Local Government
Town Council Work Session deals with the ongoing challenge of tourism funding and utility connections
At its February 15 Work Session, The Front Royal Town Council heard from its newly-minted Special Events & Public Art Coordinator Lizi Lewis, who started in her new role January 3rd. Ms. Lewis described the current categories of events – Holiday events, Public Safety events, Recurring events, and Co-Sponsorship opportunities. Council is interested in increasing activities downtown and making them fun and accessible. One new downtown activity would be an Independence Day celebration on July 3, since the holiday falls on a Monday. Another idea being floated is for a Christmas Market over 3 weekends in December (Anyone remember Christkindlmarkt?) All these things will require volunteers, funding, and planning. Since the Special Events Coordinator has a background in nonprofit organizations, she indicates she has no problem asking people for money for event sponsorships.
Council heard a request from town staff for a new electronic message board to augment the two existing ones. Message boards are used to augment traffic flow signs or notify drivers of restrictions or closures. Currently the town borrows them from other jurisdictions when the need arises. This request led to a discussion of the proposed use of tourism funds to achieve the sole-source purchase of $17,950. Council members debated the relationship of this equipment to actual tourism-related activities. More broadly, Warren County is officially the entity that is responsible for tourism, but in recent years, the town has expanded its participation in tourism-enhancing activities. A draft Joint Tourism Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the County is under development, but there are still areas of disagreement with the County. Vice Mayor Lori Cockrell suggested a joint meeting with the County Board of Supervisors would be a good step towards a final agreement.
One of the more contentious subjects of the work session was a waiver request by River’s Edge LLC for a water meter connection for their property near the old Avtex site on Kendrick lane. The Town wants to force the developer to pay for two separate connections (over $100,000) since the property was subdivided and the water line which services the property would now be connected to two separately owned properties with submeters. It seems that interpreting the current ordinance for unusual situations like subdividing a property with old existing water lines should be straightforward, but it apparently is not. The town manager agreed to review the proposal with the applicant and all the relevant town-approved documents for the council to consider.
Finally, Councilman Amber Morris addressed a proposed certification of public need for women’s health services in Front Royal, in hopes of council support for improvements in availability for services that Valley Health does not provide locally.
The largest part of the nearly 4-hour work session was a candid conversation with Local Builders regarding the town’s new Building Code enforcement department. Royal Examiner is covering that discussion in a separate story.
Local Government
County Planning Commission faces accelerating rate of applications for short-term tourist rental permits
At its regular meeting on February 9, the Planning Commission reviewed seven Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests and faces nearly as many pending requests. Since 2006, at least 47 properties in the county have been permitted for short-term tourist rentals. A further 16 are in progress. Fourteen properties have been grandfathered that were in operation before the county ordinance was passed. A few of the permit requests have been challenged by neighbors, but only 10 have been denied. Twenty have been withdrawn, are inactive, or expired. A review of listing services such as VRBO, HomeToGo, and AirB&B reveals that at least 46 properties in the county are advertised as available. It’s clear that the math can work for the property owners – average nightly rate for these facilities hovers around $250 and can go much higher for larger facilities.
That leads to the question – How has the increase in short-term tourist rental traffic affected the county? Besides the fact that tourist trade brings money into the local economy in local dining, shopping, and lodging, the transient lodging tax of 5% and the $500 permit fee together contribute to the county tourism budget revenue stream. Consequently, the county government benefits if the tourist rentals are successful. In previous meetings, some neighboring property owners have expressed opposition to the short-term tourist rental use, citing traffic safety problems, potential uncontrolled tenant behaviors such as trespassing or noise, in general, disruption of the quiet rural lifestyle. According to Warren County Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling, most of neighborhood pre-permit objections boil down to concerns about privacy and security. On the bright side, as it turns out there have been no complaints received by the planning office against permitted properties. Meanwhile the commission continues its review of permit requests.
Aaron Hike is applying for a CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property on Pineview Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The planning staff outlined the project details and there were no citizen speakers for or against. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval, and the request will now go to the Board of Supervisors.
Jana & Aaron Bricco are requesting a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 179 Cliff Road and zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Deputy Planning Director Wendling briefed the commissioners on the project and with no objections from the public hearing, the commission again voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Simon Booth & Rachel Ward have made a request for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for their residentially zoned (R-1) property at 627 Vesey Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Again, no citizens spoke to the request, and the Commission without discussion unanimously recommended approval.
