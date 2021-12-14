Local Government
Town Attorney’s retirement unexpectedly announced – ‘private citizen’ Tederick circles the wagons against Holloway critics
After wishing long-time Public Works Department employee Billy Sears a fond farewell into retirement at the Monday, December 13th Front Royal Town Council meeting, Mayor Chris Holloway unexpectedly added a second name to the pending retiree list – Town Attorney Doug Napier – effective at the end of the year. It was observed by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell that Napier’s retirement after stints with both the Warren County and Front Royal municipal governments, would end 44 years of municipal legal department governmental work.
The second round of fond farewells followed before things took a turn for the more combative during public comments on non-agenda items of concern opened by the Town’s recently (Dec. 8) retired “interim man” – interim mayor (May-Nov. 2019); interim town manager (Nov. 2019-Dec. 2020); and “town manager transition team” and “Business Development Director” (Dec. 2020-Dec. 2021), Matt Tederick.
As for meeting agenda items, several were discussed at a work session convened at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center caucus room adjacent to the main meeting room where the fireworks were about to be set off shortly after 7 p.m., the naming of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) Board of Directors and members of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee created to replace the mass-resigned Urban Forestry Board in the wake of that former environmental advisory committee not being consulted on the Happy Creek defoliation project undertaken during Tederick’s interim town manager stint, were prominent, as was the movement toward the planned implementation of a Town Building Department to oversee in-town inspections and authorizations for building projects and commercial and residential additions projects.
About that almost leaked report
But back on the unscheduled meeting-items front during public comments, now private citizen and long-time county Republican Committee official and power broker Tederick referenced a story “in The Report” (WC-FC Report) by former town councilman, county supervisor, and attorney Tom Sayre quoting a source Tederick noted he didn’t often agree with politically, former Front Royal Unites Vice-Chair Stevi Hubbard. That story was based on Hubbard’s assertions concerning an alleged leak of the now, twice publicly released by the Town Administrative Office investigative report into the process by which Mayor Holloway’s non-conforming, in-town subdivision application was approved outside normal planning department processes.
As Royal Examiner previously reported of those releases, and as the Town’s now outsourced Richmond-based Public Information contractor Joanne Williams and Williams Media noted, nothing illegal or against existing town codes was done during that process. However, according to Napier’s report several interim or short-term planning department officials reported feeling pressured by Town Manager Steven Hicks, sometimes in the presence of the non-conforming subdivision applicant Mayor Holloway, to fast-track approval of Holloway Construction LLC’s proposed six-unit subdivision without normal approval of a road system to town standards being accomplished first.
Based on Hubbard’s story presented to “Report” reporter Sayre, Tederick lashed out first at Town Planning Commission member and former Town surveyor Darryl Merchant and current County Supervisor Walt Mabe for their alleged roles in an apparently aborted leaking of the planning commission-initiated investigation of the Holloway non-conforming subdivision approval process conducted by, of all people, Town Attorney Doug Napier. It may be worth noting that Mabe unseated “Report” reporter Sayre from his Shenandoah District supervisor’s seat two years ago.
Tederick then managed to involve Royal Examiner Publisher and 2020 three-way race Holloway mayoral opponent Mike McCool, former Town Manager Michael Graham, County EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne, not to mention your humble reporter, in an alleged (perhaps deep state?) conspiracy, apparently to discredit Mayor Holloway and Town Manager Hicks for their described roles in attempting to fast-track the Holloway subdivision approval process, as reported in the Front Royal Planning Commission report prepared by Town Attorney Napier.
The confusing thing to this alleged co-conspirator is that the alleged Merchant-to-Mabe leaked report was apparently never publicly released prior to the Town’s releasing of it. In fact, when contacted the following morning about clarification on whether the supposedly clandestinely circulated report had ever been made public, Tederick responded: “I didn’t comment on that. I have no knowledge of that.”
However, during his Monday night comments, Tederick referenced an allegedly aborted decision to run for mayor by Mabe as further evidence of conspiracy. Tederick pointed to Royal Examiner’s non-coverage of the allegedly leaked document’s non-release as evidence of a “cabal” of behind-the-scenes power brokers at odds with his, Holloway’s, and others within town hall’s influence on town government.
But one might ask, where does an actual “cabal” lie if it does exist? – And who might be targeted next, inside or outside of town hall?
