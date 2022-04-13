Local Government
Town Council holds Joint Comp Plan Update meeting with Planning Commission, FREDA
The Front Royal Town Council met in a joint session with the Town Planning Commission and the Front Royal Economic Development Authority in an unexpectedly brief 13-minute meeting to hear a progress update from the Planning Department’s contractor, Summit Engineering. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke introduced Michael Stapor of Summit to address the group on the . The presentation included a deliverables list that highlighted the Stakeholder survey (which is now closed), an interactive comment map, and a draft of the vision, goals, and objectives document that forms the introductory part of the Comprehensive Plan. The Plan has its own website, where citizens can see the progress on the plan so far and add their comments and ideas.
The briefing concluded with a summary of the next steps in the process, with the completion of the draft plan for a public open house in May, continued editing on the plan in June and July, a Final Plan for review by the Planning Commission, and the Town Council in August and adoption of the new Comprehensive Plan by the Town Council expected in September.
Surprisingly, the Council and the FREDA representatives had very few comments since the draft Vision, Goals and Objectives and the Existing Conditions document were presented to them for the first time at the meeting.
Stapor indicated that public input would continue to be accepted throughout the process of drafting the document. There is a link on the website for comments and input, which will be collected by the planning department.
Planning Commission Chairman Daryl Merchant asked if there was a cutoff date for input from the planning commission and town council. The answer was that a firm cutoff had not been established as the final document will be a bringing together of all the inputs, but likely between May and June, the document should be ready to go final. In the meantime, the team will be “workshopping” the inputs.
Interestingly, Mr. Merchant has been the Commission’s Chairman since February, yet his table tag read “Planning Commission Member”, whereas former Chairman Douglas Jones, also in attendance, was indicated as Chairman. The Planning Department has reflected the new officers on its website since February. Mr. Merchant was characteristically diplomatic about the lag time in acknowledgment of his chairmanship when asked about it. “I don’t worry about such things. I’m just doing a job.”
The draft vision developed so far:
“The Town of Front Royal will be a safe, environmentally conscious community that protects its natural resources and strives to preserve its small-town charm. It will serve the needs of all residents while providing a business-friendly culture to promote economic prosperity and encourage high-quality development.”
Several commission members have expressed their concern that terms that are used throughout the plan can be interpreted in different ways and need to be more clearly stated – What does a “Business-friendly culture” or “High-quality development” mean? – are examples of questions raised by commissioners.
As the development of the plan continues, further public engagement events are planned.
Local Government
County moves toward FY-2023 Budget vote with State contributions in question
At a Special Meeting of April 12, the Warren County Board of Supervisors got a summary presentation of the Fiscal Year-2023 County budget proposal of $133,071,712 from Finance Director Matt Robertson and heard from seven speakers at a Public Hearing on that budget. No action was planned or taken as the supervisors hold out hope of a resolution of the State Budget process and potential impacts on State revenue streams into the County budget.
However, County Administrator Ed Daley told the board not to hold its collective breath awaiting that. Daley predicted the Virginia General Assembly might not approve the state budget for another month or two as the June 30th end of the current Fiscal Year-2022 approaches. By law, both state and local budgets must be approved before the July 1st start of the next fiscal year.
Approval of the County Budget has been discussed for a vote at the May 3 morning meeting. However, as the general assembly and governor continue to debate tax revenue and expenditure variables, municipalities are left guessing at state contributions on a variety of fronts. Those include public schools, which here has an anticipated 10% increase from the state projected in the existing budget; as well as constitutional officers and social services. And state revenues regarding personal property and the grocery tax remain unresolved.
The FY-23 County Budget has no tax increases proposed in support of a budget up 1.57% from the current budget year. However, several speakers urged the supervisors to remove the car aspect of the County’s Personal Property Tax due to an unprecedented rise in assessment values of used cars due to supply chain issues with new cars. Several supervisors noted they are keeping an eye on a pending decision on the car tax at the state level before committing to action locally. And in a Dillon Rule state like Virginia, it was observed that localities cannot enact authorities not granted them by the state government.
