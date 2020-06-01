TOWN NOTICE: 2019 Water Quality Report

The Town of Front Royal continues to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. To protect Town citizens and Town staff, as well as, maintain 100% effectiveness for services, all Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately.

Planning and Zoning will able to accept permit application through the US mail:

Town of Front Royal



Department of Planning and Zoning102 East Main St.Front Royal, VA 22630

or email cpotter@frontroyalva.com

Approvals will be returned by mail or email accordingly.

The Department of Finance drive-thru lanes will remain open during hours of normal operation. The right lane will be used for payments only and the left lane will be used for additional transactions, such as change of utility service requests. The Finance department staff will be available by telephone.

During this state of emergency, the Town will NOT disconnect utility service due to non-payment of a utility account.

Additionally, The Town will NOT assess late fees or penalties for balances on utility accounts. The Town will continue to mail utility bills and applicable delinquent notifications.

The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.

To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:

o Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)

o By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635-7799

o By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630

o Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window

Our mission is to keep our employees and citizens healthy and safe as this situation evolves. We are committed to providing you with accurate information as quickly as we receive it. Please understand information changes frequently but we will do our very best to keep you informed.