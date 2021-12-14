Connect with us

Town Notices

Town Notice: Holiday Closing – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, 2021, in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Trash and recycling for Thursday, December 23 will be collected Wednesday, December 22.

Trash and recycling for Friday, December 24 will be collected Tuesday, December 21.

All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.



The Manassas Avenue Extended Collection Site will be closed on Saturday, December 25, 2021

Update: Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed until December 16th

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 14, 2021

By

Due to Railroad Maintenance:

Update: The Manassas Ave Extended site is now scheduled to reopen on Thursday, December 16th, 2021, at 9:00 A.M.

The Manassas Avenue Extended site will be closed on Monday, December 13th, 2021 and will reopen on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 at 9:00 A.M.

The Department of Energy Services Building and Wastewater Treatment Facility will be closed to the public on Monday, December 13th, 2021, beginning at 8 A.M. They will be available by phone.

We apologize for any convenience.


Should you have any questions, please call:

Public Works – (540)635-7819

Department of Energy Services – (540)635-3027

Town Notices

Town Business Offices closing early on Wednesday, December 8th

Published

1 week ago

on

December 6, 2021

By

Front Royal Business Offices will close early on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am so that employees can attend and enjoy their Christmas Luncheon.

This includes the Town Hall, the Departments of Public Works, Energy Services, and the Front Royal-Warren County Visitors’ Center. All business offices will open on Thursday, December 9th during their regular business hours. The 24-hour deposit box located at the back of the Town Hall is available for your convenience.

The Solid Waste Crew will NOT be collecting yard waste on Wednesday, December 8th.

Town Notices

Town Notice: CCTV sewer investigative work for next three month in Front Royal

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 3, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal is having contractors, Hydrostructures and Snyder Environmental, do some sewer investigative work. They will be flushing and camera sewer lines throughout areas of Town from December 6, 2021 – February 28, 2022, between the hours of 7 am – 5 pm.

If flushing sewer lines are needed, the contractor will put door hangers out the day before to advise the resident of work being performed.

Residents should keep their toilet seats down when not in use to prevent any issues.

Contractors will have signs in place while working. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working.


We apologize for any inconvenience. If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday, 7 am to 3:30 pm at 540-635-7819.

Town Notices

Town Notice: North Royal Avenue – West 14th Street – North Commerce Avenue Road Work

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

The Town of Front Royal will be having the contractor, Arthur Construction, complete the Water Infrastructure Improvements on N. Royal Avenue between W. 14th Street and N. Commerce Avenue between 7 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday, beginning November 22, 2021. 

At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts and detours but message boards and proper signs will be in place. One lane of traffic will remain open each way. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

Local Government

Warren County: Notice of Taxes Due

Published

4 weeks ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Warren County tax bills for the second half of the year 2021 have been mailed. If you did not receive a bill for Personal Property, Real Estate, Sanitary District for Blue Mountain, Cedarville Heights, High Knob, Lake Front Royal, Linden Heights, Osprey Lane, Riverside, Shangri-La, Shannon Woods, Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah Shores, Skyland Estates, Shangri-La, or Wildcat Drive, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-635-2215.

Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the penalty for late payment. Tax bills are due on December 5th, 2021. When the due date falls on the weekend, bills will be due the following business day. Penalty will be added December 7th, 2021 if not paid or postmarked on or before December 6th, 2021.

Treasurer’s Office hours are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Jamie L. Spiker
Treasurer

Town Notices

Town Notice: Lane closure on Shenandoah Shores Road, Manasas & Water Street paving

Published

1 month ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

The Town will be having contractor Kickin’ Asphalt, paving Shenandoah Shores Road from Happy Creek Road to Town limits and Manassas Street at the intersection of Commerce Avenue and
Water Street at Commerce Avenue. All paving operations will be from 7 am-5 pm November 12-17, 2021.

Kickin’ Asphalt will be milling and paving within work zones to include lane shifts and flagging operations. Signs will be in place and be aware of uneven pavement surfaces while work is going on.

Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in these areas and be aware of crews working

If any questions, contact Public Works at 540-635-7819; Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.


