Local Government
Town Council considers infrastructure, Downtown apartment development, and ‘environmental sustainability’
In business other than Scott Lloyd’s turf war with the mayor and an apparent majority of the current five-member town council over what constitutes a waste of their collective time on ordinance proposals deemed legally unsupportable by Town legal staff, on August 9, staff-led council through a varied work session agenda.
First, Public Works Director Robbie Boyer traced a nine-item Infrastructure Improvements Project list. Items covered included several Wastewater and Water Plant related projects, as well as Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) issues throughout the wastewater system; the Route 522 North Redundant Water Line project to help ensure no loss of operational capacity at the regional Dominion Power Plant, among other north corridor operations, were the existing line to fail; the East Prospect Bridge repairs marked by the many detour signs directing traffic elsewhere to cross downtown to and from Commerce at Happy Creek; the North Royal Avenue waterline upgrades; as well as paving and curb & gutter work around town.
Once again, there was little public discussion given to what appears to be a major council zoning initiative forwarded to the planning commission for endorsement in February. That is to remove planning commission review from the by-right zoning application process in a central area of the Historic Downtown Business District, while at the same time seeking to ease zoning conditions on residential apartment development there. Planning Department Zoning Administrator Chris Brock introduced the subject about a half-hour into the work session. He noted the Planning Commission would get their last update on the staff review and recommendations regarding the proposal at their August 11 work session, preceding anticipated action at the commission’s meeting of August 18.
Whether it comes back to council on August 23rd adjusted and endorsed or recommended for denial will be an interesting development. For while 6 to 8 units are prominently mentioned in the draft ordinance proposal, as the council-appointed planning commission discovered late in its review process, the changes could impact consideration of a 60-unit apartment proposal brought the Town’s way by local developer Bill Barnett. That proposal, as Barnett revealed to the commission earlier this summer, involves the Murphy Building site at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets. Some commissioners did seem a bit taken aback when they learned of Barnett’s proposed high-volume apartment development in the heart of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
Following Brock’s summary of the status of the review process as the planning commission approaches a thumbs up or down recommendation on the proposal, there was a question from Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell about a Section 3 “RESIDENTIAL” draft condition. The referenced section addressed, “Conversion of existing residential and/or commercial structures into buildings with a greater number of dwelling units, exceeding eight (8) total existing and new dwelling units combined.”
Brock replied that had been inserted for the final rounds of consideration, first by the planners on August 18, and then council the following week at its meeting of the 23rd.
And with a “thank you” from several members, it was on to other business.
That business included Town Manager Steven Hicks summary of an ordinance amendment “Revising Chapter 156” to accommodate creation of an “Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee” to help the town maintain its Tree City USA status and Electric Department Director David Jenkins summary of the status of “Dusk to Dawn” lighting in town.
As to the latter matter revisited from an earlier work session, a consensus was reached to undertake a “phasing out” of the ordinance altogether. It was explained that any residences currently having such all-night security lighting would be grandfathered in to be allowed to keep it. However, that grandfathering would not transfer to new ownership if the residence was sold. If security was an issue in areas with the lighting or seeking it, involving the Town Police Department proactively in addressing neighborhood security issues was suggested as an alternative to creating more Dusk to Dawn lighting than currently exists.
The creation of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee would appear to be an effort to replace broken communications with local environmental groups like the Tree Stewards. Those lines of communication became largely strained following the Town’s unilateral decision to remove a large number of trees from the banks of Happy Creek downtown along Commerce Avenue last year. A great deal of public and environmental backlash was heard due to the exclusion of the Tree Stewards, or any environmental organization, from the Town staff-council decision to replace trees, many of them planted and/or maintained by Tree Steward volunteers over the years since the town attained its “Tree City USA” designation, with rip-rap rock formations, contrary to best standards riparian buffer flood and water flow control practices.
See these discussions, among others including the previously reported debate on requirements to bring items to work session and meeting agendas, in the Town video.
