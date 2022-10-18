Local Government
Town Council consensus is to move forward with FREDA after staff irons out missing procedural details
On Monday night, October 17, the Front Royal Town Council and its newly created, and meeting as of this January, Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) Board of Directors sat down together at a Special Meeting in Town Hall to determine exactly where they are and where they want to be in the present and future of economic development in this community. Where they are, as council discussed at its October 11th work session, is at an indeterminate stage of conflicting or absent guidelines concerning staffing, the ability of FREDA to conduct any business 10 months into its existence, budget and costs, and even the very nature of its existence as and independent quasi-governmental agency created by and working in the interest of the town government. (LINK-Council schedules joint meeting… with its EDA as it ponders the costs of FREDA’s continued existence)
“The biggest hurdle I see we just got over tonight, because I wasn’t sure coming in here tonight to be frank with you, is that it sounds like everybody wants to move forward with FREDA,” Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell observed just under 46 minutes (45:50 mark of linked Town video) into what would be over an hour’s discussion.
Following the vice-mayor’s comment on the apparent unanimous consensus to move toward correcting the missing links that will allow FREDA to function as envisioned, attending his first meeting newly appointed Councilman Skip Rogers sought clarity on the degree of FREDA’s autonomy once the operational hurdles were cleared.
Rogers pointed to the role of a lack of oversight by the involved municipalities that factored into the FR-WC EDA financial scandal uncovered in 2018 that eventually led to the circa-2020 council and town administrative staff to break ranks with the county government and re-constructed half-century old Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) still functioning under county government oversight. Referencing earlier discussion, Rogers asked, “Is there a legal reason why we need to get an EIN (Employee Identification Number) to form a separate corporation when probably one of the main issues with the previous EDA was it almost worked in the dark as a separate entity, and there was no oversight. So, is there a rationale to develop an authority within the confines of the Town, with Town oversight?”
“By state law it’s a separate political subdivision of the state – that’s what you’re sitting across from. It’s its own political subdivision right now,” Assistant and Interim Town Attorney George Sonnett explained, pointing to the FREDA Board members present. “So, we’re just setting it up and supporting it to work together. But if they don’t want to work with the Town once they’re up and running, it is it’s own entity,” Councilwoman Amber Morris added. However, the option for the Town to withdraw funding if FREDA elected to follow a different path than one recommended by council, was noted as a point of some Town control of FREDA operations.
FREDA Board member David Gedney told council that during its early stages the FREDA board had discussed some of the operational and staffing issues. “We did talk about some of this in formulation. We talked about whether we were going to employ staff, (have) a separate attorney, all of that,” Gedney said. Noting phone conversations with former Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr. Gedney said the issue of potential conflict of interest of FREDA using the town attorney, as well as the issue of compensation for legal work on the FREDA side, came up during those discussions. Of compensation, Gedney observed, “And that isn’t something that we could discuss with no money in the bank account, as a budget item – tho it could be a budget item moving forward.” No decision was made on whether FREDA would move toward the hiring of an executive director once its bylaws were adjusted to match town codes and address creation of that role.
Earlier (23:42 video mark), Vice-Mayor Cockrell addressed the creation of a budget for FREDA, which began its existence with no property or financial assets. “I think really, the biggest elephant in the room, or it certainly is for me and I’ve worried about it for several days now coming up to this meeting, is a budget. Because that’s the other thing, as Amber said, we’ve created it, but without any money what can you do?”
Morris pointed out that with no Federal Tax ID yet set up for FREDA, any funding council would want to do is on hold, as would be FREDA’s ability to conduct business if it had financial assets. “We all support it, we all still support it, but it’s imperative that it’s initially launched legally and efficiently and effectively,” Morris said. She pointed to an ongoing need for FREDA, stating that the town has a different economic development profile than the county property-wise.
Responding to a financing question from Mayor Chris Holloway, Town Finance Director B.J. Wilson said that $100,000 had been set aside in the Fiscal Year 2022 Town budget of which $89,750 remained, with an additional $18,070 added in the FY-2023 budget for “salaries”. Wilson also acknowledged an estimated $70,000 cost to situate FREDA legally tax-wise.
Of FREDA’s creation, Sonnett pointed out that, “It required special legislation to go through the General Assembly because normally towns located in counties that have an EDA cannot form their own … and that was a spin off from what was happening at the Warren County EDA – that’s why that went through,” Sonnett said deleting the still legally included town name at the head of long-time dual municipal FR-WC EDA, now perhaps more generally referenced as the Warren County EDA due to the Town’s withdrawal from involvement in favor of hostile litigation over disputed lost asset claims connected to the $26-million financial scandal brought to light in 2018/19.