Public Schools funding perspectives
The public hearing got off to an explosive start when Mark Egger reached the podium. Referencing recent parental issues regarding public school library materials designed to address sexual orientation issues some students may face as they reach puberty, Egger lambasted the County’s Public Schools division for forwarding what he called a “Gender Agenda”. Of the County’s largest departmental sector – the local funding of public schools $27.72 million was cited at 31% of the County Budget, with Public Safety at 17% ($15.29 million) the next largest sector – Egger suggested a total cut of funding, “zero dollars” to what is generally considered to be, along with Public Safety and Public Health and Welfare (the latter 13% at $11.52 million), one of municipal government’s three primary functions and responsibilities.
“You heard me right, zero dollars,” Egger said as he launched into a philosophical treatise on gender, gender identification, and human sexuality. “I’m not going to use the nonsensical term transgender. – Gender is a grammatical term. Nouns in some foreign languages have a gender. Humans do not have a gender, they have a sex, and it is either male or female,” Egger asserted. He continued to equate referencing non-traditional heterosexual gender identification to teaching that “the earth is flat” or “the moon is made of green cheese”.
Egger was followed to the podium by second speaker Michael Williams, a staffer at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School. Acknowledging Egger’s opinions and right to express them, Williams noted he would have to disagree with them before moving on to his input to the public hearing. That input was to adequately fund the school budget to allow for needed physical plant improvements at E. Wilson Morrison. Williams acknowledged some recent improvements and called that an “encouraging” development. However, he added that EWM remains the only public school in the county without a gymnasium. “And don’t get me started on the circa-1920 auditorium … with splintered wooden seats that E. Wilson Morrison himself sat in and were there before he was,” Williams theorized.
In concluding to implore the board for proactive funding to bring the school up to standards taken for granted at the system’s other public schools, Williams lauded current Schools Superintendent Dr. Ballenger and administrative staff for beginning the process and shedding light on the school’s physical plant shortcomings that long pre-date the current public schools administration.
Third up in the batting order, and continuing to criticize the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) initiative to retake management responsibility for the Farms Sanitary District, Melissa Chappell-White suggested suspending the Sanitary District’s budget until management and past financing issues were resolved. She even theorized that the POSF could owe the County decades’ worth of funding on past projects.
The public hearing’s seventh and final public speaker was Wyatt Strickland, deputy chief and president of the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. While calling the department’s future “bright”, Strickland noted the size and student and staff numbers at Christendom College (679 pre-and-post grad students) in the department’s service area in asking for funding to add some full-time career staffing to the department to assure timely emergency responses when necessary.
Developing a “smart” strategy to cuts
As noted above, a number of speakers addressed potential Personal Property Tax impacts from soaring valuations of used cars, as well as impacts from the national inflation driving costs on basic essentials among other things up while wages tend to remain stagnant. In response to questions about funding county staff salary increases, North River Supervisor Delores Oates noted that those increases had been mandated for certain county staffing positions at the state level.
In response to questions from Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook and Oates on the potential of cuts generated by lost state revenue, the county administrator agreed that rather than across-the-board departmental cuts, staff and the supervisors would work to target cuts to specific areas determined to be less vital in the coming fiscal year.
“We would be more looking at the dollars over there and where the biggest pieces are, and see where we can make reductions with the least amount of impact on public services,” Daley told the board.
“I just want to put it out on the table that, hopefully, we’ll be smart,” Cook commented after citing non-regional, non-profits the county helps fund locally as a potential target for cuts if necessary.
The Special Meeting and Budget Public Hearing followed a 40-minute joint Closed Session of the county supervisors and town council, along with members of both the County and Town EDAs. The motion into closed indicated discussion of “a prospective business or industry’s interest in locating or expanding its facilities in the community … in the Shenandoah Magisterial District located both within and outside the limits of the Town of Front Royal.”
