Town Council candidate Wayne Sealock gets nod from Warren County Republican Committee
Following a candidate forum Thursday evening for which he was the only candidate present, lifelong Front Royal resident R. Wayne Sealock earned the endorsement of the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC).
Nicholas L. Jaroma, a 2016 Christendom College graduate filed to run for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd in March of this year but has since decided to withdraw from the race, according to WCRC Secretary Tom McFadden. Jaroma, chairman for the Happy Creek Magisterial District of the WCRC, confirmed to Royal Examiner that he planned to formally withdraw from the race.
Thomas H. Sayre, who has previously served on the Front Royal Town Council and as a former Shenandoah District Supervisor in Warren County filed with the Warren County registrar’s office to run in the special election but has since withdrawn from the special election.
Gene M. Kilby is the lone Democrat seeking the partial term.
The November winner will have two years to serve before the term expires McFadden explained. He told the room of around two dozen attendees that a list of questions had been presented to candidates so that they might have time to consider their position on each question.
Sealock, a retired law enforcement officer with over 30 years on the job, introduced himself to the audience as a life-long member of Front Royal, “born and raised on Prospect Street” who wanted to make things better. He told the audience he was a moderate member of the party, who leaned more conservatively on fiscal responsibility while having a broader view on social issues. Sealock forthrightly said that while he had voted for Democrats in the past, he had voted with his party for the last 15-20 years.
Sealock spoke of the loss of his wife and business partner, Sue Sealock, in March 2021. She ran Sue’s Sewing and Embroidery on Chester Street, which is now open again he stated. Wayne volunteers for several organizations: he is the current president of the Royal Police Foundation Board, president of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, and works with the Safe Surfin’ nonprofit, which strives to educate and protect youth from harm while using modern technology.
Asked by moderator Tom McFadden about the Front Royal EDA (FREDA) recommendation to bring data centers to the Town, Sealock said he had concerns about such a move, and felt the infrastructure to support data centers was absent. Citing the need for proffers that would have incoming data centers installing the needed infrastructure, he said it would likely be a “no” vote for him if he were on the council. “They are going to be obsolete in 15 years; I would vote against data centers.”
Sealock also answered questions regarding whether Front Royal is a business-friendly community, citing the rapid growth of Winchester (which has about twice the population of Front Royal) compared to the much-slower growth of the Town. “We’re sometimes digging too deep into pockets,” he said. Sealock said a local builder had recently mentioned to him that it cost $20,000 for hookups to water, electric and sewer for a building project in the town.
Asked about two separate EDA boards existing in the community, Sealock said it was redundant to have two entities working for the same goal. Were he elected, Sealock said there would be “a hard discussion” regarding the two separate boards. “It’s redundant and a waste of taxpayer money.”
As the recently created Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) is without an executive director since Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks, who served in that role, was terminated earlier this month, that discussion might develop organically before the November election occurs.
Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell attended the event and asked Sealock how he might resolve conflict among other council members. She referred to the recent termination of Hicks, which was not a unanimous council vote. Sealock smiled and said, “We’d do what we’re doing right now. We would talk about it and work it out.”
He went on to say that he strongly believes that the taxpayers of Front Royal should not be on the hook for the costly fees paid to search firms when hiring the next town manager and town attorney. “Why use a headhunter at $25,000 or more? I think when council hires a town manager and a town attorney, they need to look at people from the town. There are qualified people, and the H-R Department should be the ones hiring new staff.
Town records indicate that the firm of Baker Tilly was paid $24,500 to find a town manager, and then an additional $24,500 was paid to the same firm to locate a town attorney. Many were puzzled by that move, as municipal attorneys are typically hired from a local pool, as they are familiar with the workings of the local government.
Moving on to the future of the downtown business district’s East Main Street, the lone forum speaker was asked about its future and whether it should become a pedestrian-only mall or remain as it currently is. Sealock said he believed a pedestrian mall or one-way traffic flow on Main Street would “not work.” To invigorate business downtown, Sealock said Front Royal must be marketed jointly by the council and the town’s tourism team. He also said that both big business and “mom-and-pop” entities could both be courted with success.
Regarding the sometimes-contentious working relationship between Front Royal and Warren County, Sealock told the audience he would like to see an appointed liaison for each panel that would work together to keep both groups of leaders updated and working together. Both municipalities could realize savings by pooling large purchases, such as vehicles.
Sealock said some ways that the two groups could work together might include improving parks (which are County-owned), establishing a youth center, fixing streets and perhaps co-sponsoring festivals that could be held downtown. Big projects, he said, might cause tax rates to increase, but he strongly believed that once the project is completed, the tax rate should revert to the previous level.
As a council member, he would work on bringing an additional grocery store into town limits. “One store simply isn’t enough to handle our population,” Sealock said.