Karen Thomson has submitted a request for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 535 Sunset Village Road in the Junewood Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-1 (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District. There were no citizen speakers and the Commission unanimously recommended approval.
Next was a request from Michael Ney for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 207 Riverview Shores Drive. The property is zoned Residential-1 (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Although one neighboring property owner had provided written concerns in opposition to the proposal, there were no speakers present to object. The complaint letter was provided to the commission members. The Commission, after a brief discussion, voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Alvand Khoshgavar is requesting a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his residentially zoned property located at 668 Old Dam Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. It fronts on the Shenandoah River. The planning staff told the commission that this applicant is requesting a waiver to the County’s setback requirement, which stipulates 100 feet of separation between neighboring dwellings. The applicant addressed the commission and stated that his neighbor who lives in the nearest neighboring property will also be the property manager for the rental property and has previously expressed his support for the use both verbally and in writing. After some discussion by the members, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jennifer Anderson & Christopher Olszewski have applied for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for their property located at 1240 Downing Farm Road. It is zoned Agricultural (A). It is in the Fork Magisterial District. The property is uniquely configured with two living units separated by a breezeway. The applicants plan to rent out one side while maintaining the other as their residence.
The public hearing yielded one speaker, Lyle Henschel, who told the commission that the Property Owners Association restrictive covenants require only residential uses. Vice Chairman Henry then stated that short term rentals are by state definition, a residential use, adding further as has been noted previously, that the County cannot enforce POA rules. The applicants gave a short briefing about the plan and answered questions by the commission. The Commission then unanimously recommended approval.
The Royal Examiner reached out to the couple to find out a little more about their background and reason for choosing Warren County.
RE: When did you decide you wanted to be tourist rental hosts? Had you already purchased the property when you decided?
“We had stayed in short-term rentals when traveling and had met great hosts who had welcomed us into their homes and communities. We loved being able to feel like a local and get a sense of the true personality and charm of a place.
“We had an inkling that we’d like to do the same in the future and pay it forward. We also love hosting friends and family and thought it would be a good fit. We know that a lot of people in the D.C. area come for day trips; more short-term rental options allow them to extend their stays through the weekend and discover everything Warren County has to offer. “One of the qualities that drew us to our home is its unique set up — there’s a guest suite that’s attached to the main part of the cabin, allowing us to host guests in a private place while we’re still enjoying our own home. Short term rental arrangements allow us to host when we don’t have friends or family visiting, and it also easily lets us take a break if we want to keep to ourselves for a while.”
RE: What drew you to Warren County?
“One of our friends is from Front Royal and it was great to get to know her hometown through her experiences and recommendations. Locals are the best introduction to any place. We love how much there is to do here when we’re feeling active, from the hikes in Shenandoah National Park to kayaking on the river. But we also love the peace and tranquility when we just want to relax. We love the energy in the community, from the small businesses on Main Street to how involved everyone is, and we wanted to be part of it.”
In its final action, the commission reviewed a proposed amendment to Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code. That amendment defines “Family Day Home” as a child care day program offered in the residence of the applicant for between 5 and 12 children. Including this category as a permitted use will increase availability of child care in the county while also regulating the conditions necessary for operation under the state regulatory authority for social services and education. The Commission listened to Dawn Sullivan, the originator of the request, explain the rationale behind the change, to expand child care service and ensure they are properly regulated.
The consent agenda for the meeting consisted of authorization to advertise public hearings for five conditional use permit requests and one zoning ordinance change. Those items will be on the agenda for next month’s meeting on March 9.
Planning Director Joe Petty announced that he had accepted the position of Director of the Warren County EDA as a county departmental position.
Chairman Myers adjourned the meeting at 8:15 p.m.
Local Government
Council debates how much authority, at how much cost an independent marketing entity should have
The Front Royal Town Council had questions about the cost of a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) to oversee the joint Town-County Tourism promotional effort underway. But even more questions arose about the power of a planned 501c6 non-profit to be created to eventually take the operational lead from the existing Joint Town-County Tourism Committee, and it would appear the DMO. This discussion took up much of the first half of a three-plus hour “Special Work Session” focused on budgetary and operational issues Wednesday evening, February 2nd. With the Town Planning Commission booked for a 6 p.m. work session in the Town Hall second-floor main meeting room, council’s more recently scheduled 6:30 p.m. special work session was held in the community room of the Front Royal Police Station.