Local Government
County Planning Commission: Property Rights vs. Community Opposition
The Warren County Planning Commission, at its regular Monthly Meeting on August 11, again faced a contest between a property owner’s rights and determined opposition by neighboring property owners. This theme is increasingly being played out as the county code requires that some uses of property are subject to Conditional Use Permits, which require a public hearing prior to being granted.
Chairman Robert Myers opened the meeting and once the agenda and minutes were approved, asked for public presentations on any planning-related issues, not on the agenda. There being none, he proceeded to the Public Hearing portion of the meeting.
Bruce and Betty Parady have requested a Conditional Use Permit for their property on T-Bird Drive for private use camping. Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling explained the background of the request, that the homeowners had purchased the property with the intent of providing a family gathering place and was seeking a permit to allow the use of RVs on the site for their activities.
The property is zoned Agricultural and is in the Fork Magisterial District. The planning department conducted a site visit and found the property to be neatly maintained and in good order.
Chairman Myers then opened the public hearing and found a larger-than-usual audience of citizens had their sights trained on this application. Ten people spoke in opposition to the request, citing property owner restrictive covenants, heavy traffic, noise, trash, potential reductions in property values, and loss of privacy.
On the other hand, Betty Wallregan, the nearest neighbor to the property, spoke in support of the proposed permit, citing the applicants as exceptionally good neighbors.
Common to virtually every organized opposition to a proposed use of any rural property, most speakers decried the loss of the rural character of their subdivision, having moved years ago to get away from the noise and congestion and traffic. The consensus was, “These outsiders want to come in and disrupt what we love!” Several e-mails read by the planning staff echoed the same sentiment.
Once all the speakers had stated their opinions, Chairman Myers asked if the applicants wished to speak in rebuttal. Both the applicants spoke at length of their bewilderment at the charges being leveled at them, given that their intention was only to have a place to get away and enjoy their children and grandchildren. They understood the restrictions that the county ordinances would place on their permit, and said they were entirely willing to comply.
Once the commission had an opportunity to draw its collective breath, Vice Chairman Henry observed that, as a strong property rights advocate, he hated to restrict an owner’s use of his or her own property, but it did seem that in a residential subdivision, a campsite did seem to be out of character. There was also some confusion about whether tents and recreational vehicles were equivalent units when determining how many units would be allowable under county codes. The request was for up to 5 campers to be on site for not more than 180 consecutive days, and they could not be used as full-time residences.
In the end, the commission voted 4-1 to recommend denial of the permit. Commissioner Joe Longo was the lone dissenting voice. The commission’s recommendation will now go to the County Supervisors for final action.
Hilda Keister is applying for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental on her property at 7610 Strasburg Rd in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. This agriculturally-zoned property was part of the Signal Knob Retreat Center and previously saw use by church groups in that capacity. A short-term tourist rental will allow the owners to augment their full-time working farm instead of renting the property out to an organization.
Commissioner Kersjes asked about the distinction between a facility of this size and a hotel. This property as a retreat center was more of a dormitory-like setting, and the applicants are specifically limiting the capacity to 10 persons under the supplemental health department regulations. The planning department identified the conditions necessary for approval, and the commission unanimously recommended it.
2 Mexico, LLC and B. Allen Richards, LLC, requested a Conditional Use Permit for their Residentially zoned (R-1) property at 1115 Riverview Shores Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Planning Director Joe Petty briefed the commissioners on the proposal and included some neighborhood commentary that had been provided to the planning department without any specific details beyond general ill-feeling about increasing Air B&B type activity. The applicants are experienced short-term tourist rental hosts and provided a lot of detail about their plans. There were no speakers at the meeting in opposition. Chairman Myers again reiterated his oft-stated reminder that a Bed & Breakfast, according to the Virginia General Assembly, is not considered a commercial activity. The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit.