Just under an hour into the meeting a consensus was reached to have staff research the outstanding issues, costs, and processes to permit FREDA operations on economic development inside the town limits to proceed. FREDA Board Chairman Rick Novak said he was hoping for a turnaround to a fully operational state “within weeks” as opposed to months. Mayor Holloway agreed and staff was tasked with finding the hard answers to putting things in line legally and operationally.
It was acknowledged that the bulk of current staff, including Assistant and now Interim Town Manager Katherine Leidich at the point, were not directly involved proceduraly at the outset when the inconsistencies and gaps, like creation of a federal tax ID to allow finances and business to be conducted, occurred.
The open meeting was adjourned at 8:06 p.m. and council went into closed session after which no action or announcements were anticipated.
See the full discussion of the myriad variables involved in the Town video.
Supervisors explore budget carryover process and new software prior to light meeting agenda – THEN there was the closed session
A Tuesday evening, October 18, work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors began with Finance Director Matt Robertson’s explanation of his recommendation for a change in how annual budget carryover funds can be handled. The recommendation comes on the heels of some confusion expressed by supervisors in how carryover funds are handled by various departments, particularly in the county public schools budget. However, it did seem that once a Supervisors-School Board Liaison Committee was established to run thru the school system’s budget proposals or requests prior to supervisor meetings, things went smoother in the last weeks of the FY-2022/23 budget process.
But from whichever angle you approach the issue, Robertson hopes the recommended adjustments will answer any questions and pin down a process this board has approved for future carryover funding transfers between fiscal year budgets for departmental and outside agency operational uses. Robertson’s October 18th work session presentation relates directly to the necessity of a public hearing and subsequent board approval of a pending transfer of $2.05 million from the County’s Fiscal Year-2021/22 budget to its current FY-2022/23 budget. Robertson explained those funds were part of a $3.3-million surplus of revenues over expenditures in the FY-2021/22 County budget year.
As Robertson told the board, state codes require that budget amendments exceeding 1% of the total projected expenditures in the currently approved budget year require a public hearing allowing citizen input prior to final board action. That public hearing is targeted for October 25.
The balance of the work session was a briefing on use of the County’s new software and the laptop computers supervisors and staff have to access that software.
Other than board and staff reports, the regular meeting convened at 7 p.m. consisted of a seven-item Consent Agenda and an Executive/Closed Session. The Consent Agenda, which included authorization to advertise the above-cited October 25th public hearing on the $2.05-million budget-year transfer, was approved as presented by a unanimous vote. That Special Meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) main meeting room.
“New and exciting information”
When Board Chair Cheryl Cullers asked if the scheduled Closed Session remained necessary, County Administrator Ed Daley responded, “Yes, we (staff) have new and exciting information to present to you.”
The Closed Session topics were: “… the provision of legal advice” regarding the FR-WC EDA and all its various litigations, including its civil suits “vs. Jennifer McDonald et al.” and the dueling civil litigations between “the Town of Front Royal vs. the EDA, et al.” and “the EDA vs. the Town of Front Royal, and other potential claims and litigation relating to other possible liabilities of the EDA, the recovery of EDA funds and assets, and the outstanding indebtedness of the EDA.”
As has been reported by Royal Examiner, in four civil asset-recovery cases tried in July, juries awarded the FR-WC EDA a total of about $14 million. July civil case defendants included Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal, Donald Poe and Earth Right Energy, William Lambert, and April Petty. Coupled with an out-of-court civil “no-fault” settlement with former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in which the EDA was awarded an estimated $9 million in real estate assets, the now unilaterally County-directed FR-WC EDA has been awarded, on paper, thus far, approximately $23 million of the estimated $26-million allegedly misdirected to personal gain by McDonald and co-conspirators named in the EDA civil litigations related to the 2014/15 to 2018 FR-WC EDA financial scandal. There are several more civil trials looming. Attorneys for the six above-named civil case defendants (including the companies) have all filed motions to overturn the civil case jury verdicts as unsubstantiated by technicalities within civil code law.
On the “outstanding indebtedness” side, as mentioned during the joint Front Royal Town Council/Front Royal EDA (FREDA) meeting on Monday, United Bank has a $10-million claim against the FR-WC EDA. However, questioned about that claim on Wednesday, FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne explained that there has been no litigation between the FR-WC EDA and any of the three banks it has dealt with in recent years. So, any bank claim has been a mutually agreed upon one involving bank financing of EDA-overseen projects undertaken on behalf of the Town and County governments in recent years.
