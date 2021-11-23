Town Council doesn’t look this opioid-negotiated gift horse in the mouth

While to this reporter’s knowledge we have yet to receive the promised “additional information” press release on recently hired Town of Front Royal Public Information Office (PIO) consultant to Fortune 500 companies among others, Joanne Williams and company, we know she/they are at work. For it is her name as Public Information Officer that is at the top of a town administration statement about the planning commission-initiated investigative report into the initial approval process for Mayor Chris Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming subdivision request.

That press release and the report were released at 4:45 p.m., two and a quarter hours prior to a Front Royal Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night, November 17, at which the report’s public release was anticipated to be a major topic of discussion. And it still was a major topic, all four or was it five, dated versions of the report that appear to exist – see Stephen Sills coming planning commission story and accompanying town video for more detail.

The report, which for two months-plus was a topic of discussion only behind closed doors, was originally requested by the planning commission to be prepared by new Planning Director Lauren Kopishke. However, Commission Chairman Douglas Jones is reported to have later requested the inquiry be prepared by Town Attorney Doug Napier.

The release of the 20-page report on how Mayor Chris Holloway’s construction company’s non-conforming six-unit subdivision request was forwarded through the planning department and approved by council was accompanied by the new Front Royal PIOs five-paragraph overview of someone’s perception of what the report concludes.

The new PIOs conclusion, under the auspices of a Town Administration that was at the center of the report’s investigation, is this: “Following weeks of review, the Town Attorney concluded in his report that there was no wrongdoing by the Town Manager, Administration, staff, or Holloway Construction. While it appeared that more time could have been taken to review requests, the findings indicated that the mayor’s company was not given priority over other projects.”

The Public Information Office’s conclusion is that “Front Royal’s Town Manager, Administration, and staff are committed to following proper policy and procedures and will continue to do so in the future. In addition, the Town will be reviewing outdated policies and procedures to ensure consistency”.

However, page six of the attorney’s report appears to indicate actual and perceived pressure brought to bear on a planning department with only an interim director at the time: “In this case, it is clear from all staff reports that the Town Manager in effect personally ‘carried the ball’ for Mr. Holloway’s application by the Town Manager himself making sure that the Planning and Public Works Departments and their staffs knew that the Town Manager was overseeing the re-subdivision application for Mr. Holloway, and the Town Manager wanted this application expedited as quickly as possible.”

The report further notes not-so-subtle pressure being applied on the then Interim Planning Director: “The Town Manager himself fast-tracked the application and its approval in such a way that the re-subdivision plat was approved by the Interim Planning Director on the spot, as soon as it was presented to him by the Town Manager, in the presence of Mr. Holloway. The Town Manager called the Interim Planning Director to his office, while Mr. Holloway was there, and asked the Interim Planning Director to sign the re-subdivision plat right then, after the Town Manager himself had already signed it … the Interim Planning Director felt there was at least an implicit pressure to sign the re-subdivision plat as soon as it was presented to him – it was presented to him by his boss, the Town Manager, in the presence of the Mayor – the Interim Planning Director did not feel he had the time, nor did he take the time, to review the Town Code to be certain the correct Town Code procedures were being followed.”

Of the town manager’s “fast-tracking” the mayor’s application, the above paragraph does observe that: “It should be clearly and unambiguously stated that there is no current Town Code provision that states this it is impermissible for the Town Manager to do this, or for a Mayor or Town Councilman to have the Town Manager do this for them.”

Maybe that would be a good starting point for the Town’s promised review of “outdated policies and procedures to ensure consistency.”

See the entire November 17th Town Press Release and its attached “PLANNING COMMISSION INTERNAL INQUIRY REPORT” originally dated October 7 below.

Recommendation of Review of Front Royal’s Planning Department Policies & Procedures

On September 27, 2021, the Front Royal Town Council approved a private street to service a new 6-unit townhouse development for Chris Holloway Construction, LLC. Chris Holloway is Front Royal’s mayor, but he was not present during the town meeting. Council’s vote overruled a recommendation by the Planning Commission to deny approval. By law, Front Royal Town Council is not required to approve recommendations from appointed Boards and Commissions.

At the Planning Commission’s September 15, 2021, meeting, a motion asking Front Royal’s Planning Director to prepare a report on policy and procedures of the subdivision ordinance was approved. The motion focused on Chris Holloway Construction, LLC’s townhouse project. Later, the Chairman of the Planning Commission asked the Town Attorney to conduct the inquiry. The Town Attorney proceeded with the review even though he works directly for and represents Town Council.

