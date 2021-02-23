Town Notice: Gazebo parking lot closed during construction

The parking spaces in the rear parking lot at the Gazebo will remain closed through March 19, 2021, to allow for the work on-site to be completed. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.

On March 2, 2021, the ENTIRE GAZEBO PARKING LOT will be CLOSED OFF to allow for the delivery of the bathroom structure and setting it in place with a crane.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm