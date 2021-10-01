Connect with us

Town Notice: Front Royal/Warren County Visitors Center will be closed on October 2nd

2 hours ago

Due to a shortage of staffing, the Front Royal/Warren County Visitors’ Center located at 414 E. Main Street, will be closed Saturday, October 2nd, 2021. The Visitors’ Center is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and to ensure services are continuously provided at the Visitors’ Center. We appreciate your patience as we explore other alternatives.

Town Notice: Columbus Day Holiday closing and Trash/Recycling Collection

1 day ago

September 30, 2021

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed on Monday, October 11, 2021, in observance of Columbus Day.

Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.

Four-Way stop coming to Lee St-Luray Avenue & Intersection of W. Main St

2 weeks ago

September 18, 2021

On September 27, 2021, there will be traffic pattern changes to Lee Street at Luray Avenue and the intersection of W. Main Street, Luray Avenue, and Union Street.

There will be a new Stop sign installed on Lee Street at Luray Avenue.

The current stop sign on Luray Avenue & Lee Street will be removed and relocated to the intersection of Luray Avenue & W. Main.

The yield sign will be removed, and a stop sign installed at the intersection of W. Main Street & Luray Avenue. THIS WILL NOW BE A 4-WAY STOP BEGINNING September 27, 2021.


There will be signs/flags in place making you aware of the 4-way stop.

Please use caution while driving in this area and be aware of the change.

 

Town Notice: Testing sewer and storm pipes; starting next week

2 weeks ago

September 17, 2021

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department will be testing sanitary sewer pipes and storm sewer pipes from September 21, 2021-October 29, 2021 (weather permitting) between 7 am-5 pm.

Door hangers will be hung weekly, informing residents we will be in that area. The tests will be conducted using smoke. The smoke should not enter the premises unless a leak is present. Smoke may enter your home or business through a washer discharge pipe, bathrooms that are seldom used, and basement floor drains. If smoke enters your home or business, immediately open doors and windows and turn on all bathroom exhaust fans and the kitchen range hood. This will help dissipate the smoke quicker.

To minimize the chance of smoke entering your home, please pour at least a gallon of water into all drains, including floor drains, prior to the date of the test.

The presence of smoke in your home should be reported immediately to Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7 am-3:30 pm. If after-hours, call Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.


Please avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke. While relatively harmless, it may cause irritation to nasal passages. Any irritation will be temporary and should quickly disappear after exposure has ceased. Persons with respiratory ailments should leave the premises during the test. Be sure any house pets are provided proper ventilation or are removed from the premises.

IMPORTANT! If any individuals in your home and/or business have respiratory problems and are immobile, please notify Public Works at 540-635-7819 prior to testing.

Town issues voluntary water conservation order

2 months ago

July 27, 2021

The Town of Front Royal has observed that as of July 27, 2021, the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River has dropped below 400 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS), or approximately 260 Million Gallons per Day.

The Town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality stipulates certain river flow rates require various conservation measures. As a result of this reduced river flow and in compliance with the issued withdrawal permit, all users of the Town of Front Royal’s municipal water system are requested to observe voluntary water conservation efforts.

 

 

Voluntary water conservation practices include the following:

Watering shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from Town water supplies before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one-year-old)


Limit washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment to only once a week and only before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. Use of a commercial vehicle wash facility does not need to follow these time restrictions.

Washing of private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m.

Limiting the operation of any ornamental fountains, unless the water is recycled.

Limit filling of swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.

Serving drinking water in restaurants only upon patron request.

Other voluntary water conservation suggestions:

Operate only fully loaded dishwashers and clothes washing machines.

Take short showers instead of baths

Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing teeth

Use two basins when washing dishes by hand, one for washing and one for rinsing, rather than letting tap run

Reduce all non-essential water usage

Repair or replace all water fixtures with reduced flow fixtures

If you have any questions about this voluntary water restriction, please contact the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.

(Town of Front Royal Press Release.)

Town Notice: Road closure-Happy Creek sewer replacement

2 months ago

July 22, 2021

The Town will have a contractor, Snyder Environmental Services, upgrading a sewer mainline as part of the Town’s I&I Program. This work will begin on July 26, 2021, and be conducted through November 12, 2021.

This work will be performed on South Commerce Avenue, Radham Street, the Arboretum walking path across the creek to Stonewall Drive.

East Stonewall Drive bridge will be closed from July 26 through September 24, 2021, to allow the contractor to perform work and access both sides of the creek.

East Stonewall Drive will be closed from Commerce Avenue to Fletcher Street. Signs, cones, and message boards will be in place for road closure. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.


Once the night work is scheduled for the South Commerce Avenue portion of the project, the Town Public Works will provide an update with dates and times.

Town Notice: Road Closure, Street Paving

3 months ago

July 13, 2021

The Town of Front Royal has scheduled contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, to pave Wine Street, Evelyn Court, Leach Street, Northview Street and Parkview Drive.

Paving will be on weekdays from July 15, 2021-July 23, 2021; 7 am-7 pm. Milling and overlay operation with flaggers present for traffic control. Road closures are possible at times.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.

Upcoming Events

Oct
2
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 2 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area During Fall Farm Days’ nature weekend, get in touch with nature and explore a managed landscape rich in biodiversity. Discover the native plants and animals that call the park home. Hear about the[...]
4:00 pm Oktoberfest: Family Fun Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
Oktoberfest: Family Fun Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
Oct 2 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Oktoberfest: Family Fun Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
October 2, 2021 from 4pm-8pm All are welcome to attend the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest at Wakefield Country Day School. Loosen your Leiderhosen and get ready for Oktoberfest! This year, the Edelweiss Band is coming to[...]
Oct
3
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 3 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area During Fall Farm Days’ nature weekend, get in touch with nature and explore a managed landscape rich in biodiversity. Discover the native plants and animals that call the park home. Hear about the[...]
Oct
9
Sat
8:00 am FRWRC Annual Fundraiser Yard Sale @ Weichert Realtor's Parking Lot
FRWRC Annual Fundraiser Yard Sale @ Weichert Realtor's Parking Lot
Oct 9 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
FRWRC Annual Fundraiser Yard Sale @ Weichert Realtor's Parking Lot
Donations can be dropped off at Weichert’s on Friday, Oct 8, from 2 PM to 6 PM. Look in your attics, basements, garages, and closets for items that you no longer need and set them[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 9 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows State Park. Visit with the park’s chickens and explore our new observation hive. Explore the tools of a working farm, create a doll from[...]
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meets behind Mount Bleak. Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors[...]
Oct
10
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 10 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows State Park. Visit with the park’s chickens and explore our new observation hive. Explore the tools of a working farm, create a doll from[...]
Oct
11
Mon
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 11 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows State Park. Visit with the park’s chickens and explore our new observation hive. Explore the tools of a working farm, create a doll from[...]
Oct
14
Thu
5:00 pm 6th Annual Wine Pull @ Front Royal Golf Club
6th Annual Wine Pull @ Front Royal Golf Club
Oct 14 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
6th Annual Wine Pull @ Front Royal Golf Club
Last year we did not get to hold our annual Wine Pull due to COVID. We are so excited that we are able to have this fun fundraising event this year, so be sure to[...]
Oct
30
Sat
1:00 pm Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Oct 30 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Fort Valley Museum Fall Craft Festival – Annual Fundraiser October 30 & 31, 2021 | Saturday 1-4pm, Sunday 2-5pm Come by and support the Fort Valley Museum at our annual Fall Craft Festival (formerly “Christmas[...]