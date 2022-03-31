Local Government
Town Council accepting applications to fill recent vacancy; deadline April 21st
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman E. Scott Lloyd on March 28, 2022.
If appointed, the term would end upon the oath being administered by the candidate elected at the Special Election in November 2022. The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the rest of Mr. Lloyd’s term which is December 31, 2024.
To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, must be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their appointment.
Persons who are not eligible by law for appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 4:30 pm.
Mayor and Town Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
tpresley@frontroyalva.com
Local Government
Town of Front Royal recognized as Reliable Public Power Provider
The Town of Front Royal’s Department of Energy Services has earned a Platinum-level Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Front Royal joins 274 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
“Over the last year we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”
“We couldn’t be prouder to be honored with this designation,” said Mary Ellen Lynn, Interim Director of the Energy Services Department. “It recognizes the entire Energy Services Team for the hard work and dedication required to power our community.”
The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 15 years now. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
Local Government
It was a smooth town council meeting – until the Joint Tourism ‘Agreement’ came up for a vote, again
The Front Royal Town Council’s regular monthly meeting of March 28, breezed through four public hearings of some interest, including Poe’s Rivers Edge 200-site campground permitting on the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at the end of Kendrick Lane; approval of flat Town Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Rates for the coming fiscal year; a $1.24 monthly hike to the Town Sewer Service rate; and the partial vacation of Sanitary Sewer Easement for Lispen LLC at a commercial site at 195 Toray Drive in the commercial-industrial north corridor, with no public comment to any of the four, and little to no council discussion. All four proposals were approved by 5-0 votes, with one absence, Gillespie due to illness the town manager noted.
The meeting’s early stages, 3 minutes into the Town Council video, also saw a well-deserved acknowledgment of newly appointed or promoted Front Royal Police officers and one citizen employee welcomed aboard, as well as one retirement. Chief Kahle Magalis acknowledged these employees and officers, including Karen McDonald (civilian communications officer), Mark Hajduk and Rachel Martin (to the Patrol Division), Patrol Division’s David Fogle’s promotion to sergeant; and the retirement of drug-sniffing K-9 Maverick. It was explained Maverick’s retirement was forced early due to a change in drug laws at the state level, the legalization of marijuana. However, the chief noted many of the Maverick-initiated drug busts involved much harder drugs, which he is also trained to sniff out. But it appeared Maverick was poised to enjoy his retirement, perhaps with some alternative sniffing games, with handler Olivia Meadows. Congratulations welcome aboard, and au revoir, as the case may be to all these officers.
Also approved as presented was a four-item Consent Agenda, also without discussion. Those items were awarding of a $414,882 contract for Curb & Gutter Installation to Imperio Construction; awarding of a $53,500 contract for Duck Street Culvert Repairs to General Excavations Inc.; approval of a Resolution for submission to VDOT’s Smart Scale Program for Phase II of the Happy Creek Road improvements; and approval of a $2,757 Budget Amendment to allow acceptance of a Local Law Enforcement Black Grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services toward strengthening Crime Control.
Protective gear to Ukraine
One “New Business” action item was also added to the agenda with law enforcement implications at the international level that would become the final open meeting agenda item. Just prior to the adjournment to Closed Session Chief Magalis returned to the dais to explain the request to allow 12 Ballistics Tactical Vests to be sent to the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police for forwarding to the 501-c3 organization “Lift Up Ukraine” for distribution to Ukrainian forces resisting the Russian invasion of that nation. The item was added to the agenda on unanimous approval of a motion by Amber Morris, seconded by Vice-Mayor Cockrell. Morris also made the motion to approve the tactical equipment transfer, seconded by Letasha Thompson. After Chief Magalis responded to Councilman McFadden’s questions about the “Lift Up Ukraine” organization the councilman had difficulty locating online, Morris’s motion was also passed by a 5-0 vote, one absent, as had everything save one item preceding it.
That one non-unanimous vote of approval, to which Councilman Lloyd cast his last non-approval vote as a councilman, was regarding a now-often batted back and forth Town-County Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), now simply referred to as an “Agreement” in the wake of the county supervisors’ changes offered last week, on the future of Joint Tourism efforts by the two county municipalities. Having been batted back and forth several times previously with changes recommended by each elected body on details of funding, operations, and the function of the “Discover Front Royal” Destination Management Organization (DMO) 501-c6 group, the previously smoothly running meeting hit a wall.