Among those bank-financed projects was the ITFederal one in town, for which the Town Council authorized provision of a four-month, $10-million “bridge” loan at the request of then EDA Executive Director McDonald. McDonald explained to the then mayor and council, circa 2017/18, that the bank wanted such a gesture to assure that “the community was behind the project” before it agreed to the loan. From information Royal Examiner later obtained by Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, concerns about a lack of ITFederal assets to accomplish what it presented may have created the bank’s hesitancy to authorize a $10-million loan for the project. As this reporter recalls, Tran and ITFederal listed assets of about $2,130,000 in its loan application. However, $2.1 million of that number was the publicly estimated value of the 30-acre Royal Phoenix parcel the EDA Board had “sold” to ITFederal for one dollar, ostensibly to “jump start” development at the federally overseen “brownfield” and former Superfund environmental reclamation site.
Another EDA-bank financed project was the $7-million-plus construction loan for the new Front Royal Police Headquarters, across Kendrick Lane from the FR-WC EDA office complex and the Royal Phoenix Business Park, where a lonely, unoccupied building marks the site of the aborted ITFederal project.
But as to any “new and exciting information” regarding any of these situations, it is known only to those supervisors and staff behind the closed doors of Tuesday evening’s Executive Session. And they, not even that fly on the WCGC wall I’ve been trying to catch, are talking.
So, while we can’t offer video of that Executive/Closed Session discussion of new developments on the FR-WC EDA legal front, see the two-pronged work session and subsequent regular meeting open session discussions in the County video.
Out of the frying pan and into the fire – Rogers sworn in as newly appointed town council member Friday afternoon
Shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, in the Warren County Courthouse, Skip Rogers was sworn in as the newly appointed member of the Front Royal Town Council by Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore. Present was Rogers’ wife, Kathy and a media rep who made it a “Rogers” Trifecta. Skip Rogers membership takes council back to full strength after over two months a member down as the town’s remaining elected officials pondered their options in the wake of Joseph McFadden’s verbal resignation of August 8th and written rescinding of that resignation four days later prior to any official recognition or action by council in reaction to it.
After his swearing-in, we asked Rogers if he was ready to hit Town Hall running on Monday at a crucial Special Joint Meeting with the new Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) called to discuss the Town’s economic development future and exactly what role FREDA should play in that future.
“The issues surrounding the (FR/WC) EDA and the numerous players involved have been a cancer on our community, and Front Royal deserves much better. As community members, we place our trust in our town leadership, elected or not, and as far as the EDA issues are concerned, I feel they have been terribly misrepresented. But there is much I have to learn, and questions I need answered before I can responsibly respond to the discussion underway. Monday’s meeting will begin this process for me.”
Of his role as an appointed, rather than elected, councilman over the coming year, Rogers said this of the responsibilities facing him: “I am now in the position of councilman to listen and be responsive to my community. I have spoken recently and often about transparency and non-partisanship in the Front Royal government. I hope to bring both to my efforts and I look forward to working with my community and fellow council members in this endeavor.”
Local military veterans advocate Skip Rogers edges out vet Joe McFadden for next year of McFadden’s vacated(?) council seat – But is that the story’s end?
County Planning Commission tackles unique down-zoning request in Linden
At its regular meeting on October 12, the Warren County Planning Commission faced a mixed agenda of Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests and a rezoning request. Once the agenda and minutes were approved, there was a single speaker for the public presentations, which are limited to planning and zoning subjects not included in the current agenda. Elizabeth McDonough gently chided the commission for not beginning its meetings with a Pledge of Allegiance. After a quick query to Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan and no objection from Commission members, Chairman Myers added the pledge to the order of business and forthwith carried it out.
The public hearing portion of the meeting consisted of four items.
First, Ryan Wesley Eshelman has submitted a request for a CUP for a Commercial Repair Garage with Single Family Dwelling at 1034 Rivermont Dr. in the Fork Magisterial District. Eshelman’s father operated a repair garage on that site from 1987 to 2009, and the permit has since expired. The applicant plans to use the existing 36×50’ building for the business. After a brief discussion, the commissioners voted on a motion by Vice-Chairman Hugh Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, to unanimously recommend approval of the request.