Rachelle Hill and Don Beavers are requesting a conditional use permit for their residentially-zoned (R-1) property at 185 Rocky Spring Lane in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. There were no public speakers during this public hearing. Vice-Chairman Henry stated that the increasing number of Air B&B properties is in reality a good thing – that properties are better maintained, and road traffic is generally reduced compared to fully occupied rental properties. The Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
George and Michele Kopcsak have applied for a Conditional Use Permit for their property at 3609 Buck Mountain Road in the South River Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural.
The applicants have rebuilt their historic house after a disastrous fire and now seek to use a studio-style structure built as temporary quarters for them while the house was being rebuilt as a short-term tourist rental. There were no opposing speakers for this hearing. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Finally, Jessie and Damian McClain have applied for a Conditional Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for their property at 894 Blue Mountain Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The property is zoned Agricultural. During the public hearing, two speakers addressed the commission to oppose the permit, one person supported it, and two letters in support had been received by the planning department.
The strong opposition from Mr. Fred Schwartz was based on his assertion that he had experienced significant large-caliber shooting activities from the property and was sincerely concerned about safety. The supporting speaker strenuously refuted the firearms allegations and indicated that the shooting noise had in fact come from activities further up the mountain, over the next ridge, and the rock formations in the area tended to echo and magnify them. The applicants addressed the commission and assured them that there had been no such activities on their property.
Vice-Chairman Henry then asked the applicants if they would agree to amend their request to include language to prohibit the discharge of firearms by guests. They readily agreed and the commission then voted to recommend approval of the permit with the revised language.
Planning Director Petty introduced the newest member of the Planning staff, Zoning officer Chase Lenz. Mr. Lenz has a deep knowledge of the area already, having grown up in Warren County.
The Chairman welcomed the new staff member, and the meeting was then adjourned.
Local Government
Lloyd, colleagues continue to butt heads over moving agenda items forward
The discussion became testy at times during the final listed agenda item for the Front Royal Town Council’s Monday evening, August 9, work session. The topic was an ordinance amendment requiring a council majority consensus to move an item to a meeting or work session agenda. The current code, approved in August 2019, allows items to be brought to meeting or work session agendas at the request of two council members.
That has become an issue in the wake of first-term Councilman Lloyd’s insistence that his ordinance proposal would have legislatively forbidden private sector businesses and other entities within town limits to mandate employee or member COVID-19 vaccinations to maintain their employment status, be brought to a meeting vote. At issue for several of his colleagues, including the mayor, was that the opinion of the town attorney was that municipal governments in Virginia have no legal standing upon which to pass such legislation contradicting State authority, that it would not be enforceable and likely lead to legal action against the town if it was enforced, leading to a clear work session majority consensus not to approve his proposal.
Mayor Holloway and other opponents of bringing the matter to a meeting vote called it “a waste of council’s time”. On July 26, after a 49-2 majority of public speakers urged passage of Lloyd’s proposal in front of a packed room of an estimated 150 people, Lloyd’s proposed ordinance was defeated 3-2, with only Joe McFadden joining Lloyd in support of the likely legally unenforceable ordinance. And several majority voters made it clear that their opposition rested largely on the legal issue.
As Royal Examiner reported at the time, things turned hostile toward the council majority following the vote – “Scattered boos and a loud ‘Evil Triumphs’ was heard, along with ‘We won’t forget this’ among other negative comments aimed at the council majority of Letasha Thompson, Gary Gillespie, and Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell.”
“This is not about process, this is about what happened last month. This is not about what could come up in the future – dog walking or whatever else – this is just about punishing me,” Lloyd said of the July 26 meeting of public comments and vote.
Letasha Thompson, who initially called Lloyd out at a pre-July 26 work session for his insistence on a public vote indicating he might have political motives beyond his council term in seeking a public show on the matter, was first to respond to Lloyd’s “punishment” assertion.
“You’re missing the bigger picture, and the bigger picture is it was not enforceable,” Thompson began, leading to her and Lloyd attempting to talk over each other, at which point the mayor intervened, giving the floor to Councilman Gillespie. Referencing the pre-2019 rule which required mayoral approval to move an item to council agendas, Gillespie readdressed earlier discussion pointing toward a consensus to keep the two council member number to bring an item to work session agenda, but requiring the change to a majority consensus to move an item to a meeting agenda.