Back at you – again
That wall was a 45-minute discussion beginning at the 46:55 mark of the Town Council video, of details surrounding funding schedules, dollar amounts, access to Visitors Center merchandise not labeled “Discover Front Royal, among other dynamics. Near the conclusion of that discussion, Vice-Mayor Cockrell suggested approval of a new motion with changes referenced “as discussed tonight”. However, council’s lone practicing attorney Lloyd, queried Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett, resulting in a legal consensus that more precise wording would be required, as well as a new motion “to reconsider” an original motion made as council initiated its desire to move the process forward that evening.
After an additional 12 minutes of discussion, motion re-writing, an Amber Morris-led review of proposed changes to the Agreement sent over by the County, and 5-0 approval of a motion to reconsider, Cockrell had the floor. – “I think I’m ready. Don’t judge me, but I’m going to try my best here,” the vice-mayor offered as she began at the 1:29:38 video mark:
“I move that council approve a Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Agreement with the County of Warren with the following changes:
1 – “One is anywhere it says ‘paid quarterly’ that will be assumed that it is intended to be one-fourth of the approved budget.
2 – “Under ‘The Town of Front Royal shall’, added to that sentence should be after ‘subject to appropriation year to year’ we should include the words ‘provided that such funding amount to be provided by the Town for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022, and ending July 30, 2023, shall be $200,000 with an additional appropriation by the County of $200,000, so the total funding of $400,000 shall be provided.
3 – “Also, under ‘The Town of Front Royal shall’, number 5, we will be removing the words ‘including but not limited to all merchandise’ and adding the word ‘with the Discover Front Royal slogan’.
“With those three changes I move that we approve this agreement,” Cockrell concluded to a second from Letasha Thompson. The roll call vote went 4-1 for approval of the Agreement as amended, with Lloyd casting the dissenting vote as he had indicated he would earlier in the discussion.
From our reading of the Agreement draft presented to council in the agenda packet, it would appear there were two minor wording mistakes in the somewhat hastily prepared motion’s second above-numbered point: one in the ending date of the referenced fiscal year as of July 30, 2023, as opposed to June 30; and the initial under “The Town of Front Royal shall” reference since we could only find the referenced wording “subject to appropriation year to year” in the “Discover Front Royal shall” section.
For those wishing to view the entire Joint Tourism discussion, as noted above, it begins at the 46:55 mark of the Town video, ending at the 1:31:55 mark, leading into the Ukrainian tactical equipment donation discussion, the final order of business prior to the closed session. That closed session was to discuss personnel matters, including the town manager’s performance as director of the Front Royal EDA, the town attorney’s position now filled on an interim basis, and a vacancy on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Don’t forget Arbor Day
Prior to those final two Business Items, two others were approved 5-0 with little discussion. They were a Proclamation declaring Saturday, April 23, Arbor Day in Front Royal, as referenced in Town Arborist and Environmental Official Jim Osborn’s Public Comments earlier in the meeting; and a Resolution to provide Town Water and Sewer service to specific properties, under specific conditions in the Route 340/522 North Corridor. Those conditions include a developer-funded infrastructure study, and that the properties be utilized for commercial and industrial development only, not residential.
As to Arbor Day events, as Town Arborist Osborn noted during his Public Comments presentation they will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the Village Commons/Gazebo area. A tree planting will follow nearby at 3:30 p.m. tied to the 23rd year of the Town’s designation as a Tree City USA.
That designation has been maintained despite council’s break of trust, circa 2020, with related environmental groups including its appointed Urban Forestry Advisory Committee (UFAC) and long-time volunteer organization the FR Tree Stewards, whose Chairperson Melody Hotek was present for Osborn’s report Monday. The UFAC Board resigned en masse in the wake of not being consulted on the former interim town manager-driven 2020 defoliation/rip rap rock project along Happy Creek downtown off Commerce Ave. between South and Prospect Streets. The UFAC board’s resignation seemed to lead to ESACs creation as an entity required to be in place to maintain the Tree City USA designation.