Watch the Board of Supervisors Work Session on the County video here.
EDA in Focus
WC EDA takes no action out of Special Meeting Closed Session
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA or WC EDA), now working without Town of Front Royal involvement in the midst of Town-initiated civil litigations regarding relative liabilities and losses from the 2014-18 EDA financial scandal, held a Special Meeting at 9 AM Friday morning, April 8, to convene a Closed or Executive Session to discuss five matters. Two of those were the now dueling civil litigations between the WC EDA and Town of Front Royal. The other three related to possible real estate transactions.
The agenda listed the real estate discussions as involving “Avtex Redevelopment”; the “426 Baugh Drive” property; and the “Happy Creek Industrial Park” and “legal advice” related to those three matters.
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne confirmed there were no announcements or actions taken out of the closed session. The now County overseen EDA met at the Warren County Government Center.
Crime/Court
Former Council Clerk’s Discrimination lawsuit against Town of Front Royal continued on dueling motions filings
The discrimination lawsuit against the Town of Front Royal filed by former council clerk Jennifer Berry Brown will not take place next month in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg, as scheduled. Slated for May 31-June 3, the civil jury trial initially was set to begin on February 22, 2022, before being continued to May 31.
U.S. Judge Thomas T. Cullen has opted to continue the trial after both parties filed motions on March 14 that must be heard before the case proceeds. The Town filed a motion for summary judgment and Berry Brown filed a motion for partial summary judgment; the court scheduled both motions for a hearing on April 25.
Ms. Berry Brown filed a civil complaint in federal court on Jan. 4, 2021, claiming sexual harassment by former Front Royal elected officials and wrongful termination from her job as clerk of council as retaliation.
Berry Brown is being represented by Harrisonburg attorneys Timothy E. Cupp and Tim Schulte. Fairfax attorneys Heather K. Bardot and Julia B. Judkins represent the Town of Front Royal; Andrew S. Willis and John B. Mumford Sr., of Glen Allen, represent the Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA), named as a second respondent to the complaint.
Berry Brown’s attorneys filed a motion on March 14 for partial summary judgment against the Town, asking the court to rule in her favor “on the issue of liability on that portion of Count II of her Complaint arising from the Town’s failure to offer her the position of Public Information Officer (“PIO”) in retaliation for her having engaged in protected activity under Title VII.” (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects against retaliation for lodging harassment claims.)
In support of the request, Berry Brown’s attorneys cite 33 evidence exhibits, including deposition testimony from town council members, former Mayor Hollis Tharpe, former councilman William Sealock, former Human Resources Director Julie Bush, and emails related to the VRSA opinion regarding Ms. Berry Brown’s harassment claim. The court has sealed some documents submitted as evidence exhibits, including email conversations amongst town officials and some depositions of potential witnesses.
Berry Brown also asks the court, should it grant the motion for partial summary judgment, that the balance of the issues in the case move to trial.
The Town of Front Royal filed a motion for summary judgment to dismiss the case against the Town of Front Royal on the grounds that “the Town lacks control over the elected officials about whom Berry complains or their decision to terminate her.”
The defense motion also states that Berry Brown’s evidence does not establish a claim of discrimination based on sex in violation of Title VII. The defense further states that the evidence does not establish claims of retaliation in violation of Title VII, retaliatory hostile work environment or a violation of the Family Medical Leave Act.
On March 28, Berry Brown filed a motion under the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure to defer ruling on the Town’s motion for summary judgment until the court resolved her motion to compel certain discovery materials.
On March 31 the presiding judge, Magistrate Judge Joel C. Hoppe, entered an order granting in part and denying in part Berry Brown’s motion to compel. Berry Brown filed the motion to compel on November 5, 2021, requesting that the court compel the Town to produce any files maintained by the outside counsel it retained during the investigation of Berry Brown’s harassment claims.