Second, Cindy L. Duvall has requested a CUP for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 197 Marissa Court in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A), not in a subdivision governed by a Home Owners Association (HOA). The applicant plans to use the basement of her dwelling as a short-term rental and will manage it personally with the help of a local professional for trash removal. There were no public speakers for or against the proposed permit, and the Commission voted on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, to unanimously recommend approval of the permit.
Third, also in the CUP request category, Jay Newell is requesting a CUP for Private Use Camping (non-commercial) on Avalon Drive in the Shenandoah River Estates subdivision. The property is in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and is hence unbuildable for dwellings. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The applicant currently uses the property for storage of outdoor and recreational equipment.
Recently, the applicant was issued a Notice of Violation for camping without an approved private-use camping permit. He resolved the violation by moving the recreational vehicle stored there to the driveway of his dwelling on a nearby developed lot and applied for a legal permit to use the lot.
There was one speaker in support of the request, and the planning department received two anonymous letters opposed to it, citing the appearance of the materials stored on the lot, characterizing it as “a salvage yard.” The planning department showed a picture taken on October 4 of the temporary carport on the property surrounded by manicured lawn. Planning Director Matt Wendling said the challenge with these lots is that they cannot be used for dwellings under the SHFA requirements, so owners are forced to make use of them as best they can for recreational river access, subject to the conditions of the permit and floodway rules for emergency evacuation.
CUPs are conditional by ordinance, and the county can revoke them for noncompliance with the conditions. Vice Chairman Henry made a motion to recommend approval, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, and the commission’s vote was unanimous.
And fourth, P. Associates, represented by Ray Pennington III, has requested to rezone a large tract of woodland in the Blue Ridge Reserves subdivision in Linden. The 614-acre tract off Reynolds Drive in the Shenandoah District had originally been platted into 741 single-family residential (R-1) parcels, and under this new proposal, the number of parcels would be reduced to three and Agriculturally zoned. The parcels would range in size from 97 to 290 acres.
The majority of this parcel was placed in a conservation easement in 2012, and If the rezoning request is approved, it would be restricted to agricultural or forestal activities consistent with and conforming to uses and development allowed by the Conservation Easement. That would include sheds and barns, a total of six dwelling houses, again limited in size and location. A Conservation Easement is a right formally granted to the County by a property owner that runs with the land in perpetuity to limit or prohibit development.
Nearby property owners have the benefit of limited development, radically reduced density, and unspoiled natural surroundings. The zoning request attracted some neighborhood opposition, even though the result of the rezoning would be a 90% reduction in allowable development intensity for the tract. Four speakers addressed the commission regarding the request.
Kathleen Mancini asked the commission to conduct an impact study for the rezoning to determine whether neighboring properties would have a downside. David Poe told the commissioners that it was his understanding that the property in question would remain residential. Changing the zoning to agricultural would allow heavy equipment to disrupt traffic in the adjoining areas and create dust and noise.
Roads going through the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision to these parcels will be affected, although it is difficult to see how the elimination of almost all development would do that. Sanitary District impact fees are charged for the development of properties within the subdivision, but the applicant’s property falls outside the sanitary district. From the comments by speakers, it appears that a previous rezoning of a different parcel within that conservation easement, made to accommodate that property owner’s need for an equipment shed, led to the impression that activities such as shooting and unrestrained ATV use would be allowed on these parcels.
Planning Director Wendling reminded the commission and the audience that the previous zoning decision was entirely separate from this one and had nothing to do with it. Robert Light, an Attorney representing the applicant, told the Commissioners that an impact study is inappropriate for a down-zoning since it radically reduces the development intensity.
After some discussion, a motion was made by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Richardson, and the Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
All the Planning Commission’s approval recommendations will go to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
The Consent Agenda consisted of three upcoming items to be advertised for the next Planning Commission meeting on November 9th:
Maura & Daan De Raedt – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The residentially zoned (R-1) property is located at 54 Arrowood Road. in the Happy Creek Magisterial District.
Wendy C. Willis – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 154 Woodthrush Way in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Antony J. Constable – A request for a CUP for Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 195 Old Oak Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1).
At his first meeting, Chairman Myers recognized new Commissioner Gregory Huson of the Shenandoah District. Commissioner Huson said he was looking forward to serving the community on the commission.
Planning Director Wendling told the commissioners that the Front Royal Planning Commission is closing in on completing the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and hopes to have it largely completed by the end of the year. He said that he had been in touch with Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke, and they would like to have a joint meeting of the two Planning Commissions to take advantage of the knowledge gained during the process.
Chairman Myers Adjourned the meeting at 8:40 p.m.