“It’s not being done, in my opinion, as a punishment to you or what you have said, it’s not that way. But I think that moving forward if there is something that council does not have a majority for, or an appetite for, even if it’s three to three … the mayor can break the tie if he wants.”
Earlier Lloyd justified moving his proposal forward to allow public opinion to be expressed – “It is not a waste of time … that process has value” he insisted. He also noted his professional disagreement with Town legal staff, in asserting a Town Charter “Policing Powers” basis for the legality of his proposal.
You’re an attorney, you’re not our attorney,” Mayor Holloway responded pointedly.
One interesting fact noted during Monday’s (Aug. 9) work session discussion was that of those 51 signed up to speak on July 26, only 14 listed Front Royal or Warren County as their home address. And with the lone two speaking against Lloyd’s proposal, Stevie Hubbard and Gene Kilby, being known Town or County residents, that meant just 12 of the 49 speakers supporting Lloyd’s proposal on July 26 were Warren County residents. A number of those out of the area speakers pointed to their or spousal ties to Valley Health, the regional medical provider poised to mandate employee COVID-19 vaccinations for all their employees, including at the new Warren Memorial Hospital/Office complex in town.
Eventually, with his only potential ally McFadden absent due to an out-of-town training assignment, it became apparent the majority consensus was to move forward toward the apparent compromise of two members to get on a work session agenda, a majority to move to a meeting action item.
“It’s an awful idea, probably the worst since I’ve been on council, it’s a horrible idea,” Lloyd commented as a four-member majority, including the mayor, were agreeing to move the compromise Holloway’s initiative forward to a meeting vote.
Prior to adjourning to closed session for interviews for its unilateral EDA board of directors, during “Open Discussion” Gillespie suggested council revisits its decision to pull out of Liaison Committee meetings with the County Supervisors. Pointing to discussions with Vice-Mayor Cockrell, he said, “For the good of the community, we have got to get along with the County …we’ve got to find commonalities … We all have got to find a way to be able to get along, play nice, and I would like to start this liaison committee back up.”
A verbal majority consensus was voiced, and the mayor instructed Town Manager Hicks to reach out to County Administrator Ed Daley to coordinate a return to liaison meetings.
See these discussions, and earlier business to be addressed in a coming related story, in the Town video.
Local Government
Supervisors traverse brief meeting agenda, get work session updates on AT Connector trail project, Public Works staffing plan
After a morning meeting comprised of four Outside Agency reports, approval of a 13-item Consent Agenda, supervisor and staff reports and adjournment to a Closed Session to discuss property acquisition, and an added item, filling a vacancy on the Airport Commission (resulting in Paul Kosubinsky’s appointment), the Warren County Board of Supervisors convened to work session.
That August 3 work session focused on an update on plans surrounding the two-phased Appalachian Trail (AT) Connector project from Planning Director Joe Petty. A total remaining project cost of $3,028,142 was presented. Despite an 80% VDOT match of $527,088 on TAP Funding for the Phase 1 “Eastern Section”, leaving the 20% County TAP share at $131,772, Petty added the unhappy news that a remaining balance of $992,305 on the “Eastern Section Phase 1” was the County’s responsibility.
That, coupled with an as yet unapplied for TAP-funding assistance on Phase 2 “Western Section” projected cost of $2,084,294, accounted for the current County funding responsibility of just over $3 million.
Petty also reviewed design elements for a projected 5-foot AT connector trail along state roads that would transition between paved with varying levels of safety buffering from two feet to fenced separation and in some areas a boardwalk paralleling the roads. The planning director noted geographical challenges like rock outcroppings that present issues with the plan to develop the east-west sections AT Connector totally within the VDOT state road right of way.
County Administrator Ed Daley suggested the board explore options for use of its funding for related or nearby projects that might intersect with the AT project if delays or funding hurdles are encountered.