Asked by an audience member about the council’s role in oversight of the Warren County School system, Sealock said he believed that per Va. Code, that was not possible, though if there were issues that needed addressing, he felt contacting the Virginia Department of Education and the Governor would be appropriate. Asked if he would use a council member seat as a “bully pulpit” on school issues, Sealock stated that he had, when his children were in school, addressed the school board at times, but did not indicate that he would speak from a “bully pulpit” if elected. Sealock did, however, voice his opinion on the current school schedule, which he feels should revert to a previous one. “Parents are spending a lot of money on daycare between the hours of 2:30 and 4:00. Some families are lucky enough to have two grandparents who can pick up children at different schools within a narrow time margin. “School schedules are a problem and need to revert to the old schedule.”
Given a few minutes at the conclusion of the forum, moderator McFadden asked Sealock to weigh in on “why Wayne Sealock for council” and why the WCRC should endorse him. The candidate told the group of about 25 that he was a Front Royal native who had been active in the town for years, that he came from a family of local law enforcement officers who had served at the town and county level, and that he truly cared about the Town of Front Royal and felt that it was something he was called to do. Sealock served as the chairman of the Town’s Board of Zoning Appeals for 17 years, before wrapping up that stint in April of this year. “I know the inner workings of the town,” he said.
“We have to protect our protectors,” he stated, referring to the fact that many Front Royal Police Officers were driving older police cruisers with 200,000 miles or more on them. When he was a law enforcement officer, police cruisers were often replaced after 60,000 miles. Cars with such high mileage are less reliable and could impede an officer needing to get somewhere quickly. He pointed out the quarry explosion that occurred on August 23, which necessitated officers arriving quickly. It bothers him, he said, that some Front Royal employees were driving new trucks purchased by the Town while much older FRPD vehicles, with higher mileage, were not replaced in the Town budget.
A short time after Sealock wrapped up his comments, committee members voted to endorse him as a candidate for the special election to fill Scott Lloyd’s unexpired term.
On November 8, voters will elect a new mayor and three council members, who will serve four-year at-large seats. Vice Mayor Lori A. Cockrell is the lone candidate on the ballot for the two-year term for mayor. Mayor Christopher W. Holloway, whose term expires Dec. 31, stated earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
The four candidates seeking three council seats are Joshua L. Ingram, Councilman Zachary W. Jackson, Councilwoman Amber Faith Morris, and H. Bruce Rappaport.
While the Front Royal Town Charter states that local elections are nonpartisan and that candidates do not represent any political party on the ballot, local Republicans typically do weigh in with endorsements; the upcoming election is no exception. In fact, the committee website lists all current council members, save Thompson, as Republicans. Morris serves as the vice chairwoman of the WCRC executive committee, and Jackson serves as treasurer.
Regarding the seat vacated when Councilman Joseph E. McFadden abruptly resigned during an August 8 council meeting, the panel met in executive session at the close of the Monday, August 29 meeting to get legal advice pertaining to setting a date for a special election to fill the seat.
The town has advertised for a person council would appoint to McFadden’s vacant seat while noting that the town would also seek to put the seat on a ballot in a special election on an undetermined date.
McFadden also has questioned the validity of his resignation, as previously reported by Royal Examiner.
Movie tickets at Royal Cinemas will cost just $3 on National Cinema Day
National Cinema Day 2022 is Saturday, September 3rd. All movies, all seats, all day – $3.00 tickets. Haven’t been to the big screen lately? No excuses – check out the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal.
The nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners announced a nationwide discount in more than 3,000 theaters and more than 30,000 screens, including the Royal Cinemas.
Delays possible on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to roadwork in West Virginia
Nighttime roadwork in West Virginia, at and just north of the Virginia state line, may cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, Virginia. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, August 31 – September 1, and again on Tuesday night, September 6.
Beginning about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday (August 31), roadwork on I-81 northbound includes milling and paving operations at the state line. This work is expected to be completed early Thursday morning.
The second period of northbound I-81 roadwork is scheduled from about 7 p.m. Thursday (September 1) through early Friday morning (September 2). This work includes preparation work for pavement repairs about 1.5 miles north of the state line. Work at this location is scheduled to continue on the night of September 6 into the morning hours of September 7.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic back-ups in the state line area. If back-ups become significant and sustained, the following alternate routes will be recommended.
- Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties.
- I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.
Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors will alert drivers of traffic delays and alternate routes as needed.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
Local woman dedicated to helping dogs in need works to bring a happy ending to Scrappy and Jakita’s story
A dog may be man’s best friend, but for a dog in need, Carol Vorous is undoubtedly a dog’s best friend.
Mrs. Vorous, a long-time library media specialist at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School in Front Royal, is well-known for her efforts to help dogs and their owners navigate tough times. Her Facebook page, “All Dogs Matter,” is often a resource for those who feel they have nowhere else to turn. A recent call regarding a bonded pair of chihuahuas abandoned in an apartment for several days prompted Carol to action.
Male Scrappy and the heavily pregnant Jakita needed care and a foster home, Carol said in a recent telephone interview. The bonded pair has experienced a life of breeding, though this litter will be their last. They will be spayed and neutered after the puppies arrive. Based on their appearance and state of health, she said they may have never been to a veterinarian. Jakita is estimated to be two years old, and Scrappy is three years old.
Carol’s friend and fellow animal rescuer, Toni Magro, agreed to foster the pair until the puppies are born and eventually find their forever loving home. Because Scrappy and Jakita have been together their entire lives, they will be adopted as a bonded pair.
