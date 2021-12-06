Town Business Offices closing early on Wednesday, December 8th

Front Royal Business Offices will close early on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am so that employees can attend and enjoy their Christmas Luncheon.

This includes the Town Hall, the Departments of Public Works, Energy Services, and the Front Royal-Warren County Visitors’ Center. All business offices will open on Thursday, December 9th during their regular business hours. The 24-hour deposit box located at the back of the Town Hall is available for your convenience.

The Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, December 8th.