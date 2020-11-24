Town Notice: Main Street will be reopened

The Front Royal Town Council has directed staff to re-open Main and Chester Streets for vehicular traffic on weekends effective immediately except for Saturday, December 12th, 2020 in which these streets will be closed from 10 am – 6 pm for the Christmas Bazaar.

Additionally, the Gazebo parking lot will be closed on November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) from 2 pm – 5 pm so children can participate in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Egg Hunt.