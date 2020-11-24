Connect with us

Town Notices

Town Notice: Main Street will be reopened

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Front Royal Town Council has directed staff to re-open Main and Chester Streets for vehicular traffic on weekends effective immediately except for Saturday, December 12th, 2020 in which these streets will be closed from 10 am – 6 pm for the Christmas Bazaar.

Additionally, the Gazebo parking lot will be closed on November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) from 2 pm – 5 pm so children can participate in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Egg Hunt.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Town Notices

Town crew to start bank stabilization in Happy Creek

Published

4 weeks ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Public Works Department has obtained a permit from the Virginia Marine Resource Commission (VMRC), Army Corps of Engineers, Virginia Inland Game & Fishery, and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to perform channel restoration and creek bank stabilization along Happy Creek between E. Prospect Street and South Street.

The Town is removing accumulated materials and vegetation to reduce potential backups and flooding. No trees larger than approximately 4 inches are being removed. The Town will be reinforcing stream banks to reduce erosion and local flooding potential.

This work has begun and should be finished by December 30, 2020, weather permitting.

There will be times the walking path on Front Street and one southbound lane of S. Commerce Avenue will be closed. There will be signs and cones in place during the working hours of 7:00 am to 5 pm. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and to be aware of crews working.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Robert Boyer, Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Warren County Parks winter hours reminder

Published

4 weeks ago

on

October 29, 2020

By


Winter park hours of operation are Sunday through Saturday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk, and effective November 3, 2020, through March 8, 2021, at the locations listed below:

  • Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
  • Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
  • Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
  • Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
  • Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
  • Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Local News

Expected traffic delays in Front Royal for Wednesday, October 14

Published

1 month ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the motoring public that there will be the potential for traffic delays on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from approximately 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Delays can be expected from 340/Country Club Drive (at Walmart entrance) southbound across the bridge over the South Fork of the Shenandoah River at Strasburg Road, leading into the Town of Front Royal.

Motorists are asked to exhibit caution in the area of the bridge due to pedestrians crossing at crosswalks as part of an event. Law enforcement will be assisting in traffic control there. Alternate routes of travel are encouraged during this time period.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

Published

2 months ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

The Town Manager’s Office has received several inquiries regarding trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The Town of Front Royal is NOT canceling Halloween and leaving it at the discretion of parents and homeowners whether they choose to participate.

However, the Town is not sponsoring Hometown Halloween on Main Street as it has done in years past. It’s our understanding many merchants on Main Street are planning to participate in Halloween, again participation is at the discretion of parents and merchants.

The Front Royal Police Department will be publishing safety recommendations early next week which we would appreciate all participants in Trick-or-Treating to follow.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Town Notice: Town offices closed October 12th for Columbus Day

Published

2 months ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020, in observance of Columbus Day.

Trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. All other regular trash and recycling collection days will remain the same this week. There will be no yard waste collection this week.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Town Notices

Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair on Warren Avenue

Published

2 months ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

The Town of Front Royal Water & Sewer Department has scheduled NIGHT WORK for water service repair beginning Thursday, September 24 at 10 pm through Friday, September 25 at 6 am (Weather Permitting).

Warren Avenue will be closed from E. 2nd Street to E. 3rd St and signs will be in place.  Please be aware of crews working and use caution while traveling in this area.

We apologize for any inconvenience, however, that is why it is being scheduled at night. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7 am-3:30 pm at 540-635-7819 or Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111 after hours.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
50°
Partly Cloudy
7:05am4:53pm EST
Feels like: 50°F
Wind: 2mph SE
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.35"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
59/54°F
66/43°F
63/43°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
20
Fri
all-day Gobble Till You Wobble Virtual 5k @ Online Event
Gobble Till You Wobble Virtual 5k @ Online Event
Nov 20 – Nov 29 all-day
Gobble Till You Wobble Virtual 5k @ Online Event
Take part in the 1st annual Gobble Till You Wobble United Way Virtual 5K Run/Walk. Capture your run or walk using a fitness tracker or app and submit for a chance to win gift cards and[...]
Nov
27
Fri
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Nov 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Love Revival - FREE Monthly Community Dinner @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Nov
28
Sat
all-day Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Nov 28 all-day
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Why should Small Business Saturday just be celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving? Buy Local – Shop Local – Eat Local – Support Front Royal’s Small Business Community and stay local! Small Business Saturdays –[...]
10:00 am Christmas Tree Embroidery Class @ Downtown Market
Christmas Tree Embroidery Class @ Downtown Market
Nov 28 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Christmas Tree Embroidery Class @ Downtown Market
Learn how to embroider a Christmas tree using basic embroidery stitches – no craft or sewing experience needed! The finished tree can be displayed in the embroidery hoop. This class is appropriate for adults and[...]
Nov
29
Sun
all-day 2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Nov 29 all-day
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Grant Application @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) Beginning on November 1, 2020, to accept Applications for 2021 DARE TO DREAM GRANTS (Take classes, start a business, purchase a computer, learn a new skill, train for a[...]
Dec
5
Sat
all-day Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Dec 5 all-day
Small Business Saturday @ Front Royal, Virginia
Why should Small Business Saturday just be celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving? Buy Local – Shop Local – Eat Local – Support Front Royal’s Small Business Community and stay local! Small Business Saturdays –[...]
7:00 am 64th Annual Pancake Day @ Warren County High School
64th Annual Pancake Day @ Warren County High School
Dec 5 @ 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
64th Annual Pancake Day @ Warren County High School
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is celebrating its 75 anniversary this year and are committed to holding the annual Pancake Day fundraising event. This event raises significant funds which are put back directly into[...]
7:00 pm Rotary Club Cash Fair @ Online Event
Rotary Club Cash Fair @ Online Event
Dec 5 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Rotary Club Cash Fair @ Online Event
It’s that time of year for Rotary Club of Front Royal’s annual Cash Fair, and we are going virtual this year due to COVID. This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year and[...]
Dec
6
Sun
all-day 2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Dec 6 all-day
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Grant Application @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) Beginning on November 1, 2020, to accept Applications for 2021 DARE TO DREAM GRANTS (Take classes, start a business, purchase a computer, learn a new skill, train for a[...]
Dec
13
Sun
all-day 2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Gr... @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Dec 13 all-day
2021 Dare to Dream Enrichment Grant Application @ Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) Beginning on November 1, 2020, to accept Applications for 2021 DARE TO DREAM GRANTS (Take classes, start a business, purchase a computer, learn a new skill, train for a[...]