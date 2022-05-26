Town Notice: Curb & Gutter Project

The Front Royal Town Council meeting on March 28, will include several public hearings on proposed tax rates, sewer service rate increases, Poe’s River Edge commercial campground permit proposal, and a Sanitary Sewer Easement request on Toray Drive. See the Town’s complete public notice released Thursday afternoon, below:

1) for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023, to consider the Real Property Tax rate at $0.13 per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase over the current year’s rates and has remained near $0.13 since 2014; and the Personal Property Tax rate at $0.64 per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase since 2014; and the personal property tax relief rate (PPTR) for qualifying vehicles at a rate of 49% of the value on the first $20,000 of assessed value for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value greater than $1,000; and a personal property tax relief rate of 100% for qualifying vehicles with an assessed value of $1,000 or less, pursuant to Virginia Code §58.1-3524.

2) to consider the partial vacation of an existing 20’ sanitary sewer easement located on Warren County Tax Parcel No. 12-G-1-2-1A1, at 195 Toray Drive, pursuant to Va. Code Section 15.2-1800 (B).

3) a Special Use Permit application submitted by Poe’s River Edge, LLC requesting permission to operate a commercial recreation facility on T.M. #20A1-3-5A1. The proposed facility will operate as a 200-site campground facility. The parcel is zoned I-2. Per Town Code Chapter 175-65.B, commercial recreation facilities are permitted only with a Special Use Permit.

4) to consider an ordinance to amend and re-enact Front Royal Town Code Sections 134-22.1 and 134-22.4 so that sewer service rates are increased. The Town’s legal authority to impose such fees and rates for water and sewer service can be found in Virginia Code Section 15.2-2119, 15.2-2111, and 15.2-2122. If approved, the following fees and rates would be increased as indicated July 1, 2022:

134-22.1 – Sanitary Sewer Service Rates

Sewer service base rate from $17.33 to $17.72

Sewer service rate above 3,000 gallons from $14.90 to $15.24 per 1,000 gallons

134-22.4 – Sewer Service Rates for Commercial/Industrial Laundries

In-Town laundry sewer service rate below 100,000 gallons from $15.98 to $16.34 per 1,000 gallons

In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 100,000 gallons and below 500,000 gallons from $14.52 to $14.85 per 1,000 gallons

In-Town laundry sewer service rate above 500,000 gallons from $13.80 to $14.11 per 1,000 gallons

More information on any of the scheduled public hearings is available during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of Council’s Office at (540)635-8007 or 102 E. Main Street Front Royal, Virginia 22630. All Citizens of the Town of Front Royal are invited to attend these hearings to express their views.