Osborn alluded to the necessity of an environmental oversight entity in place while designated a Tree City USA during his report to council on ESAC activities. Contacted about a UFAC-ESAC link, Town Manager Hicks said that ESAC’s environmental scope is intended to be broader than UFAC’s was. That could be helpful if council and town staff remember to keep ESAC in the loop on “bright ideas” like rip-rap rocks in place of trees and foliage, ostensibly for stabilization of extended areas of stream banks.
Osborn’s report to council begins at the 24:42 mark of the Town Council video. Council’s action on the Arbor Day Proclamation is at the 46:00 minute mark.
Watch the Town Council March 28, 2022 meeting on this video link.
Local Government
Scott Lloyd resigns from Front Royal Town Council after 15 months in office
Citing potential conflicts of interest between his personal business interests and public service as an elected official, self-described policy attorney Scott Lloyd announced his resignation from the Front Royal Town Council, effective at the end of Monday evening’s meeting of March 28. The announcement appeared to take his colleagues by surprise, particularly Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell seated to Lloyd’s immediate left. – “I’m dumbfounded,” Cockrell began, adding that while she may not have always agreed with him on policy issues, she believed that his “heart was always in the right place”.
“I don’t know what to say, but I whispered to him at first, that my first thought was that I wanted to hug him – but I think that might be inappropriate,” Cockrell told her colleagues, drawing laughter and lightening council’s collective mood somewhat. Lloyd was lauded by his colleagues for his contributions to council during his relatively brief tenure. Mayor Chris Holloway told Lloyd, “You did ask a LOT of questions,” also drawing laughter from the council dais.
Lloyd noted he campaigned for and was elected to serve a 4-year-term, only 15 months of which he will serve. While indicating he felt he was letting those who voted for him down, Lloyd said he believed the move necessary to maintain the integrity upon which he campaigned for office. Particularly, he noted, in a community still recovering from an Economic Development Authority financial scandal, circa 2014/2018, he termed “violence” against the community.
Asking rhetorically what constituents might see within the conduct of local government, Lloyd observed, “Well, they may see a town official conducting business in town limits. Regardless of how well I conduct myself, I would repeatedly be asking the people of this town to give me the benefit of the doubt. Right now I think that is too much to ask of them. The people of the town deserve to know their elected public officials are doing everything in their best interest.”
While adding, “That with the grace of God I can deliver that,” Lloyd continued, “I also think, however, that at this point people deserve not to have the question even swirling in their minds. That, I am not sure I can deliver if I keep trying to do both.”
At that point Lloyd offered this observation: “I should mention here that this line of discussion brings to mind some things that have occurred recently with our town, involving the mayor and Mr. Hicks”. – The reference an example of the type of conflict of interest constituents might perceive, rightly or wrongly, of those elected officials who do business in town. Lloyd added that he was not trying to cast aspersions at either involved public official, one elected, one appointed staff, but rather was noting the difficulty of such situations.
The reference was, at least in part, to the Town Planning Commission-initiated Investigative report prepared by the now somewhat abruptly retired Town Attorney Doug Napier. That 20-page report pointed to Town Manager Hicks “fast tracking” of Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming Steele Street subdivision permitting application through the Town Planning Department against procedural guidelines and existing zoning codes. It was a report noting that some planning department staff indicated they felt pressured, possibly with their jobs on the line, to move the permitting forward as requested by the town manager, sometimes in the presence of the mayor. The report also noted that nothing illegal, nor against any existing town code, had been done during the referenced fast tracking. At issue for those involved, and for Lloyd in the decision he was about to announce it appears, is the public perception of the ethics and potential conflicts of interest involved in such situations.
Noting that he is not a native and “did not grow up here” Lloyd added, “I have been a commuter to D.C. for most of my time since coming to town. Compared to the people who have spent their whole lives here and have families who have been here for generations, people don’t know me as well. And I think it’s probably more difficult for many to gauge what my intentions really are. Furthermore, my business goals are new compared to the occupations represented on this entire dais,” he said of his council colleagues. As noted above, Lloyd is a self-described “policy attorney” with, as he observed, a business focus on the nation’s capital 70 miles to our east.
During his 15-month council tenure, Lloyd made headlines for his initial legislative initiative, renaming a major town thoroughfare cited as Commerce Avenue after his former boss, President Donald J. Trump (Boulevard). Lloyd served as the Trump Administration Director of Refugee Resettlement at the U.S. southern border, as well as in the Department of Religious Affairs when his controversial tenure at Refugee Resettlement ended. Here, it was a road re-naming effort even his council majority of fellow Warren County Republican Committee members did not back.
He also found himself in another council minority, though a closer 3-2 one, during a 2021 effort to prevent private-sector businesses, including regional hospital and medical services provider Valley Health, from mandating employee vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic at facilities within the town limits. Lloyd ran afoul of the majority of his conservative colleagues here on two counts, one governmental intrusiveness on private sector operations; the second, failing to disclose a professional legal representation interest in a group of Valley Health employees fighting the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as his legislative initiative proceeded.
Having noted his relative outsider status and D.C.-oriented professional focus, Lloyd confirmed where most present by this time saw his remarks headed: “And so I’ve come to the point where the timing is best and it is most prudent for me as a private citizen and a public servant to end my time on Council. Effective at the end of this meeting I will be resigning my position on town council.”
What followed, as noted above, was a mutual showing of respect between Lloyd and his colleagues, with fond, and sometimes humorous, farewells and best wishes in both directions.
With council having moved directly into closed session Monday night from its open meeting, Royal Examiner contacted Lloyd Tuesday by email to ask if his anti-COVID-19 legislative initiative and resultant inquiry of the Virginia FOIA Council on a potential conflict of interest had impacted his decision.
“Valley Health had nothing to do with the decision,” he responded, adding, “Looking at my comments now, I should have trimmed down mention of my legal practice because that’s not really my concern as much as other business plans and endeavors. Those are developing now to a point where they’re not just ideas that I might pursue but are now starting to come together. Looking ahead I really didn’t want to continue to develop those as a member of Council.”
Royal Examiner told Lloyd to keep us in the loop when he is ready to go public with his “other business plans and endeavors” and he said he would.
Now “the game” begins, again: – Who will council appoint to fill Lloyd’s now-vacant seat on council?
Let’s see, Jacob Meza hasn’t been an elected town councilman for over a year now, but does his “appointment/election” by council that he resigned from last July, preclude his re-appointment until August? And does council have the stomach for another legal battle over appointment/election of a recent, former member?
In a footnote to council resignation history, it might be recalled that Meza’s July 26, 2021, resignation announcement, effective immediately, came at the same meeting at which Lloyd’s private sector anti-vaccine mandate ordinance proposal was defeated by a 3-2 council vote, Joe McFadden joining Lloyd in support, with Valley Health employee Meza’s seat suddenly vacant, and potential vote or recusal reduced to a matter of public speculation.
Perhaps often local Republican Committee officer and former Town “Interim Man” (mayor and town manager, circa 2020/21) Matt Tederick is tired of being limited to his raging “private citizen” at public meetings tour, which was decreasingly well-received by the chairs of those meetings.
Or will there be a new face introduced into the town’s political mix?
Stay tuned for our next exciting episode of “As the Town Council Turns”.
Watch the Town Council March 28, 2022 meeting on this video link.
Local Government
County moves toward public hearing on $104.39-million FY-23 Budget
At a Special Meeting of Tuesday, March 22, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved an advertisement for an April 12th public hearing on its proposed Fiscal Year-2022/23 budget. The $104,398,159 budget – including an $89.80-million General Fund contribution in support of all its departments, regional partnerships/outside agencies, and a $27.72-million Local Appropriation to the Public Schools operating budget – was achieved without any proposed tax increases. The General Fund portion of the budget reflects just a 1.57% increase ($1 million) over the current fiscal year General Fund budget expenditure.
Relatively new County Finance Director Matt Robertson and his department were lauded by several supervisors for their work on the coming fiscal year budget, and accessibility to questioning on various budget dynamics as the process evolved in recent months. Contacted later by Royal Examiner about an overview of the FY-2022/23 budget, Robertson noted the total expenditures, not including the public-school portion of the budget, was $57,806,517, with a total of $46,591,642 going to the county’s public schools in three categories. Those categories are Operations ($27,720,000, the General Fund contribution); Capital Improvements ($8,571,642); and debt service on past capital improvements ($10,300,000).
