Town Notices
TOWN NOTICE: 2019 Water Quality Report
The Town of Front Royal Department of Public Works proudly announces that the 2019 Annual Water Quality Report (aka Consumer Confidence Report) is available on-line to customers of the Town’s water system at FrontRoyalVA.com/CCR or by visiting the Town of Front Royal’s website. This report demonstrates the Town’s commitment to providing the highest quality water to our customers.
During 2019, your tap water met all of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Commonwealth of Virginia drinking water health standards. The Town vigilantly safeguards its water supplies.
This report provides our customers with an overview of how tap water reaches your home or business, testing results for your water, and important information concerning your drinking water.
Residents may request a paper copy mailed to their address by calling the Water Treatment Plant at 540-636-7474.
If you have any questions about this report, please contact Michael C. Kisner, Manager of Water Treatment Operations, at (540) 636-7474.
All Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately
The Town of Front Royal continues to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. To protect Town citizens and Town staff, as well as, maintain 100% effectiveness for services, all Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately.
Planning and Zoning will able to accept permit application through the US mail:
Town of Front Royal
102 East Main St.
Front Royal, VA 22630
or email cpotter@frontroyalva.com
Approvals will be returned by mail or email accordingly.
The Department of Finance drive-thru lanes will remain open during hours of normal operation. The right lane will be used for payments only and the left lane will be used for additional transactions, such as change of utility service requests. The Finance department staff will be available by telephone.
During this state of emergency, the Town will NOT disconnect utility service due to non-payment of a utility account.
Additionally, The Town will NOT assess late fees or penalties for balances on utility accounts. The Town will continue to mail utility bills and applicable delinquent notifications.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
o Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
o By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635-7799
o By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
o Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window
Our mission is to keep our employees and citizens healthy and safe as this situation evolves. We are committed to providing you with accurate information as quickly as we receive it. Please understand information changes frequently but we will do our very best to keep you informed.
Town will flush fire hydrants – March 16-27, 2020
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community the weeks of March 16-27, 2020 (Weather Permitting) between the hours of 7:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Hydrant flushing helps to keep water lines free of deposit buildup and to check the mechanical operation of fire hydrants. Bi-annual flushing is necessary to provide better water quality and fire protection. Daytime flushing allows crews to perform minor repairs to hydrants to provide continued operation.
Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and/or discoloration of water during flushing. If you experience discolored water, run your cold-water tap until it clears. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears.
Hydrant flushing also results in water on the roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving during these times.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
2020 Holiday trash-recycling schedule
Trash and recycling needs to be at curb by 7am the day of pickup or can be put out 7pm the evening prior to pickup. During weeks of Holidays there is no yard waste or chipper collection.
Yard Waste, Christmas Tree and Chipper collection ends January 29, 2020.
Yard Waste and Chipper collection resumes March 25, 2020.
Please call Public Works for additional information 540-635-7819
UPDATE: Public Notice: Main Street Market storage facility closing
This notice is intended for all individuals who have storage agreements with the former Stokes Mart/B&G Mart, now Main Street Market Storage.
The facility will close on December 1, 2019. You will need to remove all of your belongings on or before that date. In addition to this public notice, letters were sent out to the most recent address on file.
We are providing two ways for you to clear out the storage unit:
- Call the office of the Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) at 540.635.2182 Monday-Friday between 8 am-2 p.m. to schedule a pick up time.
- The facility will be open at the dates and times below, no appointment necessary:
Friday, November 29 | 3-6 pm
Saturday, November 30 | 7 am-3 pm
Sunday, December 1 | Noon-3 pm
Any items left behind after 3 pm on December 1 will be considered abandoned and therefore forfeited to the EDA to dispose of at our discretion. If you have any questions, please contact the Main Office at 540.635.2182 at your earliest convenience. Thank you.
Town Notice: Halloween Observance
The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Thursday, October 31, 2019, between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities. It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets. Early forecasts are calling for precipitation which will further decrease visibility.
The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. Hometown Halloween will take place from 6:00 pm until 8 pm and is a rain or shine event. East Main Street will be closed at 4:00 pm. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
TOWN NOTICE: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption
As temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers are being asked to conserve power. If we can conserve during these peak hours (4:pm – 6:pm), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low.
The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today,Sept. 11, 2019 from 4:pm – 6:pm. Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:
• shutting off lights when not needed
• avoid using ovens/stoves from 4:pm-6:pm
• unplugging small appliances and electric chargers
• raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two
• doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 4:pm-6:pm
• turning off televisions, computers, radios and other electronic devices when not being used.
If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 3:30pm
