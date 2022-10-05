Connect with us

Town Notice: Local Board of Building Code of Appeals seeks members

The Front Royal Town Council is searching for citizens interested in serving on a Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA). Those interested in serving must live within the Town of Front Royal or Warren County, with three members living within the Town limits. Applicants may own property in Warren County or Front Royal. Compensation, meeting dates, voting procedures, officers, and term limits shall be established in by-laws approved by Town Council.

• LBBCA is a 5-member board appointed by Town Council.
• At least three members shall have no less than five (5) years of knowledge and experience in the construction industry.
• Those interested who do not have construction knowledge shall have an equivalent experience in the real estate, law, architecture, or engineering professions.

Please send via email or mail a resume to:

Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630


tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Learn more about Local Board of Building Code of Appeals here.

Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat

The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.

If appointed, the term would end on the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023.

The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term, December 31, 2024. To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their interim appointment.

Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:30 pm.


Mayor and Town Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630

Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council tpresley@frontroyalva.com

UPDATE: Paving continues on North Royal Avenue

The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling, paving, and line painting on North Royal Avenue between North Commerce Avenue & West 14th Street.

Work will take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on July 18-August 5, 2022. Line Painting & Thermo for this area will be NIGHTWORK 9:00 pm to 6:00 am, August 7-9, 2022.

At times traffic patterns will change, having various lane shifts, but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111. Public Works, 540-635-7819


Town Notice: Road closure – North Commerce Avenue, 6th Street to Royal Avenue; paving continues

The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling and paving and have Commerce Avenue closed from 6th Street to Royal Avenue. Work will take place from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on July 25, 2022.

Traffic will be detoured down 6th Street to Royal Avenue. Signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.

Town Notice: Road closure – North Royal Avenue and 6th Street

The Town of Front Royal will have North Royal Avenue & 6th Street closed for asphalt repairs.

NIGHTWORK is scheduled for July 21-22, 2022, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Royal Avenue will be closed from 5th to 7th Street. 6th Street will be closed from Virginia to Warren Avenue.

DETOUR SIGNS will be in place.


Motorists are asked to use caution while driving and be aware of crews working.

If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm. If there are any issues after hours, contact Police Department-Non-Emergency at 540-635-2111.

Town Talk: A conversation with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works – Front Royal paving projects; job opportunities

Town Notice: Paving on North Royal starts July 18

The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling and paving, and line painting on North Royal Avenue between North Commerce Avenue & West 14th Street. Work will take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm July 18-29, 2022.

At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.

Town Notice: Planning Commission vacancy

Town Council is searching for citizens who are interested in serving on the Front Royal Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is a 5-member panel appointed by Council. Those interested in serving must own property and reside within the Town limits of Front Royal. Each member is appointed to a 4-year term. Regular meetings are held once a month and work sessions are held as needed.

Currently, Council is searching to fill one vacancy for an unexpired term ending August 31, 2022. Per Town Code, each member of the Planning Commission shall become a Certified Planning Commissioner through the Virginia Certified Planning Commissions Program operated by the Virginia Institute for Planning Commissioners within one year of appointment.

The Virginia Certified Planning Commissioners’ Program (CPC), which has received both state and national recognition and awards, is designed to provide the legal and technical background needed by citizen planners and decision-makers. The program covers the “what” and “why” of planning in Virginia in addition to reviewing the principles that guide the community planning process. Program participants will also learn how to handle and respond to the range of issues that come before a local planning commission and will engage in role-playing and scenarios to put what they have learned to work. The CPC class consists of three parts: an in-person opening session, a home study, and an in-person closing session. Any costs associated with the certification will be paid for by the Town of Front Royal. If you are interested in serving, please send a completed application/resume with a cover letter to:

Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630

Front Royal Virginia

tpresley@frontroyalva.com

Applications are available HERE or by contacting the Clerk of Council. Applications/Resumes accepted until filled.

Royal Oak Bookshop

Upcoming Events

Oct
5
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
8
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 8 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows. Explore the park’s sustainable farming practices, visit the barred plymouth rock hens, learn about our cattle operation in partnership with the Department of Corrections’[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 8 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Oct
9
Sun
10:30 am Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Oct 9 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Please join us on October 9th at 10:30am and October 10th-12th at 6:30pm nightly for a special series of services with Johan Bruwer. Johan is from Bloemfontein, South Africa, and will deliver a very inspiring[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 9 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows. Explore the park’s sustainable farming practices, visit the barred plymouth rock hens, learn about our cattle operation in partnership with the Department of Corrections’[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 9 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Oct
10
Mon
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 10 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Life on the Farm @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Come back to the family farm at Sky Meadows. Explore the park’s sustainable farming practices, visit the barred plymouth rock hens, learn about our cattle operation in partnership with the Department of Corrections’[...]
6:30 pm Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Oct 10 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Please join us on October 9th at 10:30am and October 10th-12th at 6:30pm nightly for a special series of services with Johan Bruwer. Johan is from Bloemfontein, South Africa, and will deliver a very inspiring[...]
Oct
11
Tue
6:30 pm Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Oct 11 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Please join us on October 9th at 10:30am and October 10th-12th at 6:30pm nightly for a special series of services with Johan Bruwer. Johan is from Bloemfontein, South Africa, and will deliver a very inspiring[...]
Oct
12
Wed
6:30 pm Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Oct 12 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Bethel Life Revival 2022 @ Bethel Assembly of God
Please join us on October 9th at 10:30am and October 10th-12th at 6:30pm nightly for a special series of services with Johan Bruwer. Johan is from Bloemfontein, South Africa, and will deliver a very inspiring[...]