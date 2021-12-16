Town Notice: Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) vacancies

Town Council is searching for citizens who are interested in serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) to fill unexpired terms ending May 1, 2023, May 1, 2024, and May 1, 2025. The BZA is a 5-member body appointed by the Judge of the Circuit Court of Warren County.

Applicants must live within the Town Limits of Front Royal and complete the Certified Board of Zoning Appeals program through The Land Use Education Program (LUEP) at VCU within one year of service to the Town.

Town Council shall interview candidates and recommend their nomination to the judge.

BZA meets once a month as needed. They are responsible for deciding whether variances from the Town’s zoning regulations can be granted and to listen to appeals of administrative decisions of the Zoning Administrator.

Applications will not be accepted without a resume attached. Applications are available on the Town’s website https://www.frontroyalva.com/ or by contacting the Clerk of Council.

If you are interested in serving on the BZA please send an application with an attached resume to:

Mayor & Town Council

Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council

102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

tpresley@frontroyalva.com