On the County Departmental side, $4,822,621 was committed to administrative functions; $5,975,174 to Public Works; $7,468,878 to Health and Welfare Services; $3,474,707 to Parks & Recreation and Cultural (library, museum, cultural events); and $2,792,561 to Community Development, including Planning and Zoning ($484166), Economic Development ($2,140,616, a reduction of $1,056,884 from this fiscal year’s EDA budget) and related services; $2,136,087 to Judicial Services including one new expense, $70,160 to help establish a joint-municipal Drug Court more directed toward rehabilitation that has shown success in Frederick County/Winchester in recent years; and $15,295,950 to Public Safety, including $7.47 million to the Sheriff’s Office, up $2.18 million, in part to help add needed additional personnel requested.
With public safety and public education often seen as two of municipal governments’ primary responsibilities to its citizens, it may not be surprising to see those relatively large $27 million (public schools) and $15 million (public safety) expenditures going to those operational budgets, particularly with the size of the public schools’ two-high school, two-middle school, five-elementary school operations.
Four “Regional Partnerships” received a total of $4,052,300, with the tri-county RSW (Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren) Regional Jail getting the bulk of that at $3,429,100. Other partnerships include Northwestern Community Services ($343,000), a Juvenile Detention Facility ($240,000), and Laurel Ridge Community College ($40,200).
Other budget highlights included establishment of an Asset Replacement Fund ($1,844,583) and a Capital Improvement Fund ($1,220,125). A PowerPoint presentation on these funds showed the distribution of those budgets into a variety of projects (Capital Improvements) and departments (Asset Replacement). Of the County’s Capital Improvement Plan totaling $14,839,853 for School Division ($8.5 million), Fire & Rescue ($3.4 million), Public Works ($1.7 million), and Parks & Recreation ($1.2 million) it was noted that all but the $1.2 million allotted to the new fund would be paid by Grants ($6.2 million), Special Projects Funding ($3.3 million), carryover debt service ($3 million), and Prior Year Fund Balance ($1 million).
Queried about the process behind these two new funds, Robertson explained, “The Capital Improvement Fund is a reflection of the Capital Improvement Plan which addresses the capital project needs of the County within a 5-year planning period. The Fund exists to purposefully set aside, track, and accrue monies over time to pay for these larger needs without adversely affecting taxpayers in specific years and create long-term funding strategies.
“Similarly, the Asset Replacement Fund sets aside monies to replace large assets that aren’t planned for in normal operational spending. Specifically, we are targeting our highest-need areas like Radio Equipment and Fire & Rescue Apparatus replacement. Again, the money is specifically put into this fund for the listed purposes so we can track our large expenditures and ensure funding is available as equipment needs to be replaced over time.”
On the Asset Replacement side with a total of $2,792,150 proposed to six departments, it was noted that about $1 million was anticipated to be paid through Special Project Funds. The allotted Asset Replacement Budget of $1.84 million and change would be distributed to Fire & Rescue ($800,000), Sheriff’s Office ($1,263,100), Parks & Rec ($86,000), Information Technology ($410,000), Public Works/Refuse ($100,000), and General Administration ($163,550).
On the revenue side, despite keeping taxes flat it was reported that about a $3.2 million increase in tax revenues was anticipated from Real Estate and Personal Property Tax “valuation increases”. On the downside, a $200,000 loss of revenue was anticipated from declining interest rates on County accounts.
If your head is spinning from all these numbers and budget variables, remember you have about three weeks to clear your head and tell the county’s elected officials what you like or don’t like about the proposed coming fiscal year (July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023) budget.
See the budget presentation and discussion that began the Special Meeting of March 22nd in the linked County Video. That 7 p.m. meeting followed a 5 p.m. closed session to discuss pending legal matters involving the EDA and County Airport operations; and a 6 p.m. work session beginning with about a half-hour VDOT presentation on its Smart Scale Program and application process.
The work session then segued into a discussion of a scheduled meeting agenda item on a Resolution of Support for a tourism-friendly, regional declaration of a “US Bike Route 211” that would direct recreational bicyclists along a preferred route through involved counties. That discussion led to a meeting tabling of a vote on the Resolution to allow Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook time to publicize the initiative to her constituents, since as she noted, a majority of the local US Bike Route 211 in the county lies in her district.
Some safety concerns were expressed, but staff noted that the chosen Route 211 route was considered, not only a scenic path but also a safer one for cyclists compared to other regional roads. Since there did not seem to be an urgent timeframe involved in the approval of joining in the US Bike Route 211 designation, the board tabled a vote on support to its April 5 meeting.