She also asked the court to compel certain deponents to “answer questions regarding the communications between them and outside counsel in connection with the investigation of Berry Brown’s complaints of harassment and retaliation; the involvement of outside counsel in the retaliatory adverse actions against Berry Brown; and the termination of her employment.”
Judge Hoppe’s Order concluded that the Town waived its attorney-client privilege regarding “the investigation of Berry Brown’s complaints of harassment, outside counsel’s conclusions from the investigation, and outside counsel’s advice about any remedial measure taken in response to the alleged harassment” and compelled the Town to produce discovery regarding the same.
However, the Order does not compel the Town to produce any discovery related to outside counsel’s advice regarding the decision to terminate Berry Brown, finding that the Town did not waive its attorney-client privilege regarding that issue.
The court on Wednesday held a status conference with both parties to determine the status of Berry Brown’s motion and how to proceed with the impending hearing on the motions for summary judgment. The Town indicated it would file objections to Judge Hoppe’s Order. Berry Brown represented that she has not yet decided whether she will file objections.
The court ordered that if the parties wanted to file objections, they must meet a 5 p.m. April 14, 2022, deadline. If the opposing party wishes to file a response, that must be done within seven days of the date objections are filed.
A date for the civil jury trial has not yet been determined, though based upon proceedings thus far, it is not likely to be resolved soon.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission Work Session continues Comprehensive Plan Work
The Front Royal Planning Commission met in work session on April 6 to continue its work on the rewrite of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan process has been extensively covered in earlier Royal Examiner articles. Chairman Daryl Merchant reminded the Commission members that the Planning Commission’s primary interest is land use in the community, so the major focus of its contribution to the plan is in that area – zoning, economic development, and growth patterns.
At this stage in the process in rewriting the plan, the commission is providing input as the chapters are being drafted, and public comments are being incorporated. Commissioner Marshner pointed out that a vision of the town 20 years in the future should take into consideration local citizen needs as well as those of visitors and new residents.
In a wide-ranging discussion on the Land Use chapter of the draft plan, several Commissioners commented on the fact that some terminologies used in the draft developed so far are not well-defined and can be interpreted different ways. For example, “Business-friendly culture” is a commonly used expression, but there is not a common understanding of what it means in policy. It was observed that a clearly defined set of concepts that lead to economic prosperity are more likely to be useful in fleshing out a plan.
The Commission members agreed that a community that provides ample opportunities for both living and working is healthier and more sustainable than a simple bedroom community.
Chairman Merchant announced that the Commission will hold a Joint Meeting with the Front Royal Town Council and Economic Development Authority for a Comprehensive Plan update on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall Conference room. That meeting will be livestreamed.
Local Government
STOP The presses!!! – County and Town have signed the SAME Joint Tourism MOA
It was a close call, but the much-batted back-and-forth Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on future Joint Tourism efforts has been signed by BOTH involved municipalities. Well, it may not be news that one or the other elected body has signed the MOA. – But that on April 5, 2022, it was the SAME version previously approved by the other municipality certainly is good news after over four months of batting adjusted versions of the document back and forth. An exploration of Royal Examiner archives dates this round of attempts to update a mutually agreed-upon framework for Joint Tourism operations, including the creation of a 501-c6 Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) known as “Discover Front Royal”, to a November 29, 2021, joint work session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Front Royal Town Council.
Initially, approval of the latest version, with two changes forwarded by the Town on March 28, was submitted for approval as part of the Consent Agenda for routine business. But Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook requested it be removed for discussion to gain a “better understanding” of what was being approved. And when she questioned the wording of the submitted MOA draft as to not making the same specification on the 50/50 annual funding formula of $200,000 by each municipality in the “County Shall” section as included in the “Town Shall” section it appeared another re-write and send back might be in the offing.