Council schedules joint meeting with its EDA as it ponders the costs of FREDA’s continued existence
“To be or not to be” – that seems to be a Shakespearean question looming regarding the continued existence of the unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA). At its work session of Tuesday, October 11, under the watchful eye of FREDA Board of Directors Vice-Chairman Mark Tapsak, the Front Royal Town Council discussed implications of a yet-to-be established FREDA budget, among other procedural issues. The staff agenda summary even noted the ability of towns to control development, including economic development, through zoning parameters and central utility extension decisions, without the assistance of an EDA.
Now Interim Town Manager Kathleen Leidich summarized the staff report on issues raised by council during August and September work sessions, leading to Tuesday’s October 11th discussion. Following that presentation and discussion, a joint meeting of council and the FREDA Board of Directors was tentatively set for Monday, October 17, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
As noted in the staff agenda summary of October 11:
“The Town, as enabled by the Code of Virginia and governed by the Town Code, has control of its land use, water, sewer, and electric utilities. As such, it has the means to guide community development, including economic development, within its boundaries.
“The Town’s ability to guide, control or encourage development within its boundaries is not reliant on the establishment of an economic development authority. In 2021, the Town began the process of establishing an economic development authority. As a result, the Front Royal Economic Development Authority was established and began meeting in January 2022.
“Current concerns with the Town’s EDA include:
- “Setup is incomplete – No Federal Tax ID established; accounts not set up
- “Differences between EDA Bylaws and Chapter 16 of the Town Code-Role of Executive Director not established or defined; staff support for meetings; Legal review
- “Staff Support – staff is currently providing support for six boards and commissions in addition to the EDA. This includes preparing agenda packets, advertisements, minutes, and video for each meeting, in addition to related work products generated by each board or commission.
“Recent events provide Council the opportunity to review its concerns and establish consensus regarding the Town’s Economic Development Authority.”
And finally, “Staff Recommendation: – Staff requests Town Council direction regarding the set up/support of the Town’s EDA.”
Background
It might be noted that as reported by Royal Examiner in February 2021 (After year-and-a-half gap, town council catches up on EDA activity, in and out of town), after initial joint meetings targeting corrections to processes that allowed the FR-WC EDA financial scandal to fester between 2014/15 and 2018 “… over the objection of then Mayor Gene Tewalt, who unsuccessfully recommended a policy of cooperation and rebuilding with the EDA and County, as opposed to a litigious one supported by council and pushed forward through the office of the former interim mayor and interim town manager” council began moving toward the hostile civil litigation path. That path was chosen despite offers from then FR-WC EDA Executive Director Doug Parsons for “good-faith negotiations to see exactly who is owed what” related to what is said to have been the unauthorized movement of EDA, County, and Town assets by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
It is a path that continues to rack up contract attorney costs to the Damiani-Damiani law firm of Alexandria recommended to council by the former Interim Town Manager/Mayor as the Town sues the Front Royal-Warren County EDA and the County over disputed losses and liabilities. And with its launch of civil litigation claims the Town withdrew from participation in the re-building of the half-century-old joint municipal EDA. It is an EDA for which by mutual agreement in recent years the Town had no operational cost responsibilities for, only payment of its debt service for EDA-overseen Town projects like construction of the new police headquarters.
Back to the Future
Which brings us back to today as the current council ponders the cost of the economic development path it and its predecessors have chosen. Following Acting Town Manager Leidich’s summary of the above-cited issues, Councilwoman Letasha Thompson questioned the FREDA board’s awareness of council’s concerns moving forward. Leidich replied that FREDA Board Chairman Rick Novak had been informed of the scheduled discussion that evening, but was unavailable, leading to Vice-Chairman Tapsak’s presence.
Mayor Holloway then suggested a joint meeting with the FREDA board, “So we can all get together and discuss our options,” adding, “It took some time to set this up. I’d hate to just sort of do away with it.”
A council consensus was quickly reached and with turnaround time on advertising a Special Joint Meeting and scheduling availability “as soon as possible” as Councilman Gary Gillispie suggested, as noted above a tentative joint meeting date of Monday evening, October 17, at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall main meeting room was set.