The tourism operational discussion escalated following a remotely presented “Discover Front Royal FY-2023 Budget and Joint Tourism” PowerPoint by Town tourism marketing contractor JLL’s Bethany DeRose. And while DeRose fielded a number of questions before signing off, council was just getting revved up on the topic. More questions, as well as some basic philosophical observations on the nature of governmental functions, surfaced when council began reviewing the follow-up topic of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Town and County regarding their joint tourism effort. And those questions and observation revolved, not so much around Town-County aspects of the MOA, but rather around the “Nature of the Beast” of the 501c6 non-profit organization called “Discover Front Royal” being created to oversee future joint tourism marketing efforts.
As was pointed out, that creation involved the ability of a 501c6 non-profit being able to access funding unavailable directly to the involved municipal governments. However, how much autonomy, including event decision authority and ownership of the marketing slogan “Discover Front Royal” that non-profit would maintain, was a sore point for some on council. The serious concern contingent was led by Amber Morris and Scott Lloyd, with some concern shared by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell. Defending the concept and reliance on an outside contractor’s expertise, including the planned non-profit’s, were Joe McFadden and Letasha Thompson, with Gary Gillespie showing some concern, but not wanting to give up on the DMO-501c6 plan and the supposed additional marketing expertise promised from the private sector side.
During DeRose’s JLL PowerPoint presentation, a proposed FY23 budget of $582,500 was presented. That follows initial funding of $600,000 for the first year-and-a-half of the private-sector and Joint Tourism Committee-led tourism marketing effort. However, it was noted that $182,500 was to be encumbered from the FY22 budget, with a more complicated carryover funding scenario described deeper into the power point. It was also noted in the JLL presentation that in the RFP (Request for Proposals) issued for the DMO contract, an average base annual funding expectation of $400,000 was set.
As to tourism marketing funds remaining as the final five months of FY22 approach, those were cited at $408,457 “Funds remaining January-June” versus “Remaining FY22 January-June expenditures” of $317,428, leaving $91,000 (actually $91,029) in “Proposed funds to roll forward into FY23”. But while money and how it is to be spent regarding staffing, advertising and marketing, putting on events and festivals, and Visitor Center services and programming were a concern, as noted above, things escalated when the draft Town-County MOA review began.
That draft document set the groundwork for the coming debate over a path forward. It traces the municipal desire for a joint tourism effort, leading to the creation of the Joint Tourism Committee (heretofore referenced “Committee”), and in turn a competitive bidding process for the recruitment of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) which became JLL. “The procurement method was competitive negotiation, pursuant to the Virginia Public Procurement Act, where the Town solicited and subsequently publicly contracted with the DMO. While the County was assigned fiscal responsibility, both Parties equally appropriated and contributed to the payment upon Committee approval.”
Okay, everything in line, by code, and agreed upon – what could go wrong?
The following paragraph of the MOA states: “Presently, all appropriations, roles, and responsibilities of the Committee and Parties shall remain until a 501c6 non-profit organization titled Discover Front Royal is established by the Committee.” – It would seem the passage: all appropriations, roles, and responsibilities of the Committee and Parties shall remain until a 501c6 non-profit organization titled Discover Front Royal is established followed shortly by “Once the non-profit is created, the Committee shall dissolve” unleased the “what will we have created” debate, with the intensity of a discussion with Dr. Frankenstein just before he directed the electricity through his “Big T” – I mean “Big Boy” creation. However, “Big T” versus “Little T” tourism events, Big T being the larger events seen as the province of the outside contractors, versus smaller, local community events geared toward the local population was viewed as a potential battleground of authority and emphasis of future tourism efforts.
“Bad governance, BAD GOVERNANCE – You do not give away power that belongs to the people to somebody you can’t fire!” Scott Lloyd said loudly as voices began rising at the same time. – “You don’t do that. It’s a bad idea,” Lloyd offered.
“It sounds like you want to run tourism still,” McFadden injected, leading Lloyd to disagree: “NO, I want to hire a contractor whom we can fire when they’re doing a bad job,” he countered. “We did hire a contractor,” McFadden pointed out of JLL, whose efforts coupled with the Joint Tourism Committee’s, currently leads a path to the creation of the non-profit 501c6 that will according to the top of page 2 of the MOA, lead to the dissolution of “all appropriations, roles, and responsibilities of the Committee and Parties (the Town and County).
