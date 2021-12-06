Connect with us

Town Notices

Town Business Offices closing early on Wednesday, December 8th

Published

2 hours ago

on

Front Royal Business Offices will close early on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am so that employees can attend and enjoy their Christmas Luncheon.

This includes the Town Hall, the Departments of Public Works, Energy Services, and the Front Royal-Warren County Visitors’ Center. All business offices will open on Thursday, December 9th during their regular business hours. The 24-hour deposit box located at the back of the Town Hall is available for your convenience.

The Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, December 8th.

Town Notice: CCTV sewer investigative work for next three month in Front Royal

Published

3 days ago

on

December 3, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal is having contractors, Hydrostructures and Snyder Environmental, do some sewer investigative work. They will be flushing and camera sewer lines throughout areas of Town from December 6, 2021 – February 28, 2022, between the hours of 7 am – 5 pm.

If flushing sewer lines are needed, the contractor will put door hangers out the day before to advise the resident of work being performed.

Residents should keep their toilet seats down when not in use to prevent any issues.

Contractors will have signs in place while working. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.


We apologize for any inconvenience. If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday, 7 am to 3:30 pm at 540-635-7819.

Town Notice: North Royal Avenue – West 14th Street – North Commerce Avenue Road Work

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal will be having the contractor, Arthur Construction, complete the Water Infrastructure Improvements on N. Royal Avenue between W. 14th Street and N. Commerce Avenue between 7 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday, beginning November 22, 2021. 

At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts and detours but message boards and proper signs will be in place. One lane of traffic will remain open each way. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

Warren County: Notice of Taxes Due

Published

3 weeks ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Warren County tax bills for the second half of the year 2021 have been mailed. If you did not receive a bill for Personal Property, Real Estate, Sanitary District for Blue Mountain, Cedarville Heights, High Knob, Lake Front Royal, Linden Heights, Osprey Lane, Riverside, Shangri-La, Shannon Woods, Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah Shores, Skyland Estates, Shangri-La, or Wildcat Drive, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-635-2215.

Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the penalty for late payment. Tax bills are due on December 5th, 2021. When the due date falls on the weekend, bills will be due the following business day. Penalty will be added December 7th, 2021 if not paid or postmarked on or before December 6th, 2021.

Treasurer’s Office hours are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Jamie L. Spiker
Treasurer

Town Notice: Lane closure on Shenandoah Shores Road, Manasas & Water Street paving

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

The Town will be having contractor Kickin’ Asphalt, paving Shenandoah Shores Road from Happy Creek Road to Town limits and Manassas Street at the intersection of Commerce Avenue and
Water Street at Commerce Avenue. All paving operations will be from 7 am-5 pm November 12-17, 2021.

Kickin’ Asphalt will be milling and paving within work zones to include lane shifts and flagging operations. Signs will be in place and be aware of uneven pavement surfaces while work is going on.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working

If any questions, contact Public Works at 540-635-7819; Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.


Town Notice: Town business Office closed on Veterans Day

Published

1 month ago

on

November 5, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be CLOSED Thursday, November 11, 2021, in observance of Veterans Day.

Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste or leaf collections this week.

Public Notice: Town Hall revised business hours

Published

1 month ago

on

October 26, 2021

By

The Front Royal Town Hall’s business hours are form 8:00am – 4:30pm beginning November 1, 2021. This is an effort to bring consistency to all the offices located inside Town Hall to open and close at the same time. The Town’s Finance Department have the following customer service payment options:

  • Mail – check or money order can be sent to: Town of Front Royal, Town Hall, 102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, Virginia 22630
  • Phone – payments can be made by telephone at 540-635-7799 between 8:00am – 4:30pm.(Please note there is a convenience fee charged when using a credit/debit card)
  • In Person – cash, check, money order or credit/debit card (Visa, Mastercard or Discover) are accepted in person at the Town Hall located at 102 E. Main Street. (Please note there is a convenience fee charged when using a credit/debit card).
  • Automatic Withdraw from a Bank (ACH) – Automatic Town Billing Payment Authorization Forms are available online on the Town’s website (www.frontroyalva.com) or by contacting the Department of Finance between the hours of 8:00am – 4:30pm.
  • Paying at Atlantic Union bank located at 473 South Street during their normal business hours. Only utility payments are accepted and only if accompanied by the bill. The bank does not have the ability to look up anyone’s bill.
  • Placing Payments in the Town’s Secure 24-hour Drop Box located at the back of Town Hall and near the drive-thru.

Should you have any questions, please call 540-635-8807.