Following weeks of review, the Town Attorney concluded in his report that there was no wrongdoing by the Town Manager, Administration, staff, or Chris Holloway Construction, LLC. While it appeared that more time could have been taken to review requests, the findings indicated that the mayor’s company was not given priority over other projects.

During the time of the request of Chris Holloway Construction, LLC, the Town was without a Planning Director and was in the process of filling the position. With a smaller staff, the Town Manager did not want any development projects delayed, so he offered assistance to Planning staff in moving all types of development projects forward, which included the Chris Holloway Construction, LLC plans. The Town Manager is authorized to approve all projects following the Planning Department’s review and recommendation, in addition to the Town Attorney’s review.

Front Royal’s Town Manager, Administration and staff are committed to following proper policy and procedures and will continue to do so in the future. In addition, the Town will be reviewing outdated policies and procedures to ensure consistency. The Planning Commission is scheduled to review the Town Attorney’s report tonight.

*Planning Commission report attached. (below)



CONFIDENTIAL: PROTECTED BY ATTORNEY/CLIENT PRIVILEGE EXEMPT FROM DISCLOSURE UNDER F.O.I.A.

MEMORANDUM

TO: CHAIRMAN AND MEMBERS OF PLANNING COMMISSION

Via LAUREN KOPISHKE, DIRECTOR OF PLANNING

FROM: DOUGLAS W. NAPIER, TOWN ATTORNEY

DATE: OCTOBER 7, 2021

RE: PLANNING COMMISSION INTERNAL INQUIRY REPORT

1. SUMMARY:

At the Planning Commission’s September 15, 2021 meeting, Planning Commissioner Darryl Merchant, on his own initiative, made the following motion, which was seconded and voted upon as follows:

RE: Motion made at the 9-15-2021 Planning Commission Regular Meeting.

Commissioner Merchant moved, seconded by Vice Chairman Marshner that the Front Royal Planning Commission ask the Planning Director, and/or designee, to investigate and determine the facts surrounding the circumvention of the subdivision ordinance regarding Minor Subdivision application FRSUB2852-2021. That the Planning Director, and/or designee, prepare a written report of facts for review by the Planning Commission and include recommendations, if any, that would prevent this situation from occurring again.

VOTE: Yes – Jones, Marshner, Gordon, Merchant, Ingram

No – N/A

Abstain – N/A

Absent – N/A

Initially, the inquiry was being conducted by the Director of Planning & Zoning. Subsequently, following some issues, the Chairman of the Planning Commission requested that the inquiry be conducted by the Town Attorney instead. This report is a summary of that inquiry.

Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, meaning that the powers of local governing bodies, judicial bodies, and administrative bodies are all “fixed by statute and are limited to those conferred expressly or by necessary implication”. “This rule is a corollary to Dillon’s Rule that municipal corporations [or any other local governmental body or agency] have only those powers expressly granted, those necessarily or fairly implied therefrom, and those that are essential and indispensable.” There is a statute which imposes upon planning commissions the “duties” to effectuate the intent of Chapter 22 of Title 15.2 of the Code of Virginia, which intent is to “improve the public health, safety, convenience, and welfare of their citizens and to plan for the future development of communities”. The primary method by which the “development of communities” is carried out is by the Comprehensive Plan and by the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances. By statute, Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances and amendments thereto, and the Comprehensive Plan and amendments thereto, before being acted upon by the local governing body, first must have recommendations made by the local planning commission to the governing body.

The Code of Virginia allows local planning commissions to make investigations pertaining to its affairs. Further, case law in Virginia, following what appears to be the universal rule, has

“repeatedly held that an administrative officer or bureau may be invested with the power to ascertain and determine whether the qualifications, facts or conditions comprehended in and

required by the general terms of a law, exist in the performance of their duties, and especially when the performance of their duties is necessary for the safety and welfare of the public.”

However, I think the specific actions of local government employees as they relate to specific aspects of their performance of their job duties, in this matter as all others, should be left to their supervisors, including Town Council. I do think planning commissions have a core duty and responsibility to make recommendations to the governing bodies when the planning commission sees local land use ordinances and policies are in need of modification or are not being carried out properly or consistently, without the planning commission getting into the business of employee performance action.