However, Letasha Thompson had countered that ending municipal control of tourism was the path chosen when the current system was chosen over the in-house Town operation during the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s “right-sizing”/downsizing of the town government departmental apparatus. “That’s how we got here. So, we were told essentially that we don’t want government doing the tourism … that shouldn’t be our thing. Okay, we get out of it; we should outsource it because then we’re taking … government out of it. Then we outsource it, now you’re like, ‘No, no, no … We’re not getting (expert) people in here for less than a hundred-and-eighty-thousand dollars,” Thompson countered of Lloyd’s stance.
This escalating and emotional discussion begins around the 50-minute mark of video with exploration of financial variables; but begins to pick up steam about 58 to 60 minutes in, adding additional steam at the 1:08:25 mark when in reaction to McFadden’s suggestion that “While I hate to say it – we need to find some compromise on it or just kill the whole thing,” Morris responds, “Kill it, kill it.”
See this stirring discussion in the wake of the JLL PowerPoint presentation, along with staff presentations on the proposed $48-million Town FY23 Budget proposal in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
EDA in Focus
County supervisors ponder expensive departmental equipment replacements, modifications to EDA Support Agreement
In addition to the surprise announcement of Planning Director Joe Petty to head the now County-overseen but legally still FR-WC EDA from within the County’s departmental staffing apparatus as noted in the related story –“Warren County appoints Planning Director Joe Petty to direct its EDA from in house”, the Warren County Board of Supervisors took on a number of important matters at its regular meeting of Tuesday morning, February 1st. One of those was EDA-related, as new EDA Director Petty listened on what would be his first official day on his new job.
That was the approval of modifications to the County’s Support Agreement with the EDA acknowledging “its moral obligation for the monthly debt service for FY 2021-22 only for EDA loans.” County Administrator Ed Daley noted that the FR-WC EDA was consolidating its loan situation into one bank from two. The agreement modifications will elaborate that the County can be reimbursed by the EDA for attorney’s fees and other litigation costs by asset recoveries related to the EDA’s ongoing civil litigations.
The staff agenda summary points out that Section 8.16 of the Loan Agreement “gives the County the right to be reimbursed up to $2.5 million from asset recoveries” with “amounts over $2.5 million split 50/50 between the County and the lender, with the lender’s portion being used to reduce the EDA’s debt.” However, it was further noted that “various carve-outs” within the Support Agreement allow the County to be reimbursed “without splitting funds with the lender” as in the case of the EDA vs. TLC Settlements, as well as in the EDA’s counterclaims against the Town of Front Royal on the Town’s disputed moral debt obligation to the EDA, including construction costs for the new Town Police Station.
When some questions about the modifications led the county administrator to suggest that conversation be held during the scheduled closed session, the board delayed action on the modification agreement. Out of the hour-and-45-minute closed session that included discussion of the EDA’s civil litigations with former executive director Jennifer McDonald and the dueling suits with the Town of Front Royal, the board on a motion by Delores Oates, seconded by Walt Mabe, unanimously approved the Loan Agreement modifications.
Welcome to EDA directorship, Joe.
Royal Examiner reached WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne for comment on Petty’s appointment Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve had a chance to work with Joe Petty on several projects and have been impressed with his ‘can do’ attitude. He’s a great asset to EDA and the residents of Warren County. We look forward to working with him to bring economic development to the County that makes a real difference,” Browne told us.
Fire Equipment purchase
However, chief among its business of the day according to County Administrator Daley was the approval of a budget transfer to facilitate the purchase of a major piece of firefighting equipment at a discounted price of $727,328. A $15,000 discount will be achieved if $500,000 of the full purchase price is made by July 31, 2022, the staff agenda packet summary explained.
Asked why he thought the purchase of the “2023 Pierce Pumper” would be the “most important thing” the board would do at the meeting, Daley cited ongoing delays in County authorization of replacement of costly, if essential emergency services equipment. “This equipment is old” and needs to be replaced “today … and this will start that process,” Daley told the board. Emergency Services Chief James Bonzano noted that upon submission of a purchase order the department was looking at an 18 to 19-month delivery period. And while the price, even discounted, is nothing to sneeze at, Bonzano told the board that any delay in placing the order would result in higher costs down the road, as such equipment pricing continues to be on a rising scale. The County’s Emergency Services Chief elaborated on details of his department’s struggles to maintain aging equipment, as well as adequate staffing, including within the volunteer departments.
Responding to a question from North River Supervisor Oates on a funding strategy to achieve necessary equipment replacement over the long term – 10 years was cited – recently acquired from across town County Deputy Finance Director Alisa Scott said such a plan had just been implemented in conjunction with a debt management strategy.
