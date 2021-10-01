Town Notices
Town Notice: Front Royal celebrates Public Power Week
Front Royal is celebrating Public Power Week October 3rd through 9th, along with more than 2,000 other localities providing community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities throughout America.
In recognition of Public Power Week, the Front Royal Town Council presented a proclamation to the Energy Services Department at their September 27th meeting. “Front Royal Energy has been providing quality and reliable service to customers in the Town and parts of Warren County for over 123 years,” said Vice Mayor Lori Cockrell. “This is a non-stop service with dedicated employees who work hard to keep our lights on 24/7. We are proud of our employees who provide local, affordable energy to 8,000 customers.”
The Energy Services Department is a self-supported enterprise fund. All operational costs are covered by the electric rate structure.
The mission of the Energy Services Department is to meet all electrical power needs safely while keeping power outages to a minimum and in extreme conditions restoring power as quickly as possible.
Learn the history of electric service in Front Royal.
In 1891, the Royal Power Company received a franchise from the Town to serve electricity. The company built a small steam electric generating plant on East 4th Street by Happy Creek and went into operation around 1892, serving a few customers and Town street lights.
In 1893, the company went bankrupt and went out of business. In 1894, the Town Council authorized a referendum to borrow $8,000.00 to buy the power plant and lines. So, in 1894, the Town of Front Royal starting supplying electricity to Town citizens.
In 1904, the Town purchased the Kenner’s Dam and started construction of a hydro generator plant to supplement the steam plant to accommodate the power needs for the Town. The Riverton Hydro Plant served the Town customers until 1930.
From 1894 until 1918, the Town of Front Royal was able to produce all its electrical needs. But in 1918, the Town had to supplement its energy requirements from an outside source, which was contracted through the Northern Virginia Power Company. By 1930, the Town was put into a position of establishing a wholesale power contract in some ways similar to the way we have been doing business to date.
In 2007, the Town of Front Royal started to acquire generation assets with the buy-in of two (2) coal-fired power plants and is currently investigating other renewable energies such as hydro, wind, and biomass. Today, the Town serves almost 8,000 customers in Town and in the county along Browntown Road.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Front Royal/Warren County Visitors Center will be closed on October 2nd
Due to a shortage of staffing, the Front Royal/Warren County Visitors’ Center located at 414 E. Main Street, will be closed Saturday, October 2nd, 2021. The Visitors’ Center is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.
It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and to ensure services are continuously provided at the Visitors’ Center. We appreciate your patience as we explore other alternatives.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Columbus Day Holiday closing and Trash/Recycling Collection
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed on Monday, October 11, 2021, in observance of Columbus Day.
Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.
Town Notices
Four-Way stop coming to Lee St-Luray Avenue & Intersection of W. Main St
On September 27, 2021, there will be traffic pattern changes to Lee Street at Luray Avenue and the intersection of W. Main Street, Luray Avenue, and Union Street.
There will be a new Stop sign installed on Lee Street at Luray Avenue.
The current stop sign on Luray Avenue & Lee Street will be removed and relocated to the intersection of Luray Avenue & W. Main.
The yield sign will be removed, and a stop sign installed at the intersection of W. Main Street & Luray Avenue. THIS WILL NOW BE A 4-WAY STOP BEGINNING September 27, 2021.
There will be signs/flags in place making you aware of the 4-way stop.
Please use caution while driving in this area and be aware of the change.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Testing sewer and storm pipes; starting next week
The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be testing sanitary sewer pipes and storm sewer pipes from September 21, 2021-October 29, 2021 (weather permitting) between 7 am-5 pm.
Door hangers will be hung weekly, informing residents we will be in that area. The tests will be conducted using smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present. Smoke may enter your home or business through a washer discharge pipe, bathrooms that are seldom used, and basement floor drains. If smoke enters your home or business, immediately open doors and windows and turn on all bathroom exhaust fans and the kitchen range hood. This will help dissipate the smoke quicker.
To minimize the chance of smoke entering your home, please pour at least a gallon of water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the date of the test.
The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7 am-3:30 pm. If after-hours, call Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Please avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke. While relatively harmless, it may cause irritation to nasal passages. Any irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with respiratory ailments should leave the premises during the test. Be sure any house pets are provided proper ventilation or are removed from the premises.
IMPORTANT! If any individuals in your home and/or business have respiratory problems and are immobile, please notify Public Works at 540-635-7819 prior to testing.
Town Notices
Town issues voluntary water conservation order
The Town of Front Royal has observed that as of July 27, 2021, the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River has dropped below 400 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS), or approximately 260 Million Gallons per Day.
The Town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality stipulates certain river flow rates require various conservation measures. As a result of this reduced river flow and in compliance with the issued withdrawal permit, all users of the Town of Front Royal’s municipal water system are requested to observe voluntary water conservation efforts.
Voluntary water conservation practices include the following:
Watering shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from Town water supplies before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one-year-old)
Limit washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment to only once a week and only before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. Use of a commercial vehicle wash facility does not need to follow these time restrictions.
Washing of private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m.
Limiting the operation of any ornamental fountains, unless the water is recycled.
Limit filling of swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.
Serving drinking water in restaurants only upon patron request.
Other voluntary water conservation suggestions:
Operate only fully loaded dishwashers and clothes washing machines.
Take short showers instead of baths
Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing teeth
Use two basins when washing dishes by hand, one for washing and one for rinsing, rather than letting tap run
Reduce all non-essential water usage
Repair or replace all water fixtures with reduced flow fixtures
If you have any questions about this voluntary water restriction, please contact the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.
(Town of Front Royal Press Release.)
Town Notices
Town Notice: Road closure-Happy Creek sewer replacement
The Town will have a contractor, Snyder Environmental Services, upgrading a sewer mainline as part of the Town’s I&I Program. This work will begin on July 26, 2021, and be conducted through November 12, 2021.
This work will be performed on South Commerce Avenue, Radham Street, the Arboretum walking path across the creek to Stonewall Drive.
East Stonewall Drive bridge will be closed from July 26 through September 24, 2021, to allow the contractor to perform work and access both sides of the creek.
East Stonewall Drive will be closed from Commerce Avenue to Fletcher Street. Signs, cones, and message boards will be in place for road closure. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.
Once the night work is scheduled for the South Commerce Avenue portion of the project, the Town Public Works will provide an update with dates and times.