However, Interim County Attorney Jason Ham and County Administrator Ed Daley assured Cook and her colleagues that the wording as submitted from the Town’s last rewrite adequately specified both municipal contributions to the FY-2023 effort at $200,000, with an annual review to determine future contribution splits also noted in the draft. North River Supervisor Delores Oates seemed somewhat taken aback at the potential of yet another volley in the effort to certify a Joint Tourism Agreement between council and the supervisors.
“I’m just going to be honest with you. I’ve been thru this ad nauseum,” Oates said noting that the $200,000 line “was suggested by us – by Mr. Ham in our last closed session. So, to go over it one more time seems to me to be just very redundant. This is what we asked for. I’m not sure what we’re going to discuss,” Oates said of further belaboring of the agreement’s wording. “I would like to move forward, please,” Oates implored her colleagues.
And on Oates’ motion, seconded by Walt Mabe, the supervisors approved the draft submitted to them by the Town March 28, as presented by a 3-1 vote, Cook dissenting and Jay Butler absent.
Board defers vote of support on US Bike Route 211
But not to maintain a head of steam on tourism-related action items on its morning meeting agenda of April 5, after 41 minutes of discussion the county supervisors tabled action “indefinitely” on a Resolution of Support for the county’s portion of a multiple-jurisdiction US Bike Route 211 designation. Still doing double duty as the County’s Planning and EDA Director, Joe Petty reiterated the case for Warren County joining other surrounding jurisdictions in the bike route being established for the longer-term riding portion of the bicycle tourism community.
Petty referenced the staff-prepared agenda packet, which noted: “Bicycle tourism is a growing industry in North America, contributing $47 billion a year to the economies of communities that provide facilities for such tourists. Warren County can benefit from this opportunity both economically and from the health and environmental related benefits of encouraging bicycle travel in our region. There is nearly 18,000 miles that are currently established in 31 states and Washington D.C. The proposed route for USBR 211 will provide a benefit to Warren County and having the route mapped and signed, would promote bicycle tourism in our area.”
As of March 14, the agenda summary noted that four of the nine involved areas had submitted Resolutions of Support. They were listed as the Towns of Strasburg, Woodstock, and New Market, along with Shenandoah County. Other pending localities weren’t listed. The proposed route through Warren County was cited as entirely on VDOT-maintained State roads “beginning on US Route 340 in Front Royal, then: VA 619, VA 677, BA 619, VA 615, VA 626, VA 615, VA 619, VA 678, VA 616, VA 55 and Park Rd. into Strasburg.”
Or as Petty described it in more local terms: “It begins in Front Royal and would take you out of town south on 340, make a right on 619, and then you would make an immediate right on Catlett Mountain Road, which would take you up by the airport, you would get on 619 again for a short amount of time to jump on Stokes/Airport Road, which would take you over to Wayfin (sp?) Mill, then make a right on Mountain Road past the Fish Hatchery, and you would be jumping on Strasburg Road and head toward Strasburg. Petty estimated one to two thousand cyclists using the US Bike Route 211 “per season”, essentially per year.
However, Cook, in whose Fork District much of that route lies and who previously asked for a delay in a vote to explore constituent opinions, was joined by Cullers and Mabe in expressing safety concerns on the projected path. Cook and Cullers noted a lack of commitment from VDOT on even warning signage that involved roads were a designated bike route, or on any future improvements to involved roads to address safety concerns surrounding things like S-curves and sharp drop-offs off paved roads.
But Oates reiterated points made by staff, first that regardless of a County endorsement the bike path was already being displayed online, including “Google maps”; and second that with or without an endorsement, bicyclists already have the right to ride the roads on the route. Staff had previously noted during the initial presentation of the initiative that the route was chosen as a relatively safe one, generally directing cyclists away from higher vehicular traffic state or local roads.
“Currently they have a right to do it. So, to me it’s a moot point,” Oates said of the formality of an endorsement by the county government. However, Oates did agree that tabling a decision pending further input from VDOT on safety and signage might be advisable. Though with the US Bike Route 211 matter on the day’s agenda, no questions on this topic were thrown VDOT’s way when their monthly report on projects in the county were addressed earlier in the meeting. The VDOT rep was long gone by the time this discussion was broached.