Satisfied by the departmental and equipment analysis, coupled with the financial implementation strategy, the board on a motion by Vicky Cook, seconded by Supervisor Mabe, unanimously approved the purchase setting in motion the process of giving County Fire and Rescue the tools to adequately provide its crucial public safety functions.
And one more equipment purchase
Another purchase originally included in the meeting’s Consent Agenda was removed for discussion by Board Chair Cheryl Cullers. That was the slightly less expensive $67,423 (and 43 cents) purchase of a Bobcat Compact Track Loader for the Public Works Department. After a summary of the need and competitive low bid recommended purchase by Public Works Director Mike Berry, the board, on a motion by Mabe, seconded by Cook, unanimously approved the purchase. Delivery of the Bobcat was promised within 120 calendar days, some 14 to 15 months sooner than Fire & Rescue’s 2023 model Pierce Pumper is expected to arrive.
See these discussions and other business conducted, including monthly reports by the Va. Dept. of Transportation, the Va. Cooperative Extension Office, WC Department of Social Services, as well as board and staff reports in the County video.
EDA in Focus
Warren County appoints Planning Director Joe Petty to direct its EDA from in house
In a surprise move at its regular meeting of Tuesday, February 1st, Warren County Administrator Ed Daley announced the appointment of Joe Petty as the new Director of Economic Development for Warren County, effective February 1, 2022. Petty is currently Warren County’s Planning Director. The appointment is a newly established position for the County government. Petty will be coordinating with the Board of Supervisors, County staff, the Front Royal-Warren County EDA (currently operating without Town input and generally referenced as WC EDA), State agencies, the Town of Front Royal, and Discover Front Royal to promote tourism and Economic Development throughout Warren County.
Petty has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from George Mason University and 10+ years of experience in community development. Mr. Petty began working for the Warren County Department of Planning and Zoning in January 2018 when he was hired as Zoning Officer. In July 2019, he was promoted to the position of Zoning Administrator. In April 2021, Petty was promoted to Planning Director. Prior to becoming a full-time County employee in 2018, he worked with the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department from 2000 to 2005 before leaving to attend college. Following graduation, Petty worked for a Business Improvement District that was integral in revitalizing a commercial and residential community. Petty will continue to support the Planning and Zoning Department until a new Director has been hired.
Regarding his appointment as Director of Economic Development, Petty said, “It has been an honor to be the Planning Director for Warren. I am excited for this new opportunity which still allows me to remain engaged in the community and assist in making Warren County a location of choice to live and work in Virginia.”
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers said, “I am pleased that Joe Petty has accepted the position of Director of Economic Development. Warren County has been home to Joe for the majority of his life. Joe will not only bring his knowledge, dedication and experience in Zoning and Planning, but his love of Warren County, which I believe will make him an exceptional Director. I look forward to seeing Joe in this position and working with him.”
Supervisor Delores Oates added, “Joe Petty’s appointment to the position of Director of Economic Development is great news for our community. His enthusiasm and commitment to building a vibrant business environment where our families can flourish is exactly the right prescription for our future. I have no doubt he will be successful!”
The Warren County Department of Economic Development is located in the Warren County Government Center, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636- 3354. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(From a Warren County Administration Press Release.)
Local Government
Town hired a public information officer, fees will impact departmental budgets
Citing an emergent need, Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks last November contracted the services of public relations firm Williams Media, LLC from the Richmond, Va. area. That may be news to many Front Royal residents, as, ironically, no press release was issued by the Town.
The firm’s owner, Joanne Williams, describes her role as a “Communications, Marketing, Public Relations & Crisis Management Strategist” according to her LinkedIn profile. She lists experience in several public relations roles, including “crisis communications for a complaint-plagued city.”
Town residents may be further surprised that a one-year contract, with options for renewal, agrees to pay Ms. Williams $125 per hour, with no cap on the number of hours worked, in addition to mileage when traveling to the area, and lodging arranged by the Town.
Because the hiring of Williams Media, LLC was never on the agenda of a town council meeting, nor was there any council discussion of bringing on a public information officer (PIO) to be paid with public funds, Royal Examiner, on Jan. 20, 2022, reached out to each member of the council, as well as Mayor Holloway, with several observations and questions:
- Through a FOIA request, it appears that the Town’s Public Information Officer Joanne Williams (Williams Media LLC) was hired without the proper Virginia Procurement Act procedures being followed.
- Ms. Presley, your clerk of council, confirmed on Jan. 19 that the council did not discuss the contract with Williams, nor did council vote on the contract. Furthermore, there was no bid put out to solicit candidates for the contracted position.
