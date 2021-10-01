Town Notice: Front Royal/Warren County Visitors Center will be closed on October 2nd

The Town of Front Royal has observed that as of July 27, 2021, the daily stream flow rate of the South Fork of the Shenandoah River has dropped below 400 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS), or approximately 260 Million Gallons per Day.

The Town’s permit for water withdrawal from the river issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality stipulates certain river flow rates require various conservation measures. As a result of this reduced river flow and in compliance with the issued withdrawal permit, all users of the Town of Front Royal’s municipal water system are requested to observe voluntary water conservation efforts.

Voluntary water conservation practices include the following:

Watering shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, or any other vegetation from Town water supplies before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. (except indoor plantings, greenhouse and commercial nursery stocks, and new plantings less than one-year-old)

Limit washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, or other types of mobile equipment to only once a week and only before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. Use of a commercial vehicle wash facility does not need to follow these time restrictions.

Washing of private streets, driveways, parking lots, service station grounds, or other paved outdoor surfaces before 9:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m.

Limiting the operation of any ornamental fountains, unless the water is recycled.

Limit filling of swimming and/or wading pools, except that filled pools may be topped off to maintain the appropriate levels for use.

Serving drinking water in restaurants only upon patron request.

Other voluntary water conservation suggestions:

Operate only fully loaded dishwashers and clothes washing machines.

Take short showers instead of baths

Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing teeth

Use two basins when washing dishes by hand, one for washing and one for rinsing, rather than letting tap run

Reduce all non-essential water usage

Repair or replace all water fixtures with reduced flow fixtures

If you have any questions about this voluntary water restriction, please contact the Town’s Water Treatment Plant at (540) 636-7474.

(Town of Front Royal Press Release.)