Councilwoman Amber Morris cited past closed session council discussion of FREDA’s future, noting that the discussion was now a matter of open session, public record – “It’s out there,” she observed, adding, “The set-up of FREDA is incomplete, or wasn’t completed, and we began operating. FREDA pre-dates my time on council. I’m excited for them, I was excited for them and I think they’ll bring forward great opportunities to the community for economic development within the town – it’s been not developed for over a decade. All the development goes into the county,” Morris asserted of a perhaps perceived past economic development imbalance. However, whether such larger scale commercial or industrial development flowing outside established town limits reflects a developmental imbalance or a natural outcome of the relative availability of undeveloped stretches of somewhat isolated land, is certainly debatable. And one might note that the one 147-acre space earmarked for commercial economic redevelopment inside the town limits, the former Avtex, federal Superfund, Royal Phoenix Business Park, “Brownfield” site, is owned for that redevelopment by the FR-WC EDA, more commonly referenced as the WC EDA since the Town’s withdrawal from participation circa 2020/21.
Morris continued, reviewing above-cited staff concerns in the agenda summary including the lack of a federal tax ID and a lack of accounts being set up: “And the huge concern that applies to that is that we voted to allocate money to FREDA and a budget. We had discussions … We literally cannot fund them to let them run,” Morris said. She compared the situation to the initial experience with the joint Town-County Tourism Committee’s work to create a 501-C6 organization to run that promotional operation, of which she pointed out, “We hired them, then held them hostage” for some time as parameters and details were ironed out.
Morris also noted the Chapter 16 Town Code/FREDA Bylaw conflict with an Executive Director’s position not being established or defined. That despite recently terminated Town Manager Steven Hicks having been appointed by council to fill that EDA staff role prior to his August 8 departure.
It seems council and its new FREDA Board of Directors will have a lot to talk about on Monday in the hope of establishing a workable path forward with all necessary legal parameters and financing in place. Or upon further exploration of the numbers, might council choose as Mayor Holloway said, “to just sort of do away with it” and rely on “control of its land use, water, sewer, and electric utilities … as the means to guide community development, including economic development, within its boundaries.”
It might be noted that one of two topics on the agenda of a Closed Meeting at the work session’s conclusion was discussion with legal counsel regarding “the establishment, powers, duties and limitations of the Front Royal EDA, pursuant to §2.2-3711(A)(8) of the Code of Virginia” with the additional notation that “Council may take further action in open session.” No action was taken following the closed session. But that might not be the case this coming Monday. Stay tuned as this process moves forward. The other closed meeting topic was the status of the Town Manager, Town Attorney, and Council Clerk’s positions.
The FREDA discussion begins at the 42:00-minute mark of the Town video, concluding at the 52:24 mark. See that, and other topics including staff updates on other key projects, including the Town Comprehensive Plan review; pending ordinance amendments including residential snow and ice removal on Town right of ways in front of those properties; Special Use Permitting requests; and Redundant North Corridor Water Line financing variables. As noted at the end of our related story on the vacant(?) council seat appointment of Skip Rogers, financial variables on that latter topic among others, has reduced the Town reserve funds to six budgetary months, just three months above the code-mandated three-month minimum. Also, at the outset of the Special Meeting preceding the work session, see council approve a Resolution committing to fund-sharing projects with VDOT, and granting signature authority on VDOT projects in town to Interim Town Manager Leidich.
Click here to watch the meeting.
Local military veterans advocate Skip Rogers edges out vet Joe McFadden for next year of McFadden’s vacated(?) council seat – But is that the story’s end?
Local military veterans advocate Skip Rogers edges out vet Joe McFadden for next year of McFadden’s vacated(?) council seat – But is that the story’s end?
After over an hour-and-40-minutes in Executive/Closed session Tuesday evening, October 11, including interviews of the final two of three applicants granted interviews, to fill the vacant(?) council seat of Joseph McFadden, by a 3-2 vote Skip Rogers edged McFadden out to fill just over a year of the remaining two years of that four-year term. A Special Election has been called for November 2023 to allow voters to determine the final year’s occupant of that seat. The appointment came as a 45-day time limit to make it loomed on Thursday.
Both Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Councilwoman Amber Morris prefaced their votes against Rogers’ appointment by explaining their votes were not a reflection against Rogers’ qualifications. Rather, both indicated a belief there remained questions about whether McFadden’s seat was actually vacant in the wake of his emotional August 8th verbal resignation in the wake of lengthy closed session and 4-3 split-vote termination of Town Manager Steven Hicks that evening. And with those legal questions looming, Cockrell and Morris expressed a preference that the town citizens’ choice to fill that seat should continue to be respected. Four days after his verbal resignation McFadden rescinded it in writing prior to any formal action on his resignation by council.