Following a question to attorney Ham from Supervisor Mabe on when the matter could be revisited following either a negative vote or a vote to table a vote, on a motion by Cook the board voted 4-0 to table the matter “indefinitely”. That vote would allow the matter to be reintroduced at any time.
Procurement policy and Personal Property car tax options
Also pulled from the original 12-item Consent Agenda were two related items regarding County procurement policies in Chapters 38 and 39 of County Codes, the latter related to “Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002. Rather than approve advertisement for public hearings on the matters, items G-5 and G-6 were pulled for discussion during a scheduled work session where County Purchasing Agent Alisa Scott was already slated for a presentation on recommended changes to Chapter 38 on procurement strategies. County Administrator Daley said the public hearings would likely be pointed for in May.
During his report, County Administrator Daley introduced Finance Director Matt Robertson to discuss possible options on stabilizing the sharp increase in some used car valuations impacting Personal Property Taxes for some people.
Daley pointed to delays in final approval of a State Budget pushing approval of local tax rates for the coming fiscal year back. He said no vote was likely following the board’s budget public hearing next week at the April 19 Special Meeting. He cited the board’s morning meeting of May 3rd for a potential vote on the County’s FY-2023 budget package.
Closed Meeting and Work Session
Discussion of actual and potential litigation related to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal was added to a scheduled closed session’s topics. Scheduled topics included personnel matters related to the Northwestern Community Services Board and legal advice regarding the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District. Following the nearly two-hour closed session, Kerry Magalis was appointed to the NCSP Board for a term ending 12-31-24 in the open meeting’s final action.
At a work session beginning at 1:05 p.m. after a short break, in addition to Purchasing Agent Scott’s Procurement Policies presentations, Public Works Director Mike Berry and Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan presented an overview of Sanitary District operations and functions provided by the County. No mention of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) initiative to take back management control of that Sanitary District was made during that presentation.
However, at the open meeting’s outset first Public Comments speaker Melissa Chappell-White presented the board with some material critical of the POSF initiative.
Retired Happy Creek District Supervisor Tony Carter followed Chappell-White to the podium to suggest the board consider not approving a name change for the South Fork Bridge for Joseph Warren and Daniel Morgan, rather keeping the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge name originally given to honor all the county’s veterans, rather than specific historical figures.
See all these discussions, presentations, and votes in the County meeting and work session videos.
Local Government
Warren County eying options for implementing Youngkin’s reduced car tax rates law
Governor Glenn Youngkin last week signed into law HB1239, empowering local governments to cut the tax rate imposed on cars without impacting other personal property taxes, and/while preventing tax hikes driven by dramatically increased used vehicle values. What that might mean for Warren County taxpayers is not yet known.
“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets. I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living,” said Governor Youngkin in a media release. “Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”
Queried about how the new law would help Warren County residents, County Administrator Ed Daley wrote in an email, “We are looking at options. The number of vehicles changes every day as residents buy and sell them. Our current estimate is that 57.4% of the registered vehicles in Warren County decreased in value or remained the same.
The tax on an additional 36.7% of our vehicles would increase by less than $100. The Commonwealth pays about one-third of the vehicle tax. We need to balance these reductions and smaller increases with the vehicles that have higher increases in value and the state funding.”
Daley said his office would make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors in April.
The Supervisors have a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 5 at 9 AM, but the item is not on that agenda. The next regular BOS meeting is scheduled for April 19 at 7 PM in the Warren County Government Center. However, a Special Meeting on April 12 at 7 PM has been called by the supervisors for a public hearing on the FY-2023 Budget proposal.
Prior to the passage of HB1239, which was sponsored by Delegate Phillip A. Scott, car tax rates could not be lower than the general rate of personal property which created a roadblock to cutting car taxes.
Governor Glenn Youngkin to Legislators: Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now