Tederick singled this reporter out for a phone conversation with Ms. Hubbard in which he was said to have urged her not to use Merchant’s name in any effort she would make to take her story public – “If true, it’s a bizarre request coming from a reporter,” Tederick asserted. But as this reporter told Tederick following Monday’s meeting’s adjournment, that advice was based on the perception from a phone conversation with Hubbard that no one, not even Mabe, had seen who allegedly left a copy of the planning commission report on the Holloway subdivision construction application for the supervisor to find “under a newspaper in the Daily Grind”.
In fact, Hubbard revealed to this reporter during that phone conversation that she had never seen the allegedly leaked report. Rather, she said someone, perhaps Tederick’s other referenced source, Christine Nelson, had read portions of it to her over the phone. And she added that from that reading, while still skeptical of him generally, she believed Holloway would be cleared of any wrongdoing in this specific instance. It was an assertion also made by the Town’s new public information director Williams Media in one-page press releases accompanying both of the Town Administration’s official releases of the report, the first a draft, the second a final version. However, as this reporter noted in introducing those press releases with the Town-released reports, there may be a distinction between having done nothing illegal or against existing town codes, versus the personal ethics of using one’s political position and that of allied municipal administrators to “fast-track” a non-conforming to town codes application through the prescribed departmental approval process. That may be particularly true when that fast-tracking is suggested to employees plugged into roles they may have been new to or unfamiliar with due to the termination of department heads, including the planning departments, accomplished during Tederick’s tenure as town manager.
With the information provided by Hubbard by phone on her knowledge and lack thereof about an allegedly leaked report she had never seen and had no verification of other than from a third party, this reporter did tell her to be careful in naming Merchant as the unseen source of the allegedly leaked document she only had second or third-hand knowledge of. It was advice on a standard of verification I would apply to my own writing and did in this case. And without additional substantiation forthcoming at the time, the allegations about a leaked but uncirculated document referenced by Ms. Hubbard to this reporter went unreported by Royal Examiner, unlike Tederick’s referenced media source.
In the wake of his references to the published article, Tederick concluded interestingly, “I have no idea if what I just read to you is true or not. – But here’s what it looks like: it appears Merchant’s and Mabe’s actions were so dirty that even their friends (apparently Hubbard and Nelson) couldn’t stomach what they did. So, the question here is, is this the tip of the iceberg?” Tederick said as he headed for a dramatic conclusion.
As to his referenced “iceberg” Tederick observed: “But the cabal has been doing this kind of stuff for years. These people will use, manipulate and lie to anyone to get power and control. But you won’t know that. But you all know who they are …”
This reporter has a final comment, or two – If I’m part of a cabal of local power brokers, how come I don’t have a high-five or six-figure income? – Maybe because none of those alleged power players cited by Tederick are in elected or administrative positions of power tied to municipal purse strings – WAIT, that’s NOT how that’s supposed to work, is it?!?
And Hubbard’s somewhat spotty information about the alleged document leak isn’t the only story that’s not been reported by yours truly and Royal Examiner over the last year-plus based on largely unsubstantiated info or social media assertions. There’s one about the alleged dissolution of two marriages related to infidelities – and it doesn’t have anything to do with texts, which were mentioned suggestively at one point by Mr. Tederick during his cabal speeches – a “sister speech” was delivered at today’s morning county board of supervisors meeting, despite Chair Cheryl Cullers warning public comments were not to be of a personal nature – But I guess sometimes politics and personal attacks by their nature, must mix. After all, this is 2021 America.
We can only say, go to the video(s) …
Local Government
Front Royal Economic Development Authority directors appointed
The Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) was established this year by the Front Royal Town Council. The mission of FREDA is to grow business capital investment increasing the tax base, create jobs, develop best use practices for Front Royal’s real estate, build on the strengths and the needs of neighborhoods, and support existing businesses. The following are the first directors appointed to FREDA by the Town Council:
- Nick Bass (4-year term) Mr. Bass is a geotechnical and construction consultant specializing in the review of construction contracts and subcontractor agreements to identify risky language.
- Frank Stankiewicz (3-year term) Mr. Stankiewicz is the owner/manager of Green to Ground Electrical LLC, and the president of a local networking organization.