Following the AT Connector update, Public Works Director Mike Berry gave the board a status report on the development of an Assistant Public Works Director position not currently in the county staff roster. Berry pointed to a discussion with Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan on the advisability of creating the backup of an assistant director position in public works. He noted most county departments have some sort of deputy administrator position.
Logan pointed to an excellent staff makeup in Public Works, but noted the added security of someone with the type of departmental overview assistant directors working at the director’s side can provide were the director to be absent for an extended period of time.
See Petty’s full PowerPoint presentation and related comments, along with the Deputy Public Works Director position discussion, in the County August 3rd work session video; as well as the outside agency and board reports in the County August 3rd meeting video.
Local Government
Broadband Expansion, Sheriff’s Office Community Policing options highlight Supervisors evening
The major takeaway from a nearly three hour work session-closed session-meeting trifecta of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, July 20, were two proposals presented during the hour-and-a-half work session beginning at 5 p.m. And movement forward on both was approved as part of the board’s 19-item Consent Agenda during the subsequent meeting.
Those proposals were, first, the potential of achieving countywide broadband service within two to three years, as opposed to the six or seven Chairman Cheryl Cullers said she was told to anticipate in seeking to attain such expanded coverage; and second, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office certification proposal to become a “Certified Crime Prevention Community” (CCPC) aimed at prescribed methods, including community-wide cooperation, to achieve a more law-abiding community.
The help of citizens in several recent successful Sheriff’s Office busts, including of a regional vehicular theft crime ring, were cited as positive movement in that direction. And while long-term costs, including possible additional staff positions, were a concern, the overall community benefit appeared to win the day
But what happens after you arrest them?
However, it was noted that for such a community policing effort to be truly successful, it needs to include judges and a Commonwealth Attorney’s office dedicated to getting repeat offending criminals brought to them by law enforcement, convicted and off the street. North River District Supervisor Delores Oates cited the recent death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision with a driver who had been convicted 20+ times in the last decade without significant time in jail, who was charged with multiple offenses in the fatal accident, including possession of drugs.
“We don’t control those aspects. Nobody is more outraged than us… It’s our job to get them to the dance,” Major Driskill noted of prosecutorial strategies and sentencing of those convicted after law enforcement turns cases over to the judicial system. He promised conversations with the current County Commonwealth Attorney and staff on such matters as the CCPC program progresses, which it did with the board’s later approval of a “Resolution of Participation and Statement of Support” of the WCSO’s participation in the CCPC program.
The program’s goal statement reads: “To publicly recognize and certify localities that have implemented a defined set of community safety strategies as part of a comprehensive community safety/crime prevention effort.” Partnering agencies listed include “Neighborhood Watch”, the “Community Advisory Council”, the “Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services”, and “Business Watch”. Recertification occurs every three years.
Bring that broadband project on
The board seem fairly impressed with the overall model presented by “All Points Broadband’s” Jimmy Carr in a detailed, lengthy power point presentation. And that two nearby counties generally viewed as more pro-actively forward looking – Frederick and Clarke – were cited, among others in the region, having already bought into what “All Points Broadband” is selling as to a group approach to cost-effective and efficient broadband expansion may have played into approval of buying into at least Phase 1 of the internet service access proposal.
Carr noted that his group had attracted $51 million in grants to co-invest in participating communities efforts. The “All Points Broadband” representative lauded Virginia’s state governmental structure and a new state model announced recently by the governor to oversee broadband expansion, presenting opportunities “not previously possible” in achieving wider access across the Commonwealth.
In response to a question, Carr explained that while his company’s expansion plan provides the opportunity for all residents of impacted service areas to tie into the expanded broadband network, participation was not mandatory. But the option to join later is available. And were a property opting out put up for sale, the availability of tying into broadband would likely impact a sales price in a positive direction.
See detailed power point presentations by “All Points Broadband’s” Jimmy Carr and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeff Driskill, with subsequent board question and answer periods, including Sheriff Mark Butler, at the outset of the linked July 20 County work session/meeting video.