This inquiry is not intended to make accusations or judgments on the part of anyone. That is not my role or the role of the Planning Commission. It does, however, find that the Town Code sets out the processes that are to be followed in given situations involving Town land use matters. When the processes set out in the Town Code are not followed, it creates undue burdens on Town staff and creates opportunities for mistakes that can ultimately harm both staff and applicants for Town land use decisions. It also can also cause the public and staff to feel that two procedural standards are being applied, depending upon who the person is. Most importantly to the land use applicant himself, when the law in the Town or State Code is not followed, there will almost always be serious repercussions, usually financial, to follow at some point, when a future lender or future buyer’s title examiner, land surveyor, or attorney discovers the legal error, because the applicant, when he sells the property that has the title defect, has to unconditionally guarantee title to the property in the deed of conveyance (“general warranty of title”). This warranty of title “runs with the land”, and, in effect, the problem never goes away until it is discovered and is corrected, by going back and re-doing the correct process and obtaining a special exception, if a future Town Council is willing, or filing a lawsuit to clear title.

In the facts set out here, it became clear that there was a desire and pressure for much faster than usual land use decision approval. This is understandable that a builder would want this. However, when dealing with complex land use issues, this in turn cause significant mistakes being made by Town staff, in the form of approval of a resubdivision plat and issuance of zoning permits that should not have happened when it did, before it should have, and without the required issuance of a special exception, had those mistakes not been caught after the mistakes were made. Had those mistakes not been caught, title to those lots would have been bad because the private street accessing the subdivision lots would not have been legal. To Town staff, this rush to approval was seemingly done to please the applicant, even in the absence of any overt pressure having been exerted by the applicant.

2. NORMAL PROCESS:

This matter involved an application for what was intended to be a minor subdivision (essentially, a subdivision of eight or fewer lots), plus approval of a private street and approval of the street’s name.

Town staff is clear and united as to the normal process to be followed in the case of an application for a subdivision or zoning permit that is received by the Department of Planning & Zoning. Town staff is also clear and united as to what in fact did happen in this matter, and how it differed from the normal and usual process.

Normally, Town policy is that all applications for minor subdivisions have a two (2) week review period to ensure a proper review period by the Town’s Department’s of Planning & Zoning, Public Works, and Energy Services. (Town Code actually formally allows a much longer period of time for minor subdivisions to be reviewed and acted upon, but Planning Department staff apparently follows the sketch plan review timeline set out in Town Code 148-405. B. 2.) This is in order to create the proper utility accounts, assignments of addresses, creation of the parcels into appropriate GIS form, gather up the appropriate documents and forward them to the Finance Department, Public Works, and Energy Services, for those Departments to do what the Town Code requires during that two week period before a zoning permit can be issued or a subdivision application can be approved, if it can be approved administratively by the Director of Planning & Zoning.

Typically, for a minor subdivision, which is what was intended in the situation that will be discussed here, a minimum of five copies of the subdivision plat, a completed subdivision application form, the appropriate administrative review fees, and appropriate supporting documentation would be submitted to the front desk of the Planning & Zoning Department. A receipt for the fees paid would then be created. The plat would then be assigned a reference number and the plat and application would be digitally entered into the EnerGov computer tracking system, EnerGov would notify applicable Town Departments, such as Public Works and Energy Services, to review the submitted documents. If, after this review, and review by the Director of Planning & Zoning that the requirements of the Subdivision and, if applicable, the Zoning, Ordinances have been complied with, the minor subdivision would then be approved.

During that two week period, in the case of a subdivision application, the typical process when Public Works receives a request for its review from Planning & Zoning is as follows:

The Public Works Department receives an email from Planning & Zoning with a plan (reference) number and link to connect to EnerGov software, which allows interconnectivity between the affected Town and County Departments. Public Works will log in to the appropriate Planning documents and print the appropriate application and plat and any other needed documents. Public Works has two (2) weeks to review if a Town application or plan and thirty (30) days if a County plan.

There are several different Town reviewers for Public Works besides the Department Head, who review for water, sewer, street and other infrastructure issues.

If Public Works marks the documents “COMPLETE” in EnerGov, there is something that needs to be changed or something(s) additional that needs to be submitted before Public Works will approve from its Departmental standpoint. If there is something to be fixed in the documentation that was submitted, Public Works will not submit the Water & Sewer Connections/System Development Charges attached in the documents as a way for Public Works to know that the Town needs to see updated changes to the application before it can be approved.

If Public Works marks “APPROVED” in EnerGov, it means Public Works has reviewed the application and plans, and nothing additional is needed. Water and Sewer Connections/System Charges are then attached in the documentation that Public Works sends back to Planning & Zoning along with the possibility that a Right of Way Permit may be needed if any curb and gutter work or other work in the Town’s right of way may be needed.