- James Crowell (3-year term) Mr. Crowell is the owner of Quecon, Inc. which is part of the Management, Scientific, and Technical Consulting Services Industry. The company specializes in cybersecurity, software engineering and telecommunications. Crowell graduated from Goldman Sachs 10,000 small business program (10KSB), the Veteran’s Institute of Procurement (VIP), the VA Scaling for Growth (S4G), and the Small Business Administration (SBA) business development program.
- Rick Novak (2-year term) Mr. Novak is the owner of Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center. He is the former owner of the Blue Ridge Motel and Royal Family Amusement Arcade.
- Mark Tapsak (2-year term) Mr. Tapsak is the owner of Mountain Music. He is a medical device research scientist and consultant with Diabetic Health Inc., and a university professor teaching biochemistry and chemistry.
- Isaac Rushing (1-year term) Mr. Rushing is the owner of Honey and Hops Brew Works. He previously worked as a supervisor for the Town of Front Royal.
- David Gedney (1-year term) Mr. Gedney is the owner of Element Restaurant. He is a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals and is participating in planning and expanding a recycling effort for VCU.
Steven Hicks, Front Royal’s Town Manager will serve as FREDA’s executive director.

Local Government
Front Royal names members to the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee
Three citizens have been named as the first members of the newly created Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) established by the Front Royal Town Council earlier this year. ESAC membership requires a commitment to environmental protection programs and working to strengthen the sustainability of the Town’s ecosystem. New members include:
- Jerome’ Ray (3-year term)
Mr. Ray is the owner of Happy Creek Roastery. He studied business management at Ferrum College with a focus on small business development.
- Jim Proctor (2-year term)
Mr. Proctor earned a Master’s in Science from Cornell University. He is a member of the Smithsonian Virginia Working Landscaping Program in Front Royal and President of FR/WC Anti-Litter Council.
- Hershel Finch (1-year term)
Mr. Finch is the Conservation Chair for the local Izaak Walton League and the Potomac River Smallmouth Club. He is an active member of the Shenandoah Riverkeepers.
- Maggie Tewell (1-year term)
Ms. Tewell is a senior at Randolph-Macon Academy. AP course work in environmental, a Cadet Major with an aspiration to be a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel. Plans to major in Biochemistry.
ESAC will be chaired by Front Royal’s Environmental Specialist Jim Osborn, who is a certified arborist, nurseryman, and tree care safety expert with over 35 years of experience.
The mission of ESAC is to focus on the Town’s ecosystem, including the establishment of recommended goals for environmental protection involving waste reduction, recycling, energy conservation, clean air and water, natural resources, and a sustainable community. The Committee will also oversee recommendations for a farmers’ market and public art. ESAC replaces the Urban Forestry Advisory Committee.
To learn more about ESAC, go to: frontroyalva.com/Environmental-Sustainability-Advisory-Co

Local Government
County Planning Commission vs. short-term tourist rentals: Some work, some don’t
The Warren County Planning Commission, up to full strength with the return of Vice Chairman Hugh Henry, plowed through a heavy agenda Wednesday evening, and as expected, Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) dominated the conversation. In recent months, short-term tourist rentals have become a large part of the business of the commission.
Katherine Stallings is requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for her residentially zoned (R-1) property at 377 Brandy Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling briefed the commissioners on the proposal. The Applicant intends to use the property as a second home and act as property manager. She and family will use a commercial rental/booking management firm and a local cleaning and maintenance crew. The public hearing brought three people forward with comments. Two were opposed, one supported. David Wright was opposed to the permit approval on the grounds that “strangers” would be likely to trespass, litter, or park in places they should not. John Morgan indicated that the Property Owners Association had voted to prohibit the rental use of properties in the subdivision, though only after the applicants had purchased their property. John Bershevsski spoke in support of the applicants and the general benefits that short-term rentals bring to an area. After some discussion between commissioners regarding adequate parking, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit request. The request now goes to the Board of Supervisors for final action.