McFadden was the first of two interviewees Tuesday night, spending 37 minutes behind the closed doors of the Front Royal Town Hall second floor meeting room with his recent colleagues before exiting and leaving the building. The second applicant interviewed Tuesday was Todd Dineen. Rogers was interviewed at a Special Meeting called for noon, Saturday, October 1st, to accommodate pre-scheduled family travel plans that took him across the country the past two weeks.
Queried as he awaited his turn with council behind closed doors, Dineen said he had spent a quarter century in the technology industry primarily in sales and engineering, while also negotiating contracts. Dineen described himself as an “empty nester” with one daughter in college and two adult sons, one in the Army, the other based in California as a designer in the aerospace industry with Space Ex. He relocated to Front Royal from Haymarket six months ago, after tiring of seeing Haymarket evolve from a small-town ambiance into something larger. – And with the nebulous and fluid 40-to-60 residential unit Murphy’s building proposal still on the Town’s table for downtown redevelopment, Dineen may have arrived here just in time to witness a Haymarket replay!
New councilman’s background
Asked about his application for the council seat prior to his October 1 interview at Town Hall, Rogers provided Royal Examiner with copies of his resume and cover letter. His cover letter notes that he has been “a business owner within the town since 2009, a resident within our Historic District since 2013”.
Following two years of active duty service in the U.S. Army as a Military Police-Dog Handler between 1968-70, Rogers was in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1970-74, leading to his work in support of disabled and economically struggling veterans.
From his resume: “Skip has over 45 years of business leadership and professional services consulting experience that includes assisting large and small companies expand their business base and government contract portfolio. He is an expert in the areas of small business management and strategic planning. Skip is a Service-Disabled Veteran and Founder/CEO of Able Forces Professional Services (AFPS) and Founder/Executive Director of Able Forces Foundation (AFF).
“AFF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established in 2009 to provide employment and immediate financial assistance to active duty military and veterans in financial crisis.
“AFPS, a TS (Top Secret)-cleared government contracting small business was established in 2005, and since 2009 exclusively employed wounded, ill, and injured veterans on primarily defense and military contracts. Prior to closing in January 2022, AFPS employed 40 disabled workers (39 veterans) supporting defense contacts in 7 states not including Virginia. Since 2009, AFPS employed over 60 service-disabled veterans, virtually all supporting classified contracts.”
Rogers and his wife of 47 years, Kathy, have two daughters and four grandchildren. He is a longtime member of the American Legion and member of Post 53 in Front Royal. He has also recently served on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office citizen liaison group the Community Action Committee (CAC).
McFadden reacts to another council split decision
As observers of the town government know, like Rogers, McFadden is a veteran with local business interests. He currently owns and operates a physical fitness center here. We asked him about his service and council’s majority decision last night. He noted his original military service in the Marines, with time in South America and Iraq in 2005. After an 11-year break, McFadden joined and currently serves in the Army National Guard.
“I think Skip’s a great guy and will do well. In fact, he’s an old neighbor who used to live down the street from me. Still, it muddies the water not to take the time to get an Attorney General’s opinion on my resignation and its status,” McFadden said of the questions remaining about the legality of how his verbal resignation and written withdrawal of it was handled by council and the mayor.
Of elected service, McFadden added, “It is a call to service, a call to action – you don’t always enjoy it but you serve.”
And still bothered by his abrupt and immediately rethought withdrawal from that service, McFadden told us that if as anticipated, current Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell is elected mayor as the only mayoral candidate on this November’s ballot, he will apply to fill her then vacant council seat for the two-year balance of that unexpired term.
Might it end up that McFadden and Rogers could once again become neighbors, this time on the council dais at the Warren County Government Center and around Town Hall meeting room tables?
Stay tuned, sports fans.
In the town video, see the council Special Meeting appointment discussion and vote, and staff work session summaries of several key projects, including an update on the Town Comprehensive Plan review; pending ordinance amendments including residential snow and ice removal on Town right of ways in front of those properties; Special Use Permitting requests; the future and funding of FREDA; and Redundant North Corridor Water Line financing variables – hint on the latter, it cost A LOT of money delaying action for a number of years, reducing Town reserve funds to six budgetary months, just three months above their code-mandated three-month minimum:
Click here to watch the meeting.
Town Planning Commission Work Session reviews Special Use Permits for public hearings
The Front Royal Planning Commission met on Wednesday, October 5, to discuss upcoming Special Use Permits (SUPs) that will face public hearings at the Commission’s regular meeting on October 19. The Chairman called for a brief break before beginning the meeting’s formal business to recognize retiring member and former Chair Douglas Jones. Mr. Jones served as a member or Chair of the Commission for 14 years of significant changes to the planning functions of the town. “When I started with the Commission, there were, what, 7 or 8 staff members in the Planning Department. Now there are four or five doing more work,” Jones observed.
