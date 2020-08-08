Town Notices
Town Notice: East Stonewall Drive/Bridge Closure
The Town will have a contractor performing repairs to the E. Stonewall Drive Bridge.
E. Stonewall Drive will be closed to all traffic from August 12, 2020, through September 30, 2020, from Walking Trail to Fletcher St.
Signs will be in place for the road closure.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.
Department of Public Works (540) 635-7819
Local News
The Town of Front Royal to provide financial assistance to small businesses
The Town of Front Royal, administered by the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, will begin taking grant applications from Town businesses for financial assistance. The intent of the forgivable grant program is to provide immediate relief to Town small businesses that can demonstrate economic hardship from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant funds shall be used to pay outstanding Town of Front Royal utility bills in order to continue to receive essential services, the remaining grant funds may be used to pay for other expenses associated with business interruption.
Businesses may receive grant funding between $2,500 and $20,000 depending on their 2019 gross receipts. The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce will work in conjunction with the Town of Front Royal Finance Department and the Front Royal CARES Committee to administer the grant.
“The Town Council has been anxious to help local businesses and was prepared in April to use Town reserve funds. Fortunately, the Town has received over one million dollars in CARES Act funds to help our local small businesses and boost our economy. I would personally like to thank the Town Council, the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and the Front Royal CARES Committee for all their hard work getting us to this point. I am looking forward to checks being cut in a few weeks.” said Matthew Tederick, Interim Town Manager.
Niki Foster, President of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce said, “The Chamber’s Vision statement is, ‘To be recognized as the leading resource for business in Front Royal-Warren County.’ That is why we are so honored to be able to not only help the Town of Front Royal administer the financial assistance grant program, but as importantly, help our local small businesses who are the backbone of our community.”
Town of Front Royal businesses interested in applying for the business recovery grants will be able to apply on Monday, July 27th beginning at 9:00 AM at www.FrontRoyalVA.com/CARES through Monday, August 10th ending at 5:00 PM. In the meantime, businesses can go the web page and review the process and appropriate required documentation.
Further details can be found at www.FrontRoyalVA.com/CARES.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption
As temperatures are expected to reach well into the ’90s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers is being asked to conserve power. If we can conserve during these peak hours (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low. The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today, July 21st from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:
• shutting off lights when not needed
• avoid using ovens/stoves from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
• unplugging small appliances and electric chargers
• raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two
• doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
• turning off televisions, computers, radios, and other electronic devices when not being used.
If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm
Town Notices
Town Notice: No yard waste pickup on July 15th
The Town of Front Royal’s Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, so that employees can enjoy their Employee Appreciation Luncheon. The collection will resume on July 22.
Trash and Recycling will be collected on Wednesday, July 15, and must be placed curbside by 7:00 am the morning of the collection or after 7:00 pm the night before.
If you have any questions please contact the Public Work’s Department at (540)635-7819, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Voluntary reduction of electric consumption requested
As temperatures are expected to continue to reach well into the 90’s in the next few days, the Town of Front Royal’s electric customers are being asked to conserve power. “If we can conserve during these peak hours (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.), we can save on transmission and capacity costs, and help keep the electricity rates low,” the Town says. The Town requests electric customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption beginning today, July 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Customers can take simple conservation steps such as:
– shutting off lights when not needed;
– avoid using ovens/stoves from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.;
– unplugging small appliances and electric chargers;
– raising the air conditioner thermostat, a degree or two;
– doing laundry and other household chores that require hot water or electricity during hours other than 1 p.m.-6 p.m.;
– turning off televisions, computers, radios, and other electronic devices when not being used.
If you have any questions or concerns please call the Energy Services Department at (540) 635-3027, Monday – Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm.
Town Notices
TOWN NOTICE: 2019 Water Quality Report
The Town of Front Royal Department of Public Works proudly announces that the 2019 Annual Water Quality Report (aka Consumer Confidence Report) is available on-line to customers of the Town’s water system at FrontRoyalVA.com/CCR or by visiting the Town of Front Royal’s website. This report demonstrates the Town’s commitment to providing the highest quality water to our customers.
During 2019, your tap water met all of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Commonwealth of Virginia drinking water health standards. The Town vigilantly safeguards its water supplies.
This report provides our customers with an overview of how tap water reaches your home or business, testing results for your water, and important information concerning your drinking water.
Residents may request a paper copy mailed to their address by calling the Water Treatment Plant at 540-636-7474.
If you have any questions about this report, please contact Michael C. Kisner, Manager of Water Treatment Operations, at (540) 636-7474.
Local News
All Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately
The Town of Front Royal continues to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. To protect Town citizens and Town staff, as well as, maintain 100% effectiveness for services, all Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately.
Planning and Zoning will able to accept permit application through the US mail:
Town of Front Royal
102 East Main St.
Front Royal, VA 22630
or email cpotter@frontroyalva.com
Approvals will be returned by mail or email accordingly.
The Department of Finance drive-thru lanes will remain open during hours of normal operation. The right lane will be used for payments only and the left lane will be used for additional transactions, such as change of utility service requests. The Finance department staff will be available by telephone.
During this state of emergency, the Town will NOT disconnect utility service due to non-payment of a utility account.
Additionally, The Town will NOT assess late fees or penalties for balances on utility accounts. The Town will continue to mail utility bills and applicable delinquent notifications.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
o Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
o By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635-7799
o By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
o Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window
Our mission is to keep our employees and citizens healthy and safe as this situation evolves. We are committed to providing you with accurate information as quickly as we receive it. Please understand information changes frequently but we will do our very best to keep you informed.
King Cartoons