In the case of a minor subdivision plat approval, which is what was intended here, the normal process would be, after all the reviews have been finished and approved by all the other Town Departments, that the Director of Planning & Zoning would then approve and sign the plat, the Finance Director, to indicate the Town’s real estate taxes had been paid, and the Town Manager would sign the plat, and then it would be recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court.

All this is set out because these reviews are labor intensive and time consuming. As always with the Town, as in all local governments, there is an endless stream of such work, with applications and reviews before this one, and applications and reviews after it, one after another, on and on.

3. THIS APPLICATION:

There are two somewhat differing accounts of what happened here. The first are March, 2021 meetings that the Town Manager had with the then-Planning Director that was relied upon.

The other are events which happened in the summer of 2021 which other Town staff report.

4. MARCH, 2021 EVENTS, AS RELATED BY TOWN MANAGER.

The Town Manager states that on March 10, 2021, he, the Clerk of Town Council, and Chris Holloway met with then-Planning Director Tim Wilson to discuss what approvals, whether administrative, Planning Commission, or Town Council, would be needed for vacation of Carter Street. Mr. Holloway wanted to know this prior to purchasing the land and going through the vacation process. During this meeting, according to the Town Manager, Mr. Wilson advised Mr. Holloway that a private street did not need approval of the Planning Commission or Town Council.

Based upon this, the Town Manager computed the value of the property in Carter Street to be vacated and sold to Mr. Holloway based upon recent vacations and comparable sales values of

properties on Steele Streets and Commonwealth Drive, which were also provided to Town Council in Closed Meeting.

CORRECTION: Another meeting on March 30, 2021 with Mr. Wilson was held to discuss what was needed for Mr. Holloway to build a private street on this property he was purchasing from the Town and resubdividing. Mr. Wilson did not advise Mr. Holloway or the Town Manager that a “special use permit” [sic] was NOT needed.

5. SUMMER, 2021 EVENTS AS RELATED BY OTHER TOWN STAFF.

Without getting into the details of what the various individual members of Town staff related as to what happened, the following facts all Town staff members from all these affected Town Departments, both Planning & Zoning, and Public Works, do agree upon, and this seems to directly affect how the Planning Commission might want to consider going forward. In reviewing the individual written reports submitted by the various staff members from those Departments, as well as interviewing the Planning Director, Assistant Town Attorney and the Assistant Town Manager, this is what I have concluded:

This subdivision application was for Mr. Holloway, who is also, of course, the Mayor. Obviously, there is nothing wrong with Mr. Holloway making a living, and in the course of making a living, Mr. Holloway has as much a right to make application for local land use approvals of his property from the Town as does any other person.

In this case, it is clear from all staff reports that the Town Manager in effect personally “carried the ball” for Mr. Holloway’s application by the Town Manager himself making sure that the Planning and Public Works Departments and their staffs knew that the Town Manager was overseeing the resubdivision application for Mr. Holloway, and the Town Manager wanted this application expedited as quickly as possible.

It should be clearly and unambiguously stated that there is no current Town Code provision that states this it is impermissible for the Town Manager to do this, or for a Mayor or Town Councilman to have the Town Manager do this for them.

The Town Manager himself fast-tracked the application and its approval in such a way that the resubdivision plat was approved by the Interim Planning Director on the spot, as soon as it was presented to him by the Town Manager, in the presence of Mr. Holloway. The Town Manager called the Interim Planning Director to his office, while Mr. Holloway was there, and asked the Interim Planning Director to sign the resubdivision plat right then, after the Town Manager himself had already signed it. Because the resubdivision application was to include a private street, Town Code requires that a special exception to be granted by Town Council. This special exception process has not been applied for within the experience of anyone in the memory of current staff, and therefore no one was familiar with it. Because of that unfamiliarity, and because the Interim Planning Director felt there was at least an implicit pressure to sign the resubdivision plat as soon as it was presented to him — it was presented to him by his boss, the Town Manager, in the presence of the Mayor — the Interim Planning Director did not feel he had the time, nor did he take the time, to review the Town Code to be certain the correct Town Code procedures were being followed.

As a result, the correct Town Code procedures were not followed, notwithstanding what former Town Planning Director Tim Wilson may have said. What the Town Code very clearly states “Subdivisions on new non-dedicated private streets may be permitted upon the approval of a special exception by Town Council.” Town Code further states that special exceptions may be granted only after the Planning Commission first makes a recommendation to Town Council as to the special exception following the Commission’s public hearing, which itself is following public advertisement once a week for two consecutive weeks in a newspaper, which is required by the Code of Virginia. That recommendation is to be followed by another public hearing by Town Council and approval of the special exception application, after the same public hearing requirements. That process was not followed, which Town Code required, before the Interim Planning Director and the Town Manager, approved and signed the resubdivision plat, and that plat was recorded and zoning permits issued. Because the special exception had not been approved for the private street in accordance with those laws, the resubdivision plat should not have been signed as approved, and the zoning permits were not properly issued and were a legal nullity.