- After speaking to Joanne Williams on Jan. 19, I learned that she is being paid $125 per hour. She relayed to me that she and Town Manager Steven Hicks were friends prior to her being hired, and had worked together on a project in Petersburg, Va.
- What was the degree of council involvement in the decision to hire an outside contracted PIO versus keeping the function in-house at minimal expense (most recently whatever compensation, if any, Todd Jones was given to add PIO responsibility to his IT Director’s duties)? And what was the circumstance of council input, if any, in the process?
- With whom did the idea of an outside contracted PIO position originate? And who decided the scope of work?
- When was the contract provided to the council?
- Was there a bidding for services? If not, why not?
- The language of the contract suggests Ms. Williams will be included in important discussions and policy decisions. One of Ms. Williams’s duties is listed as “building political alliances” — By Town Charter, town elections are mandated to be non-partisan, which has been circumvented in the last decade by partisan political endorsements and sample ballots showing party-sponsored candidates. Who decided that aspect of the contract? And is there any council concern of a potential charter conflict there?
- Did the council ever discuss the need to hire a public information officer with no connection to the community? Why was having a contracted person handling FOIA requests and carrying out duties that have historically been handled by town staff, as well as developing a public relations strategy, necessary?
- Ms. Williams indicated in our conversation on Jan. 19 that if she learned she was improperly retained by the Town, she would “step back” from her duties. Will the council seek termination of her contract because the Virginia Procurement Act procedures were not employed, as is required by Virginia code?
- Will Mr. Hicks be asked to explain his reason for abandoning the Virginia code pertaining to procurement? Will he be held accountable?
- How much taxpayer money has been paid, or is due to be paid, to Williams Media LLC since her contract began? Is there a limit on annual payments to the PIO Officer?
- The Town Manager does have the authority to sign off on contracts up to a certain amount, ($25,000) but shouldn’t those contractors be found using the Virginia Procurement Act parameters as well?
Regarding these submitted questions, Councilwoman Amber Morris immediately replied, “In your request of a response from each of us I must let you know that this predates my time on council. I do hear your questions and concerns and I will ask questions.”
Councilman Joseph McFadden, whom Royal Examiner spoke to via phone on Jan. 19, regarding the circumstances surrounding hiring Williams, emailed on Jan. 20 to clarify his comments during that conversation, “For clarity: I said that I believed that she may have been brought in to bridge the gap after Todd Jones left for his position with the County. Which I believe may still be accurate. Todd had already left.
“Also, I said I did not recall discussing it. Which remains true. However, after following up with Steven immediately following our call, I understand why a Council discussion on this point would have been very brief.”
McFadden, however, did not respond to any of the questions posed to him, other council members and the mayor.
Four days later, Councilmember Letasha Thompson replied, “I have had a lot going on the past few days. I apologize for not meeting the deadline in your email. I am requesting additional information from our staff to better answer your email.”
Thompson has not responded further.
Mayor Holloway and Council Members Lori Cockrell, Gary Gillispie, and Scott Lloyd failed to respond in any way to the questions posed to the panel.
Hicks, in a Jan. 20, 2022, response to a Royal Examiner email inquiry “Was the hiring of Ms. Williams due to an emergent need?” replied, “Yes. In my Town Talk with Mike – which he thought was as [SIC] good idea – I shared we were getting a PIO so he and other media/press can have a one-stop-shop (PIO) like other localities since Todd Jones left. I am also hoping she can do the Town Talk with Mike soon. There is so much good stuff going on that we need to get the word out. Mike has been very helpful and between the Royal Examiner and Joanne – we will be able to share those stories.”
Hicks refers to a “Town Talk” interview with Royal Examiner publisher, Mike McCool, recorded on Dec. 14, 2021, some two weeks after the contract was signed with Williams Media, LLC.
In the same Jan. 20 email, Royal Examiner asked, “Which would permit the usual process to be bypassed?” Hicks wrote in reply, “All processes were followed according to procurement requirements and appropriate reviews and approvals from the Town Attorney and Purchasing. The Town Manager can signed [SIC] a contract up to $25K.”
On Jan. 26, 2022, Royal Examiner reached out to Ms. Williams, asking how fees for her services would be paid. She initially replied, via email, “The fees are expected to come out of 1205-43002 Tourism Professional Service and are expected to remain the same for FY23.”
