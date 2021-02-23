Connect with us

Town Notices

Town Notice: Gazebo parking lot closed during construction

Published

4 hours ago

on

The parking spaces in the rear parking lot at the Gazebo will remain closed through March 19, 2021, to allow for the work on-site to be completed. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.

On March 2, 2021, the ENTIRE GAZEBO PARKING LOT will be CLOSED OFF to allow for the delivery of the bathroom structure and setting it in place with a crane.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Town Notices

Town Notice: I & I sewer flow meters installation

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 5, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal will be having Duke’s Root Control Inc., a contractor, placing meter devices in sewer manholes in several areas throughout the Town, February 6th through February 13th, 2021.

Most of the manholes are along public streets; however, some are within easements beside and behind homes. The meter devices will log the flow in the sewer system to assist Town staff in monitoring the system and identifying areas in need of improvement.

The contractor, Duke’s Root Control, Inc., will have marked vehicles and workers will have identification.

There will be periodic lane closures during installation though traffic impacts are anticipated to be minimal. See below for locations:

  • West of N. Shenandoah Ave. between Kendrick Lane and W. 11th St, East of Massanutten Ave.
  • West of Virginia Ave between E. 6th St. and E 2nd St.
  • West of S. Royal Ave between W. 1st St. and South St.
  • East of S. Royal Ave., West of S. Commerce Ave between E Stonewall Dr., and John Marshall Hwy.
  • North of John Marshall Hwy. on Portsmouth Rd., Richmond Rd., and Gloucester Rd.
  • South of John Marshall Hwy. on Oakmont Rd., Elm St., and Hillvue St.
  • North of John Marshall Hwy. on Westminster Dr. to Windsor Ct.
  • South of John Marshall Hwy. on Biggs Dr. and Robin Hood Ln.
  • West of Leach Run Pkwy., East of Locust Dale Dr. between Canterbury Rd. and John Marshall Hwy.
  • East of Leach Run Pkwy. and West of Longhill Rd.
  • South of Happy Creek Rd., East of Lewis St, West of Imboden Dr. and North of Leach Run

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (540) 635-7819 during the business hours of Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Hall lobby and offices opening February 1, 2021

Published

4 weeks ago

on

January 28, 2021

By

In an effort to maintain operations, programs and activities as well as protecting the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations will be effective February 1st, 2020:

  • Town Hall will be opened to the public. All activities conducted in the conference room will provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
  • Town Hall drive thru lanes will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance. The Town will continue with normal processing and collection procedures related to utility services.

The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments. To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:

  • Website – frontroyalva.com/online-payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
  • By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
  • By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
  • Drop box – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window.
    Due to high traffic an additional drop box is in front of Town Hall near the bike rack. Citizens are welcome to use either drop box.

It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday closing

Published

1 month ago

on

January 16, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.

The last day for Christmas Tree Collection and Wednesday Yard Waste Collection is January 27, 2021. Wednesday Yard Waste Collection will resume on March 31, 2021.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Hall lobby and offices closure extended to February 1, 2021

Published

1 month ago

on

January 14, 2021

By

In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protecting the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations will remain in effect until February 1st, 2021:

  • Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors. There will be a phone number at the main entrance of Town Hall for individuals to call to be seen by a Town employee for Permit services. Permit services will continue with customers and will be conducted in the conference room to provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
  • Town Hall drive thru lanes will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance. The Town will continue with normal processing and collection procedures related to utility services.

The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.

To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:

  • Website – frontroyalva.com/online-payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
  • By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
  • By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
  • Drop box – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window. Due to high traffic an additional drop box is being installed in front of Town Hall. Citizens are welcome to use either drop box.

It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect until February 1, 2021.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town phone systems upgrade and planned outage scheduled Wednesday morning

Published

3 months ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

The Town has scheduled general landline phone maintenance on all Town of Front Royal department phones. All Town departments will be unreachable between 7 am – 9 am Wednesday morning December 9th, 2020. Additionally, all voicemail services will be offline. If you need to reach a specific department, we ask that you call outside those hours. If you have an emergency, please call 911.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Curb and Gutter work on John Marshall Hwy – Lane Closure; use caution

Published

3 months ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal will be installing curb and gutter from recent water break damage and will have Westbound lane closed on John Marshall Highway between Jamestown Road and Richmond Road on Thursday, December 3, 2020, between 8 am-3 pm (Weather Permitting)

There will be flaggers and signs in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution when traveling in this area.

If you have any questions you may call the Public Works Department at 540-635-7819.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
46°
Clear
6:51am6:00pm EST
Feels like: 45°F
Wind: 6mph W
Humidity: 49%
Pressure: 29.97"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
63/36°F
48/30°F
48/37°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
24
Wed
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Feb 24 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Feb
25
Thu
6:30 pm Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
Feb 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training @ Online Event
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer area residents two opportunities to take a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training in February. This course is designed to provide information about identifying[...]
Feb
27
Sat
6:00 pm Parent’s Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parent’s Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Feb 27 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Parent's Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Help Code Ninjas Front Royal celebrate our Grand Opening! We are hosting our first Parent’s Night Out! $35 per child, space limited to 5! – Drop them off. Go have fun. Just remember to pick[...]
Mar
1
Mon
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Mar 1 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Mar
3
Wed
9:00 am Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Mar 3 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Free Tax Preparation @ Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Free tax preparation will be available again this year through the AARP Tax Aide at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal, Monday and Wednesday mornings beginning Feb. 15th. To make an appointment, please call[...]
Apr
17
Sat
all-day Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Apr 17 all-day
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
This tried and true Epic 24-hour AR will test your biking, paddling, trekking, and navigation skills as you explore two state parks (one of them brand new!) and national forest lands. Join soloists and teams[...]