Other Business
Out of a half-hour Closed Session, County Administrator Ed Daley was re-appointed to his seat on the Lord Fairfax Community College Board. No other announcements were made from the Closed Session, which included discussion of a prospective business or industry’s location or expansion in the county.
The regular meeting’s seven Public Hearings all on Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests, saw only one speaker, Marlow-Silek Investments, LLC representative and engineer Scott Stickley. Stickley rose to explain a dynamic in the second of three CUP requests on the Marlow-Silek group’s commercial storage facility plan in the Route 340/522 North Corridor, directly north of the Target-anchored Crooked Run Shopping Center. The Marlow-Silek CUP requests in succession, were for an “Enclosed Storage Facility”; the “Storage of cars, boats and recreational vehicles”; and for “a Building in excess of 50,000 square feet. The staff summary noted a two-phased project, the first phase comprised of a 21,000 s.f. building “footprint” with three stories totaling 63,000 s.f., and a second phase building with the same 21,000 s.f. footprint, this time of two stories totaling 42,000 s.f.
With no other speakers, all CUP requests were approved by the board by 4-0 votes, with Happy Creek’s Tony Carter absent after the closed session. Carter was present for the work session and the convening of the Closed Session.
In addition to the three Marlow-Silek Investments, LLC storage facility requests, the board approved three CUP requests for “Non-Commercial, Private Use Camping” in the Mandalay Subdivision off Burma Road, one each from Chad and Charleen Backstrom; Shawn Tsanganelias; and James Humphrey. The final approved CUP was also for “non-Commercial, Private Use Camping” in the Shenandoah Farms Subdivision Riverview Section, to Randall Lewis and Monica Stover.
The supervisors also approved by a 4-0 vote, a Resolution of Support to be submitted to the State Board of Elections for a waiver of the mandate to consolidate split electoral districts within a certain timeframe, for the coming November elections. The involved split districts are: 0101 Fork Town, split between House Districts 15 and 29; 0201 Happy Creek, a Town-County split; 0402 Town West Shenandoah, Town-County split; and 0501 South River, House Districts 15 and 18 and a Town-County split.
These discussions and votes are available for viewing on the linked post Closed Session, County work session/meeting video.
EDA in Focus
Financial Scandal Era Audits near completion as EDA ponders Budget Adjustments
Friday evening, July 23rd, through the office of Administrative Assistant Gretchen Henderson, the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) released a summary of action items on the agenda of the EDA Board of Directors regular monthly meeting held that morning. Prominent on that agenda were matters related to the completion of the contracted audits of the EDA’s Fiscal Year 2018 and 2019 budgets. Those were the final two full years of leadership under past board member and former Executive Director Jennifer McDonald.
The audits are expected to shed some light on how and under what rationales EDA assets were moved or committed to projects during the final two years of what related civil suits against McDonald and alleged co-conspirators assert was a conspiracy to defraud the EDA and move its assets to the personal benefit of McDonald and others. The EDA civil actions seeking recovery of those allegedly misappropriated assets cite activities believed to have been occurring at least between 2014 and 2018. Brown Edwards, the contracted auditing firm doing those audits, is not the same company that did the EDA audits annually during the alleged financial scandal. Discussion of potential liability of that previous auditor for not recognizing/alerting the EDA to unusual money movement has been broached, if not pursued at this point. The total amount of allegedly embezzled assets has fluctuated between $26 million and a recent jump to $62 million related to McDonald’s Chapter 7 Bankruptcy filing.
