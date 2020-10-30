Connect with us

Town Notices

Town crew to start bank stabilization in Happy Creek

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Town of Front Royal Public Works Department has obtained a permit from the Virginia Marine Resource Commission (VMRC), Army Corps of Engineers, Virginia Inland Game & Fishery, and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to perform channel restoration and creek bank stabilization along Happy Creek between E. Prospect Street and South Street.

The Town is removing accumulated materials and vegetation to reduce potential backups and flooding. No trees larger than approximately 4 inches are being removed. The Town will be reinforcing stream banks to reduce erosion and local flooding potential.

This work has begun and should be finished by December 30, 2020, weather permitting.

There will be times the walking path on Front Street and one southbound lane of S. Commerce Avenue will be closed. There will be signs and cones in place during the working hours of 7:00 am to 5 pm. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Robert Boyer, Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Town Notices

Warren County Parks winter hours reminder

Published

1 day ago

on

October 29, 2020

By


Winter park hours of operation are Sunday through Saturday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk, and effective November 3, 2020, through March 8, 2021, at the locations listed below:

  • Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
  • Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
  • Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
  • Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
  • Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
  • Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Expected traffic delays in Front Royal for Wednesday, October 14

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the motoring public that there will be the potential for traffic delays on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from approximately 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Delays can be expected from 340/Country Club Drive (at Walmart entrance) southbound across the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at Strasburg Road, leading into the Town of Front Royal.

Motorists are asked to exhibit caution in the area of the bridge due to pedestrians crossing at crosswalks as part of an event. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control there. Alternate routes of travel are encouraged during this time period.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

The Town Manager’s Office has received several inquiries regarding trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The Town of Front Royal is NOT canceling Halloween and leaving it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate.

However, the Town is not sponsoring Hometown Halloween on Main Street as it has done in years past. It’s our understanding many merchants on Main Street are planning to participate in Halloween, again participation is at the discretion of parents and merchants.

The Front Royal Police Department will be publishing safety recommendations early next week which we would appreciate all participants in Trick-or-Treating to follow.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Town offices closed October 12th for Columbus Day

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020, in observance of Columbus Day.

Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair on Warren Avenue

Published

1 month ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair beginning Thursday, September 24 at 10 pm through Friday, September 25 at 6 am (Weather Permitting).

Warren Avenue will be closed from E. 2nd Street to E. 3rd St and signs will be in place.  Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in this area.

We apologize for any inconvenience, however, that is why it is being scheduled at night. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111 after hours.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be installing utility lines on W. Duck St

Published

1 month ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be installing utility lines on W. Duck St for new dwellings on September 23, 2020, from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Duck Street will be closed from Forrest Hill Drive to the first VDOT entrance. Residents in Hensel Stone Subdivision will be detoured up Forrest Hill Drive.

Detour signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of signs and crews working.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Questions? Please call Public Works 540-635-7819

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
52°
Cloudy
7:38am6:14pm EDT
Feels like: 50°F
Wind: 6mph NW
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 0
FriSatSun
min 32°F
50/39°F
61/36°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
19
Mon
all-day WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Oct 19 – Nov 12 all-day
WCHS Band Annual Fruit Sale @ ONLINE STORE
Please show your support by purchasing fresh fruit for you, your family and friends to enjoy over the holidays! To place your order online, simply click here. Navel, Grapefruit, Juice Oranges — Whole Box $40, Half[...]
Oct
30
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Oct 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Love Revival - FREE Monthly Community Dinner @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Oct
31
Sat
10:00 am Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
Oct 31 @ 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Halloween on Main Street @ White Picket Fence
10-11 am: Dog Costume Parade and judging 1-2 pm: Wedding on the Gazebo 4 pm: Children’s Costume Parade with judging and prizes 5 pm: Trick or Treat on Main Street. Merchants and County Businesses will[...]
10:00 am Skyline Middle School Food Drive @ C&C Frozen Treats
Skyline Middle School Food Drive @ C&C Frozen Treats
Oct 31 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Skyline Middle School Food Drive @ C&C Frozen Treats
Skyline Middle School kicks off its 38th Annual Food Drive Saturday, October 31, 10 am-3 pm, at C&C Frozen Treats. Please bring nonperishable food.
5:00 pm Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Oct 31 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Halloween Glow Throw @ Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Co
Bring your best costumes and GLOW throw with us! Trick or treat, throw axes and have an amazing Halloween with SVAXETHROWINGCO! KID friendly! Make your reservation today, spots will fill up fast: www.svaxethrowingco.com Fill out[...]
Nov
1
Sun
all-day 2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Nov 1 all-day
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Grant Application @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) Beginning on November 1, 2020, to accept Applications for 2021 DARE TO DREAM GRANTS (Take classes, start a business, purchase a computer, learn a new skill, train for a[...]
Nov
4
Wed
6:00 pm Annual Meeting of St. Luke Commu... @ Online Event
Annual Meeting of St. Luke Commu... @ Online Event
Nov 4 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Annual Meeting of St. Luke Community Clinic @ Online Event
St. Luke Community Clinic, Inc., of Front Royal, will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, by ZOOM. All members (those who donate $35 annually or volunteer at the clinic) are[...]
Nov
5
Thu
6:00 pm Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitt... @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitt... @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Nov 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitting Boy Scouts @ West Oaks Farm Market Event Venue
Fashion Show Fundraiser benefitting Shenandoah Area Council Boy Scouts Fashion, food, cash bar, silent auction, raffle, door prizes, vendors on-site. Sponsored by Anna Quinn Jewelers, Grove’s Winchester Harley Davidson and Firenza Pizza. Showcasing clothing by[...]
Nov
7
Sat
all-day Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Nov 7 all-day
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Why should Small Business Saturday just be celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving? Buy Local – Shop Local – Eat Local – Support Front Royal’s Small Business Community and stay local! Small Business Saturdays –[...]