The approximately 51-minute work session was also videotaped by the County.
Local Government
Novak, Tapsak elected chair and vice-chair of Front Royal EDA
One day after a scheduled 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Retreat” to become familiarized with their new role as the Economic Development Authority for the Town of Front Royal, the “FREDA” Board of Directors and staff held its March monthly meeting in the Town Hall second-floor conference room. A review of draft bylaws and the election of a chairman and vice chairman occupied the bulk of the board’s noon-convened 46-minute meeting. In addition to town staff, Warren County’s in-house EDA Director Joe Petty was present and available to answer questions on the WC EDA’s existing schedule and potential future interactions with the Town EDA.
Elected board chairman was Rick Novak, owner of Royal Cinemas and the Royal Family Bowling Center. Mark Tapsak, owner of Mountain Music and a medical device research scientist, consultant and chemistry/biochemistry professor, was tapped as vice chairman. Both were elected by unanimous 7-0 votes. Asked how they felt about their respective nominations prior to votes, both indicated gratitude at the opportunity to lead the FREDA Board through its inaugural year of operations.
A vote of approval of draft bylaws was put off, as a variety of questions on wordings and implications of sections were raised. Prominent among those questions was what autonomy FREDA has in business recruitment efforts. A passage in a mind-numbing 160-word sentence in Article 10 (Powers, Duties, and Limitations on Authority), bullet 2, pages 8-9 of the draft bylaws seemed to focus the board’s attention on the “autonomy” issue:
(bold emphasis added) “… the Front Royal EDA may only cause, promote, finance, assist with financing, or facilitate such development or redevelopment such facilities as may be provided for in an economic development, redevelopment, financing, financing assistance, and/or or performance agreement or other similar agreement or agreements as may from time to time be jointly agreed in writing upon between the Front Royal EDA’s Board of Directors and Town Council prior to the Front Royal EDA entering into any agreement or memorandum of understanding or similar type agreement or arrangement with any third party.” (writer’s note: there were 70 more words prefacing this portion of the sentence).
After one board member had raised the issue of the “gigantic” sentence with many “ands” and “ors” in it obscuring that sentences intent, Novak, prior to his election as chairman, addressed the symbiotic nature of the FREDA/Town Council relationship. “I’m just concerned that we should be doing what the Town wants us to do, in my opinion. But I don’t want to work on a deal and have the Town screw it up.”
With the town manager also serving as the FREDA director, it was noted that Hicks could serve as a constant liaison between the two bodies. However, the concern seemed to be at what point the town’s elected officials would weigh in on continuing or abandoning an economic development project. And Tapsak, prior to his election to the vice-chairmanship, weighed in that closed meetings FREDA might have with prospective clients involving non-disclosure agreements could further complicate the process – “Where does the line cross to council? They’re not part of that non-disclosure then,” he observed.
Hicks tried to assure the board that he and other dual-functioning staff, from a town attorney, finance director, or his administrative assistant Tina Presley’s involvement on the FREDA side, would assure that council would be brought in at an appropriate moment in the process. “But that confidentiality binds us,” Tapsak remained worried on how and when council could legally be brought into the discussion.
So, with those questions perhaps needing further legal analysis, perhaps by the author of the 160-word Article 10 sentence that seemed to focus the board’s concerns, a vote of approval was not called for at Thursday’s meeting.
See this discussion, the officer elections and other discussion in the Town video.
Local Government
County approves Town-adjusted building inspection MOA without a minimum timeframe; rescinds coyote bounties
On Tuesday evening, March 15, as part of its Consent Agenda the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Town of Front Royal to retake responsibility for building inspections and permitting within the town limits. And while the supervisors’ original agenda packet draft MOA included the minimum 5-year timeframe the County had sought as a compromise to its original draft 10-year minimum duration, County Administrator Ed Daley verified that the MOA approved by the board Tuesday was the adjusted one approved by town council following its Monday Special Meeting discussion. That adjustment was no minimum timeframe other than a 60-day notice of intent to withdraw from the agreement by either party.
The County initially sought a 10-year minimum for the agreement for assurances of some stability in the arrangement impacting its building department’s workload and staffing requirements. But with the Town’s plan continuing to be in flux with no definitive timeframe for reestablishing its own building permitting function, council has insisted on no guarantee of a longer-term agreement. As was pointed out on the County side as the town government reacted to the local building community’s negative reaction to its higher fees designed to make its building department self-supporting without general tax revenue assistance, the building permitting situation on the Town side has changed since the original County oversight of all building permitting in the county, including the Town of Front Royal, was established.
That change is that by state code with its population having surpassed 14,000, the Town is now legally required to provide a building inspection function either internally or by contract. But it appears at this point that the County is re-assuming that function without financial or staffing support from the town government, though such support was discussed by the town council at one point following its decision to reverse course on building permitting for an undetermined timeframe.
Contacted, Daley indicated the County’s primary concern was to stabilize the permitting and inspection situation for the county’s builders. It was noted during discussion prior to the vote approving the two-item Consent Agenda that builders would be able to seek inspections and permitting at County Building Official David Beahm’s department Wednesday morning. However, Daley indicated that inspections already scheduled by the Town would be completed by whoever the Town had contracted to perform them, so builders and their clients wouldn’t have to repeat the application process.
As reported in our related story “Despite worries over political ‘ping pong’ town council returns draft Agreement on Building Department to County – with one more change …” with designs on eventually re-establishing its own building inspections department, town council balked at being locked into any long-term agreement. Council discussion Monday indicated the potential of a 50% subsidy from general Town tax revenues to decrease the inspection and permitting fees from the levels builders considered exorbitantly high compared to the County’s, when council revisits its own department.
Removed from the supervisors Consent Agenda Tuesday was a vote on approval of an MOA with the Town on its Joint Tourism effort involving the Joint Tourism Committee and establishment of the 501 c6 non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) “Discover Front Royal” to improve access to grant funding sources. The matter will be revisited at a future meeting, as town council has raised questions about the level of autonomy the DMO would have.
Board ends coyote bounty program
The board went through nine public hearings with little public comment other than CUP applicant responses to questions in fairly rapid fashion, and planning staff summaries of the items. Leading off those public hearings was approval of an ordinance repealing the awarding of $50 bounties for the killing of coyotes. The board unanimously reversed a decision late last year to maintain the bounties despite being told by legal and animal control staff that as much as 150 years of experience indicated the isolated killing of coyotes had no positive impact on reducing pack numbers in any give location. Citing $39,250 in bounties having been awarded, Board Chair Cullers said the board had come to the conclusion that money could be better spent elsewhere.
As to a desire for an alternative path to coyote management going forward, a hint may have been given in the staff report presented to the board on November 10 of last year when Michael L. Fies of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) was quoted stating: “Since coyote bounties are ineffective, our Department has consistently recommended against these programs in favor of targeted control efforts around farms with a history of coyote damage. This approach has been successfully used by USDA Wildlife Services to reduce livestock losses in other portions of the state.”
Other approvals granted Tuesday, all but one on unanimous votes, were an Ordinance Amendment regarding the Floodplain Overlay District encouraging higher standards of community management to help foster lower insurance rates for citizens requiring insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program; a Zoning Ordinance Amendment adding “Family Day Home” as a land use to permit day-care service for up to 12 children in Agricultural, Residential-1, Residential-2, Rural Residential, Village Residential, and Suburban Residential Districts; And six Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for Short-Term Tourist Rentals for: Aaron Hike (Pineview Drive); Jana and Aaron Bricco (179 Cliff Road); Rachel Ward and Simon booth (627 Vesey Drive); Karen Thompson (535 Sunset Village Road); Michael Ney (207 Riverview Shores Drive); and Alvand Khoshgavar (668 Old Dam Road).
All votes of approval were unanimous except for Khoshgavar’s, which Board Chair Cullers cast the lone dissenting vote on due to a required 100-foot setback exemption. However, the board majority seemed satisfied at Planning Director Petty’s explanation of the property’s 75-foot setback as not uncommon on older properties like the applicants; as well as the planning commission’s unanimous recommendation of approval.
The board kicked its evening off with a 6 p.m. closed session to discuss EDA-related litigations and new litigation cited as “One Team Flight LLC, et al vs. CassAviation LLC, et al” involving alleged misuse of the County-owned Front Royal Airport (FRR) by its current management, which no longer includes CassAviation founder Reggie Cassagnol, who has retired.
Other than the closed session, see all these discussions, actions, as well as board and staff reports in the County video.