In addition, the Town Manager himself understandably could have felt pressure to fast-track this application, since the application was for the Mayor. The reports of the individual Town staff members of both the Planning and Public Works Department clearly indicate that they felt pressured, implicitly at least, to get their respective Departmental reviews of this application completed within that same business day if at all possible, when the Town’s usual policy was two weeks. While Town Code only makes a recommendation as to this two week period, it should be recalled that Town staff always has a lot of work to do which are already in the queue ahead of any given application, not just for certain people who apply later one but want to have their application finished and approved first.

It was only after the current Planning Director was hired, when she discovered that the special exception requirement was not followed, that this matter was begun to be brought to a head. As earlier noted, all of this is no abstract, bureaucratic or legalistic mumbo-jumbo, or mere time-consuming annoyance, but one which everyone should be grateful was caught when it was. When Mr. Holloway sells the lots, he will convey each one with a “general warranty of title”. A general warranty of title means that the owner, his heirs and personal representatives will forever warrant, or guarantee, and defend the said property to the grantee (buyer), the buyer’s heirs, personal representatives and assigns (purchasers from the buyer, and purchasers from the buyer’s purchasers, forever, against the claims and demands of all persons whomsoever. Va. Code § 55.1-110; Booker T. Washington Const. & Design Co. v. Huntington Urban Renewal Authority, 383 S.E.2d 41, 181 W.Va. 409 (W. Va. 1989). As an example, the Town had a major title issue earlier this year when the Town did not clear up title to property on Hill Street when it should have back in the 1980s. The title problem was discovered earlier this year during the course of the sale of the property, and it caused some significant problems both for the purported owners of the property, who discovered that in fact they did not own the property even though they had paid for it, and for the Town.

6. POLICY RECOMENDATIONS

In order help everyone in the future preserve the integrity of the land use review process and reduce the appearance of impropriety, as well as to help ensure adequate staff time to review applications, the following is recommended as policy, and can even be implemented as part of the Town Code in the Subdivision and Zoning Ordinances:

a) All applications must be processed directly through the Department of Planning & Zoning, at that office itself.

i) The Town Manager, Town Attorney, and Assistant Town Attorney are not authorized to accept Subdivision or Zoning applications to be processed through the Planning Department.

b) No staff member who reports to the Director of Planning will attend a request for a meeting with any Town Manager, Members of Town Council, or appointed Town Official, alone. Planning & Zoning staff should not put themselves into a position where they could be asked to sign or review a document that has not been officially submitted. Planning & Zoning staff must avoid situations where there are no independent, impartial persons who can attest to the nature of the meeting.

i) By requiring the Planning Director, Assistant Town Manager, or Town Attorney to be present in any meeting it protects all parties present.

ii) Concerns of improper pressure will not exist because staff will not be placed into a situation where it is one person’s word against another.

iii) Persons in positions of authority have the ethical responsibility of making sure they do not use their position to influence the actions of staff in any manner inconsistent with

staff’s job duties or with Town policies.

c) The Town’s Subdivision Ordinance is confusing and in some area’s conflicts with the Town’s Zoning Ordinance. It is difficult for staff to navigate the documents at times and even more so for the general public who may not have exposure to the language contained in an Ordinance.

To mitigate the confusion of the Ordinance staff will:

i) Begin working on a general development guide, outlining the proper process for those who are interested in undertaking development projects. This guide will be printed in the office and posted on the Town’s Website.

ii) Staff will also require pre-application meetings for all zoning and subdivision submissions. This will allow Staff to sit down, face to face, with the applicant and explain the process and provide the necessary applications.

iii) Staff will have not less than two (2) weeks to review and process Subdivision and Zoning applications for land located within Town limits in order to help ensure that proper laws and policies are being followed.

iv) Staff has begun the process of revising the actual application document for clarity. During the pre-application meeting, staff should review the application, page by page, with each applicant and explain how each page should be completed. This will ensure a completed application is submitted which reduces review times and increases efficiency of the review process.

v) As part of the application revisions, staff will develop checklists for each type of land use application which applicants will complete and sign. If the checklists are not completed, the application will not be accepted by staff.

______________________________________________________________________________

FOOTNOTE