See related story on recent rulings in McDonald’s Bankruptcy Court filing and the EDA’s civil litigation against alleged embezzlement-misappropriation of EDA funds co-defendant ITFederal
EDA and McDonald agree to $9-million exemption to her bankruptcy claim
EDA crunches operational budget numbers, moves scandal year audits forward
Local Government
Downtown dwelling conversions dominate Town Planning agenda
The Front Royal Planning Commission met on July 21st for its regular monthly meeting. With a relatively brief agenda of only two items, the commission was able to quickly get down to business. Prior to wrestling with yet another staff draft of Town Council-proposed changes to downtown zoning regulations, the commission first considered a Special Use Permit (SUP) request from Philip Vaught for a bed and breakfast operation at his property “Bon Air” at 174 Luray Avenue. The property is zoned Residential multifamily (R-3). Interim Planning Director Chris Brock detailed the application and the planning staff’s recommendation for the commission.
The applicant is proposing a permit for a traditional Bed & Breakfast, in which the owner occupies the property and manages the operation, as opposed to an Air B&B, in which the property is normally not owner-occupied and may be managed by a third party. Although no members of the public had any comment, once the public hearing was closed, several commissioners had some questions for the applicant.
Vice-Chairman Connie Marshner asked the applicant to clarify the parking situation for the B&B on the plot map, and Commissioner Darryl Merchant verified that the Town ordinances did not preclude permitting a traditional Bed & Breakfast. He also identified a disparity between the applicant’s request, which was for a 5-bedroom plan, while the Planning Department’s staff recommendation was for a maximum of three bedrooms because the lot size is less than 1.5 acres.
Interim Director Brock confirmed that their recommendation was based on the Bed & Breakfast ordinance. The Commission then voted on a recommendation to approve the permit with a maximum of 3 bedrooms and not making the applicant reapply with a revised proposal. The vote was unanimous, and the permit application will now go to the Town Council for the action on the commission’s recommendation. Asked after the meeting for his reaction to the downsized approval, Mr. Vaught was philosophical. “I’m glad for the approval, and we can always go back and revisit it.”
About those downtown zoning changes
The Chairman then turned to the Zoning Ordinance change that was requested by a resolution of the Town Council in February that directed the planning department to prepare an ordinance amendment for a public hearing and a Planning Commission recommendation for approval by the Town Council.
In this meeting, the commissioners were presented with a third revised version of the ordinance text change. Previous versions extended to 8 pages, whereas this one is less than three. Based on questions raised at a June 30th commission work session, it includes clarifying language that defines “conversion” as a “physical, structural, or design change or transformation of a building and/or structure from one state or condition to another, especially to effect a change in use. A conversion of a structure shall not be considered new construction, nor include new construction,” the draft clarifies.
As in previous versions, the amendments also include a limit on the total number of residential dwelling units to eight total, existing and new. However, as discussed in-depth at that June 30 work session the 8-unit limitation will NOT, thanks to a new provision suggested by the council in the proposed ordinance, apply to properties fronting East Main Street from Royal Avenue to Commerce Avenue along Happy Creek; Chester Street from East Main Street to East 2nd Street, and East Jackson Street from South Royal Avenue to Church Street.
The added language also includes a prohibition of residential uses on the first floor of buildings in those specific areas. During the June 30th discussion, the commissioners had noted that traditionally in the Historic Downtown Business District, residential apartments have existed in spaces above commercial businesses. Earlier last month, the commission became aware of a rezoning proposal for a 60-unit residential structure at the old Murphy Building property at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, from applicant Bill Barnett.
Also based on concerns expressed on June 30, the proposed ordinance to be forwarded to Town Council will define the minimum dwelling unit size at 300-square feet.
Commissioner Merchant commended the planning staff for their hard work in putting together the revised ordinance and expressed hope that it much more clearly expressed the Town’s policy about development in the downtown business district.
Town Manager Steven Hicks announced that a new Planning Director has been selected and will start work on August 3rd. In the same period, a new Director of Human Resources and an Assistant Town Manager will be joining the town staff. Chairman Jones recommended an early meeting with the new planning director to discuss the draft ordinance proposal before a joint council-commission public hearing on the ordinance proposal, scheduled for August 23, is held.
It is interesting to consider what effect this ordinance, if approved by the Town Council, will have on development in the downtown district.
Wind: 3mph SW
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 0
81/64°F
86/64°F