A short time later, however, Williams sent another email, stating, “I gave you incorrect information in the earlier email today. Funding for special events (through the Special Events Coordinator) are expected to come out of 1205-43002 Tourism Professional Service. Fees for Williams Media LLC will come from each department, as public information touches each department.”
There may be a bit of confusion swirling around the need for and the hiring of a public information officer, but one thing is abundantly clear: with budget time upon us, and departments being urged to trim their requests, everyone will have less money to work with, as $125 an hour is bound to add up fast. That may be especially true as Royal Examiner was informed the afternoon of Jan. 26, that ALL media inquiries concerning town operations and business, right down to the correct spelling of names of involved parties or sign-up sheet public speakers at town meetings, must now go through the out-of-town PIO, rather than town departmental staff members.
That was a situation Council Clerk/Administrative Assistant Tina Presley was apparently not aware of the evening of the Jan. 24 council meeting in question when she was queried by Royal Examiner reporter Roger Bianchini at the meeting’s conclusion for correct spellings of the names of recognized Solid Waste staff, one BZA appointee, and one of four signed up Public Comments speakers, in addition to verification of the makers and seconders of several motions made that evening. “That’ll have to be tomorrow,” Presley told Bianchini of assembling the requested information without mentioning a necessity of the inquiry having to be made through the Public Information Officer.
With no names yet provided 2-1/2 days after the meeting, Town Manager Hicks was contacted by the Royal Examiner reporter late Thursday morning, Jan. 27, about this policy change. Prior to going off the record for a more informal conversation, Hicks claimed such redirected municipal information-gathering policies away from staff were commonplace in order to save that staff time in dealing with the media. Bianchini replied that perhaps that was due to some staff, such as the town manager himself (now town manager, FREDA executive director, and town building official) and Ms. Presley (administrative assistant and council clerk), now pulling what had been two or three full-time or near full-time jobs in the wake of his predecessor’s downsizing of the town government staff and operations. It was a downsizing famously labeled “right-sizing” by the interim town manager, that has been coupled with the likely more expensive outsourcing of functions like Public Information Officer, tourism marketing, and intra-municipal agency (vs. WC EDA) civil litigation legal representation.
“Don’t punish the media for the internal mismanagement of the town government by recent managers and elected officials that have resulted in staff having less time to deal with media questions, which heretofore seemed to be considered part of their job,” Bianchini said he suggested to the current town manager.
Local Government
Town short-term rental rule decision deferred to Feb. 28; citizen concerns voiced and Solid Waste staff and Energy Department Director Jenkins lauded for service
(Writer’s note: as observed in the first caption below, apologies for any name misspellings as Royal Examiner was informed by Council Clerk Tina Presley the afternoon of Jan. 26 that any media requests for information, even correct spellings of involved parties or public speaker sign-in sheet names, must now be forwarded by town staff to the Town’s out-of-town Public Information Officer Joanne Williams for a response, which has not yet been received.)
At its meeting of Monday evening, January 24, the Front Royal Town Council delayed action on an ordinance amendment setting in-town regulations for short-term “tourist” rentals; removed “Vape-Oriented” from a recommendation on lighting regulation code changes for businesses in the town limits; finalized naming of an interim town attorney and authorized the expenditure of $24,500 in contracting an executive search firm to recommend a permanent replacement for recently retired Town Attorney Doug Napier, among other business items.
But before getting down to its action agenda items, two recognitions of Town personnel were acknowledged. First, was the Solid Waste crew for its ongoing work under sometimes trying conditions to keep the town from accumulated waste. Then a fond farewell was bid to soon-to-be-retired Department of Energy Services Director David Jenkins for his 30 years of service to the town and its electric/energy department.
With no citizens present to comment and some questions remaining, the one scheduled public hearing on the short-term rental ordinance was left open so that the public could appear at council’s February 28 meeting to express opinions on how short-term rentals should be regulated in the town’s often more tightly packed than county residential neighborhoods. One change suggested by several council members was elimination of a mandate that short-term rentals have an active landline phone to assure the ability of renters to reach emergency services if cell phone service was to fail. The recommendation was initially made at the planning department level due to sometimes spotty cell phone service in some areas. Amber Morris called the condition “archaic in this day and age” and several members supported that notion.
