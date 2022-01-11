Town Notice: Holiday closing – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protect the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations are effective January 4, 2022:

The Department of Finance Lobby located in the Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors.

The Planning and Zoning Department will be accepting applications by appointment only. Please call the department’s main line for assistance at 540-635-4236.

Department of Finance drive-thru lanes located at Town Hall will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive-thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance.

The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.

To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:

Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)

By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799

By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630

Dropbox – There are drop boxes located on the outside of the building one just before the drive-thru window and one near the entrance of Town Hall. It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect until January 18, 2022.