Chairman Darryl Merchant presented the former chairman with a beautiful crystal gavel as a token of appreciation from the Planning Department and the Commission. The former chairman and work session attendees were treated to a delicious cake before resuming the official agenda. Jones was acknowledged as a cordial and straightforward leader and a voice of reason in an often-challenging role with many competing interests.
The commission is also bidding adieu to Commission Vice-Chairman William Gordon, who will be moving out of the county this month. Inquiries to the planning department have not yielded a potential replacement.
Continuing the trend from previous months, the commission reviewed three new SUPs for Short-Term Tourist Rentals in commercially zoned districts at 206 Lee Street by the Minick Group, LLC; 200 E. Main Street by Doug Ichiugi; and 1116 N. Royal Avenue by Aaron Hike. These SUP applications will have public hearings at the October 19 meeting.
Life Point Church (Formerly First Assembly of God) at 1111 North Shenandoah Avenue has applied for a SUP for a daycare facility in the church. This application will also have a public hearing at the October 19 meeting.
In a previous meeting, the commission approved a SUP for Leandra Justice for a short-term tourist rental for her property at 12 Chester Street, subject to a solution for parking for the property, which does not have off-street parking. The language of the zoning ordinance enacted in February 2022 by the Town Council for short-term tourist rentals spells out a somewhat vague rule: “Parking for the use shall be located in driveways or other designated and approved parking areas.”
The applicant is now applying for a special exception to that provision for this property, which is within 300 feet or less from the town parking lots on Peyton and Chester Streets. The commission discussed the challenge with interpretation of the ordinance and recognized the difficulty with the properties along that section of Chester Street, which were omitted from the general parking exemption granted to East Main Street properties. Commissioners agreed that the section of the ordinance regarding requirements for short-term rentals will need to be tightened. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke reminded the members that part of the Comprehensive Plan process will be revisions to the zoning ordinance, and that process should be wrapping up at the end of this year, providing a good opportunity for improvements to be made. The special exception request for this property will be considered and have a public hearing at the October 19 meeting.
The how-many units ‘Elephant’ in the room
Finally, the commissioners took up the SUP application from SeeSuu LLC for the conversion of an existing commercial structure at 131 East Main Street, the former Murphy Theater now housing the Dynamic Life Coffee Shop in the first-floor commercial space, into a greater number of dwelling units in a building up to a height of 60 feet.
The Town Code reads, “Buildings may be erected up to forty-five (45) feet in height from grade as a matter of right. Buildings may be erected at heights between forty-five feet (45′) and sixty feet (60′) by Special Use Permit, with reasonable conditions necessitated by the historic and unique nature of the Downtown Business District, issued by Town Council after recommendation of the Planning Commission.”
The Planning Commission will have to decide, on the basis of the information provided in the application, whether to recommend Town Council approval of a SUP. According to Chapter 175 of the Front Royal Town Code, “…a special use permit may only be permitted, when Town Council determines that the use (i) is not detrimental to the overall health, safety, and general welfare of the public, (ii) does not conflict with the Comprehensive Plan, (iii) is substantially compatible with surrounding land uses, and (iv) complies with laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
In this case, the request is for sixty feet of height and not for the actual use of the building for dwellings. Critical information about the details of the project, necessary supporting infrastructure, the demolition and construction processes, or even a preliminary site plan is not yet available. Small sketches in the package provided to the commission showed a 6-story structure with 40 dwelling units, each comprised of 600 square feet, but even details about that structure or whether that configuration will be the final one have not been made public. As many as 60 units have been on the table in earlier submissions on the project. In addition, grave concerns remain that parking woes in the downtown would be exacerbated by the project during the construction period and once the units were occupied.
Two representatives of the applicant were present at the work session but did not make a formal presentation. The concept has undergone several changes since it was first floated earlier this year, including the type and number of dwelling units, as noted above, and the possibility of hotel rooms, retail spaces, and offices. The concept is scheduled to be presented to the Board of Architectural Review at its 7 p.m., October 12 meeting in Town Hall before coming to the Planning Commission for its first public hearing on October 19. Members of the public are welcome to attend and speak at the public hearing. Town Planning Commission meetings are held at the Warren County Government Center main meeting room at 7:00 p.m.