Dennis Flynn is requesting a CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property at 484 Creek Road in the Lake Front Royal Subdivision in the South River District. The applicant intends to use the lower portion of his property for this purpose for the Spring, Summer, and Fall seasons, only on Thursdays through Sundays. The planning department has determined that the property meets the requirements of the Warren County code regarding setbacks and required documentation. While there were no speakers at the public hearing, the Lake Front Royal Property Owners Association President Robert Roush provided comments for the commission to consider in which the POA cited Warren County Code Section 180-56.4 as the authority for the association to refuse to authorize short-term tourist rentals. The cited section of the code reads as follows:
“I. If the property is located within a subdivision governed by a homeowners’ association/property owners’ association, the Planning Department must receive a recommendation of approval or disapproval from the HOA/POA to operate the short-term tourist rental.”
It was established that the planning department had asked for and received a recommendation from the POA. But a reading of the code does not obligate the County to go along with the “Recommendation of Approval or Disapproval” from the POA. As noted in previous stories on this issue, decisions are based on adherence to local and state codes on the use. In addition, the letter from the POA also stated that “we are a residential community, not a business community.” This very often-heard objection is at odds with the Virginia Legislature, which explicitly holds that short-term tourist rental is a residential, rather than a commercial activity.
With very little discussion, the commission then unanimously voted to recommend approval of the permit request to the county supervisors.
Joshua Branson is requesting a CUP for a guest house on his 123-acre Agriculturally zoned (A) property on Buck Mountain Road in the South River District. The Applicant eventually intends to build a family home on that property, and this guest house will be used by family members, not for monetary compensation. The planning staff recommended that a condition be placed on the deed restricting the use of the guest house for any new owner. There are currently no buildings on the property.
One speaker, Andrew Heymann, addressed the public hearing to object to proposed placement of a road right of way along his property boundary. His issue was with the placement of the proposed access road, and not to the permitting itself. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval to the county supervisors.
Gillian Greenfield and Richard Butcher are requesting a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for their residentially zoned (R-1) property at 1043 Riverview Shores in the Shenandoah District. They are experienced tourist rental operators and plan to be full-time managers. The Shenandoah Shores Property Owners Association Board of Directors submitted a letter expressing their wish the permit not be issued, but observing, “It appears they will be issued regardless of our concerns” though the letter does not elaborate on what those concerns are. The POA’s letter, however, did request that the County should restrict the number of short-term rental properties in the subdivision to five, including those already operating. It was unclear how the County could legally limit the use at an arbitrary number. After a brief discussion, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
David Kondner is requesting a short-term tourist rental CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property at 153 Beckwith Drive in the Shenandoah District. Planning Director Joe Petty explained to the commission that the dwelling on this property did not meet the minimum setback requirements established by the County and the planning staff cannot support the application given the code as written and possible precedent that would be set for non-conforming properties. The public hearing yielded three speakers, two of whom opposed the permit, citing the narrow road, restricted parking space, and safety issues.
The commissioners discussed the application and concluded that the lack of parking and the inadequate boundary setbacks, made it impossible to recommend approval. The commission, with Commissioner Longo dissenting, voted to recommend denial of the permit request to the supervisors.
Terry Hartson was also requesting a short-term tourist rental CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property at 1538 Riverview Shores Drive in the Shenandoah Shores Subdivision in the Shenandoah District. The Shenandoah Shores Property Owners Association Board of Directors letter regarding the Greenfield and Butcher property considered earlier also included this request in their general opposition to the short-term tourist rental concept in the subdivision. There being no other objections or public input, the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Finally, Danielle and David Kibiloski are requesting a CUP for a Bed and Breakfast on their Agriculturally zoned (A) property at 990 Hillandale Rd in the Green Hill Forest subdivision in the South River District. The property is a 5-acre site in close proximity to the Appalachian Trail, and the applicants expect their guests to be through-hikers from the trail. Their plan is to provide transportation for hikers to and from the trailhead, and into town for resupply. A Bed and Breakfast as described in the proposal is different from a short-term tourist rental in that the B&B has onsite hosting and provision of a breakfast meal. The applicants expect to host hikers from April through July.
There were three speakers at the public hearing. Charles Brown owns and manages several outfitters in Front Royal and elsewhere and he supported the project as a benefit for hikers and the community. George Jenkins owns a neighboring property and asked if the applicants would place no-trespassing signs on the boundaries of their property to keep guests from wandering into nearby properties where hunting activities might be conducted. Lisa Jenkins then spoke in support of the applicants request, citing the benefits to the community and the neighborhood.
The commissioners asked that a single condition be added to the approval motion, that guests will be conveyed to and from the property by the applicant, to prevent walkers along the road, as the applicants offered in their request. The commission then voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request.
