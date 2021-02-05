Town Notices
Town Notice: I & I sewer flow meters installation
The Town of Front Royal will be having Duke’s Root Control Inc., a contractor, placing meter devices in sewer manholes in several areas throughout the Town, February 6th through February 13th, 2021.
Most of the manholes are along public streets; however, some are within easements beside and behind homes. The meter devices will log the flow in the sewer system to assist Town staff in monitoring the system and identifying areas in need of improvement.
The contractor, Duke’s Root Control, Inc., will have marked vehicles and workers will have identification.
There will be periodic lane closures during installation though traffic impacts are anticipated to be minimal. See below for locations:
- West of N. Shenandoah Ave. between Kendrick Lane and W. 11th St, East of Massanutten Ave.
- West of Virginia Ave between E. 6th St. and E 2nd St.
- West of S. Royal Ave between W. 1st St. and South St.
- East of S. Royal Ave., West of S. Commerce Ave between E Stonewall Dr., and John Marshall Hwy.
- North of John Marshall Hwy. on Portsmouth Rd., Richmond Rd., and Gloucester Rd.
- South of John Marshall Hwy. on Oakmont Rd., Elm St., and Hillvue St.
- North of John Marshall Hwy. on Westminster Dr. to Windsor Ct.
- South of John Marshall Hwy. on Biggs Dr. and Robin Hood Ln.
- West of Leach Run Pkwy., East of Locust Dale Dr. between Canterbury Rd. and John Marshall Hwy.
- East of Leach Run Pkwy. and West of Longhill Rd.
- South of Happy Creek Rd., East of Lewis St, West of Imboden Dr. and North of Leach Run
Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (540) 635-7819 during the business hours of Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm.
Town Notices
Town Hall lobby and offices opening February 1, 2021
In an effort to maintain operations, programs and activities as well as protecting the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations will be effective February 1st, 2020:
- Town Hall will be opened to the public. All activities conducted in the conference room will provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
- Town Hall drive thru lanes will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance. The Town will continue with normal processing and collection procedures related to utility services.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments. To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
- Website – frontroyalva.com/online-payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
- By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
- By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Drop box – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window.
Due to high traffic an additional drop box is in front of Town Hall near the bike rack. Citizens are welcome to use either drop box.
It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday closing
The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.
The last day for Christmas Tree Collection and Wednesday Yard Waste Collection is January 27, 2021. Wednesday Yard Waste Collection will resume on March 31, 2021.
Town Notices
Town Hall lobby and offices closure extended to February 1, 2021
In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protecting the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations will remain in effect until February 1st, 2021:
- Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors. There will be a phone number at the main entrance of Town Hall for individuals to call to be seen by a Town employee for Permit services. Permit services will continue with customers and will be conducted in the conference room to provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.
- Town Hall drive thru lanes will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance. The Town will continue with normal processing and collection procedures related to utility services.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
- Website – frontroyalva.com/online-payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
- By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799
- By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
- Drop box – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window. Due to high traffic an additional drop box is being installed in front of Town Hall. Citizens are welcome to use either drop box.
It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect until February 1, 2021.
Town Notices
Town phone systems upgrade and planned outage scheduled Wednesday morning
The Town has scheduled general landline phone maintenance on all Town of Front Royal department phones. All Town departments will be unreachable between 7 am – 9 am Wednesday morning December 9th, 2020. Additionally, all voicemail services will be offline. If you need to reach a specific department, we ask that you call outside those hours. If you have an emergency, please call 911.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Curb and Gutter work on John Marshall Hwy – Lane Closure; use caution
The Town of Front Royal will be installing curb and gutter from recent water break damage and will have Westbound lane closed on John Marshall Highway between Jamestown Road and Richmond Road on Thursday, December 3, 2020, between 8 am-3 pm (Weather Permitting)
There will be flaggers and signs in place. Please be aware of crews working and use caution when traveling in this area.
If you have any questions you may call the Public Works Department at 540-635-7819.
Town Notices
Town Notice: Main Street will be reopened
The Front Royal Town Council has directed staff to re-open Main and Chester Streets for vehicular traffic on weekends effective immediately except for Saturday, December 12th, 2020 in which these streets will be closed from 10 am – 6 pm for the Christmas Bazaar.
Additionally, the Gazebo parking lot will be closed on November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) from 2 pm – 5 pm so children can participate in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Egg Hunt.
King Cartoons
Wind: 11mph WSW
Humidity: 31%
Pressure: 29.71"Hg
UV index: 1
39/18°F
37/28°F