Town Council to Honor Sgt. Dennis Smedley and Delve into Future Planning

Town Attorney George Sonnett took the lead in presenting “the weeds” of the proposed contract with Blue Line Solutions for unmanned speed cameras in four public school zones to the Front Royal Town Council at its work session of Monday, August 14, at Town Hall. Staff, essentially Sonnett and Town Manager Joe Waltz, were instructed to explore details of the contract with the former law enforcement personnel-owned company at a work session a week earlier, on August 7.

There had been some confusion over the parameters of joining a contract through the Virginia Procurement Act that had been negotiated by another municipality. Sonnett told council on August 7 that he had not explored details of the contract because staff had not gotten a clear message that council and the mayor wanted to pursue the Virginia Procurement Act path going forward. Given direction to explore the contract dynamics to determine whether that would be the path forward, Sonnett came back with some answers council was seeking, if not how putting its own Request For Proposals (RFP) on speed zone cameras out might impact costs. However, proponents of proceeding with the Virginia Procurement Act piggybacking, led by Amber Morris, note that if other municipalities involved in putting out RFPs and choosing Blue Line Solutions as the best option, why wouldn’t the Town reach the same conclusion without the additional time, effort, and costs?

Sonnett began by telling council and the mayor that the actual contract signed by Wythe County was “much cleaner” and “easier for me to work with” than the draft contract the Town had been working with. However, he added that he felt it required “some changes” if council decided to move forward on the Piggybacking with the Wythe County executed contract. Mayor Cockrell then asked the key question: “So, concerns that council brought up and even citizens brought up, we’re going to be able to address in the contract?”

After additional conversation, what Mayor Cockrell called “a consensus, but not a unanimous consensus” of council agreed to move the matter toward negotiations with Blue Line Solutions through the Virginia Procurement Act process. Councilman Rogers appeared to maintain his independent RFP stance to initiate a new round of competitive bidding. The mayor added that simultaneous to the Blue Line negotiations process, the Town would inquire of other jurisdictions about “what they would have liked to have known” that they may not have known during their RFP process and contract negotiations on acquiring speed cameras from any contractor.

Councilwoman Morris noted that placing the item on the Consent Agenda of August 28 would not be authorizing the contract but simply authorizing proceeding into negotiations with Blue Line Solutions as the prospective speed camera contractor. Town Manager Waltz noted that in the wake of authorizing the town attorney to begin the negotiation process with Blue Line Solutions, he believed the matter would come back to council at the end of September for a vote on ratifying the Blue Line Solutions contract as negotiated.

The four initial locations for placement of speed cameras in school zones cited were Strasburg Road (A.S. Rhodes Elementary), Criser Road (Ressie Jeffries Elementary), Luray Avenue (Skyline Middle School), and Leach Run Parkway (Warren County Middle School). When additional school zones were suggested, FRPD Chief Magalis said due to the growing interest in the speed camera process statewide, it appeared the Town would only be able to acquire four cameras initially. As previously reported, they will be set to ticket cars traveling over 10 mph above the reduced 15 mph school zone speed limit during school arrival and departure times.

Background

Mayor Cockrell and, essentially council as a whole had expressed initial support for the contract initiative brought to it by Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis as the most cost-effective way to improve safety on behalf of the community’s youth in reduced-speed school zones arrival and departure times. However, unanswered questions concerning costs, contract dynamics, and public feedback have frozen council movement since the proposal was presented to them at a May 8 work session. See the story below.

In addition to the “can we negotiate a better deal” through a new round of competitive bidding, public complaints have been received by what was referenced as a few or a couple of people regarding fears of an unconstitutional “Big Brother” governmental overreach in having automated cameras issuing what would be civil citations normally resulting in a $100 fine (with $75 to the locality, $25 to the contractor) but with no criminal or insurance ramifications.

At the August 14 work session, Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock addressed the potential of bowing to opponents of the speed cameras: “I’m going to put it out like this to council and whoever’s concerned about this: we have a way, a mechanism here, that will potentially slow people down. If, for some reason, we don’t put it in, are we going to be able to sit around this table and think about that kid that gets hit out there on Criser Road and either put in a wheelchair or put in a casket?”

Other topics of the work session included:

An introduction to UHY LLP Auditing Services: Council awarded a contract to UHY LLP in March 2023 to provide annual auditing services to the Town. UHY LLP will be introduced to Council and provide a brief overview of their firm and services provided to the Town.

Front Royal EDA Proposed MOU that Dictates Support Services: Over the past three months, staff have been working on getting the FREDA board up and running to serve the community’s needs for economic development. Through the process, we have identified several issues that need to be addressed as we move forward:

1. Open board positions – currently advertising for two (2) open board seats

2. No Federal Tax ID – Staff is currently working on getting a federal tax id established

3. Difference between FREDA bylaws and Chapter 16 Town Code – we have proposed changes to the bylaws to mirror the town code

4. Support Staff for FREDA – MOU between the Town and FREDA that provides the necessary staff support to include management, legal support, and administrative duties for clerking and etc.

Special Use Permit to Paint Two Murals Larger than 60 square feet located at 1314 N. Royal Avenue – William & Juliana Kryssing of First Response Chimney Sweeps & Services: The applicant wishes to paint two murals, one mural totals 210 SF, and the other totals 450 SF. The Planning Commission will have a public hearing on August 16.

Any mural is a Sign, as per the definition. It is used or intended to attract the attention of the public. Therefore, a Wall Sign Permit is required, and the maximum size is determined by the length of the building wall (1 square foot of sign per 1 linear foot of the building) with a maximum of 60 square feet.

As per Town Code 175-106-B-2-b-3a Wall or Marquee Sign … “Artistic murals containing business or product advertising may be approved for a size exceeding sixty (60) square feet by special permit, pursuant to Section 175-136 when located outside the Historic Overlay District…” If the Mural is over 60 square feet, then a Special Use Permit is required.

And three other items earmarked for the August 28 Consent Agenda:

A. Electric Cost of Service Analysis and Rate Study – BJ Wilson

B. Purchase of a Standby Generator for the Energy Services Department – Michelle Campbell

C. Bid for Water and Wastewater Chemicals FY24 – Michelle Campbell

