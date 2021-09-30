Town Notice: Columbus Day Holiday closing and Trash/Recycling Collection

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be testing sanitary sewer pipes and storm sewer pipes from September 21, 2021-October 29, 2021 (weather permitting) between 7 am-5 pm.

Door hangers will be hung weekly, informing residents we will be in that area. The tests will be conducted using smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present. Smoke may enter your home or business through a washer discharge pipe, bathrooms that are seldom used, and basement floor drains. If smoke enters your home or business, immediately open doors and windows and turn on all bathroom exhaust fans and the kitchen range hood. This will help dissipate the smoke quicker.

To minimize the chance of smoke entering your home, please pour at least a gallon of water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the date of the test.

The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7 am-3:30 pm. If after-hours, call Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.

Please avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke. While relatively harmless, it may cause irritation to nasal passages. Any irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with respiratory ailments should leave the premises during the test. Be sure any house pets are provided proper ventilation or are removed from the premises.

IMPORTANT! If any individuals in your home and/or business have respiratory problems and are immobile, please notify Public Works at 540-635-7819 prior to testing.