Public Comments raise questions
Following council discussion of the short-term tourist rental issues, council heard from four public speakers on four separate issues of public interest not on the agenda. Those speakers were George Cline Jr., president of the Warren County Builders Association, who addressed concerns about the Town’s process in taking over inspection on in-town building and repair projects; Gene Kilby restating his initiative to have council rename a town street in honor of the town’s first African-American mayor, George E. Banks, who was laid to rest this past week; third, Michael Shutton, who addressed issues he has observed with uncleared sidewalks packed with ice-covered snow in town in front of private business or residential properties forcing at least one handicapped person in a wheelchair and students heading toward Skyline High and/or Middle Schools to walk or wheel in the cleared street; and finally attorney Tom Sayre who questioned the $24,500 contract expenditure on the town attorney search with a competent, long-term assistant town attorney, George Sonnett, in place, in house.
In posing a list of questions to council and staff (at 17:45 to 28:40 mark of linked Town video), Cline was somewhat critical of a lack of Town communications with the Builders Association in the process of developing the new Town Building Inspection Department.
“Our association has a tremendous amount of depth and knowledge, and could have probably presented some great ideas or suggestions had we been asked. We weren’t asked,” Cline said, echoing previous criticism of the Town’s clearing of trees and vegetation at Happy Creek without consultation with available boards or consultants that led to the resignation of the Town’s Urban Forestry Board and a philosophical break with The Tree Stewards.
Next up (at 29:05 to 31:50 marks of linked Town video), Kilby acknowledged the burial of Front Royal’s first and only African American mayor, George E. Banks, in the Veterans Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia, earlier that day. Noting his call of a year ago to council to name a street after a man he said, “succeeded in bringing this community together while making considerable improvements,” Kilby renewed that call with some added detail. That detail included support from residents of the involved street at Edgemont Avenue where it turns right into Scranton Avenue and goes by Banks’ property.
“We have signatures (of support) from almost all of the residents of Edgemont Avenue, and I don’t think it would be difficult for us to get signatures from the four properties that face Scranton Avenue,” Kilby told council and the mayor, concluding by giving a brief bio of Banks service to the council clerk.
Next was Michael Shutton (at 32:00 to 35:55 marks of the linked Town video). Shutton, whose name we hope we are spelling correctly in the absence of verification from the council clerk, described a recent experience coming to the aid of a middle aged man struggling in a wheelchair in the street at the intersection of Route 340 (South Royal Ave.) and South Street due to the accumulated snow and ice on the sidewalk. Shutton, who said he has children at both Skyline Middle and High Schools, noted he had also seen children walking toward the schools in the street for the same reason.
Concluding the Public Comments on non-agenda items, which council has approved moving to after all of a meeting’s public hearings are completed, was local attorney Tom Sayre (36:08 to 37:20 mark of linked video). Sayre questioned the $24,500 expenditure on an executive search contractor to find a new town attorney, suggesting council first take a hard look at current Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett (not a bad idea, Tom). However, with the expenditure approved, Council member Thompson cited the contractor’s extensive background work beyond what council could accomplish in house. “It really is a perfect company to deal with this. – And we got Steven,” Thompson said of the company bringing current Town Manager Steven Hicks to council’s attention. But if memory serves correctly, Hicks was chosen after a search during which a round or two of interviewed candidates were rejected by council.
Other business
Near the meeting’s end council appointed Christine Arrons (sp?) and Michael Williams to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Earlier at the request of Council member Letasha Thompson, Williams was asked to join the Town Solid Waste Crew for its photo op due to his call to the town government alerting it to the accumulating waste situation at the Kendrick Lane subdivision where the property’s ownership appears to have let its privately contracted waste pick up lapse, leading to the town crew being dispatched to cleanup a quickly deteriorating situation for subdivision residents.
The interim town attorney named as one of the meeting’s last four action items, as noted in an earlier press release, is James E. Cornwell Jr. of White Stone, Va. As previously reported with the press release announcement of the plan to hire Cornwell, White Stone is a coastal town near the mouth of the Rappahannock River in Lancaster County. The Town press release noted Cornwell’s 45 years of experience in representation of local “governments, public bodies and authorities”.
Non-FOIA compliant closed meeting addition rejected
At the meeting’s outset (1:50 mark) Councilman Gary Gillespie made a motion to add one item to the agenda, a closed session without any FOIA-mandated identification of subject matter. The motion was seconded and a role call vote of approval was made until the final name called, when Letasha Thompson voted “no”. Mayor Holloway noted that with late agenda additions requiring a unanimous vote of approval, the motion failed. Queried later by the media about her “no” vote, Thompson explained that without clarity on the topic she felt that “whatever it was could wait until next week”.
See these recognitions, discussions, votes, and council and manager reports in the above-referenced Town video.
