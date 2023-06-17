Town Notice: East Prospect Street bridge temporarily to shut down for repairs, closure to impact travel from June 20 to June 23

The Front Royal Town Council has announced that it will be conducting public hearings on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The hearings will take place at the Warren County Government Center’s Board Meeting Room, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue. The two proposed ordinances will be discussed during the public hearings and encourage interested individuals to attend the meeting and voice their opinions.

Ordinance 1: Amendment to Town Code Chapter 175-137 Fees, Charges, and Expenses: The first ordinance to be considered during the public hearing is the proposed amendment to Town Code Chapter 175-137. This amendment seeks to add an application fee of $400.00 for processing a Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA) Application. The purpose of this fee is to cover the administrative costs associated with reviewing and processing these applications.

Ordinance 2: Amendment to Town Code Chapter 98 Business, Professional, and Occupational Licensing: The second ordinance up for discussion pertains to an amendment of Town Code Chapter 98. This proposed amendment aims to introduce new definitions for “Mobile Food Unit” and “New Business.” Additionally, it seeks to provide additional information on License Requirements and include Mobile Food Unit in the Licensing, Peddlers, and Itinerant Merchants section of the code.

Opportunity for Public Input: The Town Council encourages all interested individuals to attend the public hearings and take advantage of the opportunity to present their views on these proposed ordinances. It is important for the council to hear from the community and consider their input before making any final decisions. Attending the meeting allows residents to participate in the democratic process actively and have their voices heard.

Availability of Public Hearing Items: For those who wish to review the public hearing items beforehand, they are accessible for public inspection. The documents can be found at the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning and the Department of Finance, both located at Town Hall, 102 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. These documents are available during normal office hours and provide additional context and details regarding the proposed ordinances.

Contact Information: Should individuals require further information or have specific inquiries regarding the proposed ordinances, they can reach out to the Front Royal Department of Planning & Zoning at 540-635-4236 or the Finance Department at 540-635-7799. The staff members in these departments will be able to provide any additional information and address any questions or concerns.

The upcoming public hearings provide an opportunity for residents of Front Royal to engage with the local government and express their opinions on the proposed ordinances. By attending the meeting, you can actively contribute to the decision-making process and help shape the policies that will impact the town. It is important to take advantage of this opportunity and make one’s voice heard in matters concerning the community’s interests and welfare.