as was noted prominently in the Town’s new Richmond-based public relations/information firm’s one-page press release accompanying the report’s official releases, on one of the investigative report’s 20 pages it was stated that Holloway didn’t do anything “illegal” that could have landed him in court or jail; or anything there is a specific town code forbidding, such as elected officials seeking the town manager’s assistance in “fast-tracking” the permitting process. But again, was the town manager-facilitated “fast-tracking” through planning staff, sometimes in the mayor/applicant’s presence that is described in Town Attorney Doug Napier’s report, ethical?
Opinions could well vary on that, particularly for a non-conforming subdivision it has been reported the roads would be so narrow to facilitate the desired six units that the subdivision will not be able to have Town garbage pickup service. Or perhaps I am the only town citizen who thinks there should be a town code forbidding elected officials, with town management staff cooperation, from bringing what the report describes as perceived your-signature-now outside the normal permitting processes pressure to bear on planning department staff.
Despite Mr. Tederick’s attempt to put Royal Examiner in a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” box where if the newspaper reports anything negative about the mayor, he can say, “See, I told you so” – we will not be cornered into not continuing to perform due diligence in bringing the public “The News Behind the News” as we promised at the time of our inception in the fall of 2016, perhaps now adding for the non-journalists out there, The “Verifiable” News Behind the News.
Ultimately, tracing motives behind public statements of unelected public figures like Mr. Tederick, as well as municipal policy and personnel decisions forwarded by elected officials appearing to be political allies of those unelected public figures, are important aspects of the job of a free and functioning press.
If anything, the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) financial scandal of 2014-2018 – aspects of which Royal Examiner first raised questions about among our earliest stories published September-October of 2016 – should have taught us that lesson.
So, Mr. Holloway’s behavior as mayor in seeking favorable in-town developmental permitting as a private citizen is a matter of public concern, as is the behavior of all public officials in similar regards, election season on the horizon or not.
What comes next?
Sure, there is likely to be additional criticism aimed our way. In fact, Mayor Holloway ended the year with a Royal Examiner Facebook page reaction to Norma Jean Shaw’s story on his receiving a court summons due to repeated complaints about his dogs running at large. In light of the mayor, perhaps coincidentally identifying himself as “a private citizen” in essentially promising to try and destroy the Royal Examiner in the coming year in another “pot calling the kettle black” tirade, there will be more on his post later.
But beyond Town of Front Royal political figures, elected or unelected, picking fights with a media source they can’t “manage” to their desired ends, we suggest keeping a close eye on Town Hall in coming days, weeks, even months – perhaps even a backward look toward the unexpected December 13th announcement of the retirement of Town Attorney Doug Napier. For if those willing to pose the hard questions to those with the power to fire or dismiss them; or those commissioned and willing to find and report the truth about those questions; not to mention those willing to stand up to those hurling unsubstantiated accusations at their members and others, go missing in action then we may have a clue as to what “cabal” might really exist in Front Royal and Warren County politics and what its end-game might be.
A best-guess from this perspective on the receiving end of Tederick’s accusations and Holloway’s threats, as to such ends would be a slavish acceptance of the manipulation and re-tooling of the town governmental apparatus to facilitate personal financial and/or partisan political gain – without media questions being asked or in-house investigative reports being commissioned that tell the truth despite any managed quotes or spin-doctoring of that truth. Achievement of such a goal by a political force from either side of the political aisle, nationally, statewide, or locally, is a step away from a democratically based rule of law applied equally to all citizens.
So, why did one “private citizen” with a long history as a local partisan political party operative take the opportunity to point what some might consider “a pot calling the kettle black” accusatory finger at Royal Examiner, its staff, and publisher as 2021 drew to a close? A logical guess would be to head off anticipated negative reporting as election season approaches of things like the above-referenced and supposedly leaked Town Planning Commission investigative report on Mayor Holloway and Town Manager Hicks “fast-tracking” of a permitting approval process – approval that has since been reversed as the Planning Commission has recommended denial of the Holloway Construction non-conforming subdivision permit.
