Town Notices
Town Notice: Curb & Gutter Project
The Town of Front Royal will have contractor, Imperio Construction, installing curb & gutter on certain Town streets and will begin on E. 6th St from Commerce Avenue to Royal Avenue. They will begin Wednesday, June 1, 2022-until complete approximately June 24, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (Weather Permitting).
There may be lane shifts for periods of time. There will be signs in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If any questions, contact Steve Scheulen, Public Works at 540-635-7819.
Areas of Town:
- E. 6th St – from Commerce Ave to Royal Ave.
- Forest Hill Dr- from Duck St to Strasburg Rd
- Virginia Ave – from 14th St to 15th St
- W. 16th St – from 15th St to dead end. 1 apron
- E. 13th St- from Royal Ave to Edgemont Ave
- Edgemont Ave – from 13th St to Scranton
- W. 11th St – from Royal Ave to N. Shenandoah Ave
- W. 9th St – from Virginia Ave to N. Shenandoah Ave. 1 apron
- Viscose Ave – from Shenandoah Ave to W. Main St. 4 aprons
- Garrison St- from Viscose Ave to W. Main St
- Easterly St – from Wine St to Stonewall Dr. 2 aprons
- Horseshoe Dr – from Easterly to Easterly. 1 apron
Town Notices
Townwide line painting and thermoplastic for crosswalks, stop bars, and arrows will begin May 17th
Townwide line painting and thermoplastic for crosswalks, stop bars, and arrows will begin May 17 to June 1 from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday – Friday (weather permitting)
Clatterbuck Pavement Markings will be line painting roads throughout the Town.
Crosswalks will be installed one lane at a time with minimal traffic interruptions. There will be lane shifts for short periods of time, and signs will be in place.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and to be aware of flaggers and crews working.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819
Town Notices
No yard waste collection, public works office closed – May 18, 2022
National Public Works Week is May 15-21, 2022. We would love to celebrate all the hard work of the approximately 68 Public Works Employees who work hard every day during their shift and while on call 24/7 for emergency situations and being taken away from family, even during holidays.
The Town of Front Royal’s Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, so all Public Works employees can enjoy a treat to celebrate National Public Works Week and attend the Town Employees Wellness Day. The Public Works office will also be closed from (11:00 am to 2:00 pm). The collection will resume on May 25, 2022.
Trash and Recycling will be collected on Wednesday, May 18, and must be placed curbside by 7:00 am the morning of the collection or after 7:00 pm the night before.
If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (540)635-7819, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm. If there are any utility emergencies during the closure, please contact Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Road Closure – Chester Street and Laurel Virginia Hale – May 9 – 11
The Town of Front Royal Streets Department will be installing security bollards and will have a road closure at the intersection of Chester Street and Laurel Virginia Hale to the Gazebo entrance beginning Monday, May 9, 2022, at 7:00 am through Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm. (Weather Permitting)
Crews will be working in the area between 7:00 am to 2:00 pm and will be pouring concrete and leaving overnight to cure. The road closure will be through the day and night. Signs will be in place.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday through Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Road closures – sewer repairs
The Town of Front Royal is having contractor, Snyder Environmental Services complete sewer repairs. The following road closures will begin May 1-4, 2022 (weather permitting) 7:00 pm to 6:00 am:
- Crescent Street from Main Street to Chester Street will be closed.
- Peyton Street from Royal Avenue and Chester Street will be closed.
- Contractors will have signs in place while working.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.
If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or after-hours non-emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Town Notices
Front Royal flushing fire hydrants town wide
The Town will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community from April 5 – 14, 2022 between the hours of 7:00 am and 3:00 pm.
Hydrant flushing helps to keep water lines free of deposit buildup and to check the mechanical operation of fire hydrants. Bi-annual flushing is necessary to provide better water quality and fire protection. Daytime flushing allows crews to perform minor repairs to hydrants to provide continued operation.
Customers may experience periods of low water pressure and/or discoloration of water during flushing. If you experience discolored water, run your cold-water tap until it clears. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears.
Hydrant flushing also results in water on the roadways. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving during these times.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
Town Notices
Town Council meeting on Monday, March 28 will include several public hearings
The Front Royal Town Council meeting on March 28, will include several public hearings on proposed tax rates, sewer service rate increases, Poe’s River Edge commercial campground permit proposal, and a Sanitary Sewer Easement request on Toray Drive. See the Town’s complete public notice released Thursday afternoon, below:
1) for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023, to consider the Real Property Tax rate at $0.13 per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase over the current year’s rates and has remained near $0.13 since 2014; and the Personal Property Tax rate at $0.64 per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase since 2014; and the personal property tax relief rate (PPTR) for qualifying vehicles at a rate of 49% of the value on the first $20,000 of assessed value for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value greater than $1,000; and a personal property tax relief rate of 100% for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value of $1,000 or less, pursuant to Virginia Code §58.1-3524.
2) to consider the partial vacation of an existing 20’ sanitary sewer easement located on Warren County Tax Parcel No. 12-G-1-2-1A1, at 195 Toray Drive, pursuant to Va. Code Section 15.2-1800 (B).
3) a Special Use Permit application submitted by Poe’s River Edge, LLC requesting permission to operate a commercial recreation facility on T.M. #20A1-3-5A1. The proposed facility will operate as a 200-site campground facility. The parcel is zoned I-2. Per Town Code Chapter 175-65.B, commercial recreation facilities are permitted only with a Special Use Permit.
4) to consider an ordinance to amend and re-enact Front Royal Town Code Sections 134-22.1 and 134-22.4 so that sewer service rates are increased. The Town’s legal authority to impose such fees and rates for water and sewer service can be found in Virginia Code Section 15.2-2119, 15.2-2111, and 15.2-2122. If approved, the following fees and rates would be increased as indicated July 1, 2022:
134-22.1 – Sanitary Sewer Service Rates
Sewer service base rate from $17.33 to $17.72
Sewer service rate above 3,000 gallons from $14.90 to $15.24 per 1,000 gallons
134-22.4 – Sewer Service Rates for Commercial/Industrial Laundries
In-Town laundry sewer service rate below 100,000 gallons from $15.98 to $16.34 per 1,000 gallons
In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 100,000 gallons and below 500,000 gallons from $14.52 to $14.85 per 1,000 gallons
In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 500,000 gallons from $13.80 to $14.11 per 1,000 gallons
More information on any of the scheduled public hearings is available during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of Council’s Office at (540)635-8007 or 102 E. Main Street Front Royal, Virginia 22630. All Citizens of the Town of Front Royal are invited to attend these hearings to express their views.
Wind: 9mph SSE
Humidity: 68%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 1
75/48°F
81/54°F