Due to the vet bills incurred and the upcoming arrival of four puppies, Carol has launched a fundraising campaign that she hopes will cover the costs associated with caring for the canine family. Donations for their care can be made on the “All Dogs Matter” page. There is also an Amazon “Wish List” for items needed to care for the chihuahua family.
Carol has created a Facebook Live event, Jakita & Scrappy, and will hold a live drawing on September 2 for a dog-themed gift basket filled with donated items. The donor will get one ticket in the drawing for each $5 given to the Jakita & Scrappy campaign.
Trying to make a difference
When asked why Carol is dedicated to helping dogs and their humans, she said, “So much I’ve seen. I do everything I can to help; I’m trying to make a difference.” And she is getting some help from others. “This community has never failed to come through,” she relayed. She says she is very grateful for the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Spay Clinic’s Linda R. Lorber Campus in Front Royal, which offers low-cost, quality spay and neuter surgeries for the community and local rescue groups.
Carol is often the first call people make when helping a family having trouble and may be considering taking their dog to a shelter. Sometimes, money is tight, and dog owners feel they can’t afford food and other pet care costs. She said that in hard times, pets are more likely to be abandoned. “A pet is lower on the list of priorities, but please do not abandon your pet. Reach out to me, to local rescues, and as a last resort, to Animal Control.”
There are also cases where a dog isn’t a good fit. For example, a working breed such as a Border Collie has a high drive and is extremely energetic, needing daily exercise, which might not be compatible with a family with small children and busy work schedules. Researching the breed is critical before making a dog part of the family. Carol said that dogs can live 15 or more years, which is a major commitment.
Caring for dogs in need doesn’t come cheaply. Carol and her husband Roger reach into their own pockets when donated funds don’t cover the cost of rescuing/rehoming, which she estimates as $5,000 and $10,000 annually.
Sgt. Roger Vorous, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), has had his share of animal calls over the years. He is currently the WCSO Training Coordinator, as well as the Chaplain. He’s spent 30 years there, though he briefly retired before returning. Carol says her husband is a great role model for the younger deputies, who can benefit from his years of experience. “He loves it!” she said of his role at WCSO.
Reflecting on her years at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, the only school where she has worked, Carol said, “The kids are the reason I’m here. I love them.” She’ll retire someday, she mused, but not until her husband is also ready to do the same. When that time comes, they will no doubt be tending to dogs in need, same as ever.
Warren County EDA tackles multi-faceted August meeting Action Agenda
The Front Royal Warren County EDA held its monthly meeting on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. All five Board members, legal counsel, and the County Director of Economic Development were present.
The monthly meeting began with the election of officers, which was approved unanimously. The new officers are Chair Jeff Browne, Vice Chair Scott Jenkins, Treasurer James Wolfe, and Secretary Marjorie Martin.
As part of the Executive update, member Jim Wolfe suggested a future board retreat to discuss updating the Authority’s strategic plan. Jorie Martin provided an overview of an existing insurance policy for the FR-WC EDA office building at 400 Kendrick Lane. The Board approved restructuring the policy to provide appropriate coverage and cost savings on the space.
The Chair provided an update on the lease of Suite C at 400 Kendrick Lane. C-CAP will be occupying the suite for their operations starting September 1st.
Jeff Browne summarized a meeting he had with Chair of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA), Rick Novak, who was in attendance for the meeting. One of the issues discussed that both Chairs agreed on is a joint EDA retreat to have an opportunity to meet each other in a less formal setting. Novak also provided information on the upcoming Festival of Leaves taking place in Downtown Front Royal on Saturday, October 15th.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, provided an update on monthly financial statements and the small business loan committee re-establishment.
The Warren County Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided an update on current activities related to prospects, small business loans, annual audits, and marketing.
EDA’s legal counsel presented a by-law revision that would allow electronic meetings as permitted by the Virginia Code; and additional recommendations by the ad hoc committee consisting of Jorie Martin and Greg Harold. Upon review of the revisions, the Board unanimously adopted the revisions.
As part of new business, the Board approved rescheduling the September meeting, which will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss business opportunities, with no new business following the closed session.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 29 – September 2, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Wednesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Skeletal remains found in suspicious circumstance identified as Shannon Lee Fox
On August 26, 2022, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office positively identified the skeletal remains of Shannon Lee Fox.
On August 3rd, 2022, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, located human skeletal remains that were believed to be those of Shannon Lee Fox, age 30, of Winchester, VA. The skeletal remains were over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia.
Shannon Fox was reported missing by a friend on March 1, 2022, after she had not been heard from since February 23, 2022. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office searched numerous areas of Frederick County since Ms. Fox was reported missing.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland stated that “We were all saddened by the fact Shannon was found deceased and that her body had basically been dumped over an embankment to hide her from being located. Our Investigators spent many days and nights searching leads, information, and areas in and around Frederick County. We basically left no stone unturned in trying to find this young lady.”
The investigation of this case continues. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or 540-662-6168 and ask for Investigator Travis Adamson