But despite his three-day “name-calling tour” of locally broadcast meetings to berate just one of four local papers that did not report the phantom leak story, is that the only story about Mayor Holloway that the man-who-would-be king, or rather mayor-maker is concerned about surfacing? Judging from Mr. Tederick’s threat of January revelations about another supposed potential opponent of Holloway, perhaps not.
But what story could that planned offensive threatened by Mr. Tederick, who declined to identify his rank to us when he worked in military counterintelligence, a job in which the dissemination of “disinformation” to confuse an “enemy” is business as usual, be designed to head off?
Stay tuned for Part 2 of Royal Examiner’s exploration of the public attacks aimed its way by “private citizens” Tederick and Holloway.
Front Royal prepared for winter snow storm
Front Royal Public Works road crews are on standby and prepared to begin salting and treating Town streets based on the National Weather Services’ prediction of a winter storm that could bring more than 4 inches of snow and ice to the region beginning late tonight and continuing Monday morning. Bridges and primary roads will be treated first. Road crews will remain on the job until the storm passes.
Public Works is asking citizens to stay off the roads during the storm if possible. The forecast is for temperatures to rapidly drop as a strong burst of Arctic air with high winds move across the region. Road crews are better able to cover streets with less traffic. The Town is asking residents to use off-street parking tonight and tomorrow morning if available.
Any power outages after work hours should be reported to Front Royal Police at (540) 635-2111. If you have internet connectivity during working hours, please report outages at https://www.frontroyalva.com/FormCenter/Energy-Services-6/Report-Electric-Problem-46.
As always in an emergency call 911.
Front Royal will post updated information on the Town website (www.frontroyalva.com) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/frontroyalva) as necessary.
(from Town of Front Royal press release)
Front Royal Launches new department for code compliance and building-related inspections
The Front Royal Building Department will begin issuing building permits and conducting required inspections for structures and development in the Town on January 3, 2022.
“By having the authority to enforce building-related codes and ordinances, the Town can better protect the safety and wellbeing of the community,” said Steven Hicks, Town Manager. “This department will enable the Town to efficiently address on-going development as part of Council’s goal of being business-friendly and customer orientated.”
Building Department Responsibilities include:
- Review and issuance of building permits
- Conducting required building inspections for final occupancy or use
- Maintaining the safety and appearance of the Town’s existing structures and properties through routine inspections and code compliance activities
- Issuance of applicable land-disturbing activity permits
- Enforcement of the Virginia Maintenance Code
- Fire Protection plan review
Land Disturbance permits will continue to be issued by the Warren County Building Department on behalf of Front Royal until the Town is certified by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. Certification is expected in the 2nd quarter of 2022.
The Front Royal Building Department was created by the Town Council in June 2021. For more information, visit www.frontroyalva.com/694/Building-Permits-Inspections.
(from Town of Front Royal press release)
Town Manager asserts December 1 Closed Session motion was altered to specify ‘actual’ litigation – but would that alone make it FOIA compliant?
Queried about the omission of a December 1 Closed Session motion “subject” or case reference if actual litigation was to be discussed, in an emailed response Town Manager Steven Hicks asserted that the closed meeting motion wording had been altered from what had been circulated, to indicate that the closed session discussion WOULD be about actual, filed litigation.
“I have consulted with legal counsel who was present at the open meeting on December 1, 2021, and who provided legal counsel during the closed session which followed. Heather Bardot and I concur that the motion which preceded the closed session was made properly in accordance with Virginia Code. As stated during the motion, the closed session was for purposes of discussing and obtaining legal counsel regarding actual, ongoing litigation (emphasis added),” Hicks responded by email at 11:53 a.m. December 13th.
However, the minutes of the December 1 Special Council meeting approved by council about seven hours after receipt of the above email on December 13th indicates the original unspecified motion into closed that was circulated with the agenda prior to the meeting was what was read into the meeting record of December 1.
