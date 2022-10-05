Town Notice: Local Board of Building Code of Appeals seeks members

Town Council is searching for citizens who are interested in serving on the Front Royal Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is a 5-member panel appointed by Council. Those interested in serving must own property and reside within the Town limits of Front Royal. Each member is appointed to a 4-year term. Regular meetings are held once a month and work sessions are held as needed.

Currently, Council is searching to fill one vacancy for an unexpired term ending August 31, 2022. Per Town Code, each member of the Planning Commission shall become a Certified Planning Commissioner through the Virginia Certified Planning Commissions Program operated by the Virginia Institute for Planning Commissioners within one year of appointment.

The Virginia Certified Planning Commissioners’ Program (CPC), which has received both state and national recognition and awards, is designed to provide the legal and technical background needed by citizen planners and decision-makers. The program covers the “what” and “why” of planning in Virginia in addition to reviewing the principles that guide the community planning process. Program participants will also learn how to handle and respond to the range of issues that come before a local planning commission and will engage in role-playing and scenarios to put what they have learned to work. The CPC class consists of three parts: an in-person opening session, a home study, and an in-person closing session. Any costs associated with the certification will be paid for by the Town of Front Royal. If you are interested in serving, please send a completed application/resume with a cover letter to:

Mayor & Town Council

Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council

102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560

Front Royal, Virginia 22630

tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Applications are available HERE or by contacting the Clerk of Council. Applications/Resumes accepted until filled.