At the very end of the meeting, Supervisor Walt Mabe announced that Samuels Public Library is offering take-home COVID-19 tests free of charge. If you have an Internet connection at home you can register and see results of your test online, and if you do not you can use the library’s Internet access to do the same. He urged the public that “If you think there is any chance you may have the virus, get the test, and don’t wait!” Vice-Chairman Henry enthusiastically endorsed the tests, not surprising considering his own experience.
Chairman Myers adjourned the meeting at 9 p.m.
Local Government
Tederick’s sometime stormy tenure at Town Hall will end December 8
According to Town Manager Steven Hicks, current part-time Town Business Development Manager Matt Tederick’s tenure with the Front Royal Town government will end by mutual agreement on December 8. That will be a year and one day after Hicks replaced Tederick as town manager, the current town manager pointed out. At the time Hicks took office on December 7, 2020, it was announced that Tederick would remain in a part-time position to help Hicks transition into his new job, essentially getting the lay of the land after his move from North Carolina where he had served as town manager in Selma.
Hicks estimated Tederick working 30-hour weeks during his latest job with the town, and called him a valuable asset over the past year. Tederick was considered a “provisional employee” in his most recent stint with the town government. Contacted about his compensation in his part-time role at the time he transitioned to it, Tederick said it was slated at “up to $3,500 per month” with no benefits.
Tederick’s earlier tenure at Front Royal’s Town Hall, particularly as interim town manager for 13 months from November 9, 2019, to December 7, 2020, after an approximate seven-month stint as interim Mayor, saw a number of controversies erupt. Those included the removal of five department heads and long-time Council Clerk Jennifer Berry, the latter who has since filed a federal sexual harassment suit against the Town; and the elimination of the in-house Community Development Director, who was Felicia Hart’s, position; as well as dismantling of the Town’s Tourism Department and Visitors Center staff in favor of outsourced consultants with a focus on online and social media marketing.
Tederick termed his moves governmental “rightsizing”, a term most recently invoked by fellow Republican Committee member and county Supervisor Delores Oates at Monday’s joint Town-County Tourism work session. But others, as was commented at that November 29th work session – “You mean downsizing?” – saw it as a philosophically based shrinking of the town governmental function in favor of outsourced, private-sector consultant contracts. Tederick was appointed interim town manager by council shortly after Town Manager Joe Waltz announced his pending resignation.
Also while Tederick was at the head of the town administrative department, over the objection of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt, the town council agreed to withdraw from involvement with the half-century-old joint Town-County EDA while initiating hostile litigation against the EDA. That eventually led to the filing of an EDA countersuit over contested financial claims stemming from the EDA financial scandal, circa 2014-2018. At the center of that financial dispute was a Town refusal to make payments on its EDA-financed new police station. On the Town side that ongoing dueling litigation is being handled by outsourced legal representation brought to council by Tederick. The Town is in the process of creating its own unilateral EDA, while the County continues to utilize the post-financial scandal, re-tooled EDA Board and staff.
Tederick transitioned to interim town manager from interim mayor as the special election called to fill Hollis Tharpe’s term saw the former mayor and then councilman Gene Tewalt beat Tharpe in that special election. Tharpe had resigned effective May 2, 2019, after being charged for sexual solicitation in a local massage parlor. Tharpe denied any wrongdoing but resigned to fight the charges out of public office. A Republican Committee member council majority appointed Tederick as interim mayor shortly after Tharpe’s resignation.
The charges against Tharpe were later dropped due to a lack of evidence after the owner of the massage parlor refused to testify by invoking her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination after facing charges based on the allegations of operating a bawdy house. Coincidentally, Tederick was the foreman of the grand jury that handed down the indictment against then-Mayor Tharpe. Tederick pointed out to this reporter at the time that he was appointed to the grand jury prior to any charges being filed against the then-mayor.
So, while Tederick found himself at the center of quite the rollercoaster ride over his first year-and-a-half with the Town, his final year in an advisory role has been relatively calm and behind the scenes as the consequences of the first portion of his tenure continue to play out at Town Hall, the Warren County Government Center, and in the courts.
Attempts to reach Tederick Friday for comment on his tenures in the town government were unsuccessful prior to Friday’s publication deadline.
Local Government
Town planners move short-term rental draft ordinance toward public hearing
At 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, the Front Royal Planning Commission met at work session in the Town Hall second floor meeting room to discuss formulating a text amendment to zoning codes to facilitate legally prescribed short-term tourist rentals. To this point, as a sub-municipality of the county such applications within a vacuum of town codes, have been directed by county codes. The town council recently requested the planning commission to explore creation of a town ordinance to oversee the application for short-term tourist rentals within the town limits.
Planning Director Lauren Kopishke presented a 10-page report, including a draft “Addition to (Code) 175-3” with a 14-point check list of requirements for submission of a Special Use Permit (SUP) application and draft “Short Term Rental Property Management Plan” that would be required of all applicants. Also included in the agenda packet distributed to the commission were Warren County’s checklist for such permitting applications and relevant state codes, including taxing processes. It might be noted that the Code of Virginia Chapter 35, Article 3.1 on Merchants Capital and Short-Term Rental Properties regarding taxation repeatedly refers to short-term rentals as a “business” endeavor, not a residential operation.
After four sentences defining the topic, the Code 175-3 draft checklist’s opening line – “Short-term tourist rentals shall be permitted in all Zoning Districts by Special Use Permit and shall meet the following requirements:” drew a lengthy discussion begun by Commissioner Darryl Merchant.
That discussion centered on the question of whether within the confines of the town limits, short-term tourist rentals should be allowed in residential districts, particularly R-1 Districts. Merchant was skeptical of a business operation being allowed in the often closer proximity of R-1 residential areas.
Another sticking point was raised by Commission Chairman Douglas Jones. That was whether a proposed Town Code should override Home Owner Association (HOA) rules regarding the conduct of short-term tourist rentals. A consensus was fairly quickly raised to eliminate any wording suggestion that the town government was in the business of overruling written HOA standards for short-term tourist rental operations.
The R-1 Residential District discussion centering on the advisability of introducing a “commercial element” into town residential neighborhoods took more time to resolve. Merchant noted the planning director’s reference to investors in some areas moving to buy multiple properties specifically for use in short-term rental businesses. Merchant worried that such commercial investing strategies would threaten to alter the character of neighborhoods from residentially based to commercial, as well as shrink the housing market for families seeking to put roots down in the community.
“I’m not saying short-term tourist rentals will tear the fabric of the town apart, but it’s a start,” Merchant said of his concern about business enterprises, rather than individual homeowners seeking additional revenue, controlling the coming of short-term tourist rentals to the town. However, a majority consensus was reached that with care the town governments overseeing and defining of short-term tourist rental processes could offer the necessary control to avoid the kind of commercialization Merchant feared.
“I don’t think we have a choice,” Commission Vice-Chair Connie Marshner said of allowing short-term tourist rentals in residential, including R-1, neighborhoods. The counter concern to Merchant’s was that to forbid them in residential areas would likely shrink the town’s short-term tourist rental marketplace too significantly to allow it to exist in any meaningful way. Marshner said that perhaps the commercial investor aspect could be utilized to direct a reclaiming of blighted properties in town – “It might be a plus,” she offered of that potential outcome.
“I think it’s something we should try,” Josh Ingram observed of allowing them in all zoning districts.
“We’d be foolish not to,” Marshner added.
“Let’s take it to public hearing and see what the people think,” Merchant said, leading Ingram to concur.
Following the commission consensus, Planning Director Kopishke said she would make the few suggested changes to her draft and then move the matter toward a planning commission public hearing.
In the commission’s only other business Wednesday evening during the planning director’s update, Kopishke told the commission that 200 responses to the Comprehensive Plan Citizen Survey had been received. Noting a target of 3,000 responses by the end of the year, ways to increase the pace of public input were pondered. Of the replies received, Kopishke said a recurring theme was retaining Front Royal’s “small town charm”. – “It seems very anti-growth,” the planning director noted of the replies thus far received.
Local Government
County and Town officials try to get on the same page for joint tourism marketing effort
On Monday, November 29, a joint Front Royal Town Council and Warren County Board of Supervisors work session on “Tourism” marketing indicated some confusion and several communication breakdowns about exactly what path the two municipalities have taken toward a new cooperative strategy to draw tourism dollars their way. High on that list of confusion appeared to be dueling January and July MOAs (Memorandum Of Agreement) the County and Town appear to be working with, or without. County Administrator Ed Daley noted the county apparatus was working with a January MOA. Town Manager Steven Hicks pointed out that the Town had submitted an updated, counter MOA in July that may have been lost in the cracks of the Warren County Government Center.