So, did the entire Front Royal Town Council, mayor, and staff present December 13th forget what motion Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell read into the record just under two weeks earlier, or could the town manager be mistaken about an altered motion being offered? Regardless of the answer to that question, it appears whichever motion was read and approved still does not identify which former town employee and which filed litigation was discussed behind closed doors. And THAT degree of specificity to “subject” and “purpose”, as elaborated on in some detail in our related, story “Did Town Council’s December 1 ‘Special Closed Meeting’ violate multiple FOIA laws?”, is what we believe Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) law requires of any elected municipal or state body in order to legally go behind doors closed to the public who elected them and media that reports on their actions to that public.
And despite what we believe is substantial evidence for that degree of specificity offered in the above-referenced story, much of it ascertained from the executive director of the Virginia FOIA Advisory Council, obviously, there is disagreement on the Town of Front Royal side, including by its outside contracted law firm representative Heather Bardot, referenced in Town Manager Hicks email. Perhaps a clue to the still undisclosed “subject” of that closed session discussion might be offered by Bardot’s presence for it. We verified with former Front Royal Town Council Clerk Jennifer Berry’s attorney’s office that Bardot is the Town’s legal counsel in the federal sexual harassment litigation filed by the former council clerk referenced in our above FOIA compliance story.
Why not specify?
This reporter remains at a loss to explain the Town’s digging in of its collective “heel”, through its town manager, on this simple question about what “actual, ongoing litigation” was discussed on December 1? What would be lost if like the county government and the County EDA, the Town simply named the litigation to be discussed behind closed doors? No legal strategies or evidentiary assertions would be revealed, just a case name and vague reference to the behind-closed-door meeting’s “purpose” as in a need for legal counsel input or approaching filing deadlines. We cite that latter “purpose” because of the FOIA compliance issue raised about the December 1 meeting, not only being an unscheduled special one, but apparently also an “emergency” one in the bypassing of the FOIA three-day public notice requirement for coming meetings not called on an emergency time-frame basis.
In his December 13 email referenced above, Hicks went on to address that question about the “emergency” meeting requirement, again without any specificity, adding: “There was a time-sensitive need to convene this special meeting on December 1, 2021 …” But again, what the emergency was and in relation to which actual litigation with what former employee, remains a mystery: “TRUST us, it WAS an emergency – whatever it was in whatever case it was!!! Why do you care so much about what cases we’re using Town taxpayer money to pay outside attorneys to represent us on?” seems to be the logic at play here.
But as stated above, one can only wonder at what town officials, elected or appointed, fear is to be lost by going by what appears to be FOIA law on disclosure of the “subject” of actual litigation to be discussed behind doors closed to the public and media under strict legal guidelines.
Perhaps it is time to bring those elected officials into the conversation, rather than rely on staff intermediaries hired to manage the day-to-day business of town government.
Maybe we’ll correct that contact omission in a nice Christmas story and follow up email that could be printed out and placed under their trees by Santa. So, council members, you’ve had FOIA law compliance sessions, right? What’s your opinion on the level of “subject” and “purpose” specificity required to go behind closed doors to discuss “actual ongoing litigation”?
OH, and by the way, which motion was read into the open session record on December 1 to allow convening of the special, emergency meeting closed session, the one presented as part of the December 1st minutes that you approved December 13th that was circulated to the media prior to the meeting, or the one quoted by Mr. Hicks above that added: “actual ongoing” to describe the litigation to be discussed? – Not, as we noted above it seems to make much difference as to FOIA compliance.
And one more thing – hush up, Santa, I know it’s Christmas Eve, I’m almost finished – any chance of finding out what the emergency (as it might apply to “purpose” by FOIA standards) was that allowed Mayor Holloway to call that special meeting under the minimum three-day public notice requirement for non-emergency matters?
Thank you for your time and attention – and a Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
(Norma Jean Shaw contributed to this story.)