However, Daley did note that the County’s last two months of lodging and restaurant business during the Fall leaf season have set revenue records. That might indicate that the tourism promotional path, even in an unfinished and partial holding pattern one, is having a positive effect. Or maybe it’s just a consequence of stir-crazy Northern Virginia/D.C. Metro residents “running to the hills” to take advantage of the statewide easing of COVID-19 Coronavirus public gathering restrictions. After all, while new marketing strategies are being developed, for decades it hasn’t been a secret that the river, mountains, national and state parks, and hiking trails are here 50 to 70 miles west of the D.C. Metro area.
North River County Supervisor Delores Oates took the lead in moderating the work session but noted that Front Royal Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell had requested it in the wake of conversations between the two on the status of the joint tourism marketing initiative.
In addition to Cockrell, present on the Town side were council members Letasha Thompson, Gary Gillespie, Amber Morris, Joseph McFadden and Scott Lloyd, Town Manager Steven Hicks and Finance Director B.J. Wilson.
Joining Oates from the County side were board Chair Cheryl Cullers, incoming Fork and Happy Creek Supervisors Vicky Cook and Jerome “Jay” Butler, Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan, Deputy Purchasing Agent Alisa Scott and Daley. Also present were Joint Tourism Committee members Kerry Barnhart and Scott Turnmeyer.
An accompanying Power Point reviewed the four options on a path forward that had been considered, with the fourth in that list – “Fully Contracted Out with Committee Leadership” – having been the one settled on. That structure begins with Town and County oversight of the existing appointed Joint Tourism Committee. A decision was also made after the Town disassembled its in-house Tourism and Community Development Departments under the leadership of former interim town manager Matt Tederick, to hire a marketing company, JLL (Jones, Lang, LaSalle Inc.), with expertise in tourism promotion, to an 18-month contract.
Contacted the following day, Oates said the result of the approximately three-hour work session is that that in-progress fourth option will be continued with the conversion of the Joint Tourism Committee into a 501-3c non-profit entity that will eventually take over the Town-County marketing function once the contract with JLL expires – possibly in June of next year if by mutual agreement. Oates explained that the 501-3c was necessary to legally access certain state “Tourism” funding sources. However, Daley pointed out that other related revenue sources didn’t require the non-profit organizational status, being available under categories like “Recreation” and “Trails” apart from “Tourism”.
At the outset of the 6 p.m. meeting the difference between “Big-T” and “Little-t” tourism was defined. Big-T was cited, not only as our natural resources that draw tourists, but also large promotional events like the Festival of the Leaves designed to draw a large tourist crowd from outside the community that will spend money while here on tourism-related activities and hopefully overnight accommodations and meals. Little-t was defined as smaller, community-building events more directed to local residents. The latter was cited as important in creating a higher quality of life for the local population that can contribute to tourism marketing of the community.
Also discussed at the outset of the meeting was how the Town and County will manage future growth – “Do we want sprawl from Northern Virginia?” Oates asked of visitors who might be attracted by a perceived higher quality of life to relocate. How tourism and “bedroom community” sprawl might interact was a sidebar to the main focus of increasing tourism as a major revenue source for both the town and county governmental structures.
Councilman Scott Lloyd argued long and hard against the creation of an independent “EDA-like” entity at the center of future tourism promotion, fearing future financial scandals from another quasi-governmental organization. – “Why did we create our own EDA?” he asked rhetorically at one point.
However, several others asserted the Town and County would retain control of the seemingly legally necessary 501-3c or DMO (Destination Management Organization) through authorizing funding and having membership representation and appointment authority. In addition to local business representatives Barnhart and Turnmeyer, current Joint Tourism Committee members present included Council members Thompson and Gillespie, and herself, Oates pointed out.
Whether Monday’s sometimes circular and disjointed work session discussion will lead to a clearing up of the somewhat muddy waters of the Town-County tourism marketing effort remains to be seen. But at least the discussion and various explanations of legal aspects of tourism-related grant access was a start toward a clearing